by Dyepkazah Shibayan

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, has wondered why the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) will take responsibility for killings in the state and members of the group have not been arrested.



On Tuesday, Buhari visited Benue to condole with the people after suspected herdsmen killed more than 70 people in January.



Speaking at the meeting with the president and other stakeholders, Ortom referred to a press conference granted by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in May where its leaders declared that “more blood will flow in Benue if the ranching law is not rescinded”.



The governor described the statement as “hate speech” and asked Buhari to order the arrest of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.



“Your Excellency, as a president that supports the rule of law, you will most certainly be offended by these hate speeches that may have crossed the red line,” he said.



“Your Excellency, how can a group claim responsibility for the killings that happened and are going about scot free?



“How can a group make public these inciting and criminal declarations in an organized society and are not arrested by the police? Your Excellency, kindly order the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association for carrying out their threats to attack Benue on account of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law, 2017.”



Ortom said because of herdsmen attacks, Benue has lost about 47 percent of its internally generated revenue (IGR).



“We have lost an average of 47 percent of [the states] IGR due to attacks by armed herdsmen in the State. This underscores the problem between herdsmen and farmers,” he said.



“It was clear to us that increased population, shrinking arable land, global warming and desertification as well as the need to diversify the economy through farming, all make open grazing unattractive.”





And does the president even know where the IGP is? 11 Likes

Its on record that MACBAN is above the law 7 Likes

It is not possible for Buhari to order the arrest of his own foot soldiers, impossible is an understatement. 13 Likes

are u expecting bubu to arrest his brothers ?

he's not like those east governors who forsook their son fighting for their receptions all in the name of trying to please one Fulani man over there. 11 Likes

Why wouldn't they be free when they are mere criminals while, the real terrorists are IPOB who kill, rape and destroy people's farmlands with their megaphone's and flag's.. 13 Likes

Buhari and his brothers are terrorists simple. They value cows more than human lives.





As long as the man/woman dying is not Yusuf,no shiit is given from Buhari. 3 Likes

Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free?



Buhari: Because they are my tribe's men and I'm their grand-patron 10 Likes

Are u supposed to tell him to arrest them? He should use his common sense to knw that he values his cows-- those who voted for him and his real cows, more than anything. Ifnu even talk too much, he will order for ur arrest, mr Governor, so takia time. 2 Likes

Cuz they are 1st class citizens 1 Like

Bubu went deaf deaf after hearing that question. Can't you see how Ortom was screaming into his ears but baba seem not to hear a thing.



This na rhetorical question for this kind regime. 2 Likes

.

This one hell of a serious question that i have been expecting someone to ask. Why are these guys still walking free? Oh well we know the answer, buhari is the leader of cattle rearers in Nigeria, the fulani herdsmen work for him, so dont expect a boss to fire his henchmen. This is why we must ensure this man never returns to power in 2019







True

Don't ortom know Blood is thicker than water

Nigeria matter just weak me, I swear! It defies logical explanation.



FIRSTLY THERE WERE CHOPPERS EVERYWHERE IN THE SKY FROM AS EARLY AS 6AM. SECURITY PERSONNELS WERE EVERYWHERE IN TOWN AS IF THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END.



BUBU LANDED @ 10 AM, AROUND 11 HE FLEW OVER THE VILLAGES AFFECTED BY HERDSMEN. AROUND 12 HE WAS BACK IN ASO ROCK.



SO WHY ARE WE EVEN SAYING HE WAS IN BENUE STATE WHEN HE LITERALLY SPENT SECONDS THERE?



THE MEDIA SAYS HE VISITED THE AFFECTED VILLAGES, CHEAP LIES. HOW DOES FLYING OVER AGATU AND GUMA VILLAGES TRANSLATE TO VISITING AND CONSOLING THE VICTIMS?



HE DIDN'T EVEN BOTHER TO ADDRESS THE PEOPLE, OR DO A PHOTOSHOOT WITH WAVERS IN THE BACKGROUND LIKE HE DOES WHEREVER HE GOES... PROBABLY SCARED FOR HIS LIFE BECAUSE HE'S VERY ASSURED THAT HE'S A TOTAL FUC UP.





TERRIBLE LEADER.



DISGRACE AND DISAPPOINTMENT IS YOUR PORTION IN 2019.





SORRY TO INFORM YOU ALL BUT I'M CURRENTLY IN MAKURDI AND THE "OPERATION CAT RACE" IS ALL ABOUT SOLDIERS GOING ROUND STREETS WITH SIRENS DURING THE MIDNIGHT, ONCE IN A WEEK.



DURING DAYTIME WE DON'T SEE ANYBODY, NEITHER ARE THEY IN THE VILLAGES WHERE THE HERDSMEN OPERATE.



THEY'RE IN MAKURDI TOWN FLEXING AND MAKING MERRY WHILE THE HERDSMEN KEEP RAZING VILLAGES AND RAPING WOMEN.



WE'VE BEEN FOOLED IN THIS COUNTRY BY AN OLD, ILLITERATE SLUG.

Ortom is now as brave as Wike. This is very good question to the dullllard of Daura 2 Likes

Mr ortom what you are asking of.. Pmb will never do it.. He won't arrest his brothers.. He's a tribalist and a bigot 3 Likes

Good question 2 Likes

Eye service! When the man leaves now, they will start ranting and breathing fire. The man dey by your side now, you dey act like love-struck teenager. Mumu governors everywhere! Tell the nigger your people are killed daily and that if it is not addressed, it'll be fire for fire.





Somebody that has openly told the whole world that he has ear problems..Mr. Ortom, please use sign language. If Buhari heeds this advice, I Will go na.ked and have my bath in the comfort of my bathroom.Somebody that has openly told the whole world that he has ear problems..Mr. Ortom, please use sign language.

Are they northerners?

Do they rear cows?



If answers to the above are yes, then they are free to even kill as long their Baba remains in power. 1 Like

speak d truth to power

harsysky:

Are u supposed to tell him to arrest them? He should use his common sense to knw that he values his cows-- those who voted for him and his real cows, more than anything. Ifnu even talk too much, he will order for ur arrest, mr Governor, so takia time. u c how dull d governor is?as far as am concerned, its his stupidity and cowardice that created this crisis u c how dull d governor is?as far as am concerned, its his stupidity and cowardice that created this crisis

Krafty006:

speak d truth to power which truth?has Orton told himself d truth? which truth?has Orton told himself d truth?

Bubu incompetentcy stink to high heaven

Cos fulanis are superior citizens

Buhari be like' at least I've performed my duty.now, No one can say I didn't visit Benue.

Buhari should be on a wall of shame for 2017 and (so far, 2018) for the shameful way in which he has chosen to do his job of being the president for the people of Benue.



ijustdey:





“Your Excellency, how can a group claim responsibility for the killings that happened and are going about scot free?



“How can a group make public these inciting and criminal declarations in an organized society and are not arrested by the police? Your Excellency, kindly order the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association for carrying out their threats to attack Benue on account of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law, 2017.”



Ortom said because of herdsmen attacks, Benue has lost about 47 percent of its internally generated revenue (IGR).





https://www.thecable.ng/ortom-asks-buhari-can-miyetti-allah-take-responsibility-killings-free



I know understand why the constitution insist on at least a waec result.



A sensible question!



But Mr president cannot give a sensible answer! He just can't give what he does not have!



he is a failure! hmmmmI know understand why the constitution insist on at least a waec result.A sensible question!But Mr president cannot give a sensible answer! He just can't give what he does not have!he is a failure!