|Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by ijustdey: 9:55pm
by Dyepkazah Shibayan
https://www.thecable.ng/ortom-asks-buhari-can-miyetti-allah-take-responsibility-killings-free
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by BankeSmalls(f): 9:59pm
And does the president even know where the IGP is?
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by tuzeriouz: 10:03pm
Its on record that MACBAN is above the law
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by luvinhubby(m): 10:04pm
It is not possible for Buhari to order the arrest of his own foot soldiers, impossible is an understatement.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by princepeter566: 10:11pm
are u expecting bubu to arrest his brothers ?
he's not like those east governors who forsook their son fighting for their receptions all in the name of trying to please one Fulani man over there.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:13pm
Why wouldn't they be free when they are mere criminals while, the real terrorists are IPOB who kill, rape and destroy people's farmlands with their megaphone's and flag's..
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by Evablizin(f): 10:18pm
Buhari and his brothers are terrorists simple. They value cows more than human lives.
As long as the man/woman dying is not Yusuf,no shiit is given from Buhari.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by akeentech(m): 10:18pm
Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free?
Buhari: Because they are my tribe's men and I'm their grand-patron
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by harsysky(m): 10:19pm
Are u supposed to tell him to arrest them? He should use his common sense to knw that he values his cows-- those who voted for him and his real cows, more than anything. Ifnu even talk too much, he will order for ur arrest, mr Governor, so takia time.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by TroubleMaker47(m): 10:20pm
Cuz they are 1st class citizens
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by joebeckz(m): 10:20pm
Bubu went deaf deaf after hearing that question. Can't you see how Ortom was screaming into his ears but baba seem not to hear a thing.
This na rhetorical question for this kind regime.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by SEMO007(m): 10:20pm
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by Innov8ve1: 10:21pm
This one hell of a serious question that i have been expecting someone to ask. Why are these guys still walking free? Oh well we know the answer, buhari is the leader of cattle rearers in Nigeria, the fulani herdsmen work for him, so dont expect a boss to fire his henchmen. This is why we must ensure this man never returns to power in 2019
This one hell of a serious question that i have been expecting someone to ask. Why are these guys still walking free? Oh well we know the answer, buhari is the leader of cattle rearers in Nigeria, the fulani herdsmen work for him, so dont expect a boss to fire his henchmen. This is why we must ensure this man never returns to power in 2019
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by EasterDell: 10:21pm
True
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by Juliette05(f): 10:21pm
Don't ortom know Blood is thicker than water
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by EsotericMonk: 10:27pm
Nigeria matter just weak me, I swear! It defies logical explanation.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by CAPSLOCKED: 10:27pm
FIRSTLY THERE WERE CHOPPERS EVERYWHERE IN THE SKY FROM AS EARLY AS 6AM. SECURITY PERSONNELS WERE EVERYWHERE IN TOWN AS IF THE WORLD IS COMING TO AN END.
BUBU LANDED @ 10 AM, AROUND 11 HE FLEW OVER THE VILLAGES AFFECTED BY HERDSMEN. AROUND 12 HE WAS BACK IN ASO ROCK.
SO WHY ARE WE EVEN SAYING HE WAS IN BENUE STATE WHEN HE LITERALLY SPENT SECONDS THERE?
THE MEDIA SAYS HE VISITED THE AFFECTED VILLAGES, CHEAP LIES. HOW DOES FLYING OVER AGATU AND GUMA VILLAGES TRANSLATE TO VISITING AND CONSOLING THE VICTIMS?
HE DIDN'T EVEN BOTHER TO ADDRESS THE PEOPLE, OR DO A PHOTOSHOOT WITH WAVERS IN THE BACKGROUND LIKE HE DOES WHEREVER HE GOES... PROBABLY SCARED FOR HIS LIFE BECAUSE HE'S VERY ASSURED THAT HE'S A TOTAL FUC UP.
TERRIBLE LEADER.
DISGRACE AND DISAPPOINTMENT IS YOUR PORTION IN 2019.
SORRY TO INFORM YOU ALL BUT I'M CURRENTLY IN MAKURDI AND THE "OPERATION CAT RACE" IS ALL ABOUT SOLDIERS GOING ROUND STREETS WITH SIRENS DURING THE MIDNIGHT, ONCE IN A WEEK.
DURING DAYTIME WE DON'T SEE ANYBODY, NEITHER ARE THEY IN THE VILLAGES WHERE THE HERDSMEN OPERATE.
THEY'RE IN MAKURDI TOWN FLEXING AND MAKING MERRY WHILE THE HERDSMEN KEEP RAZING VILLAGES AND RAPING WOMEN.
WE'VE BEEN FOOLED IN THIS COUNTRY BY AN OLD, ILLITERATE SLUG.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by BeijinDossier: 10:27pm
Ortom is now as brave as Wike. This is very good question to the dullllard of Daura
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by musa234(m): 10:27pm
Mr ortom what you are asking of.. Pmb will never do it.. He won't arrest his brothers.. He's a tribalist and a bigot
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by gratiaeo(m): 10:27pm
Good question
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by TheAngry1: 10:27pm
Eye service! When the man leaves now, they will start ranting and breathing fire. The man dey by your side now, you dey act like love-struck teenager. Mumu governors everywhere! Tell the nigger your people are killed daily and that if it is not addressed, it'll be fire for fire.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by GoldCircle: 10:29pm
If Buhari heeds this advice, I Will go na.ked and have my bath in the comfort of my bathroom.
Somebody that has openly told the whole world that he has ear problems..Mr. Ortom, please use sign language.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by debolayinka(m): 10:29pm
Are they northerners?
Do they rear cows?
If answers to the above are yes, then they are free to even kill as long their Baba remains in power.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by Krafty006: 10:30pm
speak d truth to power
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by lexy2014: 10:31pm
harsysky:u c how dull d governor is?as far as am concerned, its his stupidity and cowardice that created this crisis
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by lexy2014: 10:32pm
Krafty006:which truth?has Orton told himself d truth?
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by gratiaeo(m): 10:33pm
Bubu incompetentcy stink to high heaven
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by oloripelebe2: 10:34pm
Cos fulanis are superior citizens
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by blackbeau1(f): 10:35pm
Buhari be like' at least I've performed my duty.now, No one can say I didn't visit Benue.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by coolscott(m): 10:35pm
Buhari should be on a wall of shame for 2017 and (so far, 2018) for the shameful way in which he has chosen to do his job of being the president for the people of Benue.
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:35pm
hmmmm
ijustdey:I know understand why the constitution insist on at least a waec result.
A sensible question!
But Mr president cannot give a sensible answer! He just can't give what he does not have!
he is a failure!
|Re: Ortom: How Can Miyetti Allah Take Responsibility For Killings And Are Free? by alen4smith(m): 10:36pm
BankeSmalls:you are right remember he is not omnipresent
