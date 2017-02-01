₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 4:34pm
Visit over, President @MBuhari sees off his guests. Abuja House, London, this afternoon.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 4:35pm
Link...!!1
1 Share
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by dadavivo: 4:38pm
Propaganda, why can't he make a video of himself telling us he's OK.
59 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 4:38pm
Reactions...!!!
3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by CoolFreeday(m): 4:39pm
God bless my President. Long live PMB
30 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by Eazybay(m): 4:42pm
You see dat distant look? Datz wat u get 4rm a heavy dose of painkillers and suppressants..
Get well soon man
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by nely(m): 4:45pm
Since Buhari left Nigeria, my area has been having constant light, they day he announced he was supposed to return they took the light, please can he extend his vacation for one year
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 4:45pm
Jesu.
These clowns dressed like my 73 year old uncle when he came to America.
How in the world would you wear agbada over a turtleneck sweater and a jacket over the agbada and then a muffler on your neck, it's not even that cold in the UK
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 4:45pm
He was pictured with Amosun then his wife before. Now he is pictured with Tinubu. May be everyone should relocate to London to meet our president since he refuse to come back to Nigeria.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by Jeel: 4:45pm
comedy!
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 4:45pm
30secs video is all we ask for
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:45pm
I need a video not an old photo
18 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by ndlife: 4:46pm
we re also your Guests please see us off by making a video of your self
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by teebillz: 4:46pm
Why are APC leaders all laughing in their photos? The whole looks like putting on a show just for the camera.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by ragiluhivo: 4:46pm
The same cloth, the same cap, the day Atiku visited him.
Does it mean he doesn't have any other cloth there?
Or is this his uniform in London?
What is so difficult for Buhari to appear on video-NTA,CNN or even speak to us via FRCN correspondent to douse the tension and the undue speculations. Simple.
Buhari please, show us your WAEC certificate, but on the contrary, he hired 23 SANs to defend himself in court.
Buhari talk to Nigerians to reduce the tension here, instead, he decided to be showing us pictures of hundreds of people that visited him as if he went for a picnic. Obedience is better than sacrifice.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by olafum1(m): 4:46pm
Which serving president ever leave his own country to sojourn in a foreign land for this long as PMB?
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by tejpot(m): 4:46pm
This kind pain killer go dey expensive oo. Ajokes apart, get well soon
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:46pm
If this pic is recent then he looks healthy to me...Oya he should come back and get serious
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 4:46pm
Baba get well soon!
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 4:46pm
HENHEN?
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by HoldenCaulfield(m): 4:46pm
Like it or loath it, wailers must wail
LONG LIVE PMB
LONG LIVE NIGERIA
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by valdes00(m): 4:46pm
dadavivo:Because a man in Coma can't speak...
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 4:46pm
I don't know what to wish Mr President
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by oshe11(m): 4:46pm
like we dnt realli need dis
like dnt wana hear I talked to him,he talked to me
like we just want him to send a video n call d date of dat day....
like we dnt want him to talk to us tru proxy
like if he is truli alright, dey wont b doin dis
like Nigeria is fuvking fuvkable
like.........
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:47pm
Make I prepare to go shout Photoshop for twitter...
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by Fkforyou(m): 4:47pm
Why is the plumpy one laughing as if someone is fingering him... ??
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by dman4mdmoon(m): 4:47pm
Some people will still say that this picture was taken in 2015! The same way they will doubt it if the man makes a video of himself addressing Nigerians. At least it is now evident that the man is alive though he looks stressed and needs to rest.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by Lucid1(m): 4:47pm
Is the man at the of the screen laughing or seething in pain or just showing his teeth
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:47pm
Baba take your time to rest. You dont need to prove nothing to any doubting thomases. We need you hale and hearty when you get back to finish the wonderful job you started.
It is well with you sir.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 4:47pm
Them try
|Re: Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) by waleadex(m): 4:47pm
Get better PMB....we need you back here sir!
