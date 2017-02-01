Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Sees Tinubu And Akande Off In London After Their Visit (Photos) (18798 Views)

Visit over, President @MBuhari sees off his guests. Abuja House, London, this afternoon. 3 Likes 3 Shares

Propaganda, why can't he make a video of himself telling us he's OK. 59 Likes 4 Shares

God bless my President. Long live PMB 30 Likes

You see dat distant look? Datz wat u get 4rm a heavy dose of painkillers and suppressants..



Get well soon man 4 Likes 1 Share

Since Buhari left Nigeria, my area has been having constant light, they day he announced he was supposed to return they took the light, please can he extend his vacation for one year 33 Likes 2 Shares



These clowns dressed like my 73 year old uncle when he came to America.



How in the world would you wear agbada over a turtleneck sweater and a jacket over the agbada and then a muffler on your neck, it's not even that cold in the UK 7 Likes

He was pictured with Amosun then his wife before. Now he is pictured with Tinubu. May be everyone should relocate to London to meet our president since he refuse to come back to Nigeria. 9 Likes 1 Share

comedy! 8 Likes

30secs video is all we ask for 26 Likes 1 Share

I need a video not an old photo 18 Likes



we re also your Guests please see us off by making a video of your self

Why are APC leaders all laughing in their photos? The whole looks like putting on a show just for the camera. 2 Likes

The same cloth, the same cap, the day Atiku visited him.



Does it mean he doesn't have any other cloth there?



Or is this his uniform in London?



What is so difficult for Buhari to appear on video-NTA,CNN or even speak to us via FRCN correspondent to douse the tension and the undue speculations. Simple.



Buhari please, show us your WAEC certificate, but on the contrary, he hired 23 SANs to defend himself in court.



Buhari talk to Nigerians to reduce the tension here, instead, he decided to be showing us pictures of hundreds of people that visited him as if he went for a picnic. Obedience is better than sacrifice. 7 Likes 1 Share

Which serving president ever leave his own country to sojourn in a foreign land for this long as PMB?

This kind pain killer go dey expensive oo. Ajokes apart, get well soon

If this pic is recent then he looks healthy to me...Oya he should come back and get serious

Baba get well soon!

Like it or loath it, wailers must wail

LONG LIVE PMB

LONG LIVE NIGERIA

Propaganda, why can't he make a video of himself telling us he's OK. Because a man in Coma can't speak... Because a man in Coma can't speak... 4 Likes

I don't know what to wish Mr President

like we dnt realli need dis

like dnt wana hear I talked to him,he talked to me

like we just want him to send a video n call d date of dat day....

like we dnt want him to talk to us tru proxy

like if he is truli alright, dey wont b doin dis

like Nigeria is fuvking fuvkable

like.........





Make I prepare to go shout Photoshop for twitter... Make I prepare to go shout Photoshop for twitter... 1 Like

Why is the plumpy one laughing as if someone is fingering him... ??

Some people will still say that this picture was taken in 2015! The same way they will doubt it if the man makes a video of himself addressing Nigerians. At least it is now evident that the man is alive though he looks stressed and needs to rest. 1 Like

Is the man at the of the screen laughing or seething in pain or just showing his teeth

Baba take your time to rest. You dont need to prove nothing to any doubting thomases. We need you hale and hearty when you get back to finish the wonderful job you started.



It is well with you sir. 6 Likes

