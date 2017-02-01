Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande (197 Views)

Photos below;



However, Nigerians are seriously questioning the photos, insisting that if indeed the President is hale and hearty, he should speak live and address the country.





See tweets below:



More tweets

Is Nigeria too poor to buy its president cloths? Its either that's the only cloth je took to London, or there's something fishy about Mr Presidents health. Someone is trying so hard to conceal a truth...............

Does it mean that it is only this brown 'danshiki' that Buhari took with him to London?

a





Them go flog this one go FP pass MMM watch and see...





PMB shoukd give UA a video with date and time on it.







Ok now

Gobe