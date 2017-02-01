₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by alfa2016: 4:53pm
The Presidency has released a photos of President President Buhari receiving party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, in Abuja House, London this afternoon.
Photos below;
However, Nigerians are seriously questioning the photos, insisting that if indeed the President is hale and hearty, he should speak live and address the country.
See tweets below:
http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/presidency-releases-photo-of-president-buhari-meeting-with-apc-party-leaders-nigerians-react/
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by alfa2016: 4:54pm
More tweets
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by PatriotTemidayo: 4:58pm
Is Nigeria too poor to buy its president cloths? Its either that's the only cloth je took to London, or there's something fishy about Mr Presidents health. Someone is trying so hard to conceal a truth...............
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by zendy: 5:01pm
Does it mean that it is only this brown 'danshiki' that Buhari took with him to London?
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by MakeWeTalk: 5:19pm
a
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by unclezuma: 5:19pm
Them go flog this one go FP pass MMM watch and see...
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by lonelydora(m): 5:19pm
PMB shoukd give UA a video with date and time on it.
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by JimloveTM(m): 5:20pm
Thank God he's alive and well
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by beckNcall(f): 5:20pm
Ok now
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by 9jvirgin(m): 5:20pm
Gobe
|Re: Nigerians React To New Photos Of Buhari In London With Tinubu And Akande by GoldenVivi: 5:20pm
Nah wa
