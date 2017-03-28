₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Islie: 3:46pm
"Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" - Deans
Solaade Ayo - Aderele
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Homeboiy: 3:49pm
Ndi mgbajiaka
dean go and die in oshiomole voice
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by SalamRushdie: 3:51pm
Abeg who know this dean? Abeg juvenile or not Dino's gown made many BMCs and Zombies faint today
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by dolphinife: 3:52pm
Homeboiy:
A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....
Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??
So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by profhezekiah: 3:52pm
Dino is sick he need medical attention frm a specialist neurologist
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Homeboiy: 3:53pm
dolphinife:u see ur life
the dean na ur papa
why is he intruding in another man's afair?
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by dolphinife: 3:57pm
Homeboiy:
Is it your family affairs??....
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Keneking: 4:04pm
They meant juvenile deliquent
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by sammyj: 4:06pm
It seems Sahara reporters has gotten into the man's brain and I want to use this oppurtunity to recommend a brain check @ Aro for the Sinator!!!!!
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by tribalistseun: 4:06pm
AFONJA Dean mind your business. We stand with Dino meleye. Period
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by sammyj: 4:12pm
As if your slave pay master Dino is not an Afonja!!!
tribalistseun:
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:21pm
dolphinife:professor too much na. I doubt if any one from his family has ever obtained a doctorate degree b4.
Too many kids online.
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:23pm
tribalistseun:u stand with a crook nd a serial liar.
I still stand with SAHARA REPORTERS.
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:29pm
honestly, Dino melaye through his action today has proven to not only Nigerians bt the whole world that he lack the mental nd psychological maturity to make laws for us.
Haba!!! All i saw today was a kid in an adult body putting on a ceremonial gown...
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by SpeedndAccuracy: 4:33pm
If I ever doubted Sahara Reporters on this matter ,
Dino's lame attempt has successfully killed the doubt .
What a country ...What a "senator"
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:33pm
Homeboiy:why shouldn't the dean speak up on the matter.
It's a clear case of national embarrasement nd every good citizen of the country shld also speak out.
It's only a boy blinded by hatred dat wouldn't see anything wrong with dat.
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:34pm
SpeedndAccuracy:you are absolutely right.
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Homeboiy: 4:35pm
Oche211:
ok accepted
Dino is a boy
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:38pm
Homeboiy:u are also a boy. That's honest truth.
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by ijustdey: 4:39pm
sometimes i wonder....... how did we as a country get to this.
that we are been rule by babies and not juveniles
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Homeboiy: 4:43pm
Oche211:oga ur right
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by dhamstar(m): 5:08pm
ok
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by YonkijiSappo: 5:09pm
Lobatan.
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by b3llo(m): 5:09pm
This Dino sef
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by eluquenson(m): 5:10pm
Nonsense
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by emeijeh(m): 5:10pm
In the coming weeks, another story will phase this DINOsaur story into extinction.
No be naija we dey?
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Toladipupo995: 5:10pm
Melaye...melaye...melaye
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by mikeade11: 5:10pm
dolphinife:Do you have one in your Family too?
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by botad(m): 5:11pm
Dinosaur online bulldogs will attack the Dean now......
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by wellmax(m): 5:11pm
Dino is a fool
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Rick9(m): 5:11pm
Ahahhahahahahahahahahahah
|Re: "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Joavid(f): 5:11pm
Acidosis, Guseh see the clown representing you and your people.
but if na Yahaya Bello thread now, you both will troupe in en-mass.
