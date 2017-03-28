₦airaland Forum

"Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Islie: 3:46pm
"Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" - Deans

Solaade Ayo - Aderele

Academics have said that Dino Melaye’s donning of academic gown to the Senate plenary session on Tuesday is a “ juvenile attempt” at proving that he attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Senator Melaye had stormed the National Assembly Plenary Session on Tuesday ( today) in what academics described as “ceremonial” gown , rather than an academic robe.

The senator representing Kogi West has been under fire in the past week, as critics allege that he did not earn an academic degree from the ABU as claimed.

In his defence, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had deposed before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on Monday that Melaye earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from ABU, with a Third Class.

Speaking to The PUNCH online, Professor of History and a former Dean of Faculty of Arts at the Lagos State University , LASU, Ojo , Abolade Adeniji, said if Melaye felt that his appearing in what he thought was an academic gown would confirm his claim that he attended ABU, it is “ juvenile. ”

Adeniji said, “ This is a juvenile attempt at justifying his claims that he attended ABU . He has only made a fool of himself.

“ What the senator has done is unusual, and this should be a source of concerns to his fellow senators.

“ The senatorial position is an exalted one that should not be trivialised the way Senator Melaye is doing.

“The appearance he assumed today is not for an adult, much less a senator. He looks so cheap. It ’ s a political drama that was meant to prove that he has a degree. ”

Another academic, the Dean of Arts Faculty and Associate Professor of English Language at LASU, Dr . Adeleke Fakoya, said the gown that Senator Dino Melaye wore “is a ceremonial one."

“This is a ceremonial gown and not an academic robe. It is a ceremonial uniform usually worn during formal ceremonies in any Ivory Tower.

“ Even then, you can only wear such ceremonial robes if you are a part of the procession in the academic environment; never in the context in which Senator Melaye wore it today.

“ The type of gown that the senator wore in that photograph is usually worn by vice- chancellors, registrars, deans, etc .

“ If Melaye intended it to prove that he graduated from ABU , then he missed it big time because the type of gown he is wearing is not for someone being conferred with a first degree, to start with.

“ It is a ceremonial costume that should not be worn in frivolous manner as this senator has done . It ’s either hired or stolen. ”

On the implications of Senator Melaye’ s action, Fakoya said it wouldn’ t change anything.

He said it’ s like the case of a church leader who chooses to wear a Pope ’ s gown .

“ It won't make that person a Pope, because we know the processes involved towards becoming a Pope.

“Ditto for academics. You must earn what you claim to possess, academically or by way of honorary bestowal.

“ The onus is on anyone to justify his claims to any degree, instead of treating sacred objects with frivolity as we have here. ”


http://punchng.com/dinos-academic-gown-a-juvenile-way-to-prove-he-attended-abu-dean/

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Homeboiy: 3:49pm
Ndi mgbajiaka
dean go and die in oshiomole voice

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by SalamRushdie: 3:51pm
Abeg who know this dean? Abeg juvenile or not Dino's gown made many BMCs and Zombies faint today grin cheesy

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by dolphinife: 3:52pm
Homeboiy:
Ndi mgbajiaka

dean go and die in oshiomole voice

A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....

Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??

So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by profhezekiah: 3:52pm
Dino is sick he need medical attention frm a specialist neurologist

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Homeboiy: 3:53pm
dolphinife:

A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....
Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??
So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space
u see ur life
the dean na ur papa
why is he intruding in another man's afair?

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by dolphinife: 3:57pm
Homeboiy:


u see ur life

the dean na ur papa

why is he intruding in another man's afair?

Is it your family affairs??....

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Keneking: 4:04pm
They meant juvenile deliquent grin grin grin

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by sammyj: 4:06pm
It seems Sahara reporters has gotten into the man's brain and I want to use this oppurtunity to recommend a brain check @ Aro for the Sinator!!!!! angry shocked cool cool cool

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by tribalistseun: 4:06pm
AFONJA Dean mind your business. We stand with Dino meleye. Period

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by sammyj: 4:12pm
As if your slave pay master Dino is not an Afonja!!! cool grin
tribalistseun:
AFONJA Dean mind your business. We stand with Dino meleye. Period

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:21pm
dolphinife:


A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....

Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??

So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space
professor too much na. I doubt if any one from his family has ever obtained a doctorate degree b4.
Too many kids online.

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:23pm
tribalistseun:
AFONJA Dean mind your business. We stand with Dino meleye. Period
u stand with a crook nd a serial liar.
I still stand with SAHARA REPORTERS.

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:29pm
honestly, Dino melaye through his action today has proven to not only Nigerians bt the whole world that he lack the mental nd psychological maturity to make laws for us.
Haba!!! All i saw today was a kid in an adult body putting on a ceremonial gown...

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by SpeedndAccuracy: 4:33pm
If I ever doubted Sahara Reporters on this matter ,
Dino's lame attempt has successfully killed the doubt angry.

What a country cry ...What a "senator" grin

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:33pm
Homeboiy:


u see ur life

the dean na ur papa

why is he intruding in another man's afair?
why shouldn't the dean speak up on the matter.
It's a clear case of national embarrasement nd every good citizen of the country shld also speak out.
It's only a boy blinded by hatred dat wouldn't see anything wrong with dat.

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:34pm
SpeedndAccuracy:
If I ever doubted Sahara Reporters on this matter ,
Dino's lame attempt has successfully killed the doubt angry.

What a country cry ...What a "senator" grin
you are absolutely right.

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Homeboiy: 4:35pm
Oche211:

why shouldn't the dean speak up on the matter.
It's a clear case of national embarrasement nd every good citizen of the country shld also speak out.
It's only a boy blinded by hatred dat wouldn't see anything wrong with dat.

ok accepted

Dino is a boy

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Oche211(m): 4:38pm
Homeboiy:

ok accepted
Dino is a boy
u are also a boy. That's honest truth.

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by ijustdey: 4:39pm
sometimes i wonder....... how did we as a country get to this.



that we are been rule by babies and not juveniles

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Homeboiy: 4:43pm
Oche211:
u are also a boy. That's honest truth.
oga ur right

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by dhamstar(m): 5:08pm
ok
Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by YonkijiSappo: 5:09pm
Lobatan.

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by b3llo(m): 5:09pm
This Dino sef
Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by eluquenson(m): 5:10pm
Nonsense
Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by emeijeh(m): 5:10pm
In the coming weeks, another story will phase this DINOsaur story into extinction.


No be naija we dey?
Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Toladipupo995: 5:10pm
Melaye...melaye...melaye
Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by mikeade11: 5:10pm
dolphinife:


A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....

Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??

So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space
Do you have one in your Family too?

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by botad(m): 5:11pm
Dinosaur online bulldogs will attack the Dean now......

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by wellmax(m): 5:11pm
Dino is a fool

Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Rick9(m): 5:11pm
angry grin Ahahhahahahahahahahahahah
Re: "Melaye's Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" by Joavid(f): 5:11pm
Acidosis, Guseh see the clown representing you and your people.

but if na Yahaya Bello thread now, you both will troupe in en-mass.

