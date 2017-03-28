Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" (14776 Views)

"Melaye’s Academic Gown To Senate Was Stolen Or Hired, He Made Fool Of Himself" - Deans



Solaade Ayo - Aderele



Academics have said that Dino Melaye’s donning of academic gown to the Senate plenary session on Tuesday is a “ juvenile attempt” at proving that he attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



Senator Melaye had stormed the National Assembly Plenary Session on Tuesday ( today) in what academics described as “ceremonial” gown , rather than an academic robe.



The senator representing Kogi West has been under fire in the past week, as critics allege that he did not earn an academic degree from the ABU as claimed.



In his defence, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had deposed before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on Monday that Melaye earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from ABU, with a Third Class.



Speaking to The PUNCH online, Professor of History and a former Dean of Faculty of Arts at the Lagos State University , LASU, Ojo , Abolade Adeniji, said if Melaye felt that his appearing in what he thought was an academic gown would confirm his claim that he attended ABU, it is “ juvenile. ”



Adeniji said, “ This is a juvenile attempt at justifying his claims that he attended ABU . He has only made a fool of himself.



“ What the senator has done is unusual, and this should be a source of concerns to his fellow senators.



“ The senatorial position is an exalted one that should not be trivialised the way Senator Melaye is doing.



“The appearance he assumed today is not for an adult, much less a senator. He looks so cheap. It ’ s a political drama that was meant to prove that he has a degree. ”



Another academic, the Dean of Arts Faculty and Associate Professor of English Language at LASU, Dr . Adeleke Fakoya, said the gown that Senator Dino Melaye wore “is a ceremonial one."



“This is a ceremonial gown and not an academic robe. It is a ceremonial uniform usually worn during formal ceremonies in any Ivory Tower.



“ Even then, you can only wear such ceremonial robes if you are a part of the procession in the academic environment; never in the context in which Senator Melaye wore it today.



“ The type of gown that the senator wore in that photograph is usually worn by vice- chancellors, registrars, deans, etc .



“ If Melaye intended it to prove that he graduated from ABU , then he missed it big time because the type of gown he is wearing is not for someone being conferred with a first degree, to start with.



“ It is a ceremonial costume that should not be worn in frivolous manner as this senator has done . It ’s either hired or stolen. ”



On the implications of Senator Melaye’ s action, Fakoya said it wouldn’ t change anything.



He said it’ s like the case of a church leader who chooses to wear a Pope ’ s gown .



“ It won't make that person a Pope, because we know the processes involved towards becoming a Pope.



“Ditto for academics. You must earn what you claim to possess, academically or by way of honorary bestowal.



“ The onus is on anyone to justify his claims to any degree, instead of treating sacred objects with frivolity as we have here. ”



http://punchng.com/dinos-academic-gown-a-juvenile-way-to-prove-he-attended-abu-dean/ - Deans 10 Likes 1 Share

dean go and die in oshiomole voice 24 Likes 3 Shares

Abeg who know this dean? Abeg juvenile or not Dino's gown made many BMCs and Zombies faint today 34 Likes 2 Shares

Homeboiy:

Ndi mgbajiaka



dean go and die in oshiomole voice

A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....



Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??



So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space 124 Likes 9 Shares

Dino is sick he need medical attention frm a specialist neurologist 17 Likes

dolphinife:



A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....

Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??

Is it your family affairs??.... Is it your family affairs??.... 54 Likes 3 Shares

They meant juvenile deliquent 5 Likes

It seems Sahara reporters has gotten into the man's brain and I want to use this oppurtunity to recommend a brain check @ Aro for the Sinator!!!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

AFONJA Dean mind your business. We stand with Dino meleye. Period 11 Likes 3 Shares

tribalistseun:

AFONJA Dean mind your business. We stand with Dino meleye. Period As if your slave pay master Dino is not an Afonja!!! 26 Likes 3 Shares

dolphinife:





A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....



Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??



So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space professor too much na. I doubt if any one from his family has ever obtained a doctorate degree b4.

Too many kids online. professor too much na. I doubt if any one from his family has ever obtained a doctorate degree b4.Too many kids online. 24 Likes

tribalistseun:

AFONJA Dean mind your business. We stand with Dino meleye. Period u stand with a crook nd a serial liar.

I still stand with SAHARA REPORTERS. u stand with a crook nd a serial liar.I still stand with SAHARA REPORTERS. 25 Likes 1 Share

honestly, Dino melaye through his action today has proven to not only Nigerians bt the whole world that he lack the mental nd psychological maturity to make laws for us.

Haba!!! All i saw today was a kid in an adult body putting on a ceremonial gown... 33 Likes 1 Share

Dino's lame attempt has successfully killed the doubt .



What a country ...What a "senator" If I ever doubted Sahara Reporters on this matterDino's lame attempt has successfully killed the doubtWhat a country...What a "senator" 25 Likes 1 Share

why is he intruding in another man's afair? why shouldn't the dean speak up on the matter.

It's a clear case of national embarrasement nd every good citizen of the country shld also speak out.

It's only a boy blinded by hatred dat wouldn't see anything wrong with dat. why shouldn't the dean speak up on the matter.It's a clear case of national embarrasement nd every good citizen of the country shld also speak out.It's only a boy blinded by hatred dat wouldn't see anything wrong with dat. 23 Likes 2 Shares

SpeedndAccuracy:

If I ever doubted Sahara Reporters on this matter ,

Dino's lame attempt has successfully killed the doubt .



What a country ...What a "senator" you are absolutely right. you are absolutely right. 18 Likes 1 Share

Oche211:



why shouldn't the dean speak up on the matter.

It's a clear case of national embarrasement nd every good citizen of the country shld also speak out.

It's only a boy blinded by hatred dat wouldn't see anything wrong with dat.

sometimes i wonder....... how did we as a country get to this.







that we are been rule by babies and not juveniles 3 Likes

Oche211:

u are also a boy. That's honest truth. oga ur right oga ur right 2 Likes

This Dino sef

Nonsense

Melaye...melaye...melaye

dolphinife:





A dean old enough to be your father should go and die....



Do you have a Professor in your family history not to talk of a Dean??



So many juvenile imps littering the cyber-space Do you have one in your Family too? Do you have one in your Family too? 2 Likes

Dinosaur online bulldogs will attack the Dean now...... 5 Likes 1 Share

Dino is a fool 4 Likes

