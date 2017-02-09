₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:22pm
- Governor Ayodele Fayose wishes President Muhammadu Buhari speedy recovery
- Fayose advises the presidency to ensure it gives accurate information about the health status of the president to forestall the spread of rumours
- The governor says nobody has control over health challenges
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has called Nigerians to jointly pray to God for President Muhammadu Buhari’s speedy recovery so that he can return on time and resume work.
https://www.naij.com/1087499-fayose-wishes-buhari-sound-health-calls-prayers.html
[
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by DoctorJosh(m): 8:24pm
Fayose Tell them oo.. How can a president treat his subjects like this.
Nigerians behold your president, he showed a lack of faith in the Nigerian health sector, if you die, you die a villain and not a hero... Though i don't pray for your death, but lying to us about your health status is tantamount to betrayal, a betrayal against the system of democracy.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by KenJak(m): 8:27pm
I don't really know why he thinks dying there is far better than retaining his life as a normal citizen. He's old enough.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by krasican(m): 8:40pm
But I want to urge all of us to stick together and pray for Mr. President," he said.
I shock wen i see dis one
e be like say dem don flash fayose brain wit android 7.1 ROM
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Qmerit(m): 8:42pm
I was even surprise u ve not released statement over this issue since. You look calm and spoken well as a gov what's happening? hope all is well.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Abdulmohas(m): 8:47pm
Let's all pray for our president.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Danzakidakura(m): 8:52pm
This man should even die let everybody rest.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Alexk2(m): 8:56pm
See how sensible, reasonable and deep it sound this time; this is what we need Mr. Fayose not unguided comments.
Nigeria need more of this please.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by mightyhazell: 8:58pm
Buhari shd get well soon and resume work!
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by drss2(m): 9:00pm
notice how dis daura officials avoid using words like "healthy" at all cost wen describing d condition of buari they rather use d word "hale n hearty."
wen u hear dem say d president is "hale n hearty", it means d president is very ill. an ill person can also be hale n hearty.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by ZombieKilla: 9:03pm
Am writing a book titled
The president that ran away
I have a free copy for sarrki
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Keenysbojan(m): 9:05pm
drss2:hehehe
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by ZombieKilla: 9:07pm
Abdulmohas:
How can a president show a lack of faith on his country's health sector
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by leofab(f): 9:31pm
Buy London grow the pounds
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:31pm
Fayose should just keep shut...does he have mouth diarrhea?.... Haba
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by babdap: 9:35pm
Seems Fayose has ran out of Igbo lately.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by hannyjay(f): 9:42pm
DoctorJosh:i knw u ar praying 4 him to die but i promise u u ll b4 my president. EVIL MEN
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Bari22(m): 9:45pm
Inever believe fayose will say this words. Nothing good comes out from fayose's mouth.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by HazzanTazzan(m): 9:47pm
Must u talk?
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Iceman2017(m): 9:47pm
Pray for what?
He told us he was going on vacation.
He is resting as we are told or do you want us to pray for him to rest in peace
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Thisis2raw(m): 9:48pm
Strong words from a wise man
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Tazmode(m): 9:48pm
Governor Fayose, the man who can blow hot and cold at the same time
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by ddippset(m): 9:48pm
Lol. When inec spoke about 2017 ekiti elections yesterday, fayose suddenly realized his time is almost up. judgment day is close, he had a rude awakening.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by ademoladeji(m): 9:48pm
Danzakidakura:
I believe you have an elderly person in your family even if you've lost your father.
Wish for others what you want others to wish for you.
Fayose, you've spoken well
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:48pm
Fayose has shown that he is not only a critique but a rational being
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by princeonx: 9:49pm
Funny thing be say Nigerians dey cry say things bad, but this our president situation worst pass oh!
How person go dey live life wey people no know whether you dey alive or dead?
If na me I go rather commit suicide than to kill myself for this country lol
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by obembet(m): 9:50pm
Pray ko, pray ni..
To me, I dont see different between his present and absent. My prayer is that make 2019 come quickly make we do another. " Change "
If not for MMM wey go strike, who dey care about Buhari and his government?
I remember last year July till November when I dey PH and GH, who care or read anything about Buhari.
Well, I pray make this come back to normal.
The next time u will see me comment anything about Buhari issue na 2019 when Nigerian will Change the leadership.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by www10g: 9:50pm
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by AntiWailer: 9:51pm
Mchew..
It is becoming obvious to them that Buhari or no Buhari, they will face prosecution for stealing our wealth and putting us in this situation.
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by sonnie10: 9:54pm
He is enjoying the vacation
|Re: Buhari's Medical Status: Fayose Reacts, Sends Strong Message To Presidency by rattlesnake(m): 9:54pm
e -diot
u prophesied his death in newpaper
dirty mouth
