- Governor Ayodele Fayose wishes President Muhammadu Buhari speedy recovery



- Fayose advises the presidency to ensure it gives accurate information about the health status of the president to forestall the spread of rumours



- The governor says nobody has control over health challenges





Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has called Nigerians to jointly pray to God for President Muhammadu Buhari’s speedy recovery so that he can return on time and resume work.





Fayose made the call on Thursday, February 9, at the government house in Ekiti state when the general overseer of Champions Glory Assembly Church, Pastor Joshua Lasisi, paid him a visit, Vanguard reports.



The governor who wished the president sound health, however advised the presidency to ensure that it gives accurate information about the health status of the president so as to forestall a situation whereby people would continue to spread rumour.



He said: “But the best thing we should all realize is that the Presidency owes Nigerians accurate information about the situation of things.



"Otherwise people would contier. Nigerians demanding for truthful and accurate information about the President’s health from the Presidency are right because the moment you assume such a position, your life has become public. So, we should let Nigerians have the accurate information about the whereabouts of Mr. President."



He asked Nigerians to pray for the president, noting that nobody has control over health challenges.



"I cannot say I cannot be sick when I’m sick because I am a public figure. I represent the interests of many people. They must know where I am, what is wrong and what am doing it is the right of every Nigerians. But I want to urge all of us to stick together and pray for Mr. President," he said.

Fayose Tell them oo.. How can a president treat his subjects like this.

Nigerians behold your president, he showed a lack of faith in the Nigerian health sector, if you die, you die a villain and not a hero... Though i don't pray for your death, but lying to us about your health status is tantamount to betrayal, a betrayal against the system of democracy. 7 Likes

I don't really know why he thinks dying there is far better than retaining his life as a normal citizen. He's old enough.

I shock wen i see dis one



e be like say dem don flash fayose brain wit android 7.1 ROM 4 Likes

I was even surprise u ve not released statement over this issue since. You look calm and spoken well as a gov what's happening? hope all is well. 4 Likes

Let's all pray for our president.

This man should even die let everybody rest.

See how sensible, reasonable and deep it sound this time; this is what we need Mr. Fayose not unguided comments.

Nigeria need more of this please.

Buhari shd get well soon and resume work!

they rather use d word "hale n hearty."

Am writing a book titled



The president that ran away



I have a free copy for sarrki 1 Like

drss2:

Abdulmohas:

Let's all pray for our president.

How can a president show a lack of faith on his country's health sector How can a president show a lack of faith on his country's health sector

Buy London grow the pounds

Fayose should just keep shut...does he have mouth diarrhea?.... Haba

Seems Fayose has ran out of Igbo lately.

DoctorJosh:

Inever believe fayose will say this words. Nothing good comes out from fayose's mouth. 2 Likes

Must u talk?



Strong words from a wise man

Governor Fayose, the man who can blow hot and cold at the same time 1 Like

Lol. When inec spoke about 2017 ekiti elections yesterday, fayose suddenly realized his time is almost up. judgment day is close, he had a rude awakening.

Danzakidakura:

This man should even die let everybody rest.

I believe you have an elderly person in your family even if you've lost your father.



Wish for others what you want others to wish for you.





I believe you have an elderly person in your family even if you've lost your father.

Wish for others what you want others to wish for you.

Fayose, you've spoken well

Fayose has shown that he is not only a critique but a rational being

Funny thing be say Nigerians dey cry say things bad, but this our president situation worst pass oh!



How person go dey live life wey people no know whether you dey alive or dead?

If na me I go rather commit suicide than to kill myself for this country lol

Pray ko, pray ni..



To me, I dont see different between his present and absent. My prayer is that make 2019 come quickly make we do another. " Change "





If not for MMM wey go strike, who dey care about Buhari and his government?



I remember last year July till November when I dey PH and GH, who care or read anything about Buhari.



Well, I pray make this come back to normal.



The next time u will see me comment anything about Buhari issue na 2019 when Nigerian will Change the leadership.

Mchew..



It is becoming obvious to them that Buhari or no Buhari, they will face prosecution for stealing our wealth and putting us in this situation.

He is enjoying the vacation