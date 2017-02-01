₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,190 members, 3,356,106 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 10:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning (4672 Views)
Fani Kayode & His Pretty Wife Precious Visit Ooni Of Ife(photos) / An Extraordinary Lady - FFK Gushes About Wife, Precious / Fani Kayode And His Wife, Precious Chikwendu In A Lovely Selfie(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by chimere66: 8:28pm
Fani Kayode's wife Precious is damn pretty.She stepped out looking stunning.Trust FFK,he described her as 'Mama A,Wifey'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fani-kayodes-wife-steps-out-looking.html
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by carmag(m): 8:33pm
.
I don't understand this tory...is she traditionally married to ffk or marriage in the making like it's practiced in the uni
6 Likes
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:34pm
This lady should take it easy unless she wants to be brighter than her future
11 Likes
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by donolatunji(m): 9:19pm
Lol......actually she's already brighter than her future itself.
BeeBeeOoh:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by BUHARIISCURSED: 9:21pm
no sleep for the AFONJAS tonight
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by adadike281(f): 9:27pm
Nne, way to go. You came into Ffk' s life and he automatically became born again, u unite him with his other wives and you gave him d much desired heir and on top of that , you still make out time to dress and look stunning. Igbo girls dey over neat and dem over sweet walahi. Team Igbo girls. We rock!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Janetessy(f): 9:32pm
Cute girl
Igbo girls rock
4 Likes
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by verygudbadguy(m): 9:32pm
Who else has noticed that it is always lovely to see Afonja yanshing Flaties and vice versa. The product is always a fine boi or gal.
This is a typical e.g. Same with Peter and Lola.
A no see any reason for us to dey beef one another unto sumtin wey don pass. Na we suppose to love one anoda like Tuface sang
1 Like
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by TINALETC3(f): 9:33pm
asa nwa , udala mmicha
3 Likes
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Chikelue2000(m): 9:33pm
My own will soon arrive
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Ugoeze2016: 9:33pm
I'm still in deep thought
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by quiverfull(m): 9:34pm
This man is a grade A agbaya, posting private things on the social media like a teenager...
1 Like
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:34pm
Lolz
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Bisjosh(f): 9:34pm
No hips?...just fine face and bleached skin. ...not impressed
You dont need to bend to bring out hips. Hips are obvious
If u like quote me, would never reply u
2 Likes
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Opeedo(m): 9:34pm
Konji
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by emmanuel596(m): 9:34pm
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by dschools: 9:35pm
Looted Nigerian Money
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by maxiuc(m): 9:36pm
No time for all this news
many things on my mind
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:36pm
His Girlfriend pls... Is that how they marry in kuvuki land?
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Trexnemesis: 9:37pm
Opeedo:
Say wetin happen? Wetin dey do you nah?
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by point5: 9:37pm
Plz is Precious legally married to FFK or will letter be married to him...I am nt understanding why Op shud call her is wife n letter call her his baby mama..
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:37pm
Ok. Seen.
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Mmikee: 9:38pm
Cute
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by hatbricker(m): 9:38pm
Money can buy happiness...
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by ProfEinstein: 9:38pm
Illegal wife, this girl don fucck shege comot Femi eyes
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by emsco(m): 9:38pm
Power of money,which lady would not want to date FFK even those one commenting on this topic will kill to be his 5th wife
1 Like
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by jeeqaa7(m): 9:39pm
G
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by emsco(m): 9:41pm
Bisjosh:do you have hips?
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by UnknownT: 9:41pm
Him don marry dis bae officially?
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by slurryeye: 9:41pm
This gal is overhyped
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by megamank(m): 9:42pm
the lower middle region of the front side of the third picture looked empty sha......let me say sagged.....
|Re: 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning by Vanessa88(f): 9:49pm
BeeBeeOoh:Her future is already bright with FFK beside her.. No shaking
1 Like 1 Share
Voters Use Ice Block For Speedy Finger Capturing / Imo State University Admission 2011/2012 / Mend Threatens Mtn, Sackoil
Viewing this topic: ikukuhero, akpaaba, Venom104, NaijaElba, hardheart(f), manu1, badboyplay(m), Jesona(m), Chukwuka16, omosefeeguaibor(f), modanwealth, safarigirl(f), GreenMavro, korrej(m), Puah(f), boyejo, seyemon(m), Truth4eva, Babalakin(m), lovemeohlord(m), zico530(m), skertel123(m), moblix, Clarinett(m), carsy(f), whisp3r(m), muyibaba222(m), OCHOdee(f), crestedaguiyi, Bravoe(m), toyinjimoh(m), zeelo2014, freda506(f), Gingerr(f), skaramanga, Benwems(m), Olubee22(f), creamiek(f), slurryeye, guapac, Yinka93(m), chibjohn(m), wickyyolo, laplace19(m), chimaisaac23 and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3