|Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by rem44: 8:54pm On Feb 09
Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos meets with the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. With them are the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina and Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media, Mr Laolu Akande.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by donolatunji(m): 8:59pm On Feb 09
I Like That Vp O Cus 74% Of His Outfit For Pinshures Are Always Formal.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by pauljumbo: 9:02pm On Feb 09
what is going on
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 9:05pm On Feb 09
What's the point?
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by tens4real(m): 9:09pm On Feb 09
I smell conspiracy theory
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 9:10pm On Feb 09
Ok
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Kundagarten: 9:11pm On Feb 09
Some people are busy preparing tea for Buhari all to no avail. Even the apple Tinubu took to london bubu refused to eat
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 10:10pm On Feb 09
Went to see him in case all the babu pictures we've been seeing are photo shops!!!
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 10:10pm On Feb 09
.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 10:11pm On Feb 09
Noted
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by divicoded: 10:11pm On Feb 09
Well done prof, you have done well in this short period of your acting capacity! You have put th flatrons to shame, welldone Pastor
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Mattins(m): 10:12pm On Feb 09
watching them in 3d
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 10:12pm On Feb 09
They don start. Success they say has many brothers.
Ooni of Ife and Sultan would not carry last.
Ooni would hop onto the next flight to Aso Rock while Sultan would commandeer Osunbade to pay him a visit in the actual capital of Nigeria, Sokoto.
Y'all know that already, don't cha?
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:12pm On Feb 09
Osinbanjo no prostrate to greet am, meanwhile, why didnt he visit when Bubu was around....... Wasn't he the same person that threatened Igbo against Voting for Jonathan. No comment
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by nabegibeg: 10:12pm On Feb 09
meet with vice president
stop being petty
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Micah360(m): 10:13pm On Feb 09
Hope its 4 good
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by m1amr(m): 10:13pm On Feb 09
The next president 2023
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Lordave: 10:13pm On Feb 09
Holding hands like father and last son.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:13pm On Feb 09
This one no be ordinary visit
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 10:13pm On Feb 09
God bless oba Aki
God bless Osinbaje
God bless PMB
God bless Nigeria.
God bless anyone that like this post.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by BabaCommander: 10:13pm On Feb 09
Obaba be like, Osibande you have to resign, that is what they want from us.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by danidee10(m): 10:13pm On Feb 09
Unlike buhari's photoshopped picture where he's always standing on his own. He can't stand close or even touch anyone because the pictures are all fakeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by highrise07(m): 10:14pm On Feb 09
Mr President
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by Austema(m): 10:14pm On Feb 09
And so what? I should start dancing?
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by TOESL255: 10:14pm On Feb 09
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 10:15pm On Feb 09
To show solidarity with the gentle prof I guess.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm On Feb 09
Yesterday it was emir sanusi today it is oba lagoon master
Since buhari no dey make I carry my children go occupy aso rock
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:15pm On Feb 09
Dear Lord, please let the outcome of that meeting/visit be for the good of Nigerians and not for their personal interest in Jesus Name. Amen.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 10:15pm On Feb 09
ipob seem ahead of the
pack in news
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by femolii: 10:16pm On Feb 09
childreen of hate are coming in now flatino.
|Re: Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) by josephine123: 10:16pm On Feb 09
good
