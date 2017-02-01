Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu Meets With Osinbajo (Photos) (10108 Views)

Source: Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos meets with the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. With them are the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina and Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media, Mr Laolu Akande.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/oba-of-lagos-akiolu-meets-with.html

I Like That Vp O Cus 74% Of His Outfit For Pinshures Are Always Formal. 2 Likes

what is going on 5 Likes 1 Share

What's the point? 3 Likes

I smell conspiracy theory 4 Likes

Ok

Some people are busy preparing tea for Buhari all to no avail. Even the apple Tinubu took to london bubu refused to eat 15 Likes 1 Share

Went to see him in case all the babu pictures we've been seeing are photo shops!!! 1 Like

.

Noted

Well done prof, you have done well in this short period of your acting capacity! You have put th flatrons to shame, welldone Pastor 11 Likes 3 Shares

watching them in 3d 2 Likes

They don start. Success they say has many brothers.

Ooni of Ife and Sultan would not carry last.

Ooni would hop onto the next flight to Aso Rock while Sultan would commandeer Osunbade to pay him a visit in the actual capital of Nigeria, Sokoto.

Y'all know that already, don't cha? 9 Likes

Osinbanjo no prostrate to greet am, meanwhile, why didnt he visit when Bubu was around....... Wasn't he the same person that threatened Igbo against Voting for Jonathan. No comment 8 Likes

meet with vice president





stop being petty

Hope its 4 good

The next president 2023

Holding hands like father and last son.

This one no be ordinary visit 2 Likes

God bless oba Aki

God bless Osinbaje

God bless PMB

God bless Nigeria.

God bless anyone that like this post. 4 Likes 1 Share

Obaba be like, Osibande you have to resign, that is what they want from us.

Unlike buhari's photoshopped picture where he's always standing on his own. He can't stand close or even touch anyone because the pictures are all fakeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

Mr President 2 Likes

And so what? I should start dancing?

To show solidarity with the gentle prof I guess. 2 Likes

Yesterday it was emir sanusi today it is oba lagoon master



Since buhari no dey make I carry my children go occupy aso rock

Dear Lord, please let the outcome of that meeting/visit be for the good of Nigerians and not for their personal interest in Jesus Name. Amen. 2 Likes

ipob seem ahead of the

pack in news

childreen of hate are coming in now flatino.