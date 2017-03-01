₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by Ebal: 12:12pm
VIDEO:Brave Little Boy Penetrate into Crowd To Shake Hands with Acting Pres. Osinbajo in Benin City
Brave little boy penetrate into crowd to shake hands with acting Nigeria president
Yemi Osinbajo in Benin City, Edo State during presidential visit
[ url=
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by Jadonjack(m): 12:14pm
He sure knows what he want
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by midehi2(f): 12:15pm
lol
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by holysainbj(m): 12:24pm
We should praise him, Yea?
Where were the DSS, SSS, MOPOL, EFCC, Army, what have you....that are meant to be protecting the President? Oh yea ,one of them was busy snapping their incompetencies and showcasing to the world
If a boy on singlet can penetrate, then......
The boy is gon be a tough lad
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by Ebuka478(m): 12:25pm
sharp guy
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by Teewhy2: 12:25pm
This is what leaders should be all about, accessibility he gave him a hand shake and not asking the security guys to take him away. Some of our leaders will only entertain this during election campaigns period and after election they build a fence round themselves.
This boy will go places, it has shown that this boy can achieve what ever he plan to achieve not looking at the huge challenges that can prevent him.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by Geestunnar(m): 12:25pm
This man oozes leadership.
I doff my hat for you sir!
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by ShitHead: 12:25pm
When I saw "penetrate", I thought he used his dicck. I now understand.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by ayusco85(m): 12:25pm
I trust Benin boys. Fear no dey dem body..
Area..... *in I go die's voice"
Click like if u rep Benin city
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by Olukologia(m): 12:25pm
Smart boy. Just like that one that sneaked into the plane.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by helphelp: 12:25pm
Keep the photo..
You go need am collect raba in the future...
Just kidding....but you know all those our grandpa gist dem... I was invited to meet the queen when she came to Nigeria, ehnnn you bring that picture for me... (that kind scenario)
Don't mind me... Joblessness ni
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by sod09(m): 12:25pm
nice
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by shugacaneman: 12:25pm
That's a goal getter while slay queens be pushing out their ass to take pics for social media. We will see who gets result in the next 20yrs.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by kjigga(f): 12:25pm
Boy penetrates Hmmm i was thinking Kemen style penetration
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by eminikansoso(m): 12:25pm
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by AntiIPOB: 12:26pm
My father in faith called that violent faith,it bypass protocols.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by franciskaine(m): 12:26pm
And what are his security men for this to happen? We don't want stories dat touch oo. Safety first!
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by creepsyme(f): 12:26pm
Trust benin guys! go getters!
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by Endtimesmith: 12:26pm
He wants to join APC.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:26pm
Na him mama push am, that one am very sure of
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by TPAND: 12:26pm
This is what we call President of the People, For the People and Also one of the People.
Osinbajo is so presidential, if it were the one in London, heads for don roll. His security team for don receive verbal query for allowing a boy break inside the crowd.
And some people will be praying for that one to come back.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by AntiWailer: 12:26pm
Be careful.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by jonaifame22(f): 12:27pm
Let the little children come unto me for theirs is the kingdom of God says the good book!
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by yteds: 12:27pm
AntiIPOB:No go try this as adult oooo, MOPOL and SOLDIERS go just use you shine
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by kenneth348: 12:27pm
D boy look like he forgot what he was asked to say to Mr vp
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by es144000: 12:27pm
What if he was a suicide bomber?
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by pavy(m): 12:27pm
OP could you please stop using the word "penetrate" thank you
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by PROPHETmichael: 12:27pm
Nice but someone Is getting sack for this big security lapse.
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by ayusco85(m): 12:27pm
kjigga:
Are you on Heat?
Cucumber is thr to help is Bae is not close
|Re: Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd by eminikansoso(m): 12:27pm
He got what hè want.
Very courageous
