Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boy Shakes Hands With Osinbajo In Benin After Penetrating Into Crowd (15278 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Brave little boy penetrate into crowd to shake hands with acting Nigeria president

Yemi Osinbajo in Benin City, Edo State during presidential visit





http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/videobrave-little-boy-penetrate-into.html



[ url=

[/url] VIDEO:Brave Little Boy Penetrate into Crowd To Shake Hands with Acting Pres. Osinbajo in Benin CityBrave little boy penetrate into crowd to shake hands with acting Nigeria presidentYemi Osinbajo in Benin City, Edo State during presidential visit[ url= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=no4pQf97bpw&feature=youtu.be [/url] 2 Likes 1 Share

He sure knows what he want 23 Likes 2 Shares

lol



Where were the DSS, SSS, MOPOL, EFCC, Army, what have you....that are meant to be protecting the President? Oh yea ,one of them was busy snapping their incompetencies and showcasing to the world



If a boy on singlet can penetrate, then......



The boy is gon be a tough lad We should praise him, Yea?Where were the DSS, SSS, MOPOL, EFCC, Army, what have you....that are meant to be protecting the President? Oh yea ,one of them was busy snapping their incompetencies and showcasing to the worldIf a boy on singlet can penetrate, then......The boy is gon be a tough lad 10 Likes

sharp guy sharp guy 11 Likes 1 Share



This boy will go places, it has shown that this boy can achieve what ever he plan to achieve not looking at the huge challenges that can prevent him.





Care to know more about the nutrition values of ofada rice, click below



http://www.nairaland.com/3579520/ofada-rice-facts-need-know



For you all still expecting PMB back soon, baba don finally open shop for U.K. because of recession , baba also need forex This is what leaders should be all about, accessibility he gave him a hand shake and not asking the security guys to take him away. Some of our leaders will only entertain this during election campaigns period and after election they build a fence round themselves.This boy will go places, it has shown that this boy can achieve what ever he plan to achieve not looking at the huge challenges that can prevent him.Care to know more about the nutrition values of ofada rice, click belowFor you all still expecting PMB back soon, baba don finally open shop for U.K. because of recession , baba also need forex 5 Likes

This man oozes leadership.

I doff my hat for you sir! 11 Likes

When I saw "penetrate", I thought he used his dicck. I now understand. 3 Likes 3 Shares

I trust Benin boys. Fear no dey dem body..







Area..... *in I go die's voice"







Click like if u rep Benin city 22 Likes 1 Share

Smart boy. Just like that one that sneaked into the plane. 5 Likes

Keep the photo..



You go need am collect raba in the future...



Just kidding....but you know all those our grandpa gist dem... I was invited to meet the queen when she came to Nigeria, ehnnn you bring that picture for me... (that kind scenario)



Don't mind me... Joblessness ni 4 Likes

nice 1 Like

That's a goal getter while slay queens be pushing out their ass to take pics for social media. We will see who gets result in the next 20yrs. 1 Like

Hmmm i was thinking Kemen style penetration Boy penetratesHmmm i was thinking Kemen style penetration 3 Likes

My father in faith called that violent faith,it bypass protocols. 4 Likes 1 Share

And what are his security men for this to happen? We don't want stories dat touch oo. Safety first! 1 Like

Trust benin guys! go getters! 3 Likes 2 Shares

He wants to join APC.

Na him mama push am, that one am very sure of

This is what we call President of the People, For the People and Also one of the People.



Osinbajo is so presidential, if it were the one in London, heads for don roll. His security team for don receive verbal query for allowing a boy break inside the crowd.



And some people will be praying for that one to come back. 2 Likes 1 Share

Be careful.

Let the little children come unto me for theirs is the kingdom of God says the good book! 1 Like

AntiIPOB:

My father in faith called that violent faith,it bypass protocols. No go try this as adult oooo, MOPOL and SOLDIERS go just use you shine No go try this as adult oooo, MOPOL and SOLDIERS go just use you shine 1 Like

D boy look like he forgot what he was asked to say to Mr vp 1 Like

What if he was a suicide bomber?

OP could you please stop using the word "penetrate" thank you 2 Likes

Nice but someone Is getting sack for this big security lapse.

kjigga:

Boy penetrates Hmmm i was thinking Kemen style penetration

Are you on Heat?



Cucumber is thr to help is Bae is not close Are you on Heat?Cucumber is thr to help is Bae is not close 2 Likes 1 Share