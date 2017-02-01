₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by contactmorak: 10:13pm On Feb 09
According to De Sheddy Richcraft, who shared the info on Facebook. These Two ladies fought dirty at a motor park in Agbor, Delta state. Although the, the 'special' man wasn't disclosed, a footage of the drama was shared. Senit below...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Di174kYFGxU
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/two-ladies-fight-dirty-over-guy-at.html
1 Share
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by contactmorak: 10:14pm On Feb 09
Valentine's day is close
SEE MORE SCREENSHOTS OF THE FIGHT HERE>>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/two-ladies-fight-dirty-over-guy-at.html
1 Like
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by smark61: 12:28am
The guy above me wants more
Op give us more
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by columbus007(m): 5:47am
Wetin preek go cause for this town na only God go fit intervene
1 Like
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by talk2archy: 9:20am
shameless she goats.
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by nairaman66(m): 9:20am
Mtcheew!! The guy probably screwing one of their their friends as they fought shamelessly!!
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by killthemods: 9:20am
we afonjas condemn this.
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by SexyNairalander: 9:20am
booked
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:21am
SEE MORE PICS AND VIDEOS HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/videos-pics-two-ladies-fight-dirty-over-man-delta.html
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by IecheM(m): 9:21am
Vv
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by bunnae(f): 9:21am
agbor uwa oma.
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by kaybestt(m): 9:22am
contactmorak:i know u wan say the unclad pix ....
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by ionsman: 9:22am
The D is too good to be true.
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by Psyrus(m): 9:23am
Keep calm val is by the corner the real Bea would be notified
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by alexy147(m): 9:23am
Level of immaturity..
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by Kaxmytex(m): 9:23am
Stewpid bloggers
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by shegs4danny(m): 9:23am
;DThe cassava is 2 sweet to share :PThe cassava is 2 sweet to share
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by lastmaster(f): 9:23am
They should have fought with knives. fools
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by lonelydora(m): 9:23am
The person recording the fight is a monster. Instead of separating them, he's busy recording.
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by INTROVERT(f): 9:23am
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by chubbygal(f): 9:23am
When you are bringing your relation from Agagbe and you insist he must put on seatbelt
6 Likes
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by Zi: 9:24am
I can identify the snatcher and the snatchee
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by Alexrayz(m): 9:24am
Op those location stated is in edo state not delta
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by Laple0541(m): 9:24am
Bitches
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by AshawoGirl(f): 9:24am
Stupid girls the guy may not be rich self
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by Freiden(m): 9:24am
The power wey dicck get.
By the way ....if you happen to have the contact of that lady in blue gown....lemme have it
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by Funbii(f): 9:24am
Why all of the fighters come short like this... Coincidence? Fight of the dwarves?
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by lonelydora(m): 9:25am
INTROVERT:
You no dey stay first position again? Are you now working?
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by IYANGBALI: 9:25am
Possess your possession
See that biitch teeth.
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by holluphemydavid(m): 9:25am
People from Dat side Tu like prick
2 Likes
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by Ukalejohn(m): 9:26am
Nonsense
|Re: Two Ladies Fight Over A Guy At A Motor Park In Delta (Pics/Video) by emmabest2000(m): 9:26am
Ladies and Dick hmmmmm...
In the early 90s Arsenal FC had a player called David Dicks .
When he was injured , the newspaper wrote ...
'' Arsenal to play without Dicks ''
The coach was upset so the newspaper changed the headline to ...
'' Arsenal to play with Dicks out ''
A record number of ladies attended that match ..
4 Likes 1 Share
Victims Of Circumstances / Why Is It So? / The Boy, The Girl Or Both
