|Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by IamChuzzy(m): 6:37am
What is wrong with the photo? Can you figure it out?
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/checkout-writing-spotted-on-bus-in.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by IamChuzzy(m): 6:37am
Issokay
meanwhile
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by LIBSocials: 6:40am
Lol
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by odiereke(m): 6:40am
*Poverty* not Property.
19 Likes
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by izzou(m): 6:40am
The agency is eradicating property
What is so hard for you to understand?
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by oloriooko(m): 6:42am
Sokoto state
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by DjAndroid: 6:45am
Western education is Haram
120 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by Donjasdeblest(m): 6:45am
lol
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by Jibril659: 6:47am
the damage has been done
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by dsettingz(m): 6:49am
No big deal here
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by drey69(m): 6:50am
SO?
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by HsLBroker(m): 7:06am
DjAndroid:
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by comradespade(m): 7:12am
them be olodos, the Kunu and Burukutu drinkers from nor........
61 Likes
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by donolatunji(m): 7:23am
You Shouldn't Blame Them Cus They've Been Grammatically Disabled Since 4th Century.
11 Likes
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by Kakamorufu(m): 8:08am
lol. the person no sabi differentiate between property and poverty. how many poverty wey they don eradicate sef. lol
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by pyyxxaro: 8:23am
I know say naaa Buhari spell am like that for them
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by Pidgin2(f): 12:03pm
But why is English so difficult for the people in the far North to learn, it's not rocket science na
1 Like
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by Keneking: 2:35pm
Alhaji Tambuwal sef
1 Like
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by Abbeyme: 2:35pm
Poverty Eradication
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by DrayZee: 2:35pm
Pidgin2:It is to them
6 Likes
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by philtex(m): 2:35pm
.
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by iamnicer: 2:35pm
GOOD ENGLISH
ABOKI NA ABOKI
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by TINALETC3(f): 2:35pm
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by princeonx: 2:35pm
Lol
Zhe froblem with Zhe feofle of Sokoto is prom Zhe fronanciation op fe and ep!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:35pm
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by aljazira: 2:35pm
Haa, this people don drag our yesterday's conversation to Nairaland.
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by VickyRotex(f): 2:35pm
Why are they eradicating their "Property" tori Olorun?
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by u11ae1013: 2:36pm
ook na, we don see am
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by swtman: 2:36pm
Bush people
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by MidolsStudent(m): 2:37pm
D hand work of ceema and her illiterate mall.am siblings
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by ANAMBRA11(m): 2:37pm
why are abokeees not on nairaland?
|Re: Checkout The Writing Spotted On A Bus In Sokoto (pictured) by itsik(m): 2:37pm
Change
2 Likes
