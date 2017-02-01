Facebook User Blasted By Followers For Updating That She Is A Virgin. Click Here To See

The agency is eradicating propertyWhat is so hard for you to understand?

the damage has been done

them be olodos, the Kunu and Burukutu drinkers from nor........

You Shouldn't Blame Them Cus They've Been Grammatically Disabled Since 4th Century.

lol. the person no sabi differentiate between property and poverty. how many poverty wey they don eradicate sef. lol

I know say naaa Buhari spell am like that for them