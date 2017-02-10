₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by itsdumebi(m): 2:28pm
Below is a statement from the Kogi state government made available to Politics Nigeria;
Security reports have revealed the existence of a microscopic Boko Haram cell in the central part of the State who escaped and made their way into Kogi State as our gallant soldiers in the North-East clamped down on and have them annihilated.
Needless to say, the Kogi State government under His Excellency has been proactive on security as all security agencies in the State have been well equipped to tackle armed robbery and kidnapping in the State.
This terrorist cell depend on proceeds they make from kidnapping to finance their activities. But unfortunately for them, their kidnapping activities have been hampered and greatly reduced by the police and other security forces in the central part of the State.
By and large, the attack by this terrorist cell on Eika Police Station in Okehi where two policemen and a community leader were killed is a fight back on the police force who have hampered their operations and means of making money through kidnapping to finance their terrorist activities.
His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello described the incident as unfortunate and vowed to do everything possible to quash the menace of terrorism in the central and any other part of the State.
http://politicsngr.com/gov-bello-visits-police-station-attacked-boko-haram/
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by chukslawrence(m): 2:31pm
k
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Dildo(m): 3:44pm
If bokoharam can successfully attack a police stattion that means we are not safe in this country.
6 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by talk2archy: 3:51pm
what has this man come to do here kwa, oga i told those boys in black to run away of which they did so go back face your office pls.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by philtex(m): 3:51pm
Bello Bello Bello.
Why?
Pay KSU lecturers o...
Every year strike. Settle them.
The same police Collecting 50naira from drivers along anyigba to lokoja. Hehehe...
Pass through that road you'll understand that police are corrupt set of people.
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by herzern(m): 3:52pm
Love Machine:
L-O-L..
What's special about a police station??
Those weak ass.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by lonelydora(m): 3:52pm
So boko haram is now in Kogi? How can one drive through Kogi to Abuja now? They are even trying to close Abuja airport sef.
Well, Safety is of the Lord's
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by IamChuzzy(m): 3:52pm
Hmmm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 3:53pm
so boko haram now has branch in kogi
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by tunwumi: 3:53pm
o
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Blurryface(m): 3:53pm
See Him Belle Like Person Wey Swallow Football Field.
3 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Donsammi(m): 3:55pm
the president just adhered to the voice of Nigerians.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Jibril659: 3:55pm
Godprotectigbo5:No, na headquarters
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Abalado: 3:55pm
bt whats hapni in nigeria self,lier muhamed tot u said Buhari has gone in nigeria ni,so why diz again..oya go on ur kneels for dcivin us.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by dessz(m): 3:57pm
won't be surprised if boko haram is in aso rock.cos their network runs deep and Nigerian government are too corrupt and lazy to put an end to the menace.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by dozieprosper5: 3:57pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by utenwuson: 3:57pm
useless governor!
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by jerseyboy: 3:57pm
They are coming
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by ogbonnayamkpe: 4:00pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 4:01pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by tectonotimes: 4:01pm
Boko Haram attacking a police station in Kogi State. How many Kilometers ways from Lagos?
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:02pm
This is serious.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Shiru84: 4:03pm
[quote author=Love Machine post=53590355]If bokoharam can successfully attack a police stattion that means we are not safe in this country.[u should be a full, if this is ur first time of hearing or seeing boko Haram attack a police station ]
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by sabi99(m): 4:03pm
Yahaya abi na yamaha bello abeg I wan importune u wt a question. Y av u sworn under both old and new testament to be payn nysc corps members #2500 after 12months of active service in ur state?......
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Junior66(m): 4:03pm
Thats is what you get with Islamic extremism. Every Kogite knows that Ebiras and Muslims from Ankpa LGA are extremists. BH attacks in Kogi have all happened in Ebira territory.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by maraG007: 4:03pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by Akinaukwa: 4:04pm
If you had followed the Boko Haram trend, without bias or intention to discredit any tribe, it was observable that most of their leaders are from Igbirra speaking area of Kogi State. There is no doubt that secret cells are likely being maintained to be used to spring up surprise attacks when Nigerians would have thought the game is over for B.H. God will help us.
2 Likes
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by kings09(m): 4:05pm
Dem de call governors wey be human being, this one sef de show face? Kogi rili enter one chance wit dis their gov
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by princeonx: 4:05pm
The police/police station need security to watch them!
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by nNEOo(m): 4:08pm
Nigeria police stations eeh
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by olaezebala: 4:08pm
it's a lie o. Boko Haram is dead. Be it microscopic cell or not. I blame the past administration for the microscopic ones that remain. Buhari is on top of the situation.
1 Like
|Re: Yahaya Bello Visits Police Station Attacked By Boko Haram (Pics) by VickyRotex(f): 4:10pm
