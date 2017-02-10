



Security reports have revealed the existence of a microscopic Boko Haram cell in the central part of the State who escaped and made their way into Kogi State as our gallant soldiers in the North-East clamped down on and have them annihilated.



Needless to say, the Kogi State government under His Excellency has been proactive on security as all security agencies in the State have been well equipped to tackle armed robbery and kidnapping in the State.



This terrorist cell depend on proceeds they make from kidnapping to finance their activities. But unfortunately for them, their kidnapping activities have been hampered and greatly reduced by the police and other security forces in the central part of the State.



By and large, the attack by this terrorist cell on Eika Police Station in Okehi where two policemen and a community leader were killed is a fight back on the police force who have hampered their operations and means of making money through kidnapping to finance their terrorist activities.



His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello described the incident as unfortunate and vowed to do everything possible to quash the menace of terrorism in the central and any other part of the State.



