Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Valentine Stories (1096 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





What is your most Beautiful Valentine Story?And what was the best gift you ever received....doesn't matter if it's flowers!



Have you ever had any dramatic Valentine where you found out you were the side chic



Did someone stand you up on Valentine's only to re-appear with stories



Did you pay her a surprise visit and found out she was double dating you



Whatever your Valentine story is,Please gist us! It's Valentine again..........What is your most Beautiful Valentine Story?And what was the best gift you ever received....doesn't matter if it's flowers!Have you ever had any dramatic Valentine where you found out you were the side chicDid someone stand you up on Valentine's only to re-appear with storiesDid you pay her a surprise visit and found out she was double dating youWhatever your Valentine story is,Please gist us!





SINZ.. Gist us Wait.. Iyamm coming to modify.SINZ.. Gist us

NP: Wait -SolidStar ft Davido.

Lawlahdey:

Wait.. Iyamm coming to modify.

SIN.Z.. Gist us Why una like my moniker like this? Why una like my moniker like this?

SINZ:





Why una like my moniker like this? Azin



How many times have i ever mentioned your moniker sir? AzinHow many times have i ever mentioned your moniker sir?

Lawlahdey:

Azin

How many times have i ever mentioned your moniker sir? Wasn't talking about you.

Once I show up, someone just has to mention me Wasn't talking about you.Once I show up, someone just has to mention me

SINZ:





Wasn't talking about you.



Once I show up, someone just has to mention me Ohh... Nice. Ohh... Nice.

Lawlahdey:

Ohh... Nice. Come on!

Don't be like that.. Come on!Don't be like that..

SINZ:





Come on!



Don't be like that.. I do not understand you.. Don't be like what? I do not understand you.. Don't be like what?

Lawlahdey:

I do not understand you.. Don't be like what?

The sad emoji. The sad emoji.

SINZ:





The sad emoji.



That doesn't look like a sad emoji, does it? That doesn't look like a sad emoji, does it?

foolish derailed peeps spotted foolish derailed peeps spottedfoolish derailed peeps spotted 1 Like

ucnwafor:

foolish derailed peeps spotted foolish derailed peeps spotted my dear I wonder oooh........them dey fear to tell us ni?

oya na leme call them that will tell us........



























Am coming my dear I wonder oooh........them dey fear to tell us ni?oya na leme call them that will tell us........Am coming

omonighoblessing:

my dear I wonder oooh........them dey fear to tell us ni?

oya na leme call them that will tell us........



























Am coming

Blessing! Blessing!

omonighoblessing:

Who is the face for? Who is the face for?

EmperorTech:



Who is the face for? ahan. .......you na.

as una no wan talk shld I call seun or lalasticlala ?? maybe they will tell us I believe they are romantic people ahan. .......you na.as una no wan talk shld I call seun or lalasticlala ?? maybe they will tell us I believe they are romantic people

Am in Abeokuta, I NEED A VAL





a pretty lady oooo, and modest

K

I never really celebrated Val until I met a lady on Val day. She was my younger sister's classmate then, I knew she liked me. So I asked her out, asked what her birthday was and she said Feb 14 in my mind I was wowed. I didn't believe in all the Val bull**** but I had no choice but to get her something since it was her birthday too, we dated for four years before I knew her birthday wasn't the day she said it was, when I confronted her she said for 'it to be perfect' was her reason and apologized. After that I made sure to get double of what I had ever given her before dumping her. Someone who can lie about minor things like that can lie about anything. I still don't understand why most females engage in petty lies as such.

lol... hmmmm... the sad , the sweet , the dry and the WET moments

U









Unbelievable! Man Catches Popular Prophet Having S*x With His Wife in His Own House...Checkout What Happened Next>>> https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/10/unbelievable-man-catches-popular-prophet-having-sx-with-his-wife-in-his-own-house-checkout-what-happened-next/ Meanwhile, enjoy the below gist....

Okay

I have no valentine story.

People wey get val tori make una share o..... I no get

....