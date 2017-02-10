₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Valentine Stories by omonighoblessing(f): 3:48pm
It's Valentine again..........
What is your most Beautiful Valentine Story?And what was the best gift you ever received....doesn't matter if it's flowers!
Have you ever had any dramatic Valentine where you found out you were the side chic
Did someone stand you up on Valentine's only to re-appear with stories
Did you pay her a surprise visit and found out she was double dating you
Whatever your Valentine story is,Please gist us!
Re: Valentine Stories by darbeelicous(f): 3:52pm
Re: Valentine Stories by Lawlahdey(f): 3:55pm
Wait.. Iyamm coming to modify.
SINZ.. Gist us
Re: Valentine Stories by SINZ(m): 3:56pm
NP: Wait -SolidStar ft Davido.
Re: Valentine Stories by herzern(m): 3:57pm
Re: Valentine Stories by SINZ(m): 3:57pm
Lawlahdey:Why una like my moniker like this?
Re: Valentine Stories by Lawlahdey(f): 3:59pm
SINZ:Azin
How many times have i ever mentioned your moniker sir?
Re: Valentine Stories by SINZ(m): 4:01pm
Lawlahdey:Wasn't talking about you.
Once I show up, someone just has to mention me
Re: Valentine Stories by Lawlahdey(f): 4:06pm
SINZ:Ohh... Nice.
Re: Valentine Stories by SINZ(m): 4:09pm
Lawlahdey:Come on!
Don't be like that..
Re: Valentine Stories by Lawlahdey(f): 4:11pm
SINZ:I do not understand you.. Don't be like what?
Re: Valentine Stories by SINZ(m): 4:24pm
Lawlahdey:
The sad emoji.
Re: Valentine Stories by Lawlahdey(f): 4:25pm
SINZ:
That doesn't look like a sad emoji, does it?
Re: Valentine Stories by ucnwafor(m): 5:38pm
foolish derailed peeps spotted foolish derailed peeps spotted
1 Like
Re: Valentine Stories by omonighoblessing(f): 9:38pm
ucnwafor:my dear I wonder oooh........them dey fear to tell us ni?
oya na leme call them that will tell us........
Am coming
Re: Valentine Stories by EmperorTech: 9:45pm
omonighoblessing:
Blessing!
Re: Valentine Stories by omonighoblessing(f): 9:50pm
EmperorTech:
Re: Valentine Stories by EmperorTech: 10:03pm
omonighoblessing:Who is the face for?
Re: Valentine Stories by omonighoblessing(f): 10:16pm
EmperorTech:ahan. .......you na.
as una no wan talk shld I call seun or lalasticlala ?? maybe they will tell us I believe they are romantic people
Re: Valentine Stories by TINALETC3(f): 10:25pm
Re: Valentine Stories by bbbabes: 10:25pm
Am in Abeokuta, I NEED A VAL
a pretty lady oooo, and modest
Re: Valentine Stories by Omagzee(m): 10:25pm
K
Re: Valentine Stories by Richie0974: 10:26pm
I never really celebrated Val until I met a lady on Val day. She was my younger sister's classmate then, I knew she liked me. So I asked her out, asked what her birthday was and she said Feb 14 in my mind I was wowed. I didn't believe in all the Val bull**** but I had no choice but to get her something since it was her birthday too, we dated for four years before I knew her birthday wasn't the day she said it was, when I confronted her she said for 'it to be perfect' was her reason and apologized. After that I made sure to get double of what I had ever given her before dumping her. Someone who can lie about minor things like that can lie about anything. I still don't understand why most females engage in petty lies as such.
Re: Valentine Stories by josephine123: 10:26pm
lol... hmmmm... the sad , the sweet , the dry and the WET moments
Re: Valentine Stories by ebubey(f): 10:26pm
U
Re: Valentine Stories by 247NaijaGist: 10:26pm
Meanwhile, enjoy the below gist....
Unbelievable! Man Catches Popular Prophet Having S*x With His Wife in His Own House...Checkout What Happened Next>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/10/unbelievable-man-catches-popular-prophet-having-sx-with-his-wife-in-his-own-house-checkout-what-happened-next/
Re: Valentine Stories by Dandsome: 10:27pm
Okay
Re: Valentine Stories by Deseo(f): 10:27pm
I have no valentine story.
Re: Valentine Stories by Pillyportions(f): 10:27pm
People wey get val tori make una share o..... I no get
Re: Valentine Stories by sweetboiy(m): 10:28pm
....
Re: Valentine Stories by peeparty(m): 10:34pm
Re: Valentine Stories by Orikinla1: 10:35pm
An omelet for Valentine.
Omelet or omelette, it is delicious and nutritious.
In fact, I call it love food. That was what I made for a sweetheart on a Valentine's Day over a decade ago in Lagos and she enjoyed it with my hugs and kisses. But a female friend now came uninvited and insisted on joining us. I refused, because she was married. She refused to leave. And I had to leave the house with my sweetheart.
Hey! Ladies Read This: How To Sniff Out An Abuser: It's Important / Polis Inspector Pour Fuel For Im Wife Bodi Put Fire! / Wife Caught Husband And Mistress ''making Out'' Inside Car
