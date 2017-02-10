Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ (8103 Views)

‘love-making With My Husband No Longer Turns Me On’ / Her Husband No Longer Makes Love To Her Because... / I Had Six Abortions With The Consent Of My Husband.no To The 7th (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A 36-year-old seamstress, Sherifat Adetunji, on Friday pleaded at a Lagos Island Customary Court that her marriage should be dissolved on ground that her husband was longer ejaculating inside her during sex.



The mother of two said that her 10-year-old marriage was blissful until five years ago when things started changing.



She lamented that her husband could go a year or more without making love to her and that when he did he would not ejaculate inside her.



“My husband has been starving me sexually, sometimes he will not touch me for a whole year and when he did, he would not release inside me.



“I have complained severally about my dissatisfaction over his attitude towards our sexual life, but has refused to change,” she said.



She told the court that her husband once brought a strange man into their house to perform some rituals in the middle of the night and since then she started emaciating.



“My husband brought a man to pass the night in our house and that in the middle of the night they performed some rituals since then I have been growing lean.



“He did not show any concern about my state of health or why I was growing lean everyday,” Sherifat said.



She, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and give her the custody of their two children, Alia, 8, and Kismat, 5.



Her husband, Monsuru, 38, a trader, told the court that he thought his wife was happy in their marriage because they hardly quarreled.



He said he was surprised when she packed out of the house and brought him to court for the dissolution of their marriage.



He admitted his sexual behaviour, saying that it was due to the current economic recession so as to prevent his wife from getting pregnant.



“I stopped making love to her regularly and releasing in her because of the present economic situation in the country so that she does not get pregnant.



“The man she said I brought home was a distant relation who had no place to pass the night.



“The reason why my wife is reducing in size is because she does not give herself rest of mind, she is always worried about one thing or the other,” he said.



He urged the court to dissolve the marriage as he was no longer interested in the marriage because she had packed out of their matrimonial home.



The Court President, Mr Awos Awosola, said that marriage institution could only work if the two were in agreement.



“Marriage is for two people, not one; your wife should also have a say in the home.



“Since she has complained severally that you are starving her sexually, you should have made amends.



“If you do not want to get her pregnant you can always use condom,” he said.



Awosola urged the two parties to maintain the peace and adjourned the case to Feb. 16 for further hearing. (NAN)

http://thenationonlineng.net/husband-no-longer-ejaculate-inside-sex/

It's a heavenly experience when you cum inside...

It is pointless adjourning the case since both parties agree to a dissolution....

All these charge and bail judges. 5 Likes 1 Share



- This government's economic recovery plan sef



"He admitted his sexual behaviour, saying that it was due to the current economic recession so as to prevent his wife from getting pregnant."

- Jonathan's PDP induced recession sef



- The Court President, Mr Awos Awosola, said that ......"If you do not want to get her pregnant you can always use condom”.

- See Nigerian judiciary advertisement on condom sef

- Does the President know the cost of condom sef? "She lamented that her husband could go a year or more without making love to her and that when he did he would not ejaculate inside her"- This government's economic recovery plan sef"He admitted his sexual behaviour, saying that it was due to the current economic recession so as to prevent his wife from getting pregnant."- Jonathan's PDP induced recession sef- The Court President, Mr Awos Awosola, said that ......"If you do not want to get her pregnant you can always use condom”.- See Nigerian judiciary advertisement on condom sef- Does the President know the cost of condom sef? 7 Likes 1 Share

lol!

sharp guy..he is scared of becoming FATHER ABRAHAM with many SONS,in this recession. 2 Likes

the man is following buhari rule change begins with him.recession is real. 2 Likes 1 Share

Everyday comes with its own story.. Naija I dey hail oo

Economy dey bad mada, mk u bear wit am

Economy dey bad madam, mk u bear wit am 1 Like

.

SHE FALL MY HAND, AS A TYPICAL AFONJA, SHE SHOULD USE HIM FOR RITUALS 1 Like 1 Share



That woman is dumb



Just buy a 20 naira cucumber



60 naira Vaseline



100 naira recharge card for porn website



And you will satisfy yourself for 2 months



Your husband is not your sex slave



Dem dey give certificate for satisfaction ?? 3 Likes

As things had like this u still want make them ejaculate inside inside u...



what if u come born triplet?



use ur head o

Wish I knew where dem from come!!



But dre11 with this kind of news en..





The man is stingy with his spermatozoa.



The man's excuse doesn't hold water.



If truly he doesn't want her to get pregnant, there are other family planning methods other than withdrawal method na.



The woman wants the feel the warmth of a man's spermatozoa inside her "lungu" . Is that too hard for the man to do?



Next thing now if they catch her receiving langa-langa from another man now they'll say she's cheating.



Two cannot work together unless they agree. Oga judge, separate them abeg let's read other news.



Next Gini?The man is stingy with his spermatozoa.The man's excuse doesn't hold water.If truly he doesn't want her to get pregnant, there are other family planning methods other than withdrawal method na.The woman wants the feel the warmth of a man's spermatozoa inside her "lungu" . Is that too hard for the man to do?Next thing now if they catch her receiving langa-langa from another man now they'll say she's cheating.Two cannot work together unless they agree. Oga judge, separate them abeg let's read other news.Next 1 Like 1 Share

Na the economy

Use fruit like Banana or Cucumber

K





http://aksmedia.com.ng/unilag/ Watch latest Afro Candy Sex tape with unilag girls 18+ link below

Don't worry, he's performing withdrawal method

Keneking:

"She lamented that her husband could go a year or more without making love to her and that when he did he would not ejaculate inside her"

- This government's economic recovery plan sef



"He admitted his sexual behaviour, saying that it was due to the current economic recession so as to prevent his wife from getting pregnant."

- Jonathan's PDP induced recession sef



- The Court President, Mr Awos Awosola, said that ......"If you do not want to get her pregnant you can always use condom”.

- See Nigerian judiciary advertisement on condom sef

- Does the President know the cost of condom sef? Hian, what has Jonathan got to do with there sexual life, oya lie down and receive koboko, you have started with this your FBI analysis again 1 Like

moyakz:

lol!

sharp guy..he is scared of becoming FATHER ABRAHAM with many SONS,in this recession. Wen his surname is Nt Tuface

sex na food?



she even get conscience open up.. her likes dey roam Nairaland dey find ashawoboys to fuc.k

Awon eleribu

HEYAH





Recession thing!

@title ewwww.Why will u want his fluids in u

eezeribe:

It's a heavenly experience when you cum inside...

It is pointless adjourning the case since both parties agree to a dissolution....

All these charge and bail judges. so if you happen to be an elder and this case is brought before you, you will just tell them to go their separate ways abi?

don't be surprised when this same woman turn around to call the man a heartless fellow for agreeing to desolve their marriage at her request.

then you may hear her saying that real men fight for what they love and as such the man should have disagree to desolve their marriage if he truly love her. so if you happen to be an elder and this case is brought before you, you will just tell them to go their separate ways abi?don't be surprised when this same woman turn around to call the man a heartless fellow for agreeing to desolve their marriage at her request.then you may hear her saying that real men fight for what they love and as such the man should have disagree to desolve their marriage if he truly love her.

the problem they are facing is from this regime na buhari regime cause the some thing the man is wise man but the wife I do not know what to call her she complained of the husband starving her of sex at the same time complained the husband doesn't ejaculate in side her.