Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex'

(Reply)

A 36-year-old seamstress, Sherifat Adetunji, on Friday pleaded at a Lagos Island Customary Court that her marriage should be dissolved on ground that her husband was longer ejaculating inside her during sex.

The mother of two said that her 10-year-old marriage was blissful until five years ago when things started changing.

She lamented that her husband could go a year or more without making love to her and that when he did he would not ejaculate inside her.

“My husband has been starving me sexually, sometimes he will not touch me for a whole year and when he did, he would not release inside me.

“I have complained severally about my dissatisfaction over his attitude towards our sexual life, but has refused to change,” she said.

She told the court that her husband once brought a strange man into their house to perform some rituals in the middle of the night and since then she started emaciating.

“My husband brought a man to pass the night in our house and that in the middle of the night they performed some rituals since then I have been growing lean.

“He did not show any concern about my state of health or why I was growing lean everyday,” Sherifat said.

She, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and give her the custody of their two children, Alia, 8, and Kismat, 5.

Her husband, Monsuru, 38, a trader, told the court that he thought his wife was happy in their marriage because they hardly quarreled.

He said he was surprised when she packed out of the house and brought him to court for the dissolution of their marriage.

He admitted his sexual behaviour, saying that it was due to the current economic recession so as to prevent his wife from getting pregnant.

“I stopped making love to her regularly and releasing in her because of the present economic situation in the country so that she does not get pregnant.

“The man she said I brought home was a distant relation who had no place to pass the night.

“The reason why my wife is reducing in size is because she does not give herself rest of mind, she is always worried about one thing or the other,” he said.

He urged the court to dissolve the marriage as he was no longer interested in the marriage because she had packed out of their matrimonial home.

The Court President, Mr Awos Awosola, said that marriage institution could only work if the two were in agreement.

“Marriage is for two people, not one; your wife should also have a say in the home.

“Since she has complained severally that you are starving her sexually, you should have made amends.

“If you do not want to get her pregnant you can always use condom,” he said.

Awosola urged the two parties to maintain the peace and adjourned the case to Feb. 16 for further hearing. (NAN)

http://thenationonlineng.net/husband-no-longer-ejaculate-inside-sex/

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by eezeribe(m): 4:46pm
It's a heavenly experience when you cum inside...
It is pointless adjourning the case since both parties agree to a dissolution....
All these charge and bail judges.

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Keneking: 5:07pm
"She lamented that her husband could go a year or more without making love to her and that when he did he would not ejaculate inside her"
- This government's economic recovery plan sef

"He admitted his sexual behaviour, saying that it was due to the current economic recession so as to prevent his wife from getting pregnant."
- Jonathan's PDP induced recession sef embarassed embarassed

- The Court President, Mr Awos Awosola, said that ......"If you do not want to get her pregnant you can always use condom”.
- See Nigerian judiciary advertisement on condom sef angry angry
- Does the President know the cost of condom sef? angry

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by moyakz(m): 5:17pm
lol!
sharp guy..he is scared of becoming FATHER ABRAHAM with many SONS,in this recession.

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by clerkent(m): 5:30pm
the man is following buhari rule change begins with him.recession is real.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by uzedo1(m): 5:31pm
Everyday comes with its own story.. Naija I dey hail oo
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Nickymezor(f): 6:00pm
Economy dey bad mada, mk u bear wit am
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Nickymezor(f): 6:00pm
Economy dey bad madam, mk u bear wit am

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by lilybonny(f): 6:04pm
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by killthemods: 6:36pm
SHE FALL MY HAND, AS A TYPICAL AFONJA, SHE SHOULD USE HIM FOR RITUALS angry angry

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Atmmachine(m): 6:36pm

That woman is dumb

Just buy a 20 naira cucumber

60 naira Vaseline

100 naira recharge card for porn website

And you will satisfy yourself for 2 months

Your husband is not your sex slave

Dem dey give certificate for satisfaction ??

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Bilabong(m): 6:36pm
As things had like this u still want make them ejaculate inside inside u...

what if u come born triplet?

use ur head o
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Abbeyme: 6:37pm
Wish I knew where dem from come!!

But dre11 with this kind of news en..
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Dandsome: 6:37pm
Gini?

The man is stingy with his spermatozoa.

The man's excuse doesn't hold water.

If truly he doesn't want her to get pregnant, there are other family planning methods other than withdrawal method na.

The woman wants the feel the warmth of a man's spermatozoa inside her "lungu" . Is that too hard for the man to do?

Next thing now if they catch her receiving langa-langa from another man now they'll say she's cheating.

Two cannot work together unless they agree. Oga judge, separate them abeg let's read other news.

Next undecided undecided undecided

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by LIBSocials: 6:37pm
Na the economy
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by paskyboy: 6:37pm
Use fruit like Banana or Cucumber

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:37pm
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by MidolsStudent(m): 6:38pm
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Aksmedias(m): 6:39pm
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Funbii(f): 6:42pm
Don't worry, he's performing withdrawal method grin grin
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by AngelicBeing: 6:43pm
Keneking:
"She lamented that her husband could go a year or more without making love to her and that when he did he would not ejaculate inside her"
- This government's economic recovery plan sef

"He admitted his sexual behaviour, saying that it was due to the current economic recession so as to prevent his wife from getting pregnant."
- Jonathan's PDP induced recession sef embarassed embarassed

- The Court President, Mr Awos Awosola, said that ......"If you do not want to get her pregnant you can always use condom”.
- See Nigerian judiciary advertisement on condom sef angry angry
- Does the President know the cost of condom sef? angry
Hian, what has Jonathan got to do with there sexual life, oya lie down and receive koboko, you have started with this your FBI analysis again wink

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by kings09(m): 6:47pm
Wen his surname is Nt Tuface grin
moyakz:
lol!
sharp guy..he is scared of becoming FATHER ABRAHAM with many SONS,in this recession.
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Opakan2: 6:47pm
sex na food?

she even get conscience open up.. her likes dey roam Nairaland dey find ashawoboys to fuc.k
Awon eleribu
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Sanuzi(m): 6:48pm
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Btruth: 6:49pm
Recession thing!

Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by RedRubberDucky(f): 6:49pm
@title ewwww.Why will u want his fluids in u lipsrsealed
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Mrsuhebo: 6:51pm
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by alizma: 6:53pm
eezeribe:
It's a heavenly experience when you cum inside...
It is pointless adjourning the case since both parties agree to a dissolution....
All these charge and bail judges.
so if you happen to be an elder and this case is brought before you, you will just tell them to go their separate ways abi?
don't be surprised when this same woman turn around to call the man a heartless fellow for agreeing to desolve their marriage at her request.
then you may hear her saying that real men fight for what they love and as such the man should have disagree to desolve their marriage if he truly love her.
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by buchai: 6:53pm
the problem they are facing is from this regime na buhari regime cause the some thing the man is wise man but the wife I do not know what to call her she complained of the husband starving her of sex at the same time complained the husband doesn't ejaculate in side her.
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Lasskeey: 6:53pm
Re: 'My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex' by Martin124(m): 6:55pm
Nickymezor:
Economy dey bad madam, mk u bear wit am
st.mary!!!

