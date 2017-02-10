₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by dre11(m): 4:44pm
A 36-year-old seamstress, Sherifat Adetunji, on Friday pleaded at a Lagos Island Customary Court that her marriage should be dissolved on ground that her husband was longer ejaculating inside her during sex.
http://thenationonlineng.net/husband-no-longer-ejaculate-inside-sex/
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by eezeribe(m): 4:46pm
It's a heavenly experience when you cum inside...
It is pointless adjourning the case since both parties agree to a dissolution....
All these charge and bail judges.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Keneking: 5:07pm
"She lamented that her husband could go a year or more without making love to her and that when he did he would not ejaculate inside her"
- This government's economic recovery plan sef
"He admitted his sexual behaviour, saying that it was due to the current economic recession so as to prevent his wife from getting pregnant."
- Jonathan's PDP induced recession sef
- The Court President, Mr Awos Awosola, said that ......"If you do not want to get her pregnant you can always use condom”.
- See Nigerian judiciary advertisement on condom sef
- Does the President know the cost of condom sef?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by moyakz(m): 5:17pm
lol!
sharp guy..he is scared of becoming FATHER ABRAHAM with many SONS,in this recession.
2 Likes
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by clerkent(m): 5:30pm
the man is following buhari rule change begins with him.recession is real.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by uzedo1(m): 5:31pm
Everyday comes with its own story.. Naija I dey hail oo
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Nickymezor(f): 6:00pm
Economy dey bad mada, mk u bear wit am
Economy dey bad madam, mk u bear wit am
Economy dey bad madam, mk u bear wit am
1 Like
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by lilybonny(f): 6:04pm
.
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by killthemods: 6:36pm
SHE FALL MY HAND, AS A TYPICAL AFONJA, SHE SHOULD USE HIM FOR RITUALS
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Atmmachine(m): 6:36pm
That woman is dumb
Just buy a 20 naira cucumber
60 naira Vaseline
100 naira recharge card for porn website
And you will satisfy yourself for 2 months
Your husband is not your sex slave
Dem dey give certificate for satisfaction ??
3 Likes
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Bilabong(m): 6:36pm
As things had like this u still want make them ejaculate inside inside u...
what if u come born triplet?
use ur head o
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Abbeyme: 6:37pm
Wish I knew where dem from come!!
But dre11 with this kind of news en..
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Dandsome: 6:37pm
Gini?
The man is stingy with his spermatozoa.
The man's excuse doesn't hold water.
If truly he doesn't want her to get pregnant, there are other family planning methods other than withdrawal method na.
The woman wants the feel the warmth of a man's spermatozoa inside her "lungu" . Is that too hard for the man to do?
Next thing now if they catch her receiving langa-langa from another man now they'll say she's cheating.
Two cannot work together unless they agree. Oga judge, separate them abeg let's read other news.
Next
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by LIBSocials: 6:37pm
Na the economy
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by paskyboy: 6:37pm
Use fruit like Banana or Cucumber
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:37pm
K
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by MidolsStudent(m): 6:38pm
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Aksmedias(m): 6:39pm
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Funbii(f): 6:42pm
Don't worry, he's performing withdrawal method
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by AngelicBeing: 6:43pm
Keneking:Hian, what has Jonathan got to do with there sexual life, oya lie down and receive koboko, you have started with this your FBI analysis again
1 Like
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by kings09(m): 6:47pm
Wen his surname is Nt Tuface
moyakz:
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Opakan2: 6:47pm
sex na food?
she even get conscience open up.. her likes dey roam Nairaland dey find ashawoboys to fuc.k
Awon eleribu
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Sanuzi(m): 6:48pm
HEYAH
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Btruth: 6:49pm
Recession thing!
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by RedRubberDucky(f): 6:49pm
@title ewwww.Why will u want his fluids in u
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Mrsuhebo: 6:51pm
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by alizma: 6:53pm
eezeribe:so if you happen to be an elder and this case is brought before you, you will just tell them to go their separate ways abi?
don't be surprised when this same woman turn around to call the man a heartless fellow for agreeing to desolve their marriage at her request.
then you may hear her saying that real men fight for what they love and as such the man should have disagree to desolve their marriage if he truly love her.
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by buchai: 6:53pm
the problem they are facing is from this regime na buhari regime cause the some thing the man is wise man but the wife I do not know what to call her she complained of the husband starving her of sex at the same time complained the husband doesn't ejaculate in side her.
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Lasskeey: 6:53pm
|Re: ‘My Husband No Longer Ejaculates Inside Me During Sex’ by Martin124(m): 6:55pm
Nickymezor:st.mary!!!
