|Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by dre11(m): 5:17pm
…Wife bathes hubby with soap washing water, smashes car windscreen
BY KOLA EKE-OGIUGO
A bank manager in one of the new generation banks in Asaba, Delta State (name withheld) has allegedly put in family way mother and daughter (names withheld) after their relationship which started as customers.
Reports said that the Bank Manager was on Tuesday bathed by his wife in Benin City, Edo State with soap washing water and allegedly smashed his car’s windscreen when she got wind of the shocking news and had attempt to know the true story from the husband, when the trouble started.
It was gathered that the manager hails from Benin City, Edo State and was transferred to Asaba to head the Bank Branch. But sources said trouble started two weeks of his resumption in office when the woman, a first class business woman at the popular Ogbeogonogo market during financial transaction at the bank and interaction with the manager, discovered kind hearted services’ a situation she allegedly asked for his GSM number after which she left the banking hall.
It was further learnt that the bank manager a graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) resumed Asaba branch of his office without his wife moving with him and since had been living like a bachelor in a self contained room he rented around Infant Jesus.
More often, our informed sources said, the woman-customer who barely three weeks of her relationship with the allegedly turned herself into housewife for which often she cooks and washes his clothes.
Family sources said that the woman’s husband alleged to be “vegetable” after he allegedly survived strange illness, was rendered important and can no longer performs his civil and conjugal responsibilities ‘a situation he lost his wife to other man outside.
While the philandrous act of the woman had been talk of the town in Asaba and its environs, the woman by share of providence became the house bread winner.
She was said to have introduced her daughter, a final year student of the state owned university, Awai, Asaba during which she became an errand girl and allegedly find her way into the heart of the banker who in most of her visits on behalf of the mother, allegedly spoils her with money.
Insider said that the girl, 22 years old, suddenly “assumed” the hottest in the heart of the banker who allegedly confided in a friend that the girl does the “job” better than the mother.
Investigation revealed that while their relationship lasted, the banker got a shocker from the mother, a 48 year old that she was pregnant and the following week on her news, the daughter reportedly “stamped” the banker with the same news.
The revelation of their pregnancies, further investigation revealed, had created tension in the family of the housewife and her property had been thrown out by the husband’s relations who described the act as an abomination.
One of the family members, Ogbueshi John Ikwunebo said “we as family members have asked the mother and the daughter to pack out of our brother’s house, it is a taboo and they cannot live there again”.
The housewife a native of Ogbeokaze Quarters in Asaba, had allegedly been “sleeping around” after the husband was reportedly hit with strange illness, while the daughter an under graduate of DELSU allegedly lives same like the mother.
http://leadership.ng/news/570981/bank-manager-impregnates-mother-daughter-in-delta
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by Abbeyme: 5:20pm
abasha, iranu
Scientists are at work here!!
Let people fear God o
8 Likes
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by EastGold(m): 5:23pm
Sharp shooter
4 Likes
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by emzreus: 5:31pm
Aboyo
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by EdoNation(f): 5:38pm
Edo Boys Are the Finest Cassanovas in Nigeria
9 Likes
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by EdoNation(f): 5:38pm
ALL EDOID PPL ARE VERY HILARIOUS
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by speed99: 5:44pm
Temptations abound... but never get high on your supply. Most workers choose Anwai, cos of light and girls. I schooled there... He got carried away.
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by Nickymezor(f): 5:54pm
Shameless mama and pikin The Bank manger no b am at all . Cant he be faithful to wife ni.
4 Likes
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by adonbilivit: 5:55pm
so neither the woman nor her daughter could defend the bank manager's goal? the woman and her daughters are not KEEPERS but home breakers
3 Likes
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by soberdrunk(m): 5:55pm
Ma Niccur!!! Baddest!! Kneel!! I hereby knight this guy as Sir chops a lot" If to say the 'grandmother' just do mistake enter the picture, Sir Chopsalot for just make am "Hatrick"
17 Likes
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by Geonigga: 5:55pm
Hmmm! Women always messing up since the creation of the world.
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by Mologi(m): 5:55pm
But can't this things just happen in peace....
1 Like
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by Funbii(f): 5:55pm
Wow! This is the real Badoo!
1 Like
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by erico2k2(m): 5:56pm
dre11:That's a hatrick
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by jeeqaa7(m): 5:56pm
[color=#990000][/color]If you really want something, then go for it. Life is short
1 Like
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by DrOluwatobhy: 5:56pm
must they add UNIBEN?
1 Like
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by martyns303(m): 5:56pm
Bad guy
1 Like
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by ednut1(m): 5:56pm
eleribu
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by infogenius(m): 5:57pm
Ok
This is one serious effect of Recession.
Just imagine.
Mother and daughter bleeping
same man to make him father
of their babies.
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by RedRubberDucky(f): 5:57pm
dang. I was hoping for some pics
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by Pvin: 5:57pm
picture
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by unclezuma: 5:57pm
This story is hard to swallow...
1 Like
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by LIBSocials: 5:57pm
The real M.V.P.
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by AshiwajuFoward: 5:58pm
Iranu Abasha.
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by EdoNation(f): 5:58pm
DrOluwatobhy:
And so? ...... Does Uniben look like a yoruba Uni?
1 Like
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by Ogashub(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by SlimEBen(m): 5:59pm
Badass.
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by fredoooooo: 5:59pm
Oosshey ogun aiku
|Re: Bank Manager Impregnates Mother, Daughter In Delta by MidolsStudent(m): 5:59pm
EdoNation:ur Edo brothers don strike again...
2 Likes
