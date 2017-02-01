Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do (11544 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/see-infographic-of-what-recovered-98m-from-nnpc-andrew-yakubu-can-do.html Infographic of what the $9.8m and 74,000 pounds cash recovered from former NNPC Group Managing Director, Andrew Yakubu can do in the 2017 proposed Budget. 1 Like

Modified: thanks to professor of English and logistics: Jibril659 of Nairaland for pointing out the the error.

Hey! Hold it there Professor English & logistics ... Your sentence is incorrect as in "English murderer" how can English language be murdered? You see, I have also point out your errors.

Meanwhile I might to say "have" instead of "has"



Hey! Hold it there Professor English & logistics ... Your sentence is incorrect as in "English murderer" how can English language be murdered? You see, I have also point out your errors.

Meanwhile I might to say "have" instead of "has"

I ADVOCATE DEATH SENTENCE FOR LOOTERS OF NATIONAL TREASURY AND LIFE JAIL FOR ALL PARLIAMENTARIANS BOTH PAST AND PRESENT.



THEY HAVE MURDERED 9JA AND BURIED HER. IMAGINE LOOTING BILLIONS TO THE DETRIMENT OF THE MASSES. 12 Likes

EZIOKWU! 2 Likes

Hey! Hold it there Professor English & logistics ... Your sentence is incorrect as in "English murderer" how can English language be murdered? You see, I have also point out your errors.

Meanwhile I might to say "have" instead of "has"

meant

Thanks for the correction however .. We cool

Auto_correcto, That's not me. i was typing fast in between.

1.36 billion cannot construct a 700MW power station . It is just about enough to design one . 12 Likes

Let see what this Apc govt will use the money to do. On the other hand we don't need to borrow money again 1 Like

Hey! Hold it there Professor English & logistics ... Your sentence is incorrect as in "English murderer" how can English language be murdered? You see, I have also point out your errors.

Meanwhile I might to say "have" instead of "has"



Meanwhile I might to say "have" instead of "has"

Should be "Pointed".

yeah, what's your name?

Thanks #noted

Nabil and yours?

Bril. You speak Hausa?

Ehn na but not fluently

Heh! Nobody's perfect

Does OP know what 700 MegaWatt of electrical power plant is? Overkill of propaganda 10 Likes

Christians will start shouting victimization





$9,800,000.00 at N510 per USD equals N4,998,000,000.00



£74,000.00 at N650 per Pound equals N48,000,000.00



Total Loot: N5,046,100,000.00 (Five Billion, Forty Six Million One Hundred Thousand Naira Only)







Our common wealth Ohhhh!!!



For those that still think Diezani Allison Maduekwe is a saint when her subordinate could steal this much!!!



Please use the current black market rates for your conversions to get the real figure;

$9,800,000.00 at N510 per USD equals N4,998,000,000.00

£74,000.00 at N650 per Pound equals N48,000,000.00

Total Loot: N5,046,100,000.00 (Five Billion, Forty Six Million One Hundred Thousand Naira Only)

Our common wealth Ohhhh!!!

For those that still think Diezani Allison Maduekwe is a saint when her subordinate could steal this much!!!

These are the people behind the scene that have been fighting Magu's confirmation!!!

Hey! Hold it there Professor English & logistics ... Your sentence is incorrect as in "English murderer" how can English language be murdered? You see, I have also point out your errors.



Meanwhile I might to say "have" instead of "has"



