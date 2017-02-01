₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Nnamdd1(m): 10:12pm On Feb 10
Infographic of what the $9.8m and 74,000 pounds cash recovered from former NNPC Group Managing Director, Andrew Yakubu can do in the 2017 proposed Budget.
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Jibril659: 10:16pm On Feb 10
Naija which level?
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by KealDrogo: 10:19pm On Feb 10
I just tire for this kind of News. I have nothing to say..
the person below May have a reasonable thing to say.
Modified: thanks to professor of English and logistics: Jibril659 of Nairaland for pointing out the the error.
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Jibril659: 10:41pm On Feb 10
KealDrogo:English murderer
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Nnamdd1(m): 10:51pm On Feb 10
KealDrogo:
Lol. Smh
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by casttlebarbz(m): 10:56pm On Feb 10
we shall overcome
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by KealDrogo: 11:09pm On Feb 10
Jibril659:Hey! Hold it there Professor English & logistics ... Your sentence is incorrect as in "English murderer" how can English language be murdered? You see, I have also point out your errors.
Meanwhile I might to say "have" instead of "has"
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by mybestlove(m): 11:09pm On Feb 10
I ADVOCATE DEATH SENTENCE FOR LOOTERS OF NATIONAL TREASURY AND LIFE JAIL FOR ALL PARLIAMENTARIANS BOTH PAST AND PRESENT.
THEY HAVE MURDERED 9JA AND BURIED HER. IMAGINE LOOTING BILLIONS TO THE DETRIMENT OF THE MASSES.
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by LoveMachine(m): 11:10pm On Feb 10
EZIOKWU!
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Jibril659: 11:13pm On Feb 10
KealDrogo:meant
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by KealDrogo: 11:15pm On Feb 10
Jibril659:Thanks for the correction however .. We cool
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by KealDrogo: 11:17pm On Feb 10
Jibril659:Auto_correcto, That's not me. i was typing fast in between.
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by oduastates: 11:22pm On Feb 10
1.36 billion cannot construct a 700MW power station . It is just about enough to design one .
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by KealDrogo: 11:23pm On Feb 10
.
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by akoko11: 11:26pm On Feb 10
Let see what this Apc govt will use the money to do. On the other hand we don't need to borrow money again
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by FastShipping: 11:31pm On Feb 10
KealDrogo:
Should be "Pointed".
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Jibril659: 11:55pm On Feb 10
KealDrogo:yeah, what's your name?
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by KealDrogo: 12:16am
FastShipping:Thanks #noted
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by KealDrogo: 12:32am
Jibril659:Nabil and yours?
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Jibril659: 12:34am
KealDrogo:Bril. You speak Hausa?
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by KealDrogo: 12:38am
Jibril659:Ehn na but not fluently
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Jibril659: 12:40am
KealDrogo:Heh! Nobody's perfect
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Jengem: 1:44am
An APC thief
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Standing5(m): 2:00am
Does OP know what 700 MegaWatt of electrical power plant is? Overkill of propaganda
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by temitemi1(m): 3:25pm
bullets should be put in this man's skull
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by MVLOX(m): 3:25pm
La wa.... Dis movie called Nigeria is getting so interesting
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by san316(m): 3:26pm
Hmm. Na wah oooh
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by id4sho(m): 3:26pm
Christians will start shouting victimization
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by softwerk(f): 3:27pm
Please use the current black market rates for your conversions to get the real figure;
$9,800,000.00 at N510 per USD equals N4,998,000,000.00
£74,000.00 at N650 per Pound equals N48,000,000.00
Total Loot: N5,046,100,000.00 (Five Billion, Forty Six Million One Hundred Thousand Naira Only)
Our common wealth Ohhhh!!!
For those that still think Diezani Allison Maduekwe is a saint when her subordinate could steal this much!!!
These are the people behind the scene that have been fighting Magu's confirmation!!!
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by ychris: 3:27pm
KealDrogo:
In Dj Khaleed's voice :
Another one!
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Rastamann: 3:27pm
Abey se na Buhari cause this one o?
|Re: See Infographic Of What Recovered $9.8m From Former GMD NNPC Yakubu Can Do by Grandmisty: 3:27pm
Nnamdd1:
if nigeria dont start executing politicans and corrupt civilan servants we will not make progress.
And this is just one case
