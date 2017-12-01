₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by 247frolicboss(m): 4:42pm
Today, The Group Managing Director Of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, was Assessing the Improving Fuel Situation in Abuja & Environs.
In his words as he assessed in one of the various filling stations in the Federal Capital, he said:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-gmd-nnpc-baru-all-smiles-as-he.html
2 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:45pm
Smh
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 4:48pm
Fuel scarcity seems to be an annual ritual in this country, gradually, normalcy will return.
5 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by Benjom(m): 5:08pm
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by uboma(m): 5:24pm
Propaganda for APC
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by Danielnino00(m): 5:28pm
Our politicians no dy shame at all
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 5:36pm
Scarcity hasn't reduced... Nigerians just have a way of adapting to any harsh situation
2 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by Infajay(m): 5:36pm
Petrol or no petrol, Jehovah Witness will surely locate you
39 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by Kingstel: 5:37pm
A beautiful Sony Bravia LCD tv 24" for sale in Abuja. Reach me for pics and price via PMs.
1 Like
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 5:37pm
Look at him, fuel are still scarcity here in Lagos, rubbish politician.
2 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by darlous(m): 5:37pm
Booking space feels good, am beginning to see the reasons behind this.
By the way, it shouldn't stop in abuja.
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by magiki(m): 5:40pm
Deceivers
May the wrath of Allah descend on the cabals
6 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by YetundeOlatunji: 5:40pm
May God help our Country
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by AlienRobot: 5:40pm
An absolute failure they all are
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by IAMTHEHERO: 5:40pm
LionDeLeo:You have claimed now that it is an annual ritual in order to exonerate the incompetent and directionless government of Buhari and APC. Let me tell you why Buhari's fuel scarcity is the most painful: Buhari and co removed fuel subsidy with a promise that there will be no scarcity of fuel again. Nigerians stupidly believed him and never protested against his decision. Today, some of us couldn't go to east for the first time in 18 years because of transport is 15,000 just going alone. Let me advise you,LionDeleo, never you carry this your attitude of supporting evil enter year 2018.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by SkillfulValue: 5:41pm
chojoike30022:pure scam. With a printer, one can print all these fake tickets after the end of the matches.
12 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by excel127(m): 5:42pm
All smiles
Buhari is a curse to Nigeria
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by chloedogie(m): 5:42pm
Lazy bone, he's either in conoil or total filling station both just opposite his office. He keeps taking a lunch break stroll to the petrol station opposite the nnpc towers opposite his office and speaks for the whole Abuja. Go to lugbe airport road go to gwarimpa go to lines and the likes.
7 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by miqos02(m): 5:43pm
Oh k
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by lonlytroy: 5:43pm
Sniper no dey exist again?
2 Likes
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 5:44pm
So we that don't stay in Abuja should go to hell?
1 Like
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by magiki(m): 5:45pm
✌
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 5:46pm
abeg make e do reduce jare transport too cost
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 5:46pm
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by johnstar(m): 5:47pm
chojoike30022:
Bloody scammer
Go use dat money wey u make take buy houz na
1 Like
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by kokoA(m): 5:47pm
Actually, the queues have drastically reduced in Abuja sha and it's completely over in some part, but thats no enough reason to smile. Baru's NNPC failed us when we needed them most.
1 Like
|Re: GMD NNPC, Baru All Smiles As He Claims Scarcity Has Reduced In Abuja (Photos) by gurunlocker: 5:48pm
I'm sure APC will soon list as an achievement when the fuel scarcity has been resolved...
