In his words as he assessed in one of the various filling stations in the Federal Capital, he said:







"I'm happy with what I saw today. The situation has improved here in Abuja and we won't relent until all the queues thin out from the all stations across the country"



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-gmd-nnpc-baru-all-smiles-as-he.html Today, The Group Managing Director Of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, was Assessing the Improving Fuel Situation in Abuja & Environs.

Fuel scarcity seems to be an annual ritual in this country, gradually, normalcy will return. 5 Likes

Propaganda for APC 26 Likes 1 Share

Our politicians no dy shame at all 21 Likes 2 Shares

Scarcity hasn't reduced... Nigerians just have a way of adapting to any harsh situation 2 Likes

Petrol or no petrol, Jehovah Witness will surely locate you







Look at him, fuel are still scarcity here in Lagos, rubbish politician. 2 Likes

May the wrath of Allah descend on the cabals 6 Likes

An absolute failure they all are 1 Like 1 Share

You have claimed now that it is an annual ritual in order to exonerate the incompetent and directionless government of Buhari and APC. Let me tell you why Buhari's fuel scarcity is the most painful: Buhari and co removed fuel subsidy with a promise that there will be no scarcity of fuel again. Nigerians stupidly believed him and never protested against his decision. Today, some of us couldn't go to east for the first time in 18 years because of transport is 15,000 just going alone. Let me advise you,LionDeleo, never you carry this your attitude of supporting evil enter year 2018. You have claimed now that it is an annual ritual in order to exonerate the incompetent and directionless government of Buhari and APC. Let me tell you why Buhari's fuel scarcity is the most painful: Buhari and co removed fuel subsidy with a promise that there will be no scarcity of fuel again. Nigerians stupidly believed him and never protested against his decision. Today, some of us couldn't go to east for the first time in 18 years because of transport is 15,000 just going alone. Let me advise you,LionDeleo, never you carry this your attitude of supporting evil enter year 2018. 14 Likes 2 Shares

chojoike30022:

pure scam. With a printer, one can print all these fake tickets after the end of the matches.





Buhari is a curse to Nigeria

Lazy bone, he's either in conoil or total filling station both just opposite his office. He keeps taking a lunch break stroll to the petrol station opposite the nnpc towers opposite his office and speaks for the whole Abuja. Go to lugbe airport road go to gwarimpa go to lines and the likes. 7 Likes

Sniper no dey exist again? 2 Likes

So we that don't stay in Abuja should go to hell? 1 Like

Actually, the queues have drastically reduced in Abuja sha and it's completely over in some part, but thats no enough reason to smile. Baru's NNPC failed us when we needed them most. 1 Like