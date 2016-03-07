Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / With The Likes Of Yakubu, More Dangerous Recessions Might Be Waiting For Us (7298 Views)

Throwback Photo Of Yakubu Gowon's Babymama And Love Child / Photo Of Yakubu Gowon Shaking Present Canada PM As A Toddler / Musa Gowon: Son Of Yakubu Gowon To Return To Nigeria After 22 Years In Us Prison

but the remote and immediate causes of the present economic quagmire are traceable to the doorsteps of our dangerously corrupt leaders who have heartlessly chosen to swim in needless wealth while they are surrounded and greeted by extreme poverty on a daily basis courtesy of the wealth they didn’t earn and do not deserve.



I believe it’s in a bid to desperately but meanly block the money laundering routes of the Nigerian political and economic saboteurs that the Present government through the CBN came up with what has continuously looked like a stone age kind of Forex Policies that have caused more harm than good to the economy, and to innocent men and women doing their legitimate businesses.



What on earth justifies that crazy amount of money found in cash in the house of the former NNPC MD, Mr. Andrew Yakubu?



If a man who occupied such a sensitive position not too long ago could hide cash of Dollars and Pounds worth about Five Billion Naira(#5B) in his house, one wonders how much he must have stolen and laundered through moles as well as kept in different bank accounts both at home and abroad.



These are men who are ready to stake any thing in making sure that government policies are frustrated so that they could freely loot, launder and enjoy their loots unhindered, at the expense of their fellow citizens.



A case like this is why we should not have corrupt judges on the bench, so that the likes of Yakubu would always be punished decisively so as to deter other mindless looters, unfortunately the judiciary has been so tainted that the looters are always confident of securing black market orders and injunctions which hinder the effectiveness of their trials, and most times prevent convictions.



If it were in a country like Japan or China, many of these enemies of the masses would either have committed suicide or been executed by now, may be we have to bring such meanness to bear in our system before we become a failed state.



Just a few years we had many powerful and influential politicians from our on you in the immediate past Federal government as Ministers, Federal Legislators, SGF and Chairmen of Boards and Parastatals, but look around their states,from the Ward to the State level you won’t see any tangible projects credited to any of them, not even to use their loots to build factories in their villages which of course the government can’t take away, especially when unemployed citizens are the beneficiaries of such projects, but the looters wouldn’t do it because they hate their people and would rather have them as perpetual slaves eternally loyal and willing to be their self serving tools, especially for sychophancy and ethnic induced anti corruption solidarity support in times of their trials and tribulations.



May God help us bring down the thousands of Yakubus senselessly destroying the destinies of the unborn generations, else more dangerous recessions might might be waiting for us not just in The Kitchen and The Other Room, but at the Parlour and in The Toilet.





But, are the lawmakers who are suppose to make the law or pass the law into a bill themselves corrupt-free Are they also not looters Are they also not law-breakers?





Everything about Nigeria is so pathetic! Until Nigeria adopt stiffer penalty like the one adopted in China to corrupt officials, looting and embezzlement will not seize to occur!But, are the lawmakers who are suppose to make the law or pass the law into a bill themselves corrupt-freeAre they also not lootersAre they also not law-breakers?Everything about Nigeria is so pathetic! 13 Likes 2 Shares

No. Poor economic policies cause far more damage to living standards than the actions of a thousand Yakubus.



From 2014 to 2015, nonoil export income fell from $10bn to $4bn. Foreign investment flows fell from $21bn in 2014 to $5bn in 2016, it was $9bn in 2015. All these happened because of inept policies designed to fix the exchange rate.



Pointing to allegations of recovered $9m pales in significance to the extent of damage caused by having the wrong policy framework. The corruption narrative has become a red herring, a distraction from the incompetence which has birthed multiple exchange rates. You do not justify the loss of tens of billions of dollars by pointing to stories about the theft of millions of dollars. 10 Likes 1 Share

People now understand why we are in recession 5 Likes

The donkeys will blame buhari for everything, not the looters. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Am happy that Yakubu was caught and some of his loot was recovered



But let's not pretend as if this guy will even make the top twenty looters of Government funds in this country 4 Likes 1 Share

Op please stop being a scare monger ..Good work by the EFCC but that doesn't stop Buhari from being a horrible leader 1 Like

9.8 million dollars. Still waiting for Diezani's own. 5 Likes

Do you know how many billions of stolen dollars hidden in secret homes all over the country that are yet to be discovered? Why do you guys like deceiving people with fake statistics once a big fish is caught hands down? Evidence abounds everywhere that Jonathan looted the foreign reserve to fund his election and people like you will rather blame the consequences of his profligacy on Buhari.



Yes, the CBN's policies since 2015 has not really helped matters but the fact remains the current recession is a direct result of the massive corruption of past administrations and the inability of the Jonathan government to save adequately during the oil boom period. Do you know how many billions of stolen dollars hidden in secret homes all over the country that are yet to be discovered? Why do you guys like deceiving people with fake statistics once a big fish is caught hands down? Evidence abounds everywhere that Jonathan looted the foreign reserve to fund his election and people like you will rather blame the consequences of his profligacy on Buhari.Yes, the CBN's policies since 2015 has not really helped matters but the fact remains the current recession is a direct result of the massive corruption of past administrations and the inability of the Jonathan government to save adequately during the oil boom period. 33 Likes

this is just poverty of the mind..



Just imagine, 1 person with almost $10 million cash..



How about the bunker they haven't discovered yet, i am sure he can never put his eggs in one basket 1 Like

[b]There are different kinds of economies.



Some attract investors due to the measure of application of rule of Law, social justice and transparent administration. Many European and western nations fall into this category.

Investors know their returns on their investments though small is sustainable and dependable.

I'll call them the overworld.



There are other economies pretty much like the wild, wild west as seen in movies.



Anything goes. You could wake up a billionaire tomorrow because the whole economy is a spinning roulette and your ball might just fall on the lucky number.



Fly-by-night investors, dodgy business people and criminal types love such economies.



Largely unsustainable, most participants get their hands burnt or cut off in the long run.



I'll call these ones the underworld.



Most African Nations, some countries like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan have an underworld which supercedes their overworld presence.



When there is a change in management especially where the underworld dominates there would be a vast reduction in investment until the punters can determine what kind of policies and house rules govern this new society.



Make of this what you may. [/b] [b]There are different kinds of economies.Some attract investors due to the measure of application of rule of Law, social justice and transparent administration. Many European and western nations fall into this category.Investors know their returns on their investments though small is sustainable and dependable.I'll call them the overworld.There are other economies pretty much like the wild, wild west as seen in movies.Anything goes. You could wake up a billionaire tomorrow because the whole economy is a spinning roulette and your ball might just fall on the lucky number.Fly-by-night investors, dodgy business people and criminal types love such economies.Largely unsustainable, most participants get their hands burnt or cut off in the long run.I'll call these ones the underworld.Most African Nations, some countries like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan have an underworld which supercedes their overworld presence.When there is a change in management especially where the underworld dominates there would be a vast reduction in investment until the punters can determine what kind of policies and house rules govern this new society.Make of this what you may. [/b] 1 Like 1 Share

Afonjas and looting...wether educated or illiterate they steal the same 1 Like

Allocation is not the same thing as appropriation. That's the reason for vetting by the National Assembly.



Agreed such allocations should ordinarily not make its way into the budget one might think, but details would be nice. I can relate this to the eiffel tower in France around which a glass wall is to be built at 20 million Euros. Some construction costs are perplexing if you don't know the details.



The clearing of grass in IDP camp is one I'm not so conversant with though it is often brought up. If that's the camel that needs flogging in this administration then it might be safe to say corruption is being eradicated or at least suppressed to a minimum.



Comparing Buhari with Yakubu is something most people would only scoff at.



The opprobrium that has greeted Yakubu points to that. 12 Likes

This was how our dollar reserve locally was depleted and unprecedented pressure was mounted on the naira...... They could no longer keep the dollar in bank because of BVN, hence bank no longer have access to all these looted hard currency.. It is becoming clearer by the day now the genesis of our current economic woes. Only God knows the number of people still keeping such hard currency in their apartment...God help Nigeria!!! 3 Likes

Mr Buhari propagandist, reserve your deception and disingenuity for the gullible. You pose a question as if it is substantively true - how do I know if there are billions of dollars stashed away in secret homes? The answer is that we don't know that this is the case - if such money is stashed away in the country, it is criminal for the government to have failed to recover anything close to such sums in the last 2 years and to be seeking to borrow $30bn when billions of dollars are stashed away in the country.



You call my statistics fake, whilst making bogus claims about GEJ looting the foreign reserves. My statistics are the current government's statistics:



Represented by the Director, Development Finance of the CBN, Dr Mudashiru Olaitan, Emefiele blamed the decline of non oil revenue on the low level of loans to exporters which invariably contributed to the decline in non oil export revenue receipts from $10.53billion in 2014 to $4.39billion in 2015.

Source:



For instance, figures obtained by the National Bureau of Statistics stated that as of 2013, the country had a total investment inflow of $21.32bn (N4.2tn). This figure, according to an analysis of the report, declined to $20.72bn (N4.08tn) and $9.64bn (N1.89tn) in the 2014 and 2015 fiscal periods respectively.

Source:



The Nigerian economy recorded its worst investment inflow in 10 years with the country attracting a total investment of $5.12bn in the 2016 fiscal period.

Source:



You pseudo-patriots and paid posters applaud the recovery of $9m when billions of dollars is lost. It's like losing your Rolls Royce and applauding yourself for gaining a Fiat Punto. The reality is that with sound economic policies and a genuine anti-corruption battle, you can recover stolen money and even increase nonoil sources of forex as investors gain confidence in the government. What we are witnessing is a monumental and catastrophic waste of opportunity which propagandists like you are masking with bogus claims about billions of dollars in secret homes. Mr Buhari propagandist, reserve your deception and disingenuity for the gullible. You pose a question as if it is substantively true - how do I know if there are billions of dollars stashed away in secret homes? The answer is that we don't know that this is the case - if such money is stashed away in the country, it is criminal for the government to have failed to recover anything close to such sums in the last 2 years and to be seeking to borrow $30bn when billions of dollars are stashed away in the country.You call my statistics fake, whilst making bogus claims about GEJ looting the foreign reserves. My statistics are the current government's statistics:Source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/01/cbn-blames-declining-non-oil-revenue-on-low-export-loans/ Source: http://investadvocate.com.ng/2016/03/07/investment-inflow-nigeria-drops-n2-3tn/ Source: http://investorsking.com/investment-inflow-nigeria-drops-10-year-low/ You pseudo-patriots and paid posters applaud the recovery of $9m when billions of dollars is lost. It's like losing your Rolls Royce and applauding yourself for gaining a Fiat Punto. The reality is that with sound economic policies and a genuine anti-corruption battle, you can recover stolen money and even increase nonoil sources of forex as investors gain confidence in the government. What we are witnessing is a monumental and catastrophic waste of opportunity which propagandists like you are masking with bogus claims about billions of dollars in secret homes. 4 Likes 3 Shares

the biggest mistake Nigerians make is to allow the shoeless man to lead us. imagine opening his smelly mouth to say stealing is not corruption. 5 Likes 1 Share

What of the uncovered ones? No wonder he was sacked?





Sanusi was right when he said $20,000,000,000 was missing!











GEJ ruined Nigeria





Okonjo Iweala also warned when she stated that "Nigerians should brace-up for tougher times"







Obasanjo warned too 8 Likes

People have always understood Buhari's cluelessness is responsible for the current stste of the economy.BTW is there any difference between Yakubu and the N270M grass cutter? People have always understood Buhari's cluelessness is responsible for the current stste of the economy.BTW is there any difference between Yakubu and the N270M grass cutter? 1 Like 1 Share

[b]The clearing of grass in IDP camp is one I'm not so conversant with though it is often brought up. If that's the camel that needs flogging in this administration then it might be safe to say corruption is being eradicated or at least suppressed to a minimum.



Comparing Buhari with Yakubu is something most people would only scoff at.



The opprobrium that has greeted Yakubu points to that.[/b]

so in otherwords Buhari allocated N280M for the construction of the gatehouse for the vp so that he could assist the NASS in doing its job!!!!What exactly don't you understand in how someone used N270M of tax payers money to clut grass at the IDP camp/ Yet people like you understood when a similar amount of money was spent by Stella Oduah to purchase armored cars?Now between procurement of armoured cars and clearing of grass which is more plausible? so in otherwords Buhari allocated N280M for the construction of the gatehouse for the vp so that he could assist the NASS in doing its job!!!!What exactly don't you understand in how someone used N270M of tax payers money to clut grass at the IDP camp/ Yet people like you understood when a similar amount of money was spent by Stella Oduah to purchase armored cars?Now between procurement of armoured cars and clearing of grass which is more plausible? 2 Likes