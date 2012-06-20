Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed (7852 Views)

The minister reiterated this position on Tuesday in Abuja at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar with the theme “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter-Terrorism Operations in Nigeria’’.



The seminar was jointly organised by the National Defence College of Nigeria, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Alumni Association of National Defence College.



Mohammed said that the phenomenon of fake news propagated majorly by the social media “is so serious that it threatened to break the country rapidly even more than insurgency’’.



He noted that to consolidate on the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgent, the armed forces should give special attention to its communication and information dissemination strategy.



“We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media.



“It is a front that has been largely neglected which we must now pay special and adequate attention to,’’ he said.



According to him, fake news phenomenon is a situation where someone or some persons will fabricate stories capable of setting one group or religion against the other and send them out through the social media.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/fake-news-more-dangerous-than-boko.html





.it seems your lies are no longer saleable so you are getting frustrated by the day

A performing govt don't need to be worried about social media hence her performance will speak for itself 75 Likes 5 Shares

Fake news is more dangerous than lying... 5 Likes





Who is the grand purveyor of fake news



Shay na him ask say tell me one thing I said that is a lie?



He asked ba? Okay here goes



PDP frustrating Transition Committee

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/182580-jonathan-pdp-frustrating-transition-process-apc.html

Chairman Transition Committee debunks statement

http://nigeriatrends.com/joda-transition-committee-submits-800-page-report-to-buhari/



Denied Buhari's 100 days campaign program

http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/buhari-never-promised-to-do-anything-in-100-days-says-apc/

Document was attested to by several news houses as having been widely distributed

http://aitonline.tv/post-my_100_days_covenant_with_nigerians_____muhammadu_buhari

https://www.thecable.ng/documented-promises-buhari-apc-made-nigerians

https://politics.naij.com/414497-general-buharis-public-letter-to-all-nigerians.html



FG to commence payment of N5000 stipends in September 20016

https://dailytimes.ng/news/fg-commence-payment-n5000-stipends-sept-minister/

Actually commenced in January 2017 in 9 states

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/presidency-begins-payment-n5000-monthly-stipend-poor-nigerians-9-states/



Boko Haram technically defeated

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2015/12/nigeria-defeat-deadly-boko-haram-151229103945329.html

Evidence abounds to date that they haven't however just two weeks after that statement

https://politics.naij.com/684751-buharis-deadline-inconvenient-truth-boko-harams-defeat.html#



55 Nigerians stole over N1.34 trillion

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/196981-55-nigerians-stole-over-n1-34-trillion-in-8-years-lai-mohammed.html

A claim unsubstantiated till date

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/01/fayose-to-lai-mohammed-you-must-name-15-ex-governors-55-nigerians-that-stole-n1-34tr/



Claims 'Change begins with me is his idea'

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/10/change-begins-idea-lai-mohammed/

The alleged owner 'dared' Mr. Mohammed and we haven't heard from him since

http://punchng.com/change-begins-artist-dares-lai-mohammed-lawsuit/



Assassins being trained in Belarus - Lai Mohammed

http://dailypost.ng/2015/03/16/pdp-planning-to-kill-buhari-tinubu-apc/

Unsubstantiated till date



Nigeria's economy would have collapsed if not for Buhari's emergence - Lai Mohammed

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/05/buharis-emergence-saved-nigerias-economy-collapse-minister/

Is it not safe to say that Nigeria's economy IS COLLAPSING DUE to Buhari's emergence?



Insinuating that he does not lie is in itself a lie

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/222499-lai-mohammed-reacts-lie-mohammed-moniker.html

The 8 posts above debunk this



and the GOLDEN ONE! (I honestly shouldn't be finding this funny as this is plain sad!)



Dressing one Masquerade can create 1000 jobs

https://www.naij.com/819019-one-masquerade-can-create-1000-jobs-nigerians-lai-mohammed.html

Do we really need a link to debunk this?







Bonus hypocritical statements

Boko Haram's ban violates Constitution - Lai Mohammed

http://thenationonlineng.net/acn-boko-harams-ban-violates-constitution/

How Jonathan, PDP benefit from Boko Haram insurgency - Lai Mohammed

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/167998-how-pdp-jonathan-benefit-from-boko-haram-insurgency-lai-mohammed.html

Outrage over President Jonathan's trip to Brazil

https://dilemma-x.net/2012/06/20/nigeria-outrage-over-president-jonathans-trip-to-brazil-for-un-earth-summit/

Hmmmm....this guy just doesn't stop.Who is the grand purveyor of fake newsShay na him ask say tell me one thing I said that is a lie?He asked ba? Okay here goes

They are combatant enemies of state



We know them



They will be put to shame





Ride On My President My Humble President Yemi Osinbajo kindly sack some underperforming Ministers

"We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media"".











you already have people assigned to launder the image of your failed govt at (BMC) but the job is not easy because the more they try the more they get frustrated hence there are no positivity they can rely on.

.

Lies More powerful than ND Avengers 3 Likes 1 Share

Why ur lies killz,ur integrity fasterz. daddy lia lie 6 Likes

Of course buhari divisive governance style is dangerous than fake news. 11 Likes

Alhaji lai muhammad should kindly tell us d difference between fake news and lies. 33 Likes 2 Shares

APC lies are more dangerous. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Then that makes you (Lying Mohammed) the most dangerous Nigerian cos you are the face of every lie, fake/failed promises of APC government. 27 Likes 4 Shares

carmag:

"We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media""



you already have people assigned to launder the image of your failed govt at (BMC) but the job is not easy because the more they try the more they get frustrated hence there are no positivity they can rely on

the frustrating aspect,is the ipods that prefer to believe lies, even if you tell them the truth til tomoro, they said, o no, we enjoy lies, turning lie into truth, and truth into lie, very pathetic set of foolish people.

Aswear this man has no shame or integrity.



What could be worse than a fradulent,deceitful and pain - inflicting government at the center? 10 Likes 1 Share

But you are the Chairman fake news association of Nigeria. (FNAN) Please leave us alone. 18 Likes

In the same vein;lies and propaganda r more deadly for it leads the country into recession and if not tamed could break down the country...



Somebody should pls help me tell that to Ambassador lie Muhammad 8 Likes

So the fake lies you have been throwing to Nigerian don break am. Nonsence 6 Likes

CHAI WORLD DON SPOIL, EVEN LAI MOHAMMED DEY TALK? 14 Likes

Who will take this fake man seriously? Its unfortunate that your allegiance is to the president and to defend his ineptitude instead of the nigerian people. 7 Likes

........ cos i lie like am lying on the rug.....(JAMAL LYON 2015)





SING ALONG MY PEOPLE 1 Like

WHEN WILL U STOP LYING MR LIE 7 Likes 1 Share

THEY SHOULD BAN THE SOURCE OF FAKE NEWS, STARTING WITH LAI MOHAMMED!









THEN BAN THE PARTY OF LAI'S LIES



Haha. This administration is fake news personified 6 Likes

jesus500:

Who will take this fake man seriously?



zombies like him