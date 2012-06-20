₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by CeoNewshelm(m): 4:14pm
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the phenomenon of fake news, if left unchecked, poses more threat to the nation than insurgency and militancy.
The minister reiterated this position on Tuesday in Abuja at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar with the theme “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter-Terrorism Operations in Nigeria’’.
The seminar was jointly organised by the National Defence College of Nigeria, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Alumni Association of National Defence College.
Mohammed said that the phenomenon of fake news propagated majorly by the social media “is so serious that it threatened to break the country rapidly even more than insurgency’’.
He noted that to consolidate on the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgent, the armed forces should give special attention to its communication and information dissemination strategy.
“We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media.
“It is a front that has been largely neglected which we must now pay special and adequate attention to,’’ he said.
According to him, fake news phenomenon is a situation where someone or some persons will fabricate stories capable of setting one group or religion against the other and send them out through the social media.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/fake-news-more-dangerous-than-boko.html
3 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by carmag(m): 4:21pm
.it seems your lies are no longer saleable so you are getting frustrated by the day
.
A performing govt don't need to be worried about social media hence her performance will speak for itself
75 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by bitcoininvesto(m): 4:24pm
Fake news is more dangerous than lying...
5 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by three: 4:28pm
Hmmmm....this guy just doesn't stop.
Who is the grand purveyor of fake news
Shay na him ask say tell me one thing I said that is a lie?
He asked ba? Okay here goes
three:
110 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 4:29pm
They are combatant enemies of state
We know them
They will be put to shame
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:31pm
My Humble President Yemi Osinbajo kindly sack some underperforming Ministers
Ride On My President
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by carmag(m): 4:34pm
"We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media"".
you already have people assigned to launder the image of your failed govt at (BMC) but the job is not easy because the more they try the more they get frustrated hence there are no positivity they can rely on
.
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by SageTravels: 4:34pm
Lies More powerful than ND Avengers
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Udodasco1(m): 4:34pm
Why ur lies killz,ur integrity fasterz. daddy lia lie
6 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:36pm
1 Like
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by juman(m): 4:45pm
Of course buhari divisive governance style is dangerous than fake news.
11 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by adadike281(f): 4:48pm
Alhaji lai muhammad should kindly tell us d difference between fake news and lies.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by madridguy(m): 4:55pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by ToriBlue(f): 5:06pm
APC lies are more dangerous.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by TheFreeOne: 5:15pm
Then that makes you (Lying Mohammed) the most dangerous Nigerian cos you are the face of every lie, fake/failed promises of APC government.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Jesusloveyou: 5:30pm
carmag:the frustrating aspect,is the ipods that prefer to believe lies, even if you tell them the truth til tomoro, they said, o no, we enjoy lies, turning lie into truth, and truth into lie, very pathetic set of foolish people.
1 Like
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by naijaboy756: 5:34pm
Aswear this man has no shame or integrity.
What could be worse than a fradulent,deceitful and pain - inflicting government at the center?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by omaguibu(m): 5:42pm
But you are the Chairman fake news association of Nigeria. (FNAN) Please leave us alone.
18 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by saintgp(m): 6:06pm
In the same vein;lies and propaganda r more deadly for it leads the country into recession and if not tamed could break down the country...
Somebody should pls help me tell that to Ambassador lie Muhammad
8 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by talk2archy: 6:15pm
So the fake lies you have been throwing to Nigerian don break am. Nonsence
6 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Buhari4dullard: 6:15pm
CHAI WORLD DON SPOIL, EVEN LAI MOHAMMED DEY TALK?
14 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by jesus500(m): 6:16pm
Who will take this fake man seriously? Its unfortunate that your allegiance is to the president and to defend his ineptitude instead of the nigerian people.
7 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Terror666: 6:16pm
........ cos i lie like am lying on the rug.....(JAMAL LYON 2015)
SING ALONG MY PEOPLE
1 Like
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 6:16pm
WHEN WILL U STOP LYING MR LIE
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:16pm
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by chuose2: 6:17pm
THEY SHOULD BAN THE SOURCE OF FAKE NEWS, STARTING WITH LAI MOHAMMED!
THEN BAN THE PARTY OF
12 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by shockwave91(m): 6:17pm
Haha. This administration is fake news personified
6 Likes
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Lasskeey: 6:17pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 6:17pm
jesus500:
zombies like him
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by anytexy: 6:17pm
Chai! Lair moha again. Hmmmm
5 Likes
