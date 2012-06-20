₦airaland Forum

"Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed

"Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed

"Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by CeoNewshelm(m): 4:14pm
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the phenomenon of fake news, if left unchecked, poses more threat to the nation than insurgency and militancy.

The minister reiterated this position on Tuesday in Abuja at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar with the theme “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter-Terrorism Operations in Nigeria’’.

The seminar was jointly organised by the National Defence College of Nigeria, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Alumni Association of National Defence College.

Mohammed said that the phenomenon of fake news propagated majorly by the social media “is so serious that it threatened to break the country rapidly even more than insurgency’’.

He noted that to consolidate on the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgent, the armed forces should give special attention to its communication and information dissemination strategy.

“We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media.

“It is a front that has been largely neglected which we must now pay special and adequate attention to,’’ he said.

According to him, fake news phenomenon is a situation where someone or some persons will fabricate stories capable of setting one group or religion against the other and send them out through the social media.


http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/fake-news-more-dangerous-than-boko.html


Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by carmag(m): 4:21pm
.it seems your lies are no longer saleable so you are getting frustrated by the day
.

A performing govt don't need to be worried about social media hence her performance will speak for itself

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by bitcoininvesto(m): 4:24pm
Fake news is more dangerous than lying...

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by three: 4:28pm
Hmmmm....this guy just doesn't stop.

Who is the grand purveyor of fake news

Shay na him ask say tell me one thing I said that is a lie?

He asked ba? Okay here goes

three:
(1.)
PDP frustrating Transition Committee
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/182580-jonathan-pdp-frustrating-transition-process-apc.html
Chairman Transition Committee debunks statement
http://nigeriatrends.com/joda-transition-committee-submits-800-page-report-to-buhari/

(2.)
Denied Buhari's 100 days campaign program
http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/buhari-never-promised-to-do-anything-in-100-days-says-apc/
Document was attested to by several news houses as having been widely distributed
http://aitonline.tv/post-my_100_days_covenant_with_nigerians_____muhammadu_buhari
https://www.thecable.ng/documented-promises-buhari-apc-made-nigerians
https://politics.naij.com/414497-general-buharis-public-letter-to-all-nigerians.html

(3.)
FG to commence payment of N5000 stipends in September 20016
https://dailytimes.ng/news/fg-commence-payment-n5000-stipends-sept-minister/
Actually commenced in January 2017 in 9 states
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/presidency-begins-payment-n5000-monthly-stipend-poor-nigerians-9-states/

(4.)
Boko Haram technically defeated
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2015/12/nigeria-defeat-deadly-boko-haram-151229103945329.html
Evidence abounds to date that they haven't however just two weeks after that statement
https://politics.naij.com/684751-buharis-deadline-inconvenient-truth-boko-harams-defeat.html#

(5.)
55 Nigerians stole over N1.34 trillion
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/196981-55-nigerians-stole-over-n1-34-trillion-in-8-years-lai-mohammed.html
A claim unsubstantiated till date
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/01/fayose-to-lai-mohammed-you-must-name-15-ex-governors-55-nigerians-that-stole-n1-34tr/

(6.)
Claims 'Change begins with me is his idea'
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/10/change-begins-idea-lai-mohammed/
The alleged owner 'dared' Mr. Mohammed and we haven't heard from him since
http://punchng.com/change-begins-artist-dares-lai-mohammed-lawsuit/

(7.)
Assassins being trained in Belarus - Lai Mohammed
http://dailypost.ng/2015/03/16/pdp-planning-to-kill-buhari-tinubu-apc/
Unsubstantiated till date

(8.)
Nigeria's economy would have collapsed if not for Buhari's emergence - Lai Mohammed
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/05/buharis-emergence-saved-nigerias-economy-collapse-minister/
Is it not safe to say that Nigeria's economy IS COLLAPSING DUE to Buhari's emergence?

(9.)
Insinuating that he does not lie is in itself a lie
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/222499-lai-mohammed-reacts-lie-mohammed-moniker.html
The 8 posts above debunk this

and the GOLDEN ONE! smiley (I honestly shouldn't be finding this funny as this is plain sad!)

(10.)
Dressing one Masquerade can create 1000 jobs
https://www.naij.com/819019-one-masquerade-can-create-1000-jobs-nigerians-lai-mohammed.html
Do we really need a link to debunk this?



Bonus hypocritical statements
Boko Haram's ban violates Constitution - Lai Mohammed
http://thenationonlineng.net/acn-boko-harams-ban-violates-constitution/
How Jonathan, PDP benefit from Boko Haram insurgency - Lai Mohammed
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/167998-how-pdp-jonathan-benefit-from-boko-haram-insurgency-lai-mohammed.html
Outrage over President Jonathan's trip to Brazil
https://dilemma-x.net/2012/06/20/nigeria-outrage-over-president-jonathans-trip-to-brazil-for-un-earth-summit/

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 4:29pm
They are combatant enemies of state

We know them

They will be put to shame
Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:31pm
My Humble President Yemi Osinbajo kindly sack some underperforming Ministers cool

Ride On My President cool

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by carmag(m): 4:34pm
"We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media"".





you already have people assigned to launder the image of your failed govt at (BMC) but the job is not easy because the more they try the more they get frustrated hence there are no positivity they can rely on
.

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by SageTravels: 4:34pm
Lies More powerful than ND Avengers

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Udodasco1(m): 4:34pm
Why ur lies killz,ur integrity fasterz. daddy lia lie

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:36pm
grin

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by juman(m): 4:45pm
Of course buhari divisive governance style is dangerous than fake news.

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by adadike281(f): 4:48pm
Alhaji lai muhammad should kindly tell us d difference between fake news and lies.

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by madridguy(m): 4:55pm
Lol

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by ToriBlue(f): 5:06pm
APC lies are more dangerous.

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by TheFreeOne: 5:15pm
Then that makes you (Lying Mohammed) the most dangerous Nigerian cos you are the face of every lie, fake/failed promises of APC government.

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Jesusloveyou: 5:30pm
carmag:
"We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media""

you already have people assigned to launder the image of your failed govt at (BMC) but the job is not easy because the more they try the more they get frustrated hence there are no positivity they can rely on
.
the frustrating aspect,is the ipods that prefer to believe lies, even if you tell them the truth til tomoro, they said, o no, we enjoy lies, turning lie into truth, and truth into lie, very pathetic set of foolish people.

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by naijaboy756: 5:34pm
Aswear this man has no shame or integrity.

What could be worse than a fradulent,deceitful and pain - inflicting government at the center?

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by omaguibu(m): 5:42pm
But you are the Chairman fake news association of Nigeria. (FNAN) Please leave us alone.

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by saintgp(m): 6:06pm
In the same vein;lies and propaganda r more deadly for it leads the country into recession and if not tamed could break down the country...

Somebody should pls help me tell that to Ambassador lie Muhammad

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by talk2archy: 6:15pm
So the fake lies you have been throwing to Nigerian don break am. Nonsence

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Buhari4dullard: 6:15pm
CHAI WORLD DON SPOIL, EVEN LAI MOHAMMED DEY TALK? shocked

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by jesus500(m): 6:16pm
Who will take this fake man seriously? Its unfortunate that your allegiance is to the president and to defend his ineptitude instead of the nigerian people.

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Terror666: 6:16pm
........ cos i lie like am lying on the rug.....(JAMAL LYON 2015)


SING ALONG MY PEOPLE

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 6:16pm
WHEN WILL U STOP LYING MR LIE

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:16pm
grin cheesy
Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by chuose2: 6:17pm
THEY SHOULD BAN THE SOURCE OF FAKE NEWS, STARTING WITH LAI MOHAMMED! grin




THEN BAN THE PARTY OF LAI'S LIES

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by shockwave91(m): 6:17pm
Haha. This administration is fake news personified grin grin

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by Lasskeey: 6:17pm
shocked

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 6:17pm
jesus500:
Who will take this fake man seriously?


zombies like him

Re: "Fake News More Dangerous Than Insurgency, Can Break Nigeria" – Lai Mohammed by anytexy: 6:17pm
Chai! Lair moha again. Hmmmm

