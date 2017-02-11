₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,100 members, 3,358,665 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 12:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa (2541 Views)
Fayose Better Than Other Nigerian Politician - Photos Speak / Don’t Let Anambra People Hear That You Called Me Analogue - Ngige / Abubakar Sani Bello, The Richest Governor-Elect In Nigeria Detected (1) (2) (3) (4)
|When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by NevetsIbot: 10:11am
lol.
12 Likes
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Airborne02: 10:12am
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by olasaad(f): 10:18am
Lol...they will be like we can never be poor as Aliko Dangote
7 Likes
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by NevetsIbot: 10:20am
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by NevetsIbot: 10:21am
olasaad:with all those looted fund and all. Lol
3 Likes
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by baeboo: 10:30am
humble criminals
1 Like
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by 0955eb027(m): 10:43am
Only an ignoramus will believe Dangote became the richest man in africa without the backing of Politicians.
We all took Abacha's family for a joke when they said they can never be as poor as Dangote.
5 Likes
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Flexherbal(m): 11:57am
They laugh because they have hidden nigerians money in their soakaways.
http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by unclezuma: 11:57am
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by kurajordan(m): 11:57am
Lol
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by PeaceGord: 11:58am
Bleep the idiott called Buhari
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Lanre90(m): 11:58am
Ok
Sign up for Twi.nkas today
This one is none of your business
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by kimond101: 11:58am
Corruption in Nigeria, only God can deliver us.
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Mr2kay2: 11:58am
One day just one day na my name dem go dey call
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Hades2016(m): 11:58am
But na 6ft go end am soon
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by mrlaw93(m): 11:58am
Even before i opened the post, i knew it would be a lavving stuvvz.. Our politicians are clowns
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by nedu2000(m): 11:58am
Cos they know they are richer
1 Like
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by BrownShawty(f): 11:58am
Omg,I made it to FTC
Thank God
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by 2019ATIKU(m): 11:58am
My family can't be poor like dangote
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Mr2kay2: 11:58am
So buhari is not back till now nawa O i now kinda believe he is dead O
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Devane: 11:59am
.
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by horllyma(m): 11:59am
lolz
agbaya's. they looted us thin
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by YoungBlackRico: 11:59am
Fact.
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Moreoffaith(m): 11:59am
A won werey Dede.
Even Pablo Emilio Escobar go fear if he see that cash wet dem recover yesterday..
Niger leaders I hail una o.
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by arthur1000(m): 11:59am
For dia mind dem go say see mumu
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Raypawer(m): 11:59am
theirs is not their true wealth, what most of them have was basically for the masses
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by pennywys: 12:00pm
Politicians and pastors are both the same
1 Like
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by anyicash(m): 12:00pm
hahahahaha not even upto 1% of our yearly loot.
2 Likes
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by rymesgentility(m): 12:00pm
When them dey collect major
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Stelvin101(m): 12:00pm
The mod that move this to fp is a big foooolllllll. There! I said it!
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Ugosample(m): 12:01pm
Nigerians like to over exagerate the net worth of these politicians......
you people think $15billion is 15 naira?
It's highly unlikely that a politician can steal that amount of money, or even have it,)....
The ones who can manage to have such obscene amount (which I doubt) are the former heads of States ( IBB, OBJ, GEJ dem)
If you are a legislator of state governor, you cannot have such an amount of money.
1 Like
|Re: When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa by Durosure(m): 12:01pm
Wetin them wan do
D Problem U Solve Determine D Rewards U Receive. / Why Must A Joke Be In A Form Of Conversation? / 1000 Plots Of Land For Sale
Viewing this topic: Tic4tac(m), ChrisGnarly, sunnyeinstein(m), Pergrace, PMWSpirit(m), trade4me(m), nodimples, otuekong(m), Treasuredlove, thobby4(m), Hendrix94(m), samomeh(m), Moxie4lyf(m), Drabeey(m), freeborn76(m), Firstcitizen, Caracta(f), sinaj(f), ayoekklesia(m), olaitanbaale1(m), codedrunsagent(f), mtchris(m), abouzaid, Bakbillz44(m), purplekayc(m), Dandsome, dammyconcept(m), Yomidee(m), phymba, zoba88, DonEffiong(m), idris4r83(m), slenderBeam1, hannyjay(f), homicsblinks, arsenesholer(m), ryusufu, roufy235(m), Missy89(f), Ugosample(m), mashin(m), kunlesehan(m), psycho1(m), greatgod2012(f), Flexherbal(m), KingstonDome, AndyCole16(m), LastlyFREEDOM, alizma, achinice(m), Fiverrgig(m), papazizii(m), ohiku4every1(m), HardMirror(m), pelujam(f), ebikay, Stevo22, pwettyangelgirl(f), SirElaw(m), robbinn(m), chamber2(m), TINALETC3(f), blkmum700, thecavemanesq(m), Flaghouse1(m), Davash222(m), seeyouin2019, youngwolf(m), egokudiowomoney, unclezuma, zainabxel(f), khalids, Rachaeleanah, akinleye12345(m), Bashirfuntua(m), Olusharp(m), bareal(m), hardizzle, mztakayswitch3(m), jurist01(m), BlueMagnificent(m), Stelvin101(m), Temmyguru, yankison(m), Clemzy16(m), Ramanto(m), deleib(m), mrvitalis(m), Teenaba(f), Chuvin22(m), umozez(m), shyblings(m), princepeter566, Tloc(m), origima, kaka74, demarc001, dessz(m), vision2050, pezest, Richdee1(m), tfems, Richiy(f), onyiiella(f), hilaomo(m), moshuur, Pimiento(m), ominiriches2016(m), kingwill2050, iluvdonjazzy, jackbennie, sunnykalu125, esosuo2, Ayesa(m), Singapore1(m), Sparkle777(f), nonnycyn, dammywapes(m), johnbosco97(m), IamPatriotic(m), puma90, OPAUGBEE(f), coollabman(m), tunjijones(m), talk2odim(m), BrightKonsult, Omuka, skylane(m), dencharles01, PACHRIS(m), amynoacid(m), Adonkia(m), empron(m), rightwingz, Atiku2019, checkeni9(f), olasaad(f), kelvinatkins(m), emmanuelgon, amdoyin82(m), Jaymaxxy(m), FINgames, berrystunn(m), akwarandu(m), RealLordZeus(m), Scholar212(m), Kzeeboi2015(m), jaymichael(m), Ziggyzito(m), Olanrewaju010, Bevista, adegeye38(m), maxzzo1(m), dikeigbo2(m), realBliss(m), ItsUncleDee(m), abdulaz, Seunpaul01(m), onyeokeze1, tensazangetsu20(m), sweetkev(m), danielsunky(m), Akinman, Moreoffaith(m), ikorodureporta, warriking(m), erukujeje(m), humblelyf(m), SpaxeX(m), david52, obailala(m), stankion(m), Lartoph(m), Sincerelyme(f), comradespade(m), Manseydour(m), Cupidkc(m), Adexprint(m), Vince77(m), hoodboy(m), omonla10(m), Sharp9, yemibayo(m), jimwest(m), Hephzibeulah, horlermesheye, Horstin50(m), Correspondence(m), Manson1(m) and 318 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25