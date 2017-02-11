Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / When Nigerian Politicians Hear That Dangote Is The Richest Man In Africa (2541 Views)

lol. 12 Likes

Lol...they will be like we can never be poor as Aliko Dangote 7 Likes

olasaad:

Lol. They will be like we can never be poor as Aliko Dangote with all those looted fund and all. Lol with all those looted fund and all. Lol 3 Likes

humble criminals 1 Like

Only an ignoramus will believe Dangote became the richest man in africa without the backing of Politicians.



We all took Abacha's family for a joke when they said they can never be as poor as Dangote. 5 Likes





Lol

Bleep the idiott called Buhari

Ok



This one is none of your business

Corruption in Nigeria, only God can deliver us.

One day just one day na my name dem go dey call

But na 6ft go end am soon

Even before i opened the post, i knew it would be a lavving stuvvz.. Our politicians are clowns

Cos they know they are richer 1 Like





Thank God Omg,I made it to FTCThank God

My family can't be poor like dangote

So buhari is not back till now nawa O i now kinda believe he is dead O

.

lolz

agbaya's. they looted us thin

Fact.

A won werey Dede.

Even Pablo Emilio Escobar go fear if he see that cash wet dem recover yesterday..



Niger leaders I hail una o.

For dia mind dem go say see mumu

theirs is not their true wealth, what most of them have was basically for the masses

Politicians and pastors are both the same 1 Like

hahahahaha not even upto 1% of our yearly loot. 2 Likes

When them dey collect major

The mod that move this to fp is a big foooolllllll. There! I said it!





you people think $15billion is 15 naira?



It's highly unlikely that a politician can steal that amount of money, or even have it,)....



The ones who can manage to have such obscene amount (which I doubt) are the former heads of States ( IBB, OBJ, GEJ dem)



If you are a legislator of state governor, you cannot have such an amount of money. Nigerians like to over exagerate the net worth of these politicians......you people think $15billion is 15 naira?It's highly unlikely that a politician can steal that amount of money, or even have it,)....The ones who can manage to have such obscene amount (which I doubt) are the former heads of States ( IBB, OBJ, GEJ dem)If you are a legislator of state governor, you cannot have such an amount of money. 1 Like