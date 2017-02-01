₦airaland Forum

PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by harbdulrasaq88(m): 5:56pm
Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari Returned From Umrah this afternoon.

She was received by Wife of Senate President ,Wives of Kebbi & Kogi state governors,Wives of Service Chiefs.

Here are photos taken at her arrival:

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-aisham-buhari-returns-from-umrah.html


Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by Jibril659: 5:58pm
sarrki grin

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by sarrki(m): 6:04pm
Welcome back mama

God bless you

A Good wife

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by Keneking: 6:05pm
But where is lalasticlala sef

FLOTRN - First Lady of the The Republic of Nigeria.

Amazing return.

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by amodu(m): 6:06pm
Allah will answer your prayers if it will favour Nigerians

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by melvinjames: 6:07pm
I hope she prayed hard for her husband sha

sarrki:
Welcome back mama

God bless you

A Good wife

This sarrki needs our prayers more than Buhari.
#your_mumu_don_do#

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by doublewisdom: 6:09pm
Her face looks swollen, like she's been crying.

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by malware: 6:12pm
She's missing someone in za oza room

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by sarrki(m): 6:14pm
doublewisdom:
Her face looks swollen, like she's been crying.


Wailers are not only confused

They are frustrated

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by Jibril659: 6:15pm
doublewisdom:
Her face looks swollen, like she's been crying.

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by doublewisdom: 6:17pm
sarrki:



Wailers are not only confused

They are frustrated
You sound more frustrated by the day. Have you come back from the airport where you went to welcome Buhari?

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by unclezuma: 6:19pm
grin grin grin grin

I would have sworn that she was beside Baba...somewhere in Germany.

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by AngelicBeing: 6:19pm
angry angry
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by AngelicBeing: 6:20pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef

FLOTRN - First Lady of the The Republic of Nigeria.

Amazing return.
what is amazing about her return sad

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by Deniyi76: 6:20pm
Ekabo ma
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by maberry(m): 6:20pm
sarrki:
Welcome back mama

God bless you

A Good wife
Who did this to you?

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by PETUK(m): 6:21pm
Her husband dey coma but she flex abi? It's ok, she's my potential Milf though
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by SIRmuel86(m): 6:21pm
what's umrah pls?

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by maberry(m): 6:21pm
sarrki:



Wailers are not only confused

They are frustrated
You case is hopeless

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by realtemi(m): 6:21pm
her face though! !!

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by Fabulosdave01: 6:21pm
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by Fuadeiza(m): 6:22pm
Lol...... There was a thread on"where is Aisha Buhari " somedays ago....


Now we know

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by tydi(m): 6:22pm
thought she went MIA.
Kai this woman fine..
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by kings09(m): 6:22pm
Ok but d husband. N sarrki pls send ur wife since u r waiting @ d airport for bubu
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by labanji(m): 6:22pm
SIRmuel86:
what's umrah pls?

Umrah means lesser hajj Otherwise known as Obligatory pilgrimage

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 6:22pm
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by SIRKAY98(m): 6:23pm
Welcome back Bhuari
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by tinsel: 6:23pm
I don't actually understand the kind of marriage between Aisha and Buhari. Your husband is sick in London, and this woman is travelling everywhere. Who takes care of the husband? Aids, cooks and maids?

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by kretoz: 6:23pm
doublewisdom:
Her face looks swollen, like she's been crying.
I thought I was the only one that noticed.

Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by frenchwine(m): 6:23pm
And here I was thinking she had been in za oza room with Bubu undecided
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by simplemach(m): 6:23pm
She's welcome
But did she bring her husband?
Re: PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah by shamecurls(m): 6:23pm
God bless you Madam!

