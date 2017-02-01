Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Returns From Umrah (19272 Views)

She was received by Wife of Senate President ,Wives of Kebbi & Kogi state governors,Wives of Service Chiefs.



Here are photos taken at her arrival:



Welcome back mama



God bless you



But where is lalasticlala sef



FLOTRN - First Lady of the The Republic of Nigeria.



Allah will answer your prayers if it will favour Nigerians 10 Likes





This sarrki needs our prayers more than Buhari.

Her face looks swollen, like she's been crying. 33 Likes 3 Shares

She's missing someone in za oza room 6 Likes

Wailers are not only confused



I would have sworn that she was beside Baba...somewhere in Germany. 3 Likes

what is amazing about her return

Ekabo ma

Who did this to you?

Her husband dey coma but she flex abi? It's ok, she's my potential Milf though

what's umrah pls? 3 Likes

her face though! !! 2 Likes

Lol...... There was a thread on"where is Aisha Buhari " somedays ago....





thought she went MIA.

Kai this woman fine..

Ok but d husband. N sarrki pls send ur wife since u r waiting @ d airport for bubu

Umrah means lesser hajj Otherwise known as Obligatory pilgrimage

Welcome back Bhuari

I don't actually understand the kind of marriage between Aisha and Buhari. Your husband is sick in London, and this woman is travelling everywhere. Who takes care of the husband? Aids, cooks and maids? 11 Likes

doublewisdom:

I thought I was the only one that noticed.

And here I was thinking she had been in za oza room with Bubu

She's welcome

But did she bring her husband?