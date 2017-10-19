₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by streets2empire: 8:25pm
Sen. Nunieh, 87, and his bride, Rosemary Ijeoma, digging it on the dance floor at their wedding reception in Port Harcourt.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lovely-pics-of-sen-nunieh-and-his-bride-rose-ijeoma-dancing-at-their-wedding
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by streets2empire: 8:25pm
more pics
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:46pm
What's lovely here?This one dat cannot perform.Am very sure she will cheat on him after the marriage.
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:04pm
So I`m supposed to type 'HML'?
IJEOMA.
Igbo girls... Even if the man is in coma, at 115 years old... As long as his account is anything above 4digits, they're ready to marry.
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Emotionless100: 9:04pm
Loneliness is one those things that send an old man or woman to an early grave.
I found out that this man lost his juliet for a very long time now and the children are all grown up
I guess this is best decision that he ever make.
Congrats
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Teewhy2: 9:04pm
This man should be spending time with his grand children and great grandchildren. The time will now be shared with this woman. I hope the woman is not after the man's money.
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by DoTheNeedful: 9:05pm
At least there is hope for me too
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by InsanePsycho(m): 9:05pm
Another stupid way to spend looted funds
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by timibare: 9:05pm
Hmmmm ds old man to ds fresh okpeke
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by joeaz58: 9:06pm
beauty and beast!!!!!
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by weedtheweeds: 9:06pm
Whatever this lady doesn't grab from this wedding day onward might turn out to be a big miss for her in the future. I am very sure the children of this man and other family relatives will give her a good run for anything to his name. Young girl, Dabota Lawson has set the pace for you. If you have a brain, let it rain.
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by adeniyi55: 9:06pm
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by olatunji390(m): 9:06pm
The lady is smart. This man probably have three year left to live
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Einl(m): 9:06pm
I can't. Some women de try.
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Slaveman343: 9:06pm
ReneeNuttall:She is not all that sef
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by baski92(m): 9:06pm
Lol if this man try to wooo na die get am oo, DIED IN ACTION
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by dowjones(m): 9:06pm
He looks happy
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by temmycube(f): 9:06pm
Nawa o. I rest my case
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by temmypotter(m): 9:06pm
what if he dies from exasperation right there in the dance Floor? plus I wonder, does a man's weenie still work at 87?
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by asawanathegreat(m): 9:07pm
So make we dance follow d thief or what
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by DJHANDSOME(m): 9:07pm
Fear woman!
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by lyfunited: 9:08pm
Come oo. I'm only seeing the Guy's head. What's going on?
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by masterP042(m): 9:08pm
Thunder fire poverty.
Money answers all things. Chase the paper and see dem girls running after u
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Gozbrown: 9:08pm
na wow
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by NaijaMutant(f): 9:08pm
I'm not saying that the girl is a gold digger o
But I think the girl has just struck a gold mine
She's now a gold miner
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Slaveman343: 9:08pm
adeniyi55:My fellow brother in slavery. We love massa's language so much we crucify anybody that belittles it.
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by IntroVAT: 9:08pm
Just look
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Kizyte(m): 9:09pm
Is the man that short?
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Tedpgrass: 9:09pm
truly wish them a happy married life!!!!
but can't help think....... "why and what.. is goin on??"---- as much as I want to think love is the basis
has he got any adult children btw
.
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Ugoeze2016: 9:09pm
When is this wedding going to end?
We still dey on this wedding since Saturday. .abeg couple should leave for their honeymoon
Enough already
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by Hofbrauhaus: 9:10pm
May the gods forbid...
Chukwu okike forbid.
Tufia!
|Re: Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding by MYGRATEskillz(m): 9:10pm
his sperm reserve officer looking like...
