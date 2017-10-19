Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Nunieh And His Bride, Rose Ijeoma Dancing At Their Wedding (2674 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lovely-pics-of-sen-nunieh-and-his-bride-rose-ijeoma-dancing-at-their-wedding Sen. Nunieh, 87, and his bride, Rosemary Ijeoma, digging it on the dance floor at their wedding reception in Port Harcourt. 1 Share

What's lovely here?This one dat cannot perform.Am very sure she will cheat on him after the marriage.

Igbo girls... Even if the man is in coma, at 115 years old... As long as his account is anything above 4digits, they're ready to marry. 1 Like

Loneliness is one those things that send an old man or woman to an early grave.



I found out that this man lost his juliet for a very long time now and the children are all grown up



I guess this is best decision that he ever make.





This man should be spending time with his grand children and great grandchildren. The time will now be shared with this woman. I hope the woman is not after the man's money. 1 Like

At least there is hope for me too 2 Likes

Another stupid way to spend looted funds

Whatever this lady doesn't grab from this wedding day onward might turn out to be a big miss for her in the future. I am very sure the children of this man and other family relatives will give her a good run for anything to his name. Young girl, Dabota Lawson has set the pace for you. If you have a brain, let it rain. 1 Like

The lady is smart. This man probably have three year left to live

Lol if this man try to wooo na die get am oo, DIED IN ACTION

He looks happy

what if he dies from exasperation right there in the dance Floor? plus I wonder, does a man's weenie still work at 87?

So make we dance follow d thief or what 1 Like

Fear woman! 1 Like

Come oo. I'm only seeing the Guy's head. What's going on?



Money answers all things. Chase the paper and see dem girls running after u Thunder fire poverty.Money answers all things. Chase the paper and see dem girls running after u

But I think the girl has just struck a gold mine



Is the man that short?







but can't help think....... "why and what.. is goin on??"---- as much as I want to think love is the basis









has he got any adult children btw





When is this wedding going to end?



We still dey on this wedding since Saturday. .abeg couple should leave for their honeymoon



May the gods forbid...



Chukwu okike forbid.



Tufia!