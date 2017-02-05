₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,529 members, 3,359,761 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 02:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 (6940 Views)
I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 / Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) / This 68-Year-Old Woman Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by AutoReportNG: 7:17pm On Feb 11
The #LagosMarathon is a yearly event that Lagos hosts in conjunction with many private organizations. This year was spearheaded by Access Bank PLC with others like 7up, Aquafina water among others. We bring to you some pictures from the marathon that happens in Lagos. The winner of the marathon is a Kenyan athlete Abraham Kiptum has emerged this year’s overall winner for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon!
In a turn up for the books, Ilya Pam Mwanta is the first Nigerian to cross the line, beating Sharubutu who was last year’s winner. Below are some of the glitz and glamour...
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/photos-from-lagosmarathon-event.html
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by AutoReportNG: 7:17pm On Feb 11
More...
See more here...
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/photos-from-lagosmarathon-event.html
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by AutoReportNG: 7:18pm On Feb 11
More...
See the full winners and pictures here..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/photos-from-lagosmarathon-event.html
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Nogodye(m): 7:20pm On Feb 11
#OneLagos Everything is exceptional
7 Likes
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Deeypeey(m): 11:33pm On Feb 11
Lala...I sight u oo
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Valfrankie(m): 11:35pm On Feb 11
Nigerians before the marathon were like: Pics 1. Just chill, No worries, we will definitely beat the Kenyans this time, let's just warm up a little!!!
and after the marathon are like: Pics 2. Kai,is this how these people use to do? :-(:-(:-(
1 Share
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by SalamRushdie: 11:35pm On Feb 11
Beautiful
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Qmerit(m): 11:35pm On Feb 11
Lagos is a nation on its own.
2 Likes
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by josephine123: 11:36pm On Feb 11
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by omogidi234(m): 11:36pm On Feb 11
Come, Nigerians must wake up oh! These Kenyans cannot come and win every year now!
2 Likes
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Aniedi30(m): 11:36pm On Feb 11
In this recession we cannot run in Nigeria and win in Nigeria..... We just allow Kenya come dey flex Usain Bolt for giant of Africa
2 Likes
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by herkeym001(m): 11:37pm On Feb 11
Lagos
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by berrystunn(m): 11:37pm On Feb 11
That guy no look like Nigerian ooo
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by vislabraye(m): 11:37pm On Feb 11
Many are called, few are chosen
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Aniedi30(m): 11:37pm On Feb 11
herkeym001:oyo
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Diegostan(m): 11:37pm On Feb 11
Let them take this marathon thing to kenya jare, nigerians don't have strenght, those kanyans and marathon by like...
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by XaintJoel20(m): 11:37pm On Feb 11
Where can I get visa to visit Lagos?
That city is lovely....
#OnMyWayToLagos....
2 Likes
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by watzz: 11:38pm On Feb 11
Space for sell...
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Onogiede(m): 11:39pm On Feb 11
I thought govt actually won the raise
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Mist115: 11:39pm On Feb 11
I love exclusives
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Yusluv77(m): 11:40pm On Feb 11
Lagos is beautiful.. May God continue to bless Nigeria. kudos to everyone that participated...
4 Likes
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Onyi4live(m): 11:40pm On Feb 11
A step in the right direction
Access my bank
Congrats to the winners
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by talk2archy: 11:41pm On Feb 11
una no get hand work
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by arosunshine(m): 11:41pm On Feb 11
Listening to reekado bankz ft sarkodie - oluwa ni remix
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by wellmax(m): 11:41pm On Feb 11
Cool
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by obaival(m): 11:42pm On Feb 11
®
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by barclayb(m): 11:44pm On Feb 11
Unregistered
Direct Tokunbo
Tincan Cleared
Original Custom Duty Papers
Factory ac
Cd player
Automatic gear
Power steering
Fabric seat
4plugs engine
Location: ABA
900k
Pls call : 08037299469
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by eluquenson(m): 11:47pm On Feb 11
I missed out this time
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by Mayor38(m): 11:49pm On Feb 11
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by kings09(m): 11:49pm On Feb 11
Ok
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by wristbangle(m): 11:50pm On Feb 11
Colourful Lagos
Congrats to the winners
|Re: Exclusive Pictures From The Lagos Marathon 2017 by oriflamebaby1(f): 11:51pm On Feb 11
Are these nigerian names? Mwata and sharubutu
GLO NPFL: Heartland Vs Warri Wolves (1 - 0) On 30th August 2015 / Osaze Apologizes To Samson Siasia On Brilla Fm / FIFA Women's World Cup Draw On Dec 6th At 6pm
Viewing this topic: Endougs(m), 666Antichrist, smoooty11, aibee01(m), Ournaija, emandman, twalart, shakol91(m), Truth234, markovnikoff001(m), nony43(m), Jayzdiouf, lade007(m), habmayor1, rajinet(m), shanicemel(f), MosesIgb(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6