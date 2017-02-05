



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/photos-from-lagosmarathon-event.html The #LagosMarathon is a yearly event that Lagos hosts in conjunction with many private organizations. This year was spearheaded by Access Bank PLC with others like 7up, Aquafina water among others. We bring to you some pictures from the marathon that happens in Lagos. The winner of the marathon is a Kenyan athlete Abraham Kiptum has emerged this year’s overall winner for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon!In a turn up for the books, Ilya Pam Mwanta is the first Nigerian to cross the line, beating Sharubutu who was last year’s winner. Below are some of the glitz and glamour...Source: