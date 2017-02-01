He trained hard for it. It's not easy to run Third Mainland Bridge. Even driving on that bridge seems quite long. So for him to have won the marathon a second time mean he has a high level endurance. Congrats to him and to all that finished the race. * Brazil is to soccer as Kenya is to marathon *

The Lagos State government should stop the foreigners from participating henceforth, a clause that the tournament is strictly for the citizens should be placed, asap.



We can't have people here who are suffering and need government assistance by any means and some foreigners we now migrate here for the purpose of hijacking their opportunity every year because they have some super skill. He should take the $100,000 he has made and establish a business or return back to his country.



$100,000 in this economy is big relief someone.