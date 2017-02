Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) (2147 Views)

SOURCE: Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kipton has emerged the winner of the Lagos City Marathon 2017 for the second year running. Abraham won the same marathon last year in Lagos on February 6, 2016 in time of 2hrs 16mins, 21seconds. Kipton will smile home with $50,000 for his victory today. -SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/abraham-kipton-kenyan-athlete-wins.html





.those guys are on difficult mode by default, while most people contending are just amateurs And why do they allow Kenyans to participate huhn.those guys are on difficult mode by default, while most people contending are just amateurs 7 Likes





Nigerians be like "This is one fight we can't win...see you on the football field Kenyans".





10 Likes

They have d animal spirit

Congratulations 2 Likes

He trained hard for it.

It's not easy to run Third Mainland Bridge. Even driving on that bridge seems quite long.

So for him to have won the marathon a second time mean he has a high level endurance.

Congrats to him and to all that finished the race.

*Brazil is to soccer as Kenya is to marathon* 1 Like

Wow

Congratulations to him !

I knew it I knew it





Na to dey win it every year. Lol.Na to dey win it every year.

Space booked!!!

Y nau... Nigerians no fit win ordinary marathon on their soil again 1 Like

Chain. . Na N25 million be that o 1 Like

Who yoke Nigerian with this cheetah of a person.

I no talk am.. I even bet money with person

Is he related to IG of Police?? The name though

That guy is a cheat!

Why am I not surprised.Kenyans and marathon are like Why am I not surprised.Kenyans and marathon are like 1 Like

The Lagos State government should stop the foreigners from participating henceforth, a clause that the tournament is strictly for the citizens should be placed, asap.



We can't have people here who are suffering and need government assistance by any means and some foreigners we now migrate here for the purpose of hijacking their opportunity every year because they have some super skill. He should take the $100,000 he has made and establish a business or return back to his country.



$100,000 in this economy is big relief someone.

why access bank go allow kenyan people enter self those guys na correct cheat for marrathon

Why will they allow kenyans in the race? Those people started running from the womb.

Thus guy no go ever leave nigeria again

Abeg the man should goan retire in fact no more Kenyans. This is Lagos marathon. LAGOS!

the skinies always repping....... This niqqa just earned Himself a hundred and eighty five thousand dollar

