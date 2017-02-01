₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by IamChuzzy(m): 11:43am
Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kipton has emerged the winner of the Lagos City Marathon 2017 for the second year running. Abraham won the same marathon last year in Lagos on February 6, 2016 in time of 2hrs 16mins, 21seconds. Kipton will smile home with $50,000 for his victory today. -
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by IamChuzzy(m): 11:43am
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 11:48am
And why do they allow Kenyans to participate huhn
.those guys are on difficult mode by default, while most people contending are just amateurs
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by unclezuma: 11:52am
Nigerians be like "This is one fight we can't win...see you on the football field Kenyans".
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 11:52am
They have d animal spirit
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by barallanee(f): 11:52am
Congratulations
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 11:53am
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by kimond101: 11:53am
He trained hard for it.
It's not easy to run Third Mainland Bridge. Even driving on that bridge seems quite long.
So for him to have won the marathon a second time mean he has a high level endurance.
Congrats to him and to all that finished the race.
*Brazil is to soccer as Kenya is to marathon*
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 11:53am
Wow
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:53am
Congratulations to him !
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by pwettyesther(f): 11:53am
I knew it
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by AntiWailer: 11:54am
Lol.
Na to dey win it every year.
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by WILLYBABS(m): 11:54am
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 11:54am
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 11:55am
Y nau... Nigerians no fit win ordinary marathon on their soil again
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Opeedo(m): 11:55am
Chain. . Na N25 million be that o
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 11:55am
Who yoke Nigerian with this cheetah of a person.
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by ugohemma: 11:55am
I no talk am.. I even bet money with person
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Omagago(m): 11:55am
Is he related to IG of Police?? The name though
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by largeman4u(m): 11:55am
That guy is a cheat!
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Cunninlinguist: 11:55am
Why am I not surprised.Kenyans and marathon are like
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by focus7: 11:56am
The Lagos State government should stop the foreigners from participating henceforth, a clause that the tournament is strictly for the citizens should be placed, asap.
We can't have people here who are suffering and need government assistance by any means and some foreigners we now migrate here for the purpose of hijacking their opportunity every year because they have some super skill. He should take the $100,000 he has made and establish a business or return back to his country.
$100,000 in this economy is big relief someone.
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:56am
Bia nwokem come pay ur tax
Don't forget ur tithe 10percent
oya am waiting
why access bank go allow kenyan people enter self those guys na correct cheat for marrathon
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 11:56am
Why will they allow kenyans in the race? Those people started running from the womb.
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by themonk(m): 11:56am
Thus guy no go ever leave nigeria again
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by vikkydagreat: 11:57am
God by your side [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by hefelove(m): 11:57am
Abeg the man should goan retire in fact no more Kenyans. This is Lagos marathon. LAGOS!
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Hemanwel(m): 11:57am
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by louiskay(m): 11:57am
the skinies always repping....... This niqqa just earned Himself a hundred and eighty five thousand dollar
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by Durosure(m): 11:58am
|Re: Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) by SpaxeX(m): 11:58am
those guys fit sprint 50 miles non stop na.. why una allow am participate??
meanwhile
