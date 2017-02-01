Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD (10715 Views)

Patience Jonathan is the wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan who was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 General Election.



Dame Patience Jonathan will be representing Rivers East Senatorial District in Rivers State if elected in 2019.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/dame-patience-jonathan-to-run-for.html?m=1



Hmmmmmm, we are waiting o..... Chai! 1 Like

Lol if she wins I will break my Nigerian green card..... Dats if I even have any 21 Likes 4 Shares

She has supporters, and I bet u, she can win. 5 Likes

first lady... 1 Like 1 Share

This is one joke taken too far..





@Those saying she will win, we'll see how she can even win the PDP ticket and how she will win the main election.



She should know where to draw the line between sycophants and real followers. 13 Likes 1 Share

This is one joke taken too far go nd stop her go nd stop her 8 Likes 1 Share

This is one joke taken too far

Nop boss



In that axis she will win



Our youth have lost it completely Nop bossIn that axis she will winOur youth have lost it completely 23 Likes 4 Shares

Lol if she wins I will break my Nigerian green card..... Dats if I even have any

Bro she will win



Our youths have lost it completely



They have sold their heart Bro she will winOur youths have lost it completelyThey have sold their heart 7 Likes

Bro she will win



Our youths have lost it completely



They have sold their heart I dey tells u I dey tells u 6 Likes 1 Share

Which language she go take communicate inside senate 3 Likes 1 Share

Nop boss



In that axis she will win



Our youth have lost it completely She is from the same Senatorial district and federal constituency with me.



Trust me when I say her fate will be like that of Maryam Ali of Delta North



She will LOSE in the PDP Primary. Remember Joe is not in power and no federal might. beside, some Okrika youth suspected this. since last year but we are waiting for she to declare.



go nd stop her



Patiently waiting for her to

debunk this 2 Likes

go nd stop her You are Not from Rivers state

You are not from Rivers East

BUT you are. making comment like you have opinion in Rivers East poll.



She is from the same Senatorial district and federal constituency with me.



Trust me when I say her fate will be like that of Maryam Ali of Delta North



She will LOSE in the PDP Primary. Remember Joe is not in power and no federal might. beside, some Okrika youth suspected this. since last year but we are waiting for she to declare.



Well I will hold my peace till she declares.

Don't forget boss she's a grassroot politician Don't forget boss she's a grassroot politician 1 Like 1 Share

She is from the same Senatorial district and federal constituency with me.



Trust me when I say her fate will be like that of Maryam Ali of Delta North



She will LOSE in the PDP Primary. Remember Joe is not in power and no federal might. beside, some Okrika youth suspected this. since last year but we are waiting for she to declare.



Well I will hold my peace till she declares. Is it that she is not qualified or what? If Buhari can become a President in the country, why can't Mama Peace be a Senator in peace?



Nop boss



In that axis she will win



Someone who's supposed to be languishing in a jail somewhere off the coast of Accra,





But I'm not surprised, Ibori's daughter contested why can't PEJ contest? 6 Likes 2 Shares

who go vote thisone 1 Like

You are Not from Rivers state



You are not from Rivers East



BUT you are. making comment like you have opinion in Rivers East poll.





Bro,, I weep for you am from chinda in rumueme kindom In obio Akpor lga, rivers east senatorial district..... am more rivers than u any time any day....





There is something they call conscience if it is no more with a living being then the soul is iredeemable

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan will run for Senate in 2019 if reports coming from out Bayelsa State are to be believed.



Patience Jonathan is the wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan who was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 General Election.



Dame Patience Jonathan will be representing Rivers East Senatorial District in Rivers State if elected in 2019.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/dame-patience-jonathan-to-run-for.html?m=1 In the south-south, anything is possible. That's where you'd see the first lady of a sitting president of nigeria being appointed perm sec the same time. She's merely going to amuse them in the senate with her grammar which we've missed so much, because she'd have to contribute. In the south-south, anything is possible. That's where you'd see the first lady of a sitting president of nigeria being appointed perm sec the same time. She's merely going to amuse them in the senate with her grammar which we've missed so much, because she'd have to contribute. 3 Likes

I pray she wins. 3 Likes

Sharap there, grade A zone B, u can blindly follow an illiterate who couldn't pass maths in his forged results but I can't support mama peace Biko don't quote me again, u ain't from Rivers state, concentrate on who will represent u..... thanks must you pass maths to lead the country? In those days in the university, mathematics wasn't among the criteria needed to study some courses like english (which buhari duly passed with credit), mass communication, history...even law. Jonathan who holds PhD in zoology might not have passed maths too in his time because as of the 80s, maths wasn't included among the compulsory subject you must pass to study zoology. must you pass maths to lead the country? In those days in the university, mathematics wasn't among the criteria needed to study some courses like english (which buhari duly passed with credit), mass communication, history...even law. Jonathan who holds PhD in zoology might not have passed maths too in his time because as of the 80s, maths wasn't included among the compulsory subject you must pass to study zoology. 4 Likes

This useless woman should never be allowed anywhere near govt again ..rubbish 2 Likes

INEC will use DSS and EFCC's report to disqualify her and there is nothing she or anyone can do about it. Her husband the ineffectual buffoon has been going from IBB to AbdulSalam and from Shagari to Obasanjo to beg them to him beg Buhari not to jail him (Jonathan) and his wife. So, if Goatluck Jonathan or Mama Piss tries any nonesense, they will be sent to Kuje Prison and we shall let the South-South miscreants bomb all pipelines and destroy their own environment for about one month before the Nigerian Army occupies the region forever. If Mama Piss, James Ibori, Diezaini and other looters are the only good products from the Niger Delta, then only Jesus can develop the region. 7 Likes

The one person I truly miss. One woman that believe in 'chop and let's chop'.

must you pass maths to lead the country? In those days in the university, mathematics wasn't among the criteria needed to study some courses like english (which buhari duly passed with credit), mass communication, history...even law. Jonathan who holds PhD in zoology might not have passed maths too in his time because as of the 80s, maths wasn't included among the compulsory subject you must pass to study zoology.

Ok, thanks for d lecture sir Ok, thanks for d lecture sir

This useless woman should never be allowed anywhere near govt again ..rubbish useless ? Which lady/woman in ya generation can u compare to her useless? Which lady/woman in ya generation can u compare to her 3 Likes