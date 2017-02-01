₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by Naijahelm: 11:05am
Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan will run for Senate in 2019 if reports coming from out Bayelsa State are to be believed.
Patience Jonathan is the wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan who was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 General Election.
Dame Patience Jonathan will be representing Rivers East Senatorial District in Rivers State if elected in 2019.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/dame-patience-jonathan-to-run-for.html?m=1
https://mobile.twitter.com/JajaPhD/status/830522848074674176
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by kaywhynoni: 11:07am
Hmmmmmm, we are waiting o..... Chai!
1 Like
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by dingbang(m): 11:08am
Lol if she wins I will break my Nigerian green card..... Dats if I even have any
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by kabrud: 11:11am
She has supporters, and I bet u, she can win.
5 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by BUHARIISCURSED: 11:18am
first lady...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:23am
This is one joke taken too far..
@Those saying she will win, we'll see how she can even win the PDP ticket and how she will win the main election.
She should know where to draw the line between sycophants and real followers.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by swagagolic01: 11:25am
TonyeBarcanista:go nd stop her
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by sarrki(m): 11:26am
TonyeBarcanista:
Nop boss
In that axis she will win
Our youth have lost it completely
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by sarrki(m): 11:27am
dingbang:
Bro she will win
Our youths have lost it completely
They have sold their heart
7 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by dingbang(m): 11:27am
sarrki:I dey tells u
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by madridguy(m): 11:28am
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by BigStout(m): 11:29am
Which language she go take communicate inside senate
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:31am
sarrki:She is from the same Senatorial district and federal constituency with me.
Trust me when I say her fate will be like that of Maryam Ali of Delta North
She will LOSE in the PDP Primary. Remember Joe is not in power and no federal might. beside, some Okrika youth suspected this. since last year but we are waiting for she to declare.
Well I will hold my peace till she declares.
6 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by sarrki(m): 11:33am
swagagolic01:
There is something they call conscience if it is no more with a living being then the soul is iredeemable
5 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by dorry62(f): 11:36am
Patiently waiting for her to
2 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:39am
swagagolic01:You are Not from Rivers state
You are not from Rivers East
BUT you are. making comment like you have opinion in Rivers East poll.
Bro,, I weep for you
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by sarrki(m): 11:48am
TonyeBarcanista:
Don't forget boss she's a grassroot politician
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by Dcomrade(m): 11:52am
TonyeBarcanista:Is it that she is not qualified or what? If Buhari can become a President in the country, why can't Mama Peace be a Senator in peace?
Abeg kindly mobilize for her.. ..
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by Dcomrade(m): 11:58am
sarrki:You being an example bro.. ..
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by Iamwrath: 12:12pm
Someone who's supposed to be languishing in a jail somewhere off the coast of Accra,
But I'm not surprised, Ibori's daughter contested why can't PEJ contest?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by Lanretoye(m): 12:29pm
who go vote thisone
1 Like
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by swagagolic01: 12:52pm
TonyeBarcanista:am from chinda in rumueme kindom In obio Akpor lga, rivers east senatorial district..... am more rivers than u any time any day....
Again I tell u, go and stop her
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by swagagolic01: 12:56pm
sarrki:
Sharap there, grade A zone B, u can blindly follow an illiterate who couldn't pass maths in his forged results but I can't support mama peace Biko don't quote me again, u ain't from Rivers state, concentrate on who will represent u..... thanks
4 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by awelekiti(m): 12:58pm
Naijahelm:In the south-south, anything is possible. That's where you'd see the first lady of a sitting president of nigeria being appointed perm sec the same time. She's merely going to amuse them in the senate with her grammar which we've missed so much, because she'd have to contribute.
3 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by omenkaLives: 12:59pm
I pray she wins.
3 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by awelekiti(m): 1:05pm
swagagolic01:must you pass maths to lead the country? In those days in the university, mathematics wasn't among the criteria needed to study some courses like english (which buhari duly passed with credit), mass communication, history...even law. Jonathan who holds PhD in zoology might not have passed maths too in his time because as of the 80s, maths wasn't included among the compulsory subject you must pass to study zoology.
4 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by SalamRushdie: 1:10pm
This useless woman should never be allowed anywhere near govt again ..rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by jahsharon: 1:16pm
INEC will use DSS and EFCC's report to disqualify her and there is nothing she or anyone can do about it. Her husband the ineffectual buffoon has been going from IBB to AbdulSalam and from Shagari to Obasanjo to beg them to him beg Buhari not to jail him (Jonathan) and his wife. So, if Goatluck Jonathan or Mama Piss tries any nonesense, they will be sent to Kuje Prison and we shall let the South-South miscreants bomb all pipelines and destroy their own environment for about one month before the Nigerian Army occupies the region forever. If Mama Piss, James Ibori, Diezaini and other looters are the only good products from the Niger Delta, then only Jesus can develop the region.
7 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by adadike281(f): 1:22pm
The one person I truly miss. One woman that believe in 'chop and let's chop'.
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by swagagolic01: 1:26pm
awelekiti:
Ok, thanks for d lecture sir
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by swagagolic01: 1:28pm
SalamRushdie:useless? Which lady/woman in ya generation can u compare to her
3 Likes
|Re: "Patience Jonathan To Run For Senate In 2019" - @JajaPhD by swagagolic01: 1:30pm
jahsharon:
Noise makers, no be only DSS, make fbi bring their own report join, ya region can't be compared to south south in any way, and that's a fact..... all this AfonjAs sha
3 Likes 1 Share
