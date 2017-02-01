₦airaland Forum

Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos)

Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by jonhemma11: 12:27pm
The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Apostle Suleman today celebrated the 13th anniversary of the church.

In attendance were his wife,children and church members.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/apostle-suleman-celebrates-13th.html

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by jonhemma11: 12:27pm
Read more.

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Jibril659: 12:28pm
politician ko apostle undecided

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by midehi2(f): 12:29pm
Congrats to him, more grease anointing

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by GameGod(m): 12:34pm
Wetin concern me
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by ufuosman: 12:38pm
Congratulations to OFM.

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Omagago(m): 12:39pm
4girls 1boy. Nice one

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by CplusJason(m): 12:56pm
Congratulations to the OFM family.




DSS, hope you guys are doing well? grin
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by gbegemaster(m): 1:10pm
Oshey! Fearless man. God bless you.

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by SeunEgbegbe(m): 4:29pm

Prophet of the most high

May God continue to bless you and your family

Buhari will not be happy about this

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by abitex577(m): 4:30pm
All glory to God, 13 years of terminating affliction and producing a people of fire by the revelation of the Word, manifestation of power and the reality of the Holy Ghost.
CONGRATULATIONS to the LION OF AFRICA!!!

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by ngwababe: 4:31pm
My mannnn

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by jeromzy(m): 4:33pm
On behalf of my colleagues the DSS and the federal republic of Nigeria,we wish OFM a happy anniversary celebration.

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by AdiDami: 4:36pm
Your boldness reminds me of what Archbishop Benson Idahosa would have done if he were still around!
Congratulations and Weldone sire!

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by EdoNation(f): 4:37pm



You this Edo Man!





! grin grin

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by freebreezeyz(m): 4:41pm
A man worthy of emulation!!! Congrats!!!

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by juniior(m): 4:42pm
Herdsmen n DSS wud not b hapi abt dis grin grin grin

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Adekorya: 4:42pm
abitex577:
All glory to God, 13 years of terminating affliction and producing a people of fire by the revelation of the Word, manifestation of power and the reality of the Holy Ghost.
CONGRATULATIONS to the[b]LION OF AFRICA[/b]!!!

Lion of Africa?shocked what has he done to deserve such an accolade?

Nigerians and overhype are like LAI and LIE

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by princeonx: 4:43pm
All well.

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by butanep(m): 4:43pm
Happy anniversary OFM.



I believe in the God of apostle Sulieman.


Let the same grace of apostle make my business to grow in Jesus name Amen.

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by mjmoney: 4:45pm
Congratulations

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by dayleke(m): 4:49pm
Is that sweat for the left armpit?
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:54pm
AdiDami:
Your boldness reminds me of what Archbishop Benson Idahosa would have done if he were still around!
Congratulations and Weldone sire!
cool
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 4:55pm
Congrats Omega FM. Only his cough is enough to send fear to Fulani herdsmen.

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by KingSarzy: 4:55pm
Jibril659:
politician ko apostle undecided
u be fool

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:56pm
cool

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by KingSarzy: 4:58pm
dayleke:
Is that sweat for the left armpit?
yes... He sweats alot.... Btw he just finished preaching.... And he preaches with passion

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by ritababe(f): 5:00pm
abitex577:
All glory to God, 13 years of terminating affliction and producing a people of fire by the revelation of the Word, manifestation of power and the reality of the Holy Ghost.
CONGRATULATIONS to the LION OF AFRICA!!!

thanks God bless you too.

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Amebo1(m): 5:01pm
Just 13 years his church has grown so big in over 43 countries of the world? Congrats MOG

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by freeukline(f): 5:10pm
Congrats!

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by TheVictorious(m): 5:15pm
Congratulations Apostle Suleman; son of the Late Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa

Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Mekwen: 5:25pm
gbegemaster:
Oshey! Fearless man. God bless you.
He went, he saw & he conquered

