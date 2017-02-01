Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) (7698 Views)

In attendance were his wife,children and church members.



See photos below





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/apostle-suleman-celebrates-13th.html

politician ko apostle 3 Likes

Congrats to him, more grease anointing 1 Like

Wetin concern me

Congratulations to OFM. 3 Likes

4girls 1boy. Nice one 2 Likes











DSS, hope you guys are doing well? Congratulations to the OFM family.DSS, hope you guys are doing well?

Oshey! Fearless man. God bless you. 14 Likes 1 Share



Prophet of the most high



May God continue to bless you and your family



Buhari will not be happy about this 14 Likes 1 Share

All glory to God, 13 years of terminating affliction and producing a people of fire by the revelation of the Word, manifestation of power and the reality of the Holy Ghost.

CONGRATULATIONS to the LION OF AFRICA!!! 4 Likes

My mannnn 1 Like

On behalf of my colleagues the DSS and the federal republic of Nigeria,we wish OFM a happy anniversary celebration. 2 Likes

Your boldness reminds me of what Archbishop Benson Idahosa would have done if he were still around!

Congratulations and Weldone sire! 13 Likes 1 Share







You this Edo Man!











! 1 Like

A man worthy of emulation!!! Congrats!!! 4 Likes

Herdsmen n DSS wud not b hapi abt dis 1 Like

abitex577:

Lion of Africa? what has he done to deserve such an accolade?



Nigerians and overhype are like LAI and LIE what has he done to deserve such an accolade?Nigerians and overhype are like 2 Likes

All well. 1 Like

Happy anniversary OFM.







I believe in the God of apostle Sulieman.





Let the same grace of apostle make my business to grow in Jesus name Amen. 3 Likes

Congratulations 1 Like

Is that sweat for the left armpit?

AdiDami:

Your boldness reminds me of what Archbishop Benson Idahosa would have done if he were still around!

Congratulations and Weldone sire!

Congrats Omega FM. Only his cough is enough to send fear to Fulani herdsmen. 2 Likes

Jibril659:

1 Like

dayleke:

Is that sweat for the left armpit? yes... He sweats alot.... Btw he just finished preaching.... And he preaches with passion yes... He sweats alot.... Btw he just finished preaching.... And he preaches with passion 3 Likes

thanks God bless you too. thanks God bless you too. 1 Like

Just 13 years his church has grown so big in over 43 countries of the world? Congrats MOG 2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats! 1 Like

Congratulations Apostle Suleman; son of the Late Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa 2 Likes