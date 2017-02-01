₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by jonhemma11: 12:27pm
The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Apostle Suleman today celebrated the 13th anniversary of the church.
In attendance were his wife,children and church members.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/apostle-suleman-celebrates-13th.html
8 Likes 1 Share
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by jonhemma11: 12:27pm
2 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Jibril659: 12:28pm
politician ko apostle
3 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by midehi2(f): 12:29pm
Congrats to him, more
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by GameGod(m): 12:34pm
Wetin concern me
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by ufuosman: 12:38pm
Congratulations to OFM.
3 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Omagago(m): 12:39pm
4girls 1boy. Nice one
2 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by CplusJason(m): 12:56pm
Congratulations to the OFM family.
DSS, hope you guys are doing well?
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by gbegemaster(m): 1:10pm
Oshey! Fearless man. God bless you.
14 Likes 1 Share
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by SeunEgbegbe(m): 4:29pm
Prophet of the most high
May God continue to bless you and your family
Buhari will not be happy about this
14 Likes 1 Share
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by abitex577(m): 4:30pm
All glory to God, 13 years of terminating affliction and producing a people of fire by the revelation of the Word, manifestation of power and the reality of the Holy Ghost.
CONGRATULATIONS to the LION OF AFRICA!!!
4 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by ngwababe: 4:31pm
My mannnn
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by jeromzy(m): 4:33pm
On behalf of my colleagues the DSS and the federal republic of Nigeria,we wish OFM a happy anniversary celebration.
2 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by AdiDami: 4:36pm
Your boldness reminds me of what Archbishop Benson Idahosa would have done if he were still around!
Congratulations and Weldone sire!
13 Likes 1 Share
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by EdoNation(f): 4:37pm
You this Edo Man!
!
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by freebreezeyz(m): 4:41pm
A man worthy of emulation!!! Congrats!!!
4 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by juniior(m): 4:42pm
Herdsmen n DSS wud not b hapi abt dis
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Adekorya: 4:42pm
abitex577:
Lion of Africa? what has he done to deserve such an accolade?
Nigerians and overhype are like LAI and LIE
2 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by princeonx: 4:43pm
All well.
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by butanep(m): 4:43pm
Happy anniversary OFM.
I believe in the God of apostle Sulieman.
Let the same grace of apostle make my business to grow in Jesus name Amen.
3 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by mjmoney: 4:45pm
Congratulations
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by dayleke(m): 4:49pm
Is that sweat for the left armpit?
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:54pm
AdiDami:
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 4:55pm
Congrats Omega FM. Only his cough is enough to send fear to Fulani herdsmen.
2 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by KingSarzy: 4:55pm
Jibril659:u be fool
2 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:56pm
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by KingSarzy: 4:58pm
dayleke:yes... He sweats alot.... Btw he just finished preaching.... And he preaches with passion
3 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by ritababe(f): 5:00pm
abitex577:
thanks God bless you too.
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Amebo1(m): 5:01pm
Just 13 years his church has grown so big in over 43 countries of the world? Congrats MOG
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by freeukline(f): 5:10pm
Congrats!
1 Like
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by TheVictorious(m): 5:15pm
Congratulations Apostle Suleman; son of the Late Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa
2 Likes
Re: Apostle Suleman Celebrates 13th Anniversary Of His Church OFM(photos) by Mekwen: 5:25pm
gbegemaster:He went, he saw & he conquered
2 Likes
