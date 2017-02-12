



Mr. Fayose who said his administration will stop at nothing in repositioning Ekiti women charged husbands and fathers to give women the chance to excel by giving them the needed education and exposure.



Stressing that the love for women is enough tool to change the world, the governor urged Ekiti women to come out en-mass to be celebrated at the 2017 World Women's Day Celebration which comes up on 8th of March.



Some speakers at the meeting thanked Mr. Fayose for the privilege to have a one on one with him, while some said it's the first time a governor will be having such with them, others feel such meeting at regular intervals will enhance the relationship between the government and the governed.







