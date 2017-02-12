₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Meets With Wife Of Clerics, Charges Women To Take Their Rightful Place by chimere66: 6:25pm
Governor Ayodele Fayose on Sunday interfaced with wives of Ekiti clerics at the government house, Ado-Ekiti on the need for women to take their rightful place in the scheme of things in Ekiti and Nigeria as a whole.
Mr. Fayose who said his administration will stop at nothing in repositioning Ekiti women charged husbands and fathers to give women the chance to excel by giving them the needed education and exposure.
Stressing that the love for women is enough tool to change the world, the governor urged Ekiti women to come out en-mass to be celebrated at the 2017 World Women's Day Celebration which comes up on 8th of March.
Some speakers at the meeting thanked Mr. Fayose for the privilege to have a one on one with him, while some said it's the first time a governor will be having such with them, others feel such meeting at regular intervals will enhance the relationship between the government and the governed.
