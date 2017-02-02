₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,019 members, 3,361,210 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos (17884 Views)
Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) / This Christmas Tree Photo Has Got People Talking Online / More Photos Of The Bridesmaid Whose Backside Has Got People Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by dainformant(m): 9:30pm
To this 'drunk-in-love' man, age is just a NUMBER. A young man and his older wife are currently trending online due to obvious reason. The man who recently got married to the woman who looks way older than him -has become an internet sensation shortly after their wedding photos went viral.
Their viral photos have been trailed by series of mixed feeling from online users.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-weds-older-woman-and-this-has-got.html
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by dainformant(m): 9:31pm
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:33pm
hmmm. love in tokyo
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by dainformant(m): 9:33pm
HML
1 Like
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by Tocheagle(m): 9:34pm
Hmmm, Age is just a number. odiegwu
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:38pm
Better than the Chronic Bachelor zombies waiting for Buubuu's N5,000 to start a family. Pity is that its not happening soon and we are spared the agony of having to deal with new generation of zombies in the forseeable future.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by herzern(m): 9:39pm
MONEY!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by MrDandy(m): 9:40pm
Indeed, Love is blind
1 Like
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by Gistedge(f): 9:40pm
Lof is blind... especially in ghana... maybe cos its dark!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by fergieboy(m): 9:42pm
Somewhere, someplace, Right now, my future WIFE is planning Valentine with one idiot. There is God.
25 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by izzou(m): 9:43pm
That awkward moment when you need to travel by all means but these embassies aren't smiling at all
Sometimes, not all situations are a product of village people or juju. The search for visa is enough to make one marry a corpse
Niqqa gat no chill
4 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by josephine123: 9:43pm
HMMMM...MONEY
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:45pm
In tillaman voice "Ife lakoja ofin....." when love is involve everything else doesn't count. Wishing you both a happy home
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by SINZ(m): 9:47pm
The guy na G-Boy. He even let his beard grow inorder to hide his youthful looks. That's deceptive.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:48pm
E gbe enu dake. Age have nothing to do in marriage. LOVE,CARE,RESPECT is it.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:50pm
could this be love?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by u11ae1013: 9:50pm
ok
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by midehi2(f): 9:51pm
better love
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by dayleke(m): 9:51pm
Na Nollywood joor
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by OXCUBA: 9:51pm
THE GUY IS POSSESS.
1 Like
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by prettyboi1989(m): 9:51pm
kumbaya nonsense
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by EWAagoyin(m): 9:51pm
Now playing
John Legend- Tonight
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by cremedelacreme: 9:52pm
After now some people will be saying that witchcraft is not real.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by Deseo(f): 9:52pm
We haven't heard the full story.
#amebo
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by pocohantas(f): 9:52pm
I wish them well, she is beautiful...he is handsome.
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by justinceejay(m): 9:52pm
That woman must be very rich...... Ithink this explains it all
1 Like
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by kings09(m): 9:52pm
Na film dem de act
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by BLACKCHARGER(m): 9:52pm
Like if you think this guy looks like lebron James in a way
4 Likes
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by edlion57(m): 9:52pm
Make I hear anybody talk say age Na just a number now...and I will wish this for his/her members... nonsense
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by IYANGBALI: 9:52pm
Funjosh marries ajepako
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by austin2all: 9:53pm
her juju truely strong oo
|Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by lefulefu(m): 9:53pm
chai!! where the parents of this boy .either this is greencard marraige if she is american or its strong juju at work if she is nigerian.
1 Like
Why Are Niaja Guys Getting Married To Girls From Sierra Leone? / Adding Ex-boyfriends On Facebook? / Remember The Overweight Bride? Check Her Out Now (pictures)
Viewing this topic: Haute, olarmeleksite, joe120120(m), mclaaro(f), chuksonu, greatwhite(m), jayjayjones, musabdul2, Akkord4gov, gbesky(m), israelmao(m), Miss3za(f), steveturner24(m), ejikeme(m), waleco2008, agugu(m), Godful, seolarinoye, Sisqoman(m), emmybernard(m), philchudi, Rinke, PAT4HOT(m), zizky(m), passwelle, sleeknick(m), marksburg, Istyabbas(m), Dobsever, Titay(f), Kdon2(m), jaydhorxe(m), Allyty(f), Yemiafo(m), JeffreyJamez(m), erisegun, GdexFolami(m), Alaskum, Simon94(m), ehikwe22, Riclord001(m), Tennites(m), jennie2switt(f), ednutey(f), abbeyty(m), bluesky2, ibilelomo, Rajy00(m), walygy(m), babamoha(m), Cutiemay(f), Aleora(f), Missyetty(f), Utchgirl(f), belovedsamex(m), icankel, ILAFF(m), edubrazil442(m), ventilation, mankevo(m), NotOfThis(f), Babzeeto(m), VeniJu, ahamonyeka(m), StFrank2(m), ikanason(m), Techm8, guass, dnoblest(m), passion007, HedrixxxAb, tohact(m), HarunaWest(m), leksmedia, waterfas, purpulrain, Elbreezy(m) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 237