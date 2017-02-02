Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos (17884 Views)

Their viral photos have been trailed by series of mixed feeling from online users.



hmmm. love in tokyo

HML 1 Like

Hmmm, Age is just a number. odiegwu



Better than the Chronic Bachelor zombies waiting for Buubuu's N5,000 to start a family. Pity is that its not happening soon and we are spared the agony of having to deal with new generation of zombies in the forseeable future. 24 Likes 3 Shares

MONEY!!!!! 2 Likes

Indeed, Love is blind 1 Like

Lof is blind... especially in ghana... maybe cos its dark! 7 Likes 1 Share

Somewhere, someplace, Right now, my future WIFE is planning Valentine with one idiot. There is God. 25 Likes





Sometimes, not all situations are a product of village people or juju. The search for visa is enough to make one marry a corpse



Niqqa gat no chill That awkward moment when you need to travel by all means but these embassies aren't smiling at allSometimes, not all situations are a product of village people or juju. The search for visa is enough to make one marry a corpseNiqqa gat no chill 4 Likes

HMMMM...MONEY

In tillaman voice "Ife lakoja ofin....." when love is involve everything else doesn't count. Wishing you both a happy home

The guy na G-Boy. He even let his beard grow inorder to hide his youthful looks. That's deceptive. 3 Likes

E gbe enu dake. Age have nothing to do in marriage. LOVE,CARE,RESPECT is it. 2 Likes

could this be love? 1 Like 1 Share

ok

better love

Na Nollywood joor

THE GUY IS POSSESS. 1 Like

kumbaya nonsense

After now some people will be saying that witchcraft is not real. 2 Likes

We haven't heard the full story.





#amebo 2 Likes

I wish them well, she is beautiful...he is handsome.

That woman must be very rich...... Ithink this explains it all 1 Like

Na film dem de act

Like if you think this guy looks like lebron James in a way 4 Likes

Make I hear anybody talk say age Na just a number now...and I will wish this for his/her members... nonsense

Funjosh marries ajepako

her juju truely strong oo