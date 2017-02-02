₦airaland Forum

Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by dainformant(m): 9:30pm
To this 'drunk-in-love' man, age is just a NUMBER. A young man and his older wife are currently trending online due to obvious reason. The man who recently got married to the woman who looks way older than him -has become an internet sensation shortly after their wedding photos went viral.

Their viral photos have been trailed by series of mixed feeling from online users.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-weds-older-woman-and-this-has-got.html

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by dainformant(m): 9:31pm
more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-weds-older-woman-and-this-has-got.html

2 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:33pm
hmmm. love in tokyo
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by dainformant(m): 9:33pm
HML

1 Like

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by Tocheagle(m): 9:34pm
Hmmm, Age is just a number. odiegwu
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:38pm
Better than the Chronic Bachelor zombies waiting for Buubuu's N5,000 to start a family. Pity is that its not happening soon and we are spared the agony of having to deal with new generation of zombies in the forseeable future.
cheesy grin

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by herzern(m): 9:39pm
MONEY!!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by MrDandy(m): 9:40pm
Indeed, Love is blind

1 Like

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by Gistedge(f): 9:40pm
Lof is blind... especially in ghana... maybe cos its dark!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by fergieboy(m): 9:42pm
Somewhere, someplace, Right now, my future WIFE is planning Valentine with one idiot. There is God.

25 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by izzou(m): 9:43pm
That awkward moment when you need to travel by all means but these embassies aren't smiling at all

Sometimes, not all situations are a product of village people or juju. The search for visa is enough to make one marry a corpse

grin Niqqa gat no chill

4 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by josephine123: 9:43pm
HMMMM...MONEY
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:45pm
In tillaman voice "Ife lakoja ofin....." when love is involve everything else doesn't count. Wishing you both a happy home
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by SINZ(m): 9:47pm
The guy na G-Boy. He even let his beard grow inorder to hide his youthful looks. That's deceptive.

3 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:48pm
E gbe enu dake. Age have nothing to do in marriage. LOVE,CARE,RESPECT is it.

2 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:50pm
could this be love?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by u11ae1013: 9:50pm
ok
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by midehi2(f): 9:51pm
better love
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by dayleke(m): 9:51pm
Na Nollywood joor
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by OXCUBA: 9:51pm
THE GUY IS POSSESS.

1 Like

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by prettyboi1989(m): 9:51pm
kumbaya nonsense
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by EWAagoyin(m): 9:51pm
Now playing

John Legend- Tonight

2 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by cremedelacreme: 9:52pm
After now some people will be saying that witchcraft is not real. angry angry

2 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by Deseo(f): 9:52pm
We haven't heard the full story.


#amebo

2 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by pocohantas(f): 9:52pm
I wish them well, she is beautiful...he is handsome.
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by justinceejay(m): 9:52pm
That woman must be very rich...... Ithink this explains it all

1 Like

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by kings09(m): 9:52pm
Na film dem de act
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by BLACKCHARGER(m): 9:52pm
Like if you think this guy looks like lebron James in a way

4 Likes

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by edlion57(m): 9:52pm
Make I hear anybody talk say age Na just a number now...and I will wish this for his/her members... nonsense

Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by IYANGBALI: 9:52pm
Funjosh marries ajepako grin grin tongue
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by austin2all: 9:53pm
her juju truely strong oo
Re: Man Marries An Older Woman And This Has Got People Talking. See Photos by lefulefu(m): 9:53pm
chai!! where the parents of this boy shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked.either this is greencard marraige if she is american or its strong juju at work if she is nigerian.

1 Like

