This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by ChangeIsCostant: 9:43pm On Mar 23
This lovely Nigerian couple identified as Irene and Chiji have got people talking after their classy photos emerged online ahead of their wedding ceremony. The soon-to-be bride revealed how she met her fiance through her very class friend.
Below is how their love story began;
I met Chiji through a friend-turned-sister, Edwina. Eddie (like we usually call her) randomly told me about her friend in church whom she'll like me to meet, I was a little uninterested because I didn't want to meet anyone (I was minding my business lol). She talked positively about him a couple of times and encouraged me to talk with him and that it doesn't hurt…Now he had my phone number but still took him forever to call (lol ohh well, he finally called after a couple of weeks).
Eddie and I were in her car one afternoon back to the office when Chiji called her to ask how she has been, she asked him if he had called me, little did he know we were together and the phone was on speaker, he replied back saying "our darling has refused to take her calls oo", that was apparently the first time I heard his voice (anyone who knows Chiji knows his voice is to die for) and that got me blushing.
Unknown to me that his number was among the calls I had been missing recently and always and failed to return, Eddie suggested that I take and store his numbers for subsequent calls.
Finally, he texted one Sunday introducing himself, and I was quite impressed with the tone of the message, the spellings (no abbreviations), etc, I could tell he wasn't just a joke.I politely returned his call (OMG I said no long stories and I'm here writing plenty plenty). The first time we ever spoke that Sunday was like magic, we clicked on the spot, felt like I had known him for a long time and we planned to meet later that week.
Fast forward to the dinner date night, I thought we agreed to meet at 5pm after the close of business, but he had a reading to take in church at 6pm (Chiji & Eddie are lectors in church) so we rescheduled for 7pm. I didn't feel like going for the date anymore after we rescheduled, but I knew there was nothing I was going to tell Eddie that will make her see reasons with me on why I should cancel the date. Lol I remember her saying my shakara is something else together with Ogbanje.
I tried all possible means not to go, I went as far as using the white shirt sleeves I was putting on to clean the makeup on my face (ogbanje), but guess what? Eddie took me to her house and carefully washed my shirt and ironed it again (lol) while we were still awaiting 7pm.It was 7pm and he called, he was 5 mins away...Boom Boom Boom and he was outside. I went out and met a perfect gentle man standing outside his car to receive me and open the car door for me (which hasn't changed till date).
We went out, wined and dined, laughed like never, had lively conversations, etc and since then, the rest is history as life has turned magical.
7 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by brendan007: 9:43pm On Mar 23
Hmm, wish them well. Still waiting for the special one.....
34 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by ChangeIsCostant: 9:44pm On Mar 23
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by Essentials1(m): 9:45pm On Mar 23
In real life it doesn't matter how you met your man, what matters is who he is. There are those who met their man in the church and divorce right away and those who met their man in the bar and brothels and are still married till date.. In fact I know a lady who was a runs girl that is still married till date...
24 Likes 1 Share
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by ChangeIsCostant: 9:45pm On Mar 23
cc; lalasticlala
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by agbonkamen(f): 9:51pm On Mar 23
Must she show her booby brown
15 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by bjayx: 9:53pm On Mar 23
Enjoy
2 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by makydebbie(f): 9:54pm On Mar 23
The man looks younger lol.
This photoshoot speaks class. Money is good.
19 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by pepsyoku: 9:55pm On Mar 23
EXPOSITORY essay ;DEXPOSITORY essay
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by DonPiiko: 9:56pm On Mar 23
If you no get money, hide your face
43 Likes 3 Shares
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by Asowari(m): 9:57pm On Mar 23
too yellow why is she bleaching?
4 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by MDsambo: 10:01pm On Mar 23
Why would a man in his right sense marry such woman?
5 Likes 1 Share
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by brendan007: 10:02pm On Mar 23
Asowari:Awon jealousy spotted
19 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by littlewonders: 10:02pm On Mar 23
I would have commented beautifully not until i saw the reflection of the camera man with no shirt on the first pic.
1 Like
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by thorpido(m): 10:07pm On Mar 23
They're cute.
The lady's dress though.Too much flesh is trashy.
9 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by rawpadgin(m): 10:08pm On Mar 23
Groom look really responsible & cool. Can't say same for the bride though
12 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by Asowari(m): 10:10pm On Mar 23
brendan007:indeed cause I know them, my friend go and sleep ,it's way pass ur bed time
1 Like
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by IME1: 10:12pm On Mar 23
Happy married life in advance
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by brendan007: 10:14pm On Mar 23
Asowari:Don't feel like sleeping
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by ashmanpolo: 10:29pm On Mar 23
The girl fine pass all the girls I've ever dated put together
1 Like
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by revontuli(f): 10:29pm On Mar 23
Is the lady Nigerian? She could easily pass as a Latina!
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by iMUMUweh(m): 10:29pm On Mar 23
fine couple.. The groom looks responsible..
but trust me, this marriage will not last!
infidelity is written all over the bride
I'm sure the camera man must have slid his banana into her wide water melon
1 Like
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by biggy26: 10:31pm On Mar 23
Nice pix.
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by pejuakinab: 10:32pm On Mar 23
Fuckers go soon come for her in other to help u mine.
1 Like
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by cyndy1000(f): 10:32pm On Mar 23
Posh couples. HML.
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by BlackAdam55(m): 10:32pm On Mar 23
revontuli:wat is this one saying she looks more Igbo than Latinas
2 Likes
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by AlexCk: 10:33pm On Mar 23
Happy married life oo.
PS: I'm looking for this biko. @pix
1 Like
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by RalphJnr(m): 10:33pm On Mar 23
O Sha Pra-PRA
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by sulakishop(m): 10:33pm On Mar 23
I guess lalasticlala knows that photographer klala...
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by Partnerbiz3: 10:34pm On Mar 23
chai...
Re: This Lovely Couple's Pre-wedding Pictures Have Got People Talking. See Why by Deltayankeeboi: 10:35pm On Mar 23
MDsambo:lol. . . all these poor men self
Viewing this topic: justinajp, ohem007(m), rhajaan(m), Nellizzy(m), luemz(m), gracewealth007(f), bellesangel(f), eph12(m), agbonkamen(f), Blueeyedboi(m), ABM17(m), Somebodydaddy01, keziah123, Dakid9(m), Notatribalist(m), mimiejacobz(f), stuffs4me(m), emsheddy(m), vera031(f), Amarshal, jiddama(f), 13ShadesOfMay(m), freeze105, lilichi, christola, Papiikush, penta(m), BlackAdam55(m), butterfield, adims4sure, shugasofttouch, nueldozzy(m), prettyomidan, haryor14, Holyghostpikin(m), peacockremi(m), Jelo4kul(m), bellony, smoothblaise(m), Rickyolu(m), timpaker(m), Skabmuz(m), Christardor, sociable(m), thecommunist(m), Yajman, vespa123(m), upko1 and 114 guest(s)
