₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,230 members, 3,361,984 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 10:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu (6172 Views)
EFCC Arrests Jide Omokore & Andrew Yakubu, EX- NNPC GMD, for money laundering / Diezani Approved $24bn Crude Swap Without Contract –ex-nnpc GMD / Miriam Kene-Kachikwu, Wife Of NNPC Boss, Ibe Kachikwu (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Jaymaxxy(m): 9:23am
•Ex-GMD battles for bail
•Magu praises officer behind the expose
Residents of Sabon Tasha, the Kaduna slum from where operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently recovered an alleged loot of $9.7million and 74,000 pound sterling are angry with former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, who is believed to have kept the money in his house there.
Such is the bitterness of the residents’ anger that they now rain curses on him for locking up equivalent of billions of naira in the community where many go to bed in hunger.
Yakubu remained in EFCC custody yesterday, battling for bail.
Following the discovery of a whopping $9.7m in a Kaduna slum house allegedly belonging to the former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Yakubu, residents of the area have expressed anger and rained curses on the owner for locking up billions in a community where many go to bed in hunger.
The residents gathered in twos and threes yesterday discussing the recovery which was widely published yesterday by the media.
They were shocked that such a huge amount of money was kept close to them when many cannot afford three square meals or meet their basic needs.
Some branded his action as sheer wickedness.
One Jerry D. Ishaya said: “If you keep a large sum of money somewhere, whether you got it legitimately or illegitimately, bring it out and invest it for the people to benefit.
“If anyone is caught looting, let him face the law. After all, EFCC was established by PDP.”
Another resident, Mrs. Shila Musa said “those stealing our commonwealth and making us languish in abject poverty will not know peace.
“Just imagine, an amount that is enough to resuscitate the entire textile industry in Kaduna in the hands of one man, ‘Allah ya isa’ (God will judge).
“I am a Christian and I know in a situation like this some people will be blindly supporting this kind of person. But the question is: of what benefit has his loot being to Christians?
“So, Nigerians must wake up and fight their common enemies looting our treasury irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliation,” Mrs. Musa said.
Yakubu, according to EFCC sources has admitted ownership of the money.
He claimed the money was a gift.
The anti-graft agency, The Nation gathered yesterday, is also reviewing certain actions of Yakubu when he held sway at the NNPC.
The Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mr.Ibrahim Magu is full of praise for the head of the commission’s operations in Kano Zonal Office, Mr. Adamu Dan Musa who led the team that recovered the money.
Yakubu is said to be keen to go home on bail.
Also working hard to get him released on bail are several prominent Nigerians including a Senator.
However, EFCC sources said its investigation of the detainee is far from concluded.
A top source said: “The ex-GMD is still in custody, we want him to give us the list of those who gave him the $9.8million as gift.
“We are also considering other clues which we have stumbled upon in the course of this investigation. We will grant him bail as soon as we sort out a few things.
“It is interesting that some prominent Nigerians, including a Senator, have been begging us to release the ex-GMD. But EFCC only complied with the rule of law and not sentiments.”
Meanwhile, Magu yesterday commended Mr. Adamu Dan Musa, the commission’s head of operations in Kano Zonal Office, who led the team that recovered the money.
The Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said Magu spoke after the commission’s monthly keep fit programme.
Magu said the officer and his team “demonstrated courage, professionalism and integrity in executing the raid that yielded the astounding discovery.”
He asked staff of the commission to “emulate the team as the EFCC is poised to take the fight against corruption to new heights.”
The statement added: “The EFCC boss also used the opportunity to clarify the misleading information in a release by the Police Service Commission (PSC) concerning the promotion of six policemen for outstanding performance.
“One of the newly promoted officers, Suleiman Abdul, who is currently on secondment at the EFCC, was purportedly promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police because he “recently recovered N42billion for the Federal Government”.
“Magu said he is unaware of any recent recovery by the officer.
“He may have made recovery in the past. But in the last six years I am not aware of any recovery by the officer to warrant commendation by the commission.”
www.thenationonlineng.net/alleged-9-7m-loot-angry-kaduna-slum-residents-curse-ex-nnpc-boss-yakubu/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by madridguy(m): 9:25am
GOD BLESS THE GOOD PEOPLE OF SOUTHERN KADUNA FOR SAYING THE TRUTH UNLIKE SOME PEOPLE SOMEWHERE CELEBRATING EX-CONVICT ALL THE NAME OF NA OUR BROTHER AND SAME PEOPLE TOMORROW WILL BE SHOUTING HAUSA'S ARE THE PROBLEM OF THE UNDER DEVELOP OF THEIR REGION.
NO ROOM FOR LOOTERS UNDER PRESIDENT SAI BABA. GOOD NEWS LIKE THIS WILL MAKE SAI BABA GET WELL SOON.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by casttlebarbz(m): 9:27am
no b smal tin
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by modath(f): 9:27am
4 Likes
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Young03: 9:27am
hmm
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Oladimejyy(m): 9:35am
Where is the pisture.
1 Like
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:35am
Perhaps, the ever Useless IPOB Yoots who defend corruption with their equally miserable lives , can learn one or two things here!
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by respect80(m): 9:35am
For more information visit www. andrewyakubunabetathief dot com
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by adadike281(f): 9:36am
That's why I love Igbos. An Igbo man believes in live and let's live. An Igbo man will not have such money in his house without his community benefiting from it. go to igboland, most roads and water projects are constructed and built by individuals, yet they open their wicked mouth and call us 'greedy'.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by ojun50(m): 9:36am
Them get luck say i no dey that area if nt me self for carry my own Share befor efcc park every tin finish
1 Like
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Realdeals(m): 9:37am
Why won't they?
Become a whistle blower. Read How To Report Corruption With FG Whistleblower Programme
1 Like
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by sarrki(m): 9:37am
The right way to go
Weldone Nigerian youth
All looters will suffer with their children children
1 Like
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by sarrki(m): 9:38am
Oladimejyy:
Ask fani and fayose
If you can get it from them
Google it
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by omenkaLives: 9:40am
“I am a Christian and I know in a situation like this some people will be blindly supporting this kind of person. But the question is: of what benefit has his loot being to Christians?Cc: All those known idiots from Uganda.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Jaymaxxy(m): 9:45am
Capital punishment please
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by AlhajiSpray(m): 9:51am
NgeneUkwenu:
You always make this same mistake! They are not called ipob youths anymore, you must always endeavor to refer to them as IPOB BASTARDS since they have no home or identity! Get it?
7 Likes
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Anticorruption: 9:51am
well yakubu is a big tImr APC financier In
Kaduna. will be sad to see him walk free. but this is nigeria and i wont be shocked
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by veekid(m): 9:57am
Buhari sef
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by WINNERMENTALITY: 9:57am
[b] I guess the people dont know what looting means in Nigeria politics...
It means, we have taken our share.....
Thats why Buhari doesnt see Abacha as a looter cause he represented the fulanis,
Jonathan and his wife are not seen as a looters in Ijaw land because he brought back the cake back for Ijaw land.
Ibori is praised and loved because Bayelsa belived that was their own cut.
Igbos are angry because none has brough any home for them..
i forgot olusegun Obasanjo.
The thing is we believe the country in total doesnt worth it, so all we do is try grab our own share before anything else..
Thats the Nigerian dream, From president to governor to senate to judges to ordinary policemen in the street has this mentality embeded in their system.
Ask a child of 10-20yrs or above old what will he/she do if elected as a president.. the first thing he will say is i will do this or that for my people, forgetting he is elected for the whole country.
I guess Yakubu is another greedy man who did nothing for his people minus that, the people would have been in the street protesting witch hunt. [/b]
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Keneking: 9:57am
Fear North oh, somewhere in South, some people are hailing their convicted returnee son
Up North
1 Like
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Nbaye: 9:57am
God punish wicked and corrupt politicians
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by GreenMavro: 9:58am
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by bbbabes: 9:58am
They are mad
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by GreenMavro: 9:59am
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by ceeethru: 9:59am
Wow! I am really touched. I have gone through comments people wrote here especially from those from Northern part of the country where this Yakubu of a man hail from. If this man was from our S/E or S/S some jobless fools would have shamelessly gathered to do a shameful protest in his support. Tufiakwa! chukwu ekwela ihe ojoo.
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Opeedo(m): 9:59am
Epele
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by Nogen: 9:59am
NgeneUkwenu:
Are you not the useless one who defended him when GEJ sacked him! Useless bigot!
2 Likes
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by sekundosekundo: 10:00am
This people are as brainwashed as AlhajiSpray and NgeneUkwenu who always attack IPOBS in every matter.
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:00am
Ironically the Hausa guys will never curse their own who steals except he is anti-Buhari
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alleged $9.7m Loot: Angry Kaduna Slum Residents Curse Ex-nnpc Boss Yakubu by brainpulse: 10:01am
There are countless useless IPOD patients that have adopted the thief because he is a Christian thief
2 Likes
Teachers Get 27% Raise, Politicians Get 100% Na Wa Oh / Pastor Okotie's & Bode George's Wife Romance Made Me Quit – Revealed / GEJ Must Go! Change Is Here In Nigeria! Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka
Viewing this topic: legicash, nams77, zakson4real(m), KEYSERSOZE(m), MAKABBEY(m), Austin4lif, oyb(m), obasy09(m), Vic74real, Midecuc(m), Spidermon, lagboy19, lakesider(m), shawwal1(m), friedcorn, OLADD, llprincztonp(m), busysince1993(m), patwilly(m), gambus007(m), cyprex, Omagago(m), Mrbiggies(m), lekzyn(m), ehispapa(m), JODELL, kingviny, abeybaba(m), Akainzo(m), nabiz(m), adadike281(f), Cekpo34(m), joesir, perezuche, AODT(m), Abokii8(m), ikson(m), liljaydee(m), oyinkel(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), FemiGreatness(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22