|Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by PrettyCrystal: 1:02pm
This is creativity at its best. Here's a viral mind-blowing photo of a painting of a painter painting a painting painter who paints around the painting. The amazing but confusing artwork has really got thrilled online users talking.
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by PrettyCrystal: 1:03pm
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by chordrylateral: 1:08pm
What is the Yoruba name for paint mixer
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by sod09(m): 1:24pm
chordrylateral:apoda
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by casttlebarbz(m): 1:27pm
the painter use style resemble Ghadafi
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Papikush: 2:27pm
Now this is what you call Creative art
A painting painter, painting a painter that paints the original paint with a printer looking at the painting.
Yes I know, I be mumu
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by kuss: 2:27pm
Who are the people talking
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Ptoocool(m): 2:27pm
More like Peter Piper, who picked a peck of pickle pepper
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by SenJoe(m): 2:28pm
This is mind blowing.
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Lacomus(m): 2:28pm
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by holatimmy(f): 2:28pm
Innovative...good news like this keeps us going
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by oluxy(m): 2:28pm
Thoroughly amazing and creative.
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by fratermathy(m): 2:28pm
Highly creative and can be interpreted in a wide variety of ways.
For me, it connotes the idea that it is the muse of creativity that fashions the life of man as much as man creates.
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by bobo65(m): 2:29pm
kuss:
Still searching too
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by drinkgarri: 2:29pm
God go punish this present government
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by donmelinga(m): 2:30pm
Very creative
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by dacovajnr: 2:30pm
casttlebarbz:you see the painter? Coz that one wey stand sef na painting
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Lasskeey: 2:31pm
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by wemmieslim(f): 2:31pm
Brilliant,
Beautiful,
Great brain on display,
but the caption got me confused tho.
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Nwogeh(m): 2:32pm
Great
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by jomoh: 2:32pm
wow Simply brilliant
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by segebase(m): 2:33pm
end tym painting
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by aviazuva: 2:34pm
Much creativity there
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Bluezy13(m): 2:35pm
"Painting of a Painter Painting a Painting Painter who Paints around the Painting"
Nay, Rather;
"Painting of a Painter Painting a Painting Painter who Paints around the Painting with an Admirer"
Even the standing man is a part of the painting...from his shadow
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by HitlerGaddafi: 2:35pm
casttlebarbz:Is there a problem?
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by BLoomfrancs: 2:36pm
be-you-tee-full
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by casttlebarbz(m): 2:36pm
dacovajnr:d painted dude wt brush in his mouth painting that n'gga painting
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by zpakln: 2:36pm
me likey!
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Oyind17: 2:36pm
Papikush:For your mind you make sense
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Ezedon(m): 2:36pm
Its not that amazing
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by Luciferlove: 2:37pm
for a min i forgot about the hardship in the country...and abt our president
|Re: Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting by casttlebarbz(m): 2:37pm
HitlerGaddafi:no sir, just observation
