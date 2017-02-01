Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / Painting Of A Painting Painter Who Paints Around The Painting (5207 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/check-out-this-amazing-but-confusing.html This is creativity at its best. Here's a viral mind-blowing photo of a painting of a painter painting a painting painter who paints around the painting. The amazing but confusing artwork has really got thrilled online users talking. 3 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

What is the Yoruba name for paint mixer

chordrylateral:

What is the Yoruba name for paint mixer apoda apoda 6 Likes

the painter use style resemble Ghadafi 1 Like



A painting painter, painting a painter that paints the original paint with a printer looking at the painting.



Yes I know, I be mumu Now this is what you call Creative artA painting painter, painting a painter that paints the original paint with a printer looking at the painting.Yes I know, I be mumu 4 Likes

Who are the people talking

More like Peter Piper, who picked a peck of pickle pepper

This is mind blowing.

Innovative...good news like this keeps us going

Thoroughly amazing and creative.

Highly creative and can be interpreted in a wide variety of ways.



For me, it connotes the idea that it is the muse of creativity that fashions the life of man as much as man creates.

kuss:

Who are the people talking





Still searching too Still searching too

Very creative

casttlebarbz:

the painter use style resemble Ghadafi you see the painter? Coz that one wey stand sef na painting you see the painter? Coz that one wey stand sef na painting

Brilliant,

Beautiful,

Great brain on display,

but the caption got me confused tho.

Great

wow Simply brilliant

end tym painting

Much creativity there

"Painting of a Painter Painting a Painting Painter who Paints around the Painting"



Nay, Rather;



"Painting of a Painter Painting a Painting Painter who Paints around the Painting with an Admirer"





Even the standing man is a part of the painting...from his shadow

casttlebarbz:

the painter use style resemble Ghadafi Is there a problem? Is there a problem?

be-you-tee-full

dacovajnr:

you see the painter? Coz that one wey stand sef na painting d painted dude wt brush in his mouth painting that n'gga painting d painted dude wt brush in his mouth painting that n'gga painting





Papikush:



A painting painter, painting a painter that paints the original paint with a printer looking at the painting.



Yes I know, I be mumu Now this is what you call Creative artA painting painter, painting a painter that paints the original paint with a printer looking at the painting.Yes I know, I be mumu For your mind you make sense For your mind you make sense

Its not that amazing

for a min i forgot about the hardship in the country...and abt our president