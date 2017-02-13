₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by Mandynews: 1:05pm
Love is in the Air! P-Square gets you in the valentine mood with this amazing video for their latest single “Away”.
Directed by Clarence Peters!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QouhPZdKqFQ
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by SeniorZato(m): 1:30pm
Cant belive i made it to the top
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by LatestAmebo: 1:30pm
Cool
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by midehi2(f): 1:30pm
wow
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by Aburi001: 1:31pm
At picture above, why the MMM cap biko?
AbiP-Square don they become Mavrondi Ambassador's ni?
Anything is possible in Naija
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by tociano009(m): 1:31pm
Nice Lyrics,i think they should work on there beat more, always sound the same...... i love PSquare
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by mekybabe1: 1:31pm
2nd to comment!
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by voicelez: 1:31pm
I hope they are not advertising MMM on their cap ... downloading the video straight up
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by mekybabe1: 1:32pm
This my data service provider sef
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 1:32pm
SeniorZato:Wow! Congratulations bro. Check your account balance, it must have been credited by seún by now
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:32pm
Awesome guys ever...living naija legends
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by Validuser(f): 1:33pm
P square new video? And this made fp? Is their video improving the country? Oh well...
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by GreenMavro: 1:34pm
MK PSQUARE GO AWAY
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by martineverest(m): 1:36pm
kpangolo music as usual.
Psquare:overrated singers
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by maxiuc(m): 1:37pm
Pls pass the mic to African china and edris wevwant to hear a remix of their songs
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by DIKEnaWAR: 1:37pm
Hmmm
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by latup4real(m): 1:37pm
Nice jam
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by Mayor38(m): 1:37pm
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by BLACKdagger: 1:40pm
The best accross africa..
Others are noisemakers.
People like olamide, lilkesh and co.
Are only getting recognition coz nigerians lack good sense of music
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by grandmah: 1:43pm
hiii
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by BestySam(m): 1:46pm
Long live MMM.
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by Anticorruption: 1:46pm
nairaland promoting ponzi schemes
??
or am i seeing well?
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by DEWKID(m): 1:48pm
dope
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by alex81(m): 1:51pm
SeniorZato:
top of where
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by hensben(m): 1:51pm
The song is just there. The rhythm of the song sound like mad over you while the effect has pana all over. Psquare and copy copy ehn. Well, they are still my guys.
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by zpakln: 1:52pm
Nice one
Mobile users can download .3gp/mp4 file here> http://www.ngcube.com/official-video-psquare-away/
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by LasGidiOwner: 1:53pm
The song is tight both video, lyrics and soundbeat. Cool..
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by joe120120(m): 1:54pm
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by purplekayc(m): 1:56pm
When is their new album coming?
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by YINKS89(m): 1:58pm
Deir own palava abeg check ma signature jawe.
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by Mandynews: 1:59pm
|Re: P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video by passyhansome(m): 2:03pm
.
golddust6000(m), abeyaktech, stanislaus67(m), stevenson007, mosisadez(m), klebson(m), onwardsoldier(m), bright1985, mattsteve(f), Gwan2(m), LIBSocials, AjenAjid(m), davdandam(m), SIRmuel86(m), mrfunny1, aottravels(m), ExcelWriters, presh91(m), omah33, SeyiAyorinde(m), nodullin(m), tonex360, Impeller(m), Rio84(m), safepaulooo, Isaactroy(m), Babsnip, MaureenBest, lajoo504, zolatokunbo(m) and 53 guest(s)
