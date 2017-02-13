Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / P'Square - 'Away' Official New Video (4013 Views)

Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) / OFFICIAL NEW VIDEO: Phyno – Pino Pino / P'square - "Bank Alert" (Official Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Directed by Clarence Peters!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QouhPZdKqFQ Love is in the Air! P-Square gets you in the valentine mood with this amazing video for their latest single “Away”.Directed by Clarence Peters! 2 Likes

Cant belive i made it to the top 5 Likes

Cool

wow

At picture above, why the MMM cap biko?



AbiP-Square don they become Mavrondi Ambassador's ni?





Anything is possible in Naija 2 Likes

Nice Lyrics,i think they should work on there beat more, always sound the same...... i love PSquare

2nd to comment!

I hope they are not advertising MMM on their cap ... downloading the video straight up

This my data service provider sef

SeniorZato:

Cant belive i made it to the top Wow! Congratulations bro. Check your account balance, it must have been credited by seún by now Wow! Congratulations bro. Check your account balance, it must have been credited by seún by now 5 Likes

Awesome guys ever...living naija legends

P square new video? And this made fp? Is their video improving the country? Oh well...





MK PSQUARE GO AWAY MK PSQUARE GO AWAY

kpangolo music as usual.

Psquare:overrated singers 1 Like

Pls pass the mic to African china and edris wevwant to hear a remix of their songs 1 Like

Hmmm

Nice jam

The best accross africa..

Others are noisemakers.



People like olamide, lilkesh and co.

Are only getting recognition coz nigerians lack good sense of music 2 Likes

hiii

Long live MMM.





nairaland promoting ponzi schemes





??





or am i seeing well? nairaland promoting ponzi schemes??or am i seeing well?

dope

SeniorZato:

Cant belive i made it to the top

top of where top of where

The song is just there. The rhythm of the song sound like mad over you while the effect has pana all over. Psquare and copy copy ehn. Well, they are still my guys.





Mobile users can download .3gp/mp4 file here> Nice oneMobile users can download .3gp/mp4 file here> http://www.ngcube.com/official-video-psquare-away/

The song is tight both video, lyrics and soundbeat. Cool..



Directed by Clarence Peters!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QouhPZdKqFQ





[/quote



















pls follow me tell this no number or the owner of this phone number the he should stop call married women and he should go and marry. -2348038848326 or else he will soon enter problem [quote author=Mandynews post=53673335]Love is in the Air! P-Square gets you in the valentine mood with this amazing video for their latest single “Away”.Directed by Clarence Peters![/quotepls follow me tell this no number or the owner of this phone number the he should stop call married women and he should go and marry. -2348038848326 or else he will soon enter problem

When is their new album coming?

Deir own palava abeg check ma signature jawe.