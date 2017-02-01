₦airaland Forum

Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:21pm
Meeting of a select members of the Strategy Review and Inter Party Affairs Committee with the Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, led by Prof. Jerry Gana.

The Committee presented the report earlier submitted to the National Caretaker Committee to the former President.

In his remark, the former President said Nigeria can never grow with strong insitutions such as INEC.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/video-nigeria-can-never-grow-with-weak.html



See video:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sc51xcZ4avc
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:22pm
Gej sire

I agree with you

For that singular act of relinquishing power

I give it to you sir

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by madridguy(m): 4:27pm
MAYBE SAI BABA SHOULD APPOINT GEJ AS INEC CHAIRMAN grin

5 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by dorry62(f): 4:28pm
Hero of democracy


sarrki:
Gej sire

I agree with you

For that singular act of relinquishing power

I give it to you sir
Yeeeeeeeee!
You?What happened?

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by lovelyjay: 4:29pm
I hear
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Emekus92(m): 4:29pm
Ok
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Judee99(m): 4:29pm
*CONTUNU*
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by SpecialAdviser: 4:30pm
Obviously what Buhari has done to INEC is a rape of democracy.

In as much as anybody can accuse Jonathan for anything, one thing he achieved was strengthening democracy in Nigeria. Unfortunately our new tyrannical ruler Buhari has destroyed all that. Inconclusive and violent election has become the order of the day.

How on earth would a president who loves his people appoint his close relative as INIEC personnel? Would he have won election if Johnathan had the same line of thinking? Even in the face of accusation of partisanship in favour of APC meted against Jega, Johnathan still allowed him to hold election provided there is peace.

Let's call a spade a spade.

37 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by PapaBaby: 4:30pm
Buhari has already changed INEC to Inconclusive Nigerian Electoral Commission.

13 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by MOSTEC(m): 4:30pm
GEJ THE BEST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF NIGERIA

22 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by ddippset(m): 4:30pm
Very well Mr exPresident. But how far can Nigeria grow with underground vaults and ATH's? (Automated Teller Humans).

15 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by kinibigdeal(m): 4:30pm
Buhari have ruin INEC

5 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by focus7: 4:31pm
.
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Lanceslot(m): 4:31pm
Great man.

6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Fabulosdave01: 4:31pm
Lol. Tell that to wike.
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Compliance(m): 4:32pm
Exactly

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by chris4gold(m): 4:32pm
I bow
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Opakan2: 4:32pm
FOOL!

you still dey talk after destroying our beloved country. Infact may your days be cut short
Stupid man

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by vicky3(m): 4:32pm
true talk gej
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Fabulosdave01: 4:33pm
MOSTEC:
GEJ THE BEST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF NIGERIA

He could have been better but he's one of the worst after pmb
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by porshnuel(m): 4:34pm
ye we knw buh nt dere fault becos in nigeria they r paid nd control by d president
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by IpobExposed: 4:34pm
Jonathan go and sit down. You ruined us


cover your eyes in shame we don't need u Jonathan.
You and your thief thief wife.


Useless PDP


IpobExposed

5 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by sekundosekundo: 4:34pm
Opakan2:
FOOL!

you still dey talk after destroying our beloved country. Infact your may your days be cut short
Stupid man

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by budusky05(m): 4:35pm
WE KNOW.

THANKS ANYWAY FOR ACCEPTING DEFEAT
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by kingsinhno1: 4:36pm
gej my role model

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Opakan2: 4:36pm
sekundosekundo:




Are you normal?

quote me again see pepper. Nonsense!

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by ExcelNG: 4:37pm
Where is that useless bastard that his name started with O and ends with A? Where is that Morron that his alternate moniker started with O and ends in S? Where is that useless and never do well-one that his name stared with Sto? Where are those cursed, generational muslim devils their names started with Nge and Ome? May Trailer crush all of you and your useless household.

Coman and see the hero of democracy GEJ speaking. Even Sarrki is calling him sir!

God Bless THE SOUTH EAST
God Bless THE SOUTH SOUTH
GOD BLESS THE CHRISTIAN SOUTH WEST
GOD Bless the Christian Minority in The North

As For Others, THUNDER MIXED WITH PEPPER AND PETROL EVISCERATE THEM FROM THE FACE OF THE EARTH!

Bleep ALL THE ENEMIES OF GOD AND THE CHILDREN OF THE MOST HIGH GOD!

THE EYE HAS SPOKEN!

N.B
For the foools that will quote me, we dont negotiate with TERRORISTS! We hate them as they hate us... Shikena!

2 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by sekundosekundo: 4:38pm
Opakan2:

Are you normal?
quote me again see pepper. Nonsense!

6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by afamaustin(m): 4:39pm
[quote author=Opakan2 post=53678671]FOOL!

you still dey talk after destroying our beloved country. Infact may your days be cut short
Stupid man[/and all is well with Nigeria nw abi.ewu
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:39pm
It is well.
Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by OBAGADAFFI: 4:39pm
Opakan2:
FOOL!

you still dey talk after destroying our beloved country. Infact may your days be cut short
Stupid man


Just like OBJ and Abacha destroyed Nigeria.

I wonder way some folks always single out GEJ for Nigeria failure.

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by monex(m): 4:40pm
madridguy:
MAYBE SAI BABA SHOULD APPOINT GEJ AS INEC CHAIRMAN grin

so just to first declare myself as anti-Buhari (and his partly induced weak economy), I want to say that leadership or a strong spine isn't GEJ's strong suit.

The man isn't good enough for a President, Governor, Local Govt Chairman or even INEC chairman.

If a position requires a tough man who would be ready to step on toes, count GEJ out.

he should be involved in humanitarian causes, promoter of peaceful relations etc.

2 Likes

