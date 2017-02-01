Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) (7294 Views)

The Committee presented the report earlier submitted to the National Caretaker Committee to the former President.



In his remark, the former President said Nigeria can never grow with strong insitutions such as INEC.



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/video-nigeria-can-never-grow-with-weak.html







See video:







Gej sire



I agree with you



For that singular act of relinquishing power



I give it to you sir

MAYBE SAI BABA SHOULD APPOINT GEJ AS INEC CHAIRMAN 5 Likes

Hero of democracy



Yeeeeeeeee!

You?What happened?

Obviously what Buhari has done to INEC is a rape of democracy.



In as much as anybody can accuse Jonathan for anything, one thing he achieved was strengthening democracy in Nigeria. Unfortunately our new tyrannical ruler Buhari has destroyed all that. Inconclusive and violent election has become the order of the day.



How on earth would a president who loves his people appoint his close relative as INIEC personnel? Would he have won election if Johnathan had the same line of thinking? Even in the face of accusation of partisanship in favour of APC meted against Jega, Johnathan still allowed him to hold election provided there is peace.



Let's call a spade a spade.

Buhari has already changed INEC to Inconclusive Nigerian Electoral Commission. 13 Likes

GEJ THE BEST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF NIGERIA 22 Likes 6 Shares

Very well Mr exPresident. But how far can Nigeria grow with underground vaults and ATH's? (Automated Teller Humans). 15 Likes

Buhari have ruin INEC 5 Likes

Great man. 6 Likes

FOOL!



you still dey talk after destroying our beloved country. Infact may your days be cut short

Stupid man 2 Likes

true talk gej

Jonathan go and sit down. You ruined us





cover your eyes in shame we don't need u Jonathan.

You and your thief thief wife.





Useless PDP





IpobExposed

WE KNOW.



THANKS ANYWAY FOR ACCEPTING DEFEAT

gej my role model

Are you normal?



Are you normal?

quote me again see pepper. Nonsense!

Where is that useless bastard that his name started with O and ends with A? Where is that Morron that his alternate moniker started with O and ends in S? Where is that useless and never do well-one that his name stared with Sto? Where are those cursed, generational muslim devils their names started with Nge and Ome? May Trailer crush all of you and your useless household.



Coman and see the hero of democracy GEJ speaking. Even Sarrki is calling him sir!



God Bless THE SOUTH EAST

God Bless THE SOUTH SOUTH

GOD BLESS THE CHRISTIAN SOUTH WEST

GOD Bless the Christian Minority in The North



As For Others, THUNDER MIXED WITH PEPPER AND PETROL EVISCERATE THEM FROM THE FACE OF THE EARTH!



Bleep ALL THE ENEMIES OF GOD AND THE CHILDREN OF THE MOST HIGH GOD!



THE EYE HAS SPOKEN!



N.B

For the foools that will quote me, we dont negotiate with TERRORISTS! We hate them as they hate us... Shikena!

It is well.

Just like OBJ and Abacha destroyed Nigeria.



Just like OBJ and Abacha destroyed Nigeria.

I wonder way some folks always single out GEJ for Nigeria failure.