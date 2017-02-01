₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,487 members, 3,362,882 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) (7294 Views)
If You Lose The Election, Accept Defeat – Jonathan Tells Tanzanian Politicians / May 29 Handover Date Sacrosanct, Jonathan Tells US / Sokoto Youths Sweep Jonathan, PDP Leaders Out-of-state - Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:21pm
Meeting of a select members of the Strategy Review and Inter Party Affairs Committee with the Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, led by Prof. Jerry Gana.
The Committee presented the report earlier submitted to the National Caretaker Committee to the former President.
In his remark, the former President said Nigeria can never grow with strong insitutions such as INEC.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/video-nigeria-can-never-grow-with-weak.html
See video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sc51xcZ4avc
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:22pm
Gej sire
I agree with you
For that singular act of relinquishing power
I give it to you sir
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by madridguy(m): 4:27pm
MAYBE SAI BABA SHOULD APPOINT GEJ AS INEC CHAIRMAN
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by dorry62(f): 4:28pm
Hero of democracy
sarrki:
Yeeeeeeeee!
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by lovelyjay: 4:29pm
I hear
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Emekus92(m): 4:29pm
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Judee99(m): 4:29pm
*CONTUNU*
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by SpecialAdviser: 4:30pm
Obviously what Buhari has done to INEC is a rape of democracy.
In as much as anybody can accuse Jonathan for anything, one thing he achieved was strengthening democracy in Nigeria. Unfortunately our new tyrannical ruler Buhari has destroyed all that. Inconclusive and violent election has become the order of the day.
How on earth would a president who loves his people appoint his close relative as INIEC personnel? Would he have won election if Johnathan had the same line of thinking? Even in the face of accusation of partisanship in favour of APC meted against Jega, Johnathan still allowed him to hold election provided there is peace.
Let's call a spade a spade.
37 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by PapaBaby: 4:30pm
Buhari has already changed INEC to Inconclusive Nigerian Electoral Commission.
13 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by MOSTEC(m): 4:30pm
GEJ THE BEST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF NIGERIA
22 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by ddippset(m): 4:30pm
Very well Mr exPresident. But how far can Nigeria grow with underground vaults and ATH's? (Automated Teller Humans).
15 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by kinibigdeal(m): 4:30pm
Buhari have ruin INEC
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by focus7: 4:31pm
.
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Lanceslot(m): 4:31pm
Great man.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Fabulosdave01: 4:31pm
Lol. Tell that to wike.
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Compliance(m): 4:32pm
Exactly
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by chris4gold(m): 4:32pm
I bow
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Opakan2: 4:32pm
FOOL!
you still dey talk after destroying our beloved country. Infact may your days be cut short
Stupid man
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by vicky3(m): 4:32pm
true talk gej
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Fabulosdave01: 4:33pm
MOSTEC:
He could have been better but he's one of the worst after pmb
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by porshnuel(m): 4:34pm
ye we knw buh nt dere fault becos in nigeria they r paid nd control by d president
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by IpobExposed: 4:34pm
Jonathan go and sit down. You ruined us
cover your eyes in shame we don't need u Jonathan.
You and your thief thief wife.
Useless PDP
IpobExposed
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by sekundosekundo: 4:34pm
Opakan2:
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by budusky05(m): 4:35pm
WE KNOW.
THANKS ANYWAY FOR ACCEPTING DEFEAT
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by kingsinhno1: 4:36pm
gej my role model
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Opakan2: 4:36pm
sekundosekundo:
Are you normal?
quote me again see pepper. Nonsense!
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by ExcelNG: 4:37pm
Where is that useless bastard that his name started with O and ends with A? Where is that Morron that his alternate moniker started with O and ends in S? Where is that useless and never do well-one that his name stared with Sto? Where are those cursed, generational muslim devils their names started with Nge and Ome? May Trailer crush all of you and your useless household.
Coman and see the hero of democracy GEJ speaking. Even Sarrki is calling him sir!
God Bless THE SOUTH EAST
God Bless THE SOUTH SOUTH
GOD BLESS THE CHRISTIAN SOUTH WEST
GOD Bless the Christian Minority in The North
As For Others, THUNDER MIXED WITH PEPPER AND PETROL EVISCERATE THEM FROM THE FACE OF THE EARTH!
Bleep ALL THE ENEMIES OF GOD AND THE CHILDREN OF THE MOST HIGH GOD!
THE EYE HAS SPOKEN!
N.B
For the foools that will quote me, we dont negotiate with TERRORISTS! We hate them as they hate us... Shikena!
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by sekundosekundo: 4:38pm
Opakan2:
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by afamaustin(m): 4:39pm
[quote author=Opakan2 post=53678671]FOOL!
you still dey talk after destroying our beloved country. Infact may your days be cut short
Stupid man[/and all is well with Nigeria nw abi.ewu
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:39pm
It is well.
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by OBAGADAFFI: 4:39pm
Opakan2:
Just like OBJ and Abacha destroyed Nigeria.
I wonder way some folks always single out GEJ for Nigeria failure.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Can Never Grow With Weak INEC – Jonathan Tells PDP Leaders (Video) by monex(m): 4:40pm
madridguy:
so just to first declare myself as anti-Buhari (and his partly induced weak economy), I want to say that leadership or a strong spine isn't GEJ's strong suit.
The man isn't good enough for a President, Governor, Local Govt Chairman or even INEC chairman.
If a position requires a tough man who would be ready to step on toes, count GEJ out.
he should be involved in humanitarian causes, promoter of peaceful relations etc.
2 Likes
Wole Soyinka To Appear On Sahara Tv, January 14th / Azazi, Along With Jonathan Must Testify In NASS / FG And Senate Should Ban Nomadic Cattle Rearing
Viewing this topic: MrMystrO(m), ugohemma, daillest, choiceboy99, Kalman(m), Kennyblues(m), yemaldo(m), prince4divine, Lewandoski20, Bibors(m), Beta1, holahabib, lovinvic1(m), kingcasmir(m), chuka5000(m), Marius26(m), hemarnuael, Meta4element(m), benflin(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10