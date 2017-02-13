Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Trump Has Not Called President Buhari (15431 Views)

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-and-releases I have gone through White House website but could not find Mr. Trump's call schedule nor his discussion with PMB. I could see his call to other world leaders but ours is missing. I even further to search on the website if could see our own President but it returned no result. On twitter, BBC confirmed call to President Zuma was going on but did not PMB. Nigerians are still waiting to know the reason. 4 Likes

Wailers getting frustrated day by day 15 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari has become a liability to Nigeria and Nigerians ..It's time to resign Sir 57 Likes 3 Shares

Wailers getting shattered day by day. 10 Likes

Una yanch don open. 5 Likes

Resign how ?



When you have decided that you will never be happy till 2019 because you hate the president, no one can help you. You will probably need to double your effort, 2019 is still far Resign how ?When you have decided that you will never be happy till 2019 because you hate the president, no one can help you. You will probably need to double your effort, 2019 is still far 22 Likes 2 Shares

Trump did not call buhari

we know.

Who said he called in the first place? 42 Likes 2 Shares

Trump can never talk to a dead man. 24 Likes 1 Share

Is today that all will be exposed. Let us see the lie that Lie Muhammed and adesina will give us today. As the sun rises so also do all things reveal themselves 11 Likes 1 Share

There was no such call to buhari or whoever in Nigeria . No mainstream media in america is carrying it like they normally do.

Don't allow useless people playing politics with the lives of poor Nigerians to fool you.

The president of the united states have better things to do with his time. He has far significant world leaders and business CEOs to call.

If Donald trump wants to make a call to Africa at all, it is probably to jacob Zuma as the globally recognized leader of the African continent. 31 Likes

Call who 2 Likes

PMB can never talk to a mad man.



9 Likes

Absentee president. 2 Likes

If Donald trump wants to make a call to Africa at all, it is probably to jacob Zuma as the globally recognized leader of the African continent. The supposed call was confirmed by NTA and even the foreign affairs minister. Before talking get your facts straight from your boss lai mohammed. The indefatigable Trump will expose you today. The supposed call was confirmed by NTA and even the foreign affairs minister. Before talking get your facts straight from your boss lai mohammed. The indefatigable Trump will expose you today. 3 Likes 1 Share

Huu is PMB? Huu is PMB? 8 Likes

When you have decided that you will never be happy till 2019 because you hate the president, no one can help you. You will probably need to double your effort, 2019 is still far

True be told over 100 million Nigerian expect Buhari to turn in his resignation before the end of the year if he has any honour . My heart tells me Osinbanjo will do better True be told over 100 million Nigerian expect Buhari to turn in his resignation before the end of the year if he has any honour . My heart tells me Osinbanjo will do better 9 Likes 1 Share

Every world leader that matter is talking to the so-called mad man.

Your president PMB does not matter. 30 Likes 2 Shares





Your president PMB does not matter. Example? 1 Like

I don't rate your foreign affairs minister or your crappy NTA with any atom of regard. 12 Likes

Example?



This afonja wants me to school him.

Think of any world leader that matters with the exception of putin who is scheduled for later this month. 15 Likes

cstr75:



There is no such news on CNN or Fox. And they meticulously report on whoever the president is calling at any point in time as a matter of foreign policy.

I don't rate your foreign affairs minister or your crappy NTA with any atom of regard. Then take your beef with NTA, Aso Rock and the Foreign affairs ministry. Then take your beef with NTA, Aso Rock and the Foreign affairs ministry.

Then take your beef with NTA, Aso Rock and the Foreign affairs ministry. Wetin concern me with your NTA?.

I was giving you correct news from america and you are bringing up NTA.

Who knows NTA or your yeye minister? 11 Likes 1 Share





Think of any world leader that matters with the exception of putin who is scheduled for later this month. Definition of Afonja?

You can as well draft the resignation letter on his behalf, frustrated thing. Don't you have a pen and a sheet of paper?You can as well draft the resignation letter on his behalf, frustrated thing. 2 Likes

Ok

who is buhari? 7 Likes

Definition of Afonja?



24 Likes

Don't worry he will draft it by himself when the time comes Don't worry he will draft it by himself when the time comes 2 Likes