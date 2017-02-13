₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,487 members, 3,362,882 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 06:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Trump Has Not Called President Buhari (15431 Views)
Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' / I Won't Forget Jonathan's Call - Buhari / Why I’m Not Proud To Call Buhari My President — Aribisala (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by ProfDumbledor(m): 4:40pm
I have gone through White House website but could not find Mr. Trump's call schedule nor his discussion with PMB. I could see his call to other world leaders but ours is missing. I even further to search on the website if could see our own President but it returned no result. On twitter, BBC confirmed call to President Zuma was going on but did not PMB. Nigerians are still waiting to know the reason.
https://twitter.com/stephhegarty
https://twitter.com/geoffreyyork?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
https://twitter.com/martinpatience?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-and-releases
4 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by ProfDumbledor(m): 4:41pm
More from Twitter.
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:42pm
Wailers getting frustrated day by day
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by DeAvenger: 4:43pm
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by SalamRushdie: 4:43pm
Buhari has become a liability to Nigeria and Nigerians ..It's time to resign Sir
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by madridguy(m): 4:43pm
Wailers getting shattered day by day.
10 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by ProfDumbledor(m): 4:44pm
Updated
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by MOSTEC(m): 4:44pm
Una yanch don open.
5 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:45pm
SalamRushdie:
Resign how ?
When you have decided that you will never be happy till 2019 because you hate the president, no one can help you. You will probably need to double your effort, 2019 is still far
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by dorry62(f): 4:45pm
Trump did not call buhari
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by sdindan: 4:45pm
Trump can never talk to a dead man.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by hinwazaka: 4:46pm
Is today that all will be exposed. Let us see the lie that Lie Muhammed and adesina will give us today. As the sun rises so also do all things reveal themselves
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by cstr75: 4:46pm
There was no such call to buhari or whoever in Nigeria . No mainstream media in america is carrying it like they normally do.
Don't allow useless people playing politics with the lives of poor Nigerians to fool you.
The president of the united states have better things to do with his time. He has far significant world leaders and business CEOs to call.
If Donald trump wants to make a call to Africa at all, it is probably to jacob Zuma as the globally recognized leader of the African continent.
31 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by DozieInc(m): 4:48pm
Call who
2 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by madridguy(m): 4:49pm
PMB can never talk to a mad man.
sdindan:
9 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by luvinhubby(m): 4:50pm
Absentee president.
2 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by hinwazaka: 4:54pm
cstr75:The supposed call was confirmed by NTA and even the foreign affairs minister. Before talking get your facts straight from your boss lai mohammed. The indefatigable Trump will expose you today.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by sdindan: 4:54pm
madridguy:Huu is PMB?
8 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by SalamRushdie: 4:54pm
sarrki:
True be told over 100 million Nigerian expect Buhari to turn in his resignation before the end of the year if he has any honour . My heart tells me Osinbanjo will do better
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by cstr75: 4:55pm
madridguy:Every world leader that matter is talking to the so-called mad man.
Your president PMB does not matter.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by madridguy(m): 4:56pm
Example?
cstr75:
1 Like
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by cstr75: 4:58pm
hinwazaka:There is no such news on CNN or Fox. And they meticulously report on whoever the president is calling at any point in time as a matter of foreign policy.
I don't rate your foreign affairs minister or your crappy NTA with any atom of regard.
12 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by cstr75: 5:00pm
madridguy:This afonja wants me to school him.
Think of any world leader that matters with the exception of putin who is scheduled for later this month.
15 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by hinwazaka: 5:00pm
cstr75:Then take your beef with NTA, Aso Rock and the Foreign affairs ministry.
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by cstr75: 5:01pm
hinwazaka:Wetin concern me with your NTA?.
I was giving you correct news from america and you are bringing up NTA.
Who knows NTA or your yeye minister?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by madridguy(m): 5:03pm
Definition of Afonja?
cstr75:
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by PassingShot(m): 5:07pm
SalamRushdie:Don't you have a pen and a sheet of paper?
You can as well draft the resignation letter on his behalf, frustrated thing.
2 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by dukie25: 5:08pm
Ok
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by Young03: 5:09pm
who is buhari?
7 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by ruggedised: 5:11pm
madridguy:
24 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by SalamRushdie: 5:12pm
PassingShot:
Don't worry he will draft it by himself when the time comes
2 Likes
|Re: Trump Has Not Called President Buhari by Keneking: 5:12pm
Nonsense write-up
Even economic migrant is also interested in Nigeria matters...nonsense
El-rufa’i’s Extradition Bid Suffers Set Back / Tinubu And Fashola - Who Is Better And Whats Ur Expereince / Dasylva Bags Distinguished Research Excellence Award
Viewing this topic: Seunsherif(m), babagydoz(m), Titto93(m), YesNo, victor1, Stone123(m), xender(m), stan567(m), Osinachi1, ngng, goldincome(m), Alexshey(m), PeterKbaba, PROVERBZ(m), BIBILARY(m), gr8jimtek1990, dellabella, guuttj(m), teddybluez(m), Csan, seriousthing(m), Princecharming01(m), pretty1214(f), muhammad23(m), madridguy(m), BMZK, lufemi(m), JayRise(m), hisroyalrealnes, donbigboy(m), obaival(m), BrokenTV, footprintD55(m), raphealolami(m), topdee(m), Olamipapa(m), nairaimporter, gabrielniy(m), Ebenezerk2, DeBlessedOne(m), mostee4all(m), sorextee(m), jabber06, Horo(m), gentletiger, Etumgbe(m), lionshare, BishopEmmanuel(m), Vic18, kings09(m), bollyano(f), kesprime(m), gadgetsngs, chimimi(f), ademasta(m), jefdr001, JayJustus(m), Tamudo(m), 1stallon(m), joeluv, maseratti, EkoErrands, myk2mic, bunmmy5, waletosin, genesishouse, maverickdude(m), TANKDESTROYER(m), djPyper, deking(m), HZwriters, hafsatbaby(f), gbolexan(m), fredust(m), Nel11(m), toseen7(m), Neoguru3, gensteejay(m), cento25(m), sanchos9607(m), Dilijingsly(m), Bluhazel, vani86, menama(m), Ebulonse(m), Reptyle(m), wisenewgem(m), chalerea(m), sanerugwei, Mimisboygreat(m), hydoo(m), slendxy, udyraph(m), datopaper(m), GreatOlu1, specter(m), Johnpaul2k2(m), Adekdammy, Ontarget, favcom(m), optimus09, theimmie(m), Esidene977 and 207 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9