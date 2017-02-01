Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) (9400 Views)

Kachikwu Vs Amaechi At Town Hall Meeting In Akwa Ibom (Video) / Amaechi, Wike, Fresh Showdown: A Contest Marked With Blood / Amaechi: Wike Killed A Man, Cut Off His Private Part & Hung Him On A Tree (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to unconfirmed reports,top APC members in the State and their party leaders were neither invited nor allow to participate or speak during the Town Hall Meeting.Only PDP members were allowed to speak.







Source: Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi today arrived Government House Port Harcourt with Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for a Town Hall Meeting.According to unconfirmed reports,top APC members in the State and their party leaders were neither invited nor allow to participate or speak during the Town Hall Meeting.Only PDP members were allowed to speak.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/amaechi-wike-unite-at-town-hall-meeting.html

Madt Love And Respect Amaechi







#RoleModel

#GoodGovernance 3 Likes

The Lizard of ubima and Lion of Rivers nobi mate now ??!!! 14 Likes

Unity has got a new meaning 3 Likes

N I was thinking that they hugged or shock hands, just to sitdan 4 table na em be d "put differences aside"? Mtchewww 5 Likes

Dats politics for you. No permanent friend and no permanent enemy.

Anythinq else??

Any fool that died for these politicians is indeed a very big fool 6 Likes

Airforce1:

Madt Love And Respect Amaechi







#RoleModel

#GoodGovernance shut up shut up 5 Likes 1 Share





Who both of them epp before? Na idiots dey kill themselves over politicians.





Politicians wey no sabi you.



All I want to say is that... they don't really care about us

Cool

H

Hope wike no talk to that Judas 2 Likes

am





Normally the rat of Ubima will enter with noise and pageantry.



Thank God Osinbajo is there with the full compliment of the state...... If not who born dog. How come no noise this time round?Normally the rat of Ubima will enter with noise and pageantry.Thank God Osinbajo is there with the full compliment of the state...... If not who born dog. 1 Like 1 Share

No hug;no hand shake. Hmmm

Amaechi is repping the federal government. He's with the federal government delegation.

How about the hapless and the impoverished people they've both murdered with their wicked and senseless politics? of the truth, no peace for both of them sir

According to unconfirmed reports,top APC members in the State and their party leaders were neither invited nor allow to participate or speak during the Town Hall Meeting.Only PDP members were allowed to speak.







Wike is the Head Nig-ga in Charge....Wike na baba for the boys



Amaechi is a mere lizard of Ubima who couldn't deliver his constituency to Buhari the dullard on three different occasions.



Zombies can quote me and jump inside river Ethiopia

ddippset:

dump and childish statement. This is not a party caucus meeting or aniedi ikoiwac organising a re run election meeting. This is rivers state government hosting the federal government. Only Amaechi and Dakuku are the rivers men in the federal government and obviously there are no APC people in rivers state government. A 2 year old would be very proud of your comment, trust me.







E pain am well well E pain am well well 2 Likes 1 Share

Wats d deal...that they're nt talkin 2 each oda don't mean they can't steal 2geda. They may harbour different ideas bt their mission holds common ground.

MadeInTokyo:











Wike is the Head Nig-ga in Charge....Wike na baba for the boys



Amaechi is a mere lizard who couldn't deliver his constituency to Buhari the dullard on three different occasions.



Zombies can quote me and jump inside river Ethiopia dump and childish statement. This is not a party caucus meeting or aniedi ikoiwac organising a re run election meeting. This is rivers state government hosting the federal government. Only Amaechi and Dakuku are the rivers men in the federal government and obviously there are no APC people in rivers state government. A 2 year old would be very proud of your comment, trust me. dump and childish statement. This is not a party caucus meeting or aniedi ikoiwac organising a re run election meeting. This is rivers state government hosting the federal government. Only Amaechi and Dakuku are the rivers men in the federal government and obviously there are no APC people in rivers state government. A 2 year old would be very proud of your comment, trust me. 1 Like

Lion of Ubima

Welcome to Nigeria politics.



See as he sit down like who no know how he take reach where e dey amaechi done humbleSee as he sit down like who no know how he take reach where e dey 1 Like 1 Share

.

Oyind17:

Hope wike no talk to that Judas Stop dreaming dis pple re making dea money Stop dreaming dis pple re making dea money

I can never be a friend with Amaechi 1 Like

according to unconfirmed reports*** our media outlets ehn





PMB should do come back abeg.. there shall be no peace for the wicked Has anyone noticed the unusual calm in the country.. looters are now getting relaxedPMB should do come back abeg.. there shall be no peace for the wicked 2 Likes 1 Share