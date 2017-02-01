₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:20pm
Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi today arrived Government House Port Harcourt with Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for a Town Hall Meeting.
According to unconfirmed reports,top APC members in the State and their party leaders were neither invited nor allow to participate or speak during the Town Hall Meeting.Only PDP members were allowed to speak.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/amaechi-wike-unite-at-town-hall-meeting.html
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:20pm
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 6:22pm
Madt Love And Respect Amaechi
#RoleModel
#GoodGovernance
3 Likes
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by NaijaEfcc: 6:26pm
The Lizard of ubima and Lion of Rivers nobi mate now ??!!!
14 Likes
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by dorry62(f): 6:29pm
Unity has got a new meaning
3 Likes
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by Chiboyz40(m): 6:32pm
N I was thinking that they hugged or shock hands, just to sitdan 4 table na em be d "put differences aside"? Mtchewww
5 Likes
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by ufuosman: 7:30pm
Dats politics for you. No permanent friend and no permanent enemy.
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by herzern(m): 8:46pm
Anythinq else??
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by slurryeye: 8:47pm
Any fool that died for these politicians is indeed a very big fool
6 Likes
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by MidolsStudent(m): 8:47pm
Airforce1:shut up
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:47pm
Who both of them epp before? Na idiots dey kill themselves over politicians.
Politicians wey no sabi you.
All I want to say is that... they don't really care about us
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by macaranta(m): 8:48pm
Cool
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by clevadani: 8:48pm
H
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by Oyind17: 8:48pm
Hope wike no talk to that Judas
2 Likes
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by Lasskeey: 8:48pm
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 8:49pm
am
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by kingdompropty: 8:49pm
How come no noise this time round?
Normally the rat of Ubima will enter with noise and pageantry.
Thank God Osinbajo is there with the full compliment of the state...... If not who born dog.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by drightguy(m): 8:49pm
No hug;no hand shake. Hmmm
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by ddippset(m): 8:50pm
Amaechi is repping the federal government. He's with the federal government delegation.
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 8:50pm
How about the hapless and the impoverished people they've both murdered with their wicked and senseless politics? of the truth, no peace for both of them sir
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by MadeInTokyo: 8:50pm
According to unconfirmed reports,top APC members in the State and their party leaders were neither invited nor allow to participate or speak during the Town Hall Meeting.Only PDP members were allowed to speak.
Wike is the Head Nig-ga in Charge....Wike na baba for the boys
Amaechi is a mere lizard of Ubima who couldn't deliver his constituency to Buhari the dullard on three different occasions.
Zombies can quote me and jump inside river Ethiopia
ddippset:
E pain am well well
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by FuckyourMama: 8:51pm
Wats d deal...that they're nt talkin 2 each oda don't mean they can't steal 2geda. They may harbour different ideas bt their mission holds common ground.
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by ddippset(m): 8:51pm
MadeInTokyo:dump and childish statement. This is not a party caucus meeting or aniedi ikoiwac organising a re run election meeting. This is rivers state government hosting the federal government. Only Amaechi and Dakuku are the rivers men in the federal government and obviously there are no APC people in rivers state government. A 2 year old would be very proud of your comment, trust me.
1 Like
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by bobjoseph: 8:51pm
Lion of Ubima
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:52pm
Welcome to Nigeria politics.
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by maberry(m): 8:52pm
amaechi done humble
See as he sit down like who no know how he take reach where e dey
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by focus7: 8:53pm
.
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by rafsonnggmail(m): 8:53pm
Oyind17:Stop dreaming dis pple re making dea money
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by HRich(m): 8:53pm
I can never be a friend with Amaechi
1 Like
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by prof1990(m): 8:53pm
according to unconfirmed reports*** our media outlets ehn
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by Opakan2: 8:54pm
Has anyone noticed the unusual calm in the country.. looters are now getting relaxed
PMB should do come back abeg.. there shall be no peace for the wicked
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi & Wike Unite At A Town Hall Meeting In Rivers (Photos) by Exponental(m): 8:54pm
All na film....
