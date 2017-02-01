₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Aminat508(f): 6:56pm
Osun State Police Command has paraded a driver, Elijah Oyebode, as the suspected killer of a female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Rofiat Damilola Adebisi.
The Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye told journalists that Elijah killed Rofiat on 22nd of December, 2016.
The CP said the synergy between police and the Department of State Security aided the investigation into the murder of the late Adebisi.
In a chat with Amiloaded correspondent on Monday, the driver said he didn't intend to kill the lady, adding that he was also shocked when the lady died.
He said the late Adebisi boarded his vehicle at Ipetu-Ijesa and started chatting with her in the vehicle but he later took the lady to his house in Iragbiji.
The CP said Elijah would be arraigned in court without delay
Similarly, the police boss also paraded a man, Ismaila Afolabi for killing his client, Afolabi Saheed over a disagreement on a land matter.
Also, the CP paraded one Kazeem Ayoola for allegedly killing his mum.
See his face below ...
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Aminat508(f): 6:56pm
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by okasebe(m): 7:01pm
Afonja
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by MayhorE(m): 7:16pm
op, DT baby above me need brain
this dude should be fed on by dogs mehn
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by casttlebarbz(m): 7:22pm
this OP and osun state end time news b like 5&6
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Obascoetubi: 7:27pm
flAt head
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Evestar200(f): 7:33pm
NCAN Olomu Branch In Ughelli South Local Goverment Of Delta State, This Kind Set Of Things Dy Always Dy Happen In The Land Of AFONJA, THE REPUBLIC OF BROWN ROOF.
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by slurryeye: 7:35pm
Am I the only one on Nairaland tired of this Name checking bullshiit
Anybody that has a functioning encephalon should know that if a crime is reported in Osun state, the probability that it will be a Yoruba person is 90% or more, likewise if a crime is reported in Imo state, the probability that the person will be Igbo is 90% or more. The same goes for crime reported in any other state in Nigeria, the perpetrator is likely to be member of the majority tribe of the state. People should be using their cerebral content abeg
Meanwhile, this is what the culprit deserves
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by NothingDoMe: 7:36pm
All I see is a Nigerian.
Over and out.
NCAN, Canada branch.
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Pavore9: 7:37pm
A wicked soul.
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Drazeen(m): 7:37pm
no one is commending the Nigeria Police on a job well done now.
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Chidigoodluck: 7:37pm
next please...
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:38pm
So so bad news from Osun State
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Nbaye: 7:38pm
See him eyes sef
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by WILLYBABS(m): 7:39pm
The story is not complete or i'm not understanding
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by CuteMorriz: 7:39pm
HAaaaaaffffoooonnnnjjjjjaaaa
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by hilaomo(m): 7:40pm
Aminat508:This reporter must be MAD!
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by olaolulazio(m): 7:40pm
Okay
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by sod09(m): 7:40pm
nawa... u no wan kill er
death just come take er
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Abbeyme: 7:40pm
Killer
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by mentor40(m): 7:40pm
9ija with killing
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by bobolizim(m): 7:41pm
this must be from my people ...proudly Afonja republic ...
Reporting from NCAN ,south-west, Ogun state Nigeria
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:41pm
Ok so disapointed wit the name
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by ipobarecriminals: 7:41pm
we don't tolerate bastard in oduduwa kingdom. Feed the goat rat poison
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by bobolizim(m): 7:42pm
hilaomo:and you're stupid ! Must you quote all the stuff ? Ode!
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by nonjebose(m): 7:42pm
All these senseless killings. The heart of men is wicked.
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by jiinxed: 7:42pm
State Police Command has paraded a driver, Elijah Oyebode, as the suspected killer of a female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Rofiat Damilola Adebisi
Afonjas as usual.
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by engrobidigbo: 7:43pm
Nathan2016:
CuteMorriz:
okasebe:
Obascoetubi:
Evestar200:
NothingDoMe:
bobolizim:
jiinxed:
passyhansome:
Nathan2016:
Must you guys tribalize everything? What manner of sick Joy do you derive with such childish attitude?
Mccullum:
And see the orangutan calling another person a gorilla....smh
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by vintino(m): 7:44pm
hmmmm
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by discman2k2(m): 7:45pm
People think they can always get away with their crimes. Well, i tell u Karma is now live: u reap what u sow NOW, on earth b4 u ja!
As for d NCANs, i no knw who register una, bt una Association dey try sha - atleast una dey try to break awa kontiri fast fast!
n-NCAN reporting from.... mind ur bizness!!
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by Nathan2016: 7:45pm
NCAN, IDP CAMP REPORTING....LIFE ....OVER OVER,,, IS THEM
Re: The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured by passyhansome(m): 7:46pm
REPORTING LIFE FROM NCAN ANAMBRA BRANCH....... NA DEM AS USUAL NOT DISAPPOINTED
