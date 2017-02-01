Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat, Pictured (11385 Views)

Another UNIOSUN Student Dies Today, Students Block Highway In Osogbo / 300L UNIOSUN Student Stabbed To Death In Osogbo / How UNIOSUN Student Adebisi Rofiat Was Killed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye told journalists that Elijah killed Rofiat on 22nd of December, 2016.



The CP said the synergy between police and the Department of State Security aided the investigation into the murder of the late Adebisi.



In a chat with Amiloaded correspondent on Monday, the driver said he didn't intend to kill the lady, adding that he was also shocked when the lady died.



He said the late Adebisi boarded his vehicle at Ipetu-Ijesa and started chatting with her in the vehicle but he later took the lady to his house in Iragbiji.



The CP said Elijah would be arraigned in court without delay



Similarly, the police boss also paraded a man, Ismaila Afolabi for killing his client, Afolabi Saheed over a disagreement on a land matter.



Also, the CP paraded one Kazeem Ayoola for allegedly killing his mum.



See his face below ...



Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/see-face-of-ritualist-that-killed.html Osun State Police Command has paraded a driver, Elijah Oyebode, as the suspected killer of a female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Rofiat Damilola Adebisi.The Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye told journalists that Elijah killed Rofiat on 22nd of December, 2016.The CP said the synergy between police and the Department of State Security aided the investigation into the murder of the late Adebisi.In a chat with Amiloaded correspondent on Monday, the driver said he didn't intend to kill the lady, adding that he was also shocked when the lady died.He said the late Adebisi boarded his vehicle at Ipetu-Ijesa and started chatting with her in the vehicle but he later took the lady to his house in Iragbiji.The CP said Elijah would be arraigned in court without delaySimilarly, the police boss also paraded a man, Ismaila Afolabi for killing his client, Afolabi Saheed over a disagreement on a land matter.Also, the CP paraded one Kazeem Ayoola for allegedly killing his mum.See his face below ...Source :







http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/see-face-of-ritualist-that-killed.html :see more photos here

Afonja 19 Likes 1 Share

op, DT baby above me need brain



this dude should be fed on by dogs mehn 2 Likes

this OP and osun state end time news b like 5&6

flAt head 1 Like

NCAN Olomu Branch In Ughelli South Local Goverment Of Delta State, This Kind Set Of Things Dy Always Dy Happen In The Land Of AFONJA, THE REPUBLIC OF BROWN ROOF. 15 Likes 1 Share





Anybody that has a functioning encephalon should know that if a crime is reported in Osun state, the probability that it will be a Yoruba person is 90% or more, likewise if a crime is reported in Imo state, the probability that the person will be Igbo is 90% or more. The same goes for crime reported in any other state in Nigeria, the perpetrator is likely to be member of the majority tribe of the state. People should be using their cerebral content abeg



Meanwhile, this is what the culprit deserves



Am I the only one on Nairaland tired of this Name checking bullshiitAnybody that has a functioning encephalon should know that if a crime is reported in Osun state, the probability that it will be a Yoruba person is 90% or more, likewise if a crime is reported in Imo state, the probability that the person will be Igbo is 90% or more. The same goes for crime reported in any other state in Nigeria, the perpetrator is likely to be member of the majority tribe of the state. People should be using their cerebral content abegMeanwhile, this is what the culprit deserves 4 Likes 1 Share

All I see is a Nigerian.



Over and out.



NCAN, Canada branch. 5 Likes 1 Share

A wicked soul.

no one is commending the Nigeria Police on a job well done now.

next please...

So so bad news from Osun State

See him eyes sef

The story is not complete or i'm not understanding

HAaaaaaffffoooonnnnjjjjjaaaa 5 Likes

Aminat508:

Osun State Police Command has paraded a driver, Elijah Oyebode, as the suspected killer of a female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Rofiat Damilola Adebisi.



The Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye told journalists that Elijah killed Rofiat on 22nd of December, 2016.



The CP said the synergy between police and the Department of State Security aided the investigation into the murder of the late Adebisi.



In a chat with Amiloaded correspondent on Monday, the driver said he didn't intend to kill the lady, adding that he was also shocked when the lady died.



He said the late Adebisi boarded his vehicle at Ipetu-Ijesa and started chatting with her in the vehicle but he later took the lady to his house in Iragbiji.



The CP said Elijah would be arraigned in court without delay



Similarly, the police boss also paraded a man, Ismaila Afolabi for killing his client, Afolabi Saheed over a disagreement on a land matter.



Also, the CP paraded one Kazeem Ayoola for allegedly killing his mum.



See his face below ...



Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/see-face-of-ritualist-that-killed.html This reporter must be MAD! 1 Like

Okay



death just come take er nawa... u no wan kill erdeath just come take er

Killer

9ija with killing

this must be from my people ...proudly Afonja republic ...



Reporting from NCAN ,south-west, Ogun state Nigeria this must be from my people ...proudly Afonja republic ...Reporting from NCAN ,south-west, Ogun state Nigeria 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok so disapointed wit the name Ok so disapointed wit the name

we don't tolerate bastard in oduduwa kingdom. Feed the goat rat poison we don't tolerate bastard in oduduwa kingdom. Feed the goat rat poison

hilaomo:

This reporter must be MAD! and you're stupid ! Must you quote all the stuff ? Ode! and you're stupid ! Must you quote all the stuff ? Ode! 3 Likes

All these senseless killings. The heart of men is wicked.

State Police Command has paraded a driver, Elijah Oyebode, as the suspected killer of a female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Rofiat Damilola Adebisi

Afonjas as usual. Afonjas as usual. 2 Likes

Nathan2016:

NCAN, IDP CAMP REPORTING....LIFE ....OVER OVER,,, IS THEM

CuteMorriz:

HAaaaaaffffoooonnnnjjjjjaaaa

okasebe:

Afonja

Obascoetubi:

flAt head

Evestar200:

NCAN Olomu Branch In Ughelli South Local Goverment Of Delta State, This Kind Set Of Things Dy Always Dy Happen In The Land Of AFONJA, THE REPUBLIC OF BROWN ROOF.

NothingDoMe:

All I see is a Nigerian.



Over and out.



NCAN, Canada branch.



bobolizim:

this must be from my people ...proudly Afonja republic ...



Reporting from NCAN ,south-west, Ogun state Nigeria

jiinxed:

Afonjas as usual.

passyhansome:

REPORTING LIFE FROM NCAN ANAMBRA BRANCH....... NA DEM AS USUAL NOT DISAPPOINTED

Nathan2016:

NCAN, IDP CAMP REPORTING....LIFE ....OVER OVER,,, IS THEM

Must you guys tribalize everything? What manner of sick Joy do you derive with such childish attitude?



Mccullum:

flat head with their yanmirin sense as Hausa use to call them while the houses in their home towns is empty as they can't survive until they run away.. hungry descendant of gorilla.

And see the orangutan calling another person a gorilla....smh Must you guys tribalize everything? What manner of sick Joy do you derive with such childish attitude?And see the orangutan calling another person a gorilla....smh

hmmmm

People think they can always get away with their crimes. Well, i tell u Karma is now live: u reap what u sow NOW, on earth b4 u ja!



As for d NCANs, i no knw who register una, bt una Association dey try sha - atleast una dey try to break awa kontiri fast fast!







n-NCAN reporting from.... mind ur bizness!!

NCAN, IDP CAMP REPORTING....LIFE ....OVER OVER,,, IS THEM 2 Likes