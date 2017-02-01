₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,634 members, 3,363,362 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 11:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) (10308 Views)
Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS / Great Reception For Jonathan & Wife On Their Arrival At Port Harcourt / Diezani Alison-madueke The Most Beautiful Outgoing Minister In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by metromediaboss: 9:00pm
Reception held in honour of the outgoing Minister of Environment,Hajia Amina Mohammed in Abuja on Monday.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photo-reception-for-outgoing-minister.html
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:01pm
Beautiful woman.
1 Like
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by xstry: 9:04pm
Kai Mai rusau
1 Like
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 9:17pm
so a job in the u.n pays more than a minister in buhari's regimehihihi...well sha na enviroment she dey control...highly unpotfoliotic in a third world country like nigeria
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 9:20pm
Tell me how much they spent on that reception...God dey
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by herzern(m): 9:43pm
Assistant UN secretary qeneral.
Noht bad
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by LIBSocials: 9:44pm
See chopping
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by jesus500(m): 9:44pm
Goodluck madam, I hardly heard about her as a minister. Many of them are not productive at all. Only few of them are trying.
4 Likes
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by Donshemzy1234(f): 9:45pm
Our money is being wasted on poo again
1 Like
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by josephine123: 9:45pm
ok den
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by tayo4ng(f): 9:46pm
isokay
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by dejonathan(m): 9:46pm
Y is d man standing behind d outgoing minister come frown face like that??
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by kenny905(m): 9:46pm
CriticMaestro:i guess so bruh
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by cxsdayo: 9:47pm
Mama....you too much ooooo!!! You too much!!!
Mama wey good to us. .....you too good!!! Abeg make una join me sing [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by directonpc(m): 9:47pm
Them for give Buhari UN appointment too
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by OCTAVO: 9:48pm
Ok
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by zpakln: 9:48pm
fine mama
Download Basketmouth Comedy “Girls & Their Fakery” – Uncensored (Val Special) here=> http://www.ngcube.com/download-basketmouth-comedy-girsl-their-fakery-uncensored-val-special/
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 9:48pm
waiting wo will be next on her seat.
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:49pm
Any small thing for this country, people don do ceremony. If she wan go make she go na. Y una come dey do ceremony ontop the matter. 1 billion dollars don go like dat oh....
1 Like
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 9:49pm
CriticMaestro:
A job in the UN is not profitable than a Local Government Chairman in Nigeria but its more globally recognized, respected and envied. A UN job will take you to places free, where the devil will even need a visa to enter. A job in UN is top class and her position equally rival that of a president. Moreover she can multitask her UN job and that of a Nigerian minister because it's impossible. And lastly a job in UN will boost your CV and it's an escape route from a clueless, no blueprint and recession suffering economy.
3 Likes
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by PublicAssurance: 9:49pm
Execu-Thieves! E no go better for them. People are suffering and they are having reception. drinking fine wine, and eating expensive butter.
1 Like
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by divicoded: 9:52pm
Donshemzy1234:
Which your money? How flatron money come mix with Kaduna state? These flatinos self!
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by Chadotik: 9:53pm
jesus500:You're a dunce ooo. If you didn't hear about this woman then you didn't hear about the "Ogoni clean up".
1 Like
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 9:54pm
This is one huge loss to this administration....
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by bedspread: 9:54pm
WHO IS THE INCOMING?
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by jesus500(m): 9:56pm
Chadotik:must you insult me? Can't you talk politely?
1 Like
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:57pm
What was her achievement as Minister in the last two years?
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by Hannysmilez(f): 9:57pm
She has done us proud nd she deserves to be honored however lavish the reception may be.
Another person's success should motivate you nd not make you hate
1 Like
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by gidiMonsta(m): 9:58pm
jesus500:
She was one of the best performing ministers last year.
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:59pm
Congrats ma. All the best in your new office.
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by malware: 10:00pm
Madam if you can dash me that your beautiful daughter I wouldn't mind serving in your office for UN. Think over my proposal, please.
|Re: Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) by jesus500(m): 10:01pm
gidiMonsta:thanks for letting me know
Iran Condoles With Nigeria Over Crash / Lagos Flood: PDP Demands BRF'S Resignation / VIDEO Husband Strips Wife Unclad, Beats Her Almost To Death For Cheating While
Viewing this topic: kzubyar, moufan(m), dreamteam5, Praisemelody(m), slimfit1(m), jolomiurenyi(m), lawalosky, StupidYorubaFool, samsolite(m), Kayrich(m), LagosEconomist, DSSHQ and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10