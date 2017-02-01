Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) (10308 Views)

Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS / Great Reception For Jonathan & Wife On Their Arrival At Port Harcourt / Diezani Alison-madueke The Most Beautiful Outgoing Minister In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photo-reception-for-outgoing-minister.html Reception held in honour of the outgoing Minister of Environment,Hajia Amina Mohammed in Abuja on Monday.

Beautiful woman. 1 Like

Kai Mai rusau Kai Mai rusau 1 Like

so a job in the u.n pays more than a minister in buhari's regime hihihi...well sha na enviroment she dey control...highly unpotfoliotic in a third world country like nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

Tell me how much they spent on that reception...God dey





Noht bad Assistant UN secretary qeneral.Noht bad

See chopping

Goodluck madam, I hardly heard about her as a minister. Many of them are not productive at all. Only few of them are trying. 4 Likes

Our money is being wasted on poo again 1 Like

ok den

isokay

Y is d man standing behind d outgoing minister come frown face like that??

CriticMaestro:

so a job in the un pays more than a minister in buhari's regime hihihi...well sha na enviroment she dey control...highly unpotfoliotic in a third world country like nigeria i guess so bruh i guess so bruh



Mama wey good to us. .....you too good!!! Abeg make una join me sing [color=#990000][/color] Mama....you too much ooooo!!! You too much!!!Mama wey good to us. .....you too good!!! Abeg make una join me sing[color=#990000][/color]

Them for give Buhari UN appointment too

Ok













Download Basketmouth Comedy “Girls & Their Fakery” – Uncensored (Val Special) here=> fine mamaDownload Basketmouth Comedy “Girls & Their Fakery” – Uncensored (Val Special) here=> http://www.ngcube.com/download-basketmouth-comedy-girsl-their-fakery-uncensored-val-special/

waiting wo will be next on her seat.

Any small thing for this country, people don do ceremony. If she wan go make she go na. Y una come dey do ceremony ontop the matter. 1 billion dollars don go like dat oh.... 1 Like

CriticMaestro:

so a job in the un pays more than a minister in buhari's regime hihihi...well sha na enviroment she dey control...highly unpotfoliotic in a third world country like nigeria

A job in the UN is not profitable than a Local Government Chairman in Nigeria but its more globally recognized, respected and envied. A UN job will take you to places free, where the devil will even need a visa to enter. A job in UN is top class and her position equally rival that of a president. Moreover she can multitask her UN job and that of a Nigerian minister because it's impossible. And lastly a job in UN will boost your CV and it's an escape route from a clueless, no blueprint and recession suffering economy. A job in the UN is not profitable than a Local Government Chairman in Nigeria but its more globally recognized, respected and envied. A UN job will take you to places free, where the devil will even need a visa to enter. A job in UN is top class and her position equally rival that of a president. Moreover she can multitask her UN job and that of a Nigerian minister because it's impossible. And lastly a job in UN will boost your CV and it's an escape route from a clueless, no blueprint and recession suffering economy. 3 Likes

Execu-Thieves! E no go better for them. People are suffering and they are having reception. drinking fine wine, and eating expensive butter. 1 Like

Donshemzy1234:

Our money is being wasted on poo again

Which your money? How flatron money come mix with Kaduna state? These flatinos self! Which your money? How flatron money come mix with Kaduna state? These flatinos self!

jesus500:

Goodluck madam, I hardly heard about her as a minister. Many of them are not productive at all. Only few of them are trying. You're a dunce ooo. If you didn't hear about this woman then you didn't hear about the "Ogoni clean up". You're a dunce ooo. If you didn't hear about this woman then you didn't hear about the "Ogoni clean up". 1 Like

This is one huge loss to this administration....

WHO IS THE INCOMING?

Chadotik:



You're a dunce ooo. If you didn't hear about this woman then you didn't hear about the "Ogoni clean up". must you insult me? Can't you talk politely? must you insult me? Can't you talk politely? 1 Like

What was her achievement as Minister in the last two years?

She has done us proud nd she deserves to be honored however lavish the reception may be.

Another person's success should motivate you nd not make you hate 1 Like

jesus500:

Goodluck madam, I hardly heard about her as a minister. Many of them are not productive at all. Only few of them are trying.

She was one of the best performing ministers last year. She was one of the best performing ministers last year.

Congrats ma. All the best in your new office.

Madam if you can dash me that your beautiful daughter I wouldn't mind serving in your office for UN. Think over my proposal, please.