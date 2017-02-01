₦airaland Forum

Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:29pm
A Valedictory service Chaired by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was held today during the FEC meeting in honour of the outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed

The minister will leave office to resume as the new Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations on March 1, according to Femi Adesina, President Buhari's special Adviser.

Farewell ma, We will miss you.

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/photos-from-valedictory-service-held.html

Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by ufuosman: 9:31pm
All the best to you ma.
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:33pm
More

Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by WfBabakhay(m): 9:35pm
BEAUTIFUL LADY
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Okwyjesus(m): 9:44pm
The good one is going.

Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Nogodye(m): 9:57pm
Beautiful brainy wowan...Go and make Nigeria proud.

Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by auntysimbiat(f): 10:31pm
WATCH: Gala Night Held For Outgoing Minister, Amina Mohammed


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHWDnN5q3gc
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:32pm
farewell and adieu buhari grin
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Brightology2(m): 10:32pm
Kkkk
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by wilcox(m): 10:35pm
Success as you represent your country in a bigger platform

Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by shakes101(m): 10:36pm
I will miss this lady
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by DavidTheGeek: 10:36pm
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:36pm
Ma, your good works will always be remembered. All the best to you in your new office.
God bless Nigeria.
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Nairadays: 10:37pm
A lucky and hard working woman
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by bluice26: 10:38pm
sad
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by klax(m): 10:39pm
See the association of failures. Look at them empty heads. Bloody liars.
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by MayowaAleem(m): 10:40pm
all the best! farewell
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:41pm
Good riddance! We shall send forth all APC guys from Aso Rock in 2019
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by ddippset(m): 10:41pm
Where is the lion of ubima? Is he there?
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by AngryNigerian(m): 10:43pm
This lady is so bae! I fell for her long ago... kiss kiss
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by ajacent98: 10:43pm
undecided
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by lailo: 10:47pm
wy Kemi come be like dat
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Arewa12: 10:48pm
Best minister so far
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by horllyma(m): 10:50pm
AngryNigerian:
This lady is so bae! I fell for her long ago... kiss kiss









hope u didnt get yourself wounded when you fell.
lolz.
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Ophilabraham: 10:50pm
[color=#000099][/color]Nigeria politician and photo sha,,, u beta hurry up or appointment as un dep Second-General will be terminated.... :PNigeria politician and photo sha,,, u beta hurry up or appointment as un dep Second-General will be terminated....
Pls don't make it a breaking news for us tomao
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by IMASTEX: 10:51pm
nice one
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Ezedon(m): 10:53pm
Real madrid cut my ticket
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by TosineGuy(m): 10:54pm
nice
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Naturalobserver: 10:57pm
Ok
Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Elnino4ladies: 11:00pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Good riddance! We shall send forth all APC guys from Aso Rock in 2019

Which faction of PDP are you?

