₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,541 members, 3,380,567 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 11:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed (3997 Views)
Reception For Amina Mohammed, Outgoing Minister Of Environment (Photos) / Minister, Amina Mohammed With Kids In Abuja (photos) / Diezani Alison-madueke The Most Beautiful Outgoing Minister In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:29pm
A Valedictory service Chaired by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was held today during the FEC meeting in honour of the outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed
The minister will leave office to resume as the new Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations on March 1, according to Femi Adesina, President Buhari's special Adviser.
Farewell ma, We will miss you.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/photos-from-valedictory-service-held.html
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by ufuosman: 9:31pm
All the best to you ma.
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:33pm
More
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by WfBabakhay(m): 9:35pm
BEAUTIFUL LADY
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Okwyjesus(m): 9:44pm
The good one is going.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Nogodye(m): 9:57pm
Beautiful brainy wowan...Go and make Nigeria proud.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by auntysimbiat(f): 10:31pm
WATCH: Gala Night Held For Outgoing Minister, Amina Mohammed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHWDnN5q3gc
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:32pm
farewell and adieu buhari
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Brightology2(m): 10:32pm
Kkkk
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by wilcox(m): 10:35pm
Success as you represent your country in a bigger platform
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by shakes101(m): 10:36pm
I will miss this lady
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by DavidTheGeek: 10:36pm
Errrrrrm BRB
I'll comment when i finish downloading 50 Shades Darker.
Download "Movies Downloader" for free on android to download movies easily.
Download link: https://www.datafilehost.com/d/80df084b
Thank me later
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:36pm
Ma, your good works will always be remembered. All the best to you in your new office.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Nairadays: 10:37pm
A lucky and hard working woman
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by bluice26: 10:38pm
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by klax(m): 10:39pm
See the association of failures. Look at them empty heads. Bloody liars.
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by MayowaAleem(m): 10:40pm
all the best! farewell
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:41pm
Good riddance! We shall send forth all APC guys from Aso Rock in 2019
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by ddippset(m): 10:41pm
Where is the lion of ubima? Is he there?
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by AngryNigerian(m): 10:43pm
This lady is so bae! I fell for her long ago...
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by ajacent98: 10:43pm
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by lailo: 10:47pm
wy Kemi come be like dat
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Arewa12: 10:48pm
Best minister so far
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by horllyma(m): 10:50pm
AngryNigerian:
hope u didnt get yourself wounded when you fell.
lolz.
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Ophilabraham: 10:50pm
[color=#000099][/color]Nigeria politician and photo sha,,, u beta hurry up or appointment as un dep Second-General will be terminated.... :PNigeria politician and photo sha,,, u beta hurry up or appointment as un dep Second-General will be terminated....
Pls don't make it a breaking news for us tomao
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by IMASTEX: 10:51pm
nice one
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Ezedon(m): 10:53pm
Real madrid cut my ticket
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by TosineGuy(m): 10:54pm
nice
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Naturalobserver: 10:57pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed by Elnino4ladies: 11:00pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Which faction of PDP are you?
1 Like
New Al-qaida Leader Knows Us Well / Eleweomo, Nurtw Boss, Killed In Ibadan / Countdown To Elections: Jega Rolls Out Plans To Stop Election Riggers
Viewing this topic: Paulipopor, futurewise11(m), asatemple(f), josholayinkah(m), Epraize(m), Chudichu(m), kingjoo, Nueel, Don24816(m), Frank3n2(m), sharliz(f), dnative(m), franktolk(m), lordwyze(m), emmyspark007(m), bamideleafolabi, Abbey1987, rolams(m), ADENIRUJU(m), Guyman02, mondee02(m), sakalisis(m), Haywhybaba007(m), AdiDami, WINDSOW(m), realoscar84, shenshen, Wallade(m), Walelavender(m), greatmidget(m), RexTramadol1(m), lordfizco(m), Episteme2(m), auntysimbiat(f), RuddyFusion(m), AbusM(m), slurryeye, Festy4u(m), freeze001(f), ChristoBam, ireneidiva(f), bohcogaberiel, lambinkin, Samoranopapa(m), farouk0403(m), scachy(m), galadee(m), angelgabriel26(m), serenegroup(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14