According to a statement by the EFCC, the polytechnic was allegedly operating without the requisite approval of the Government.



Read the full statement below



"The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal office today, February, 13, 2017, executed the interim order granted by HonourableJustice Taiwo Taiwo of Federal High Court , Ado Ekiti against one Johnson Babalola in respect of the property of TEEDEK POLYTECHNIC, Ilogbo- Ekiti allegedly operating without the requisite government approval. The property located on Km 4 Ido-Ijero Ekiti Road, ilogbo Ekiti, Ekiti State.The order of the court is pending the final determination of prosecution of the accused person charged with advance fee fraud and operation of illegal Polytechnic.



You will recall that Johnson Babatola was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office on Monday, 10, October, 2016 in a Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, before Justice Taiwo Taiwo for operating an illegal polytechnic.



Babatola, a former Principal Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ado-Ekiti branch, was arrested following a petition from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in Kaduna, alleging that he was operating an illegal Polytechnic named Teedek Polytechnic at Ilogbo, Ekiti State.



The board said that the accused had allegedly extorted gullible students, who were not aware of the status of the institution.



The petitioner further alleged that some of the students of the Polytechnic had earlier reported the institution to the board and they had published the school as an illegal institution in some National Dailies.

It said that the accused failed to stop the fraudulent act and as such continued to fleece innocent students through the Polytechnic.



The petitioner said that Babatola had some time between the month of August 2013 and March 2015 intended to defraud Adakeja Thomas Olusola at Ilogbo Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court to the tune of N118,000 having falsely represented that the money was tuition fees.



It said that the accused told the victim that money was for the award of National Diploma Certificate by Teedek Polytechnic".



Thank God for PMB 18 Likes

fake polytechnic!!! but it looks like abattoir watery beans eaters fooling them selves since 19Bc 2 Likes

That one na school or poultry? oga ooo fake everywhere. 5 Likes

Naija

What will now happen to the "gullible students"? 3 Likes

I just weak And dem get student oh...I just weak 1 Like

See them

What do you expect from Fayose's kingdom? It is a lawless place/state like the republic of the flattiees! 1 Like

dey want to turn Nigeria to Ghana where u see one storey buildings as universities and polytechnic abi 2 Likes

na wao

oloriLFC:

What will now happen to the "gullible students"? Your head correct Your head correct 1 Like

EWAagoyin:

dey want to turn Nigeria to Ghana where u see one storey buildings as universities and polytechnic abi That's a global phenomenon.... A building doesn't make a university That's a global phenomenon.... A building doesn't make a university 1 Like

efcc is trending 1 Like

Na wa o...from the look of things, the population of people with legit wealth in this country must be so small. E be like say everybody na thief. 5 Likes

Ministry of education failing us since 80s

Good

A polytechnic on 2 plots of land, no be small thing o

is this a school?

This is serious. Kudos to NBTE and EFCC.

se this one na polytechnic abi na primary school

dhamstar:

se this one na polytechnic abi na primary school

cooperate thief....... not only the politicians, the civil service also stinks. o ma she o, how did we get here