₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,633 members, 3,363,362 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 11:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] (13632 Views)
Crippled Man On A Wheelchair Protesting Against Buhari Led Government (Photos) / United Action For Democracy Protests Against Buhari's Government (Photos) / Yahaya Bello Receives Helicopter From Federal Government. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by Cambells: 9:01pm
An Ex-CBN staff, Johnson Babalola has forfeited one Teedek Polytechnic to the federal government today.
According to a statement by the EFCC, the polytechnic was allegedly operating without the requisite approval of the Government.
Read the full statement below
"The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal office today, February, 13, 2017, executed the interim order granted by HonourableJustice Taiwo Taiwo of Federal High Court , Ado Ekiti against one Johnson Babalola in respect of the property of TEEDEK POLYTECHNIC, Ilogbo- Ekiti allegedly operating without the requisite government approval. The property located on Km 4 Ido-Ijero Ekiti Road, ilogbo Ekiti, Ekiti State.The order of the court is pending the final determination of prosecution of the accused person charged with advance fee fraud and operation of illegal Polytechnic.
You will recall that Johnson Babatola was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office on Monday, 10, October, 2016 in a Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, before Justice Taiwo Taiwo for operating an illegal polytechnic.
Babatola, a former Principal Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ado-Ekiti branch, was arrested following a petition from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in Kaduna, alleging that he was operating an illegal Polytechnic named Teedek Polytechnic at Ilogbo, Ekiti State.
The board said that the accused had allegedly extorted gullible students, who were not aware of the status of the institution.
The petitioner further alleged that some of the students of the Polytechnic had earlier reported the institution to the board and they had published the school as an illegal institution in some National Dailies.
It said that the accused failed to stop the fraudulent act and as such continued to fleece innocent students through the Polytechnic.
The petitioner said that Babatola had some time between the month of August 2013 and March 2015 intended to defraud Adakeja Thomas Olusola at Ilogbo Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court to the tune of N118,000 having falsely represented that the money was tuition fees.
It said that the accused told the victim that money was for the award of National Diploma Certificate by Teedek Polytechnic".
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/ex-cbn-staff-forfeits-properties-to.html
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by xstry: 9:03pm
Thank God for PMB
18 Likes
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:14pm
fake polytechnic!!! but it looks like abattoir watery beans eaters fooling them selves since 19Bc
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by Nogodye(m): 9:18pm
That one na school or poultry? oga ooo fake everywhere.
5 Likes
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by LIBSocials: 9:37pm
Naija
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by oloriLFC(f): 9:39pm
What will now happen to the "gullible students"?
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by dfrost: 9:40pm
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by siraj1402(m): 9:40pm
Nice one.
*WE WERE WARNED*
"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, and if nothing is done by 2015 upward, Nigeria will know what economic crisis is"
*~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi*
"Whoever wins 2015 will NEVER find it easy to govern. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."
*~ Prof Charles Soludo*
"Our reserve is depleted and our savings are squandered. Our nation is in trouble."
*~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.*
"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to pick my calls."
*~ Godswill Akpabio*
"I told them to save ahead of eventualities but Jonathan had no political will to do so and this is the reason why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."
*~ Okonjo Iweala*
"Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."
*~ Peter Obi*
"Jonathan is a blessed ATM machine that doesn't have secret pin number"
*~ Bala Mohammed*
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by sleeknick(m): 9:41pm
And dem get student oh...
I just weak
1 Like
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by swtman: 9:41pm
See them
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by divicoded: 9:42pm
What do you expect from Fayose's kingdom? It is a lawless place/state like the republic of the flattiees!
1 Like
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by EWAagoyin(m): 9:42pm
dey want to turn Nigeria to Ghana where u see one storey buildings as universities and polytechnic abi
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by Spactacle(m): 9:45pm
na wao
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by searchng4love: 9:46pm
oloriLFC:Your head correct
1 Like
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by searchng4love: 9:47pm
EWAagoyin:That's a global phenomenon.... A building doesn't make a university
1 Like
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by CriticMaestro: 9:50pm
efcc is trending
1 Like
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by quiverfull(m): 9:50pm
Na wa o...from the look of things, the population of people with legit wealth in this country must be so small. E be like say everybody na thief.
5 Likes
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by slimfit1(m): 9:52pm
Ministry of education failing us since 80s
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by ademega(m): 9:52pm
Good
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by Emtol01: 9:56pm
siraj1402:And the gullible will be blaming Buhari for our misfortune.
5 Likes
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by ifeomafigure8(f): 9:57pm
A polytechnic on 2 plots of land, no be small thing o
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by slimfit1(m): 9:57pm
siraj1402:
We were warned but the Senate could not find and wrong doing and the press could not let the Senate come and tell us about what they are paid to do.
The Nigeria PRESS should never be taking serious, most of them have primary school ethics and experience. All I see is big English no substance why.
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by mykeljosef: 9:58pm
is this a school?
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by sapele914: 9:58pm
siraj1402:
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:08pm
This is serious. Kudos to NBTE and EFCC.
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by Omagago(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by dhamstar(m): 10:18pm
se this one na polytechnic abi na primary school
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by vivaciousvivi(f): 10:27pm
dhamstar:
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by Danfuster(m): 10:28pm
Omagago:.
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by highrise07(m): 10:32pm
cooperate thief....... not only the politicians, the civil service also stinks. o ma she o, how did we get here
|Re: Ex-CBN Staff Forfeits TEEDEK Polytechnic To Government [Photos] by mmmnaija: 10:35pm
What will now happen to lecturers getting their daily bread from this place, this structures I am seeing were not built with 118000, the best universities in Nigeria today did not get to where they are in one day, for somebody to spend money and put up the structure I am seeing shows he has a good plan, I don't think he built this to defraud people , the system or plan may not be perfect ,but will be if given time, getting an approval from govt is not a joke or a day job, you must understand that application for approval or inspection alone may be 200k, I think they should have been given time to grow with the regulatory authority coming to inspect the development from time to time, most things required by regulators are so much that you cant achieve them in a short time unless you have billions of naira ,,,,, I have heard of closures of illegal refineries, all these I see as killing small businesses trying to come up instead of encouraging them, ABA made shoes were seen some years back as fake, but what do we see today, they are being celebrated. Please these are personal opinion, I may be wrong.
3 Likes
Senate Drops Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla, Already Cleared Buhari’s NCC Nominee / Ngige Meets With NUPENG Leaders To Reverse Strike (Photos ) / FG Running Short Of Cash, Okonjo-iweala Insists
Viewing this topic: chimchim1, Stunner16(m), smsk, Factual26, VeniJu, edwardlancer, gtrust, made2fit(f), kabaka1, white12k, hexy1, Lisaint(m), toluleke(m), robobo, passwelle, jolomiurenyi(m), ashson, Ajengogo(m), Nascad, sholaeco(m), adeom141(m), firfinch101(m), Hiblinkz(m), Profshyna, watered(m), bakerzone, Fineman87 and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9