Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Islie: 7:44am
US President, Donald Trump, has remained silent over the phone conversation he reportedly had with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria (http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/13/trump-told-buhari-phone-presidency/) on Monday.

The US government has not reported the conversation on its website or mentioned it on any of their official social media accounts like @USAgov, @WhiteHouse, etc.

Trump, who is notorious for his use of Twitter, has also not tweeted about it either from his personal
account@realDonaldTrump or the official account @POTUS.

He, however, tweeted about the visit of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justine Trudeau from his personal account.

Even the United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, has failed to acknowledge the phone conversation
via@USEmbassyAbuja.

However, the official accounts of the president of Nigeria, @NGRPresident; the government of Nigeria, @AsoRock; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, @GeoffreyOnyeama and more than five media aides of Buhari (Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad and Lauretta Onochie) have all spoken about it.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/14/trump-silent-phone-conversation-buhari/

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by nrexzy(m): 7:53am
So he should announce. He had a convo with PMB? Nigerian shaaa una wahala plenty pass u...

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Alawe(m): 8:01am
What is he going to talk they discussed. If they actually spoke; it was obvious Buhari was talking Gibberish.

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:41am
And so?......Nigerians self?...you think trump cares about you?....so if two of them talk...he will announce...yeye

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:41am
shocked he needs to clear the air coz we re confused here

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by DlawTECHY(m): 10:41am
Laughing in swahili

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by killsmith(m): 10:41am
there are rumours circulating about my death....whereas I'm very much alive....


Why would I keep quiet instead of quashing the rumours?....


There's no logical proof that this man is alive

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by xhamel88: 10:41am
Now yawa don gaz

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by HenryDion(m): 10:41am
Buhari is dead and forgotten. Let's get a new president. Mama Peace might go for us grin grin

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Barmmyshoes: 10:41am
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by stephnie1(f): 10:42am
I STAND WITH PMB
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by sucess001(m): 10:42am
lol...much ado about phone call.

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by lekankolade(m): 10:42am
Meaning what?
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by kolnel: 10:42am
I even wonder how the phone call will affect us
I'm more concerned about the true health status of buhari
I hope the yaradua card is not being played again

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by visijo(m): 10:42am
una wan tell me another story again?
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by BrownShawty(f): 10:42am
I knew the call stuff wasn't real, I wonder why they lie sha..especially that femi,mtchew..bunch of liars

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by lilfreezy: 10:42am
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by unclezuma: 10:42am
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Ndawe(f): 10:42am
Na film dem dey act. This is Part 2 grin

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by myfantasies(f): 10:42am
There was never a conversation, dat is y he is silent

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by dammieco(m): 10:43am
TRUMP AND TWITTER REMAINS 5&6. UNTIL I SEE TRUMP TWEET ABOUT THE CALL, TO ME IT DIDN'T HAPPEN.

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Anticorruption: 10:43am
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by jashar(f): 10:43am
O di egwu!!!
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by sekundosekundo: 10:43am
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by engrdosmen01(m): 10:43am
D living can not call d Death

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by saracus(f): 10:44am
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by ruudcruise(m): 10:44am
APC and Propaganda 5&6

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by slurryeye: 10:44am
Who cares if president agent orange calls baba sickler? undecided

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by nairalady(f): 10:44am
Alawe:
What is he going to talk they discussed. If they actually spoke; it was obvious Buhari was talking Gibberish.
Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Khutie: 10:44am
stephnie1:
I STAND WITH PMB

Yhu go soon cripple wid him grin

Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by tym92(m): 10:44am
