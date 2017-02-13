₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Islie: 7:44am
US President, Donald Trump, has remained silent over the phone conversation he reportedly had with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria (http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/13/trump-told-buhari-phone-presidency/) on Monday.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/14/trump-silent-phone-conversation-buhari/
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by nrexzy(m): 7:53am
So he should announce. He had a convo with PMB? Nigerian shaaa una wahala plenty pass u...
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Alawe(m): 8:01am
What is he going to talk they discussed. If they actually spoke; it was obvious Buhari was talking Gibberish.
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:41am
And so?......Nigerians self?...you think trump cares about you?....so if two of them talk...he will announce...yeye
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:41am
he needs to clear the air coz we re confused here
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by DlawTECHY(m): 10:41am
Laughing in swahili
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by killsmith(m): 10:41am
there are rumours circulating about my death....whereas I'm very much alive....
Why would I keep quiet instead of quashing the rumours?....
There's no logical proof that this man is alive
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by xhamel88: 10:41am
Now yawa don gaz
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by HenryDion(m): 10:41am
Buhari is dead and forgotten. Let's get a new president. Mama Peace might go for us
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Barmmyshoes: 10:41am
Hmmmm..
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by stephnie1(f): 10:42am
I STAND WITH PMB
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by sucess001(m): 10:42am
lol...much ado about phone call.
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by lekankolade(m): 10:42am
Meaning what?
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by kolnel: 10:42am
I even wonder how the phone call will affect us
I'm more concerned about the true health status of buhari
I hope the yaradua card is not being played again
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by visijo(m): 10:42am
una wan tell me another story again?
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by BrownShawty(f): 10:42am
I knew the call stuff wasn't real, I wonder why they lie sha..especially that femi,mtchew..bunch of liars
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by lilfreezy: 10:42am
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by unclezuma: 10:42am
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Ndawe(f): 10:42am
Na film dem dey act. This is Part 2
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by myfantasies(f): 10:42am
There was never a conversation, dat is y he is silent
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by dammieco(m): 10:43am
TRUMP AND TWITTER REMAINS 5&6. UNTIL I SEE TRUMP TWEET ABOUT THE CALL, TO ME IT DIDN'T HAPPEN.
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Anticorruption: 10:43am
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by jashar(f): 10:43am
O di egwu!!!
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by sekundosekundo: 10:43am
ok
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by engrdosmen01(m): 10:43am
D living can not call d Death
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by saracus(f): 10:44am
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by ruudcruise(m): 10:44am
APC and Propaganda 5&6
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by slurryeye: 10:44am
Who cares if president agent orange calls baba sickler?
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by nairalady(f): 10:44am
Alawe:lol
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by Khutie: 10:44am
stephnie1:
Yhu go soon cripple wid him
|Re: Trump Silent On Phone Conversation With Buhari by tym92(m): 10:44am
k
