|Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by dre11(m): 8:56pm On Mar 01
Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
A leaked phone conversation exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters reveals a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abdulkarim Dauda, soliciting promotion from the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr. Mike Okiro.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Splinz(m): 8:58pm On Mar 01
Buhari's men breaking all known records of corruption. Of course, simply following their boss footsteps.
By the way, so that lousy Jimoh is also seeking for a promotion?
At best, what he deserves is a police sergeant in one remote village in Abeokuta.
Government of the corrupt and for the corrupt... SMH.
25 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Paperwhite(m): 9:08pm On Mar 01
.....No be outside Buhari dey,crase world,
Nah crase man be that..................... ,
Animal in crase man skiny,crase world,
Nah crase world be that oooo...............
Respect Fela-the great.
14 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by swagagolic01(m): 9:09pm On Mar 01
That's integrity
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by dunkem21(m): 9:10pm On Mar 01
If a snake can swallow cash, then this is the least of surprises
4 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Hofbrauhaus: 9:13pm On Mar 01
This is not the Nigeria we want...This can't be it..
Tufiakwa! !
Nigeria n3eds to start afresh!!
9 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Angelparadise(f): 9:13pm On Mar 01
Nigeria image are been battered by all and sundry.
5 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by AirFireEarthH20(m): 9:14pm On Mar 01
Listen to the great Fela song attached
7 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by dunkem21(m): 9:18pm On Mar 01
AirFireEarthH20:
Animals dey put tie o..
Animals dey wear Agbada..
Animals dey swallow money o..
...
4 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by AirFireEarthH20(m): 9:20pm On Mar 01
dunkem21:
God bless you my brother... my phone no gree upload the song
May God bless Fela Anikulapo Kuti
May He continue to bless Chief Gani Fawehimi. Amen
6 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by yarimo(m): 9:44pm On Mar 01
Where Is the leak tape? Rubbish and nonsense news
1 Like
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Yorubaskullmine: 9:48pm On Mar 01
Apc and buhari are the pillars of corruption.
4 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by MrFuckallday: 10:00pm On Mar 01
I'm just here to see what the moniker with the highest likes would say.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by TheFreeOne: 10:11pm On Mar 01
Hmnnn...same Moshood police PRO that insulted Governor Ortom is also involved
No wonder he's got the liver to misbehave cos of backing from oga at the top.
And it's high time Nigerians calls for Okiro sack.
Buboo presidency is a cesspool of corruption.
5 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by JasonScolari: 10:19pm On Mar 01
Thanks to the SW for voting massively for "Mr. Integrity"
9 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by doctokwus: 10:21pm On Mar 01
If you are not corrupt or having the tenacity to remain corrupt,don't come near Buhari.
This same Okiro was publicly alleged,with evidence,to be corrupt sometime in 2015,yet Buhari retained him.
This Buhari government will turn out to be the most scandalous in Nigeria's history and that's the reason him and his cronies are desperate for him to retain power,to cover up their massive corruption scandals and other misdeeds,and that's the reason why sane people must all come together to boot him out,anyway possible.
8 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by EternalTruths: 10:27pm On Mar 01
Buhari na thief him be claiming to be holier than angels.
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by EternalTruths: 10:28pm On Mar 01
doctokwus:
Eya.
You follow shout Sai Baba.
4 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by doctokwus: 10:35pm On Mar 01
EternalTruths:So what!So you would have stuck with a Jonathan?
Oga,abeg shift Jor!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Lusola15: 10:41pm On Mar 01
This country is completely finished
1 Like
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by GoroTango(m): 12:01am
If there is one thing I absolutely hate about Buhari is his reluctance to take disciplinary action against his erring immediate subordinates. This is a man who sometimes places personal loyalty above the national interest. It is an inexcusable character flaw, and as for Mr Okiro I wonder which president in his right mind would nominate such a failed former IG to head the PSC. Only Jonathan high on ogogoro comes to mind
4 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by martins911: 12:03am
Lusola15:
may God help us
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by FarahAideed: 12:05am
Hmm
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by gbegemaster(m): 12:06am
I wonder why this breaking news comes early into the morning
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Luukasz(m): 12:07am
JasonScolari:Same way we voted massively for "Mr otuoke" who also failed us like that boy from daura
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Talo08: 12:08am
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by FRESHG(m): 12:08am
Paperwhite:BUT HIS EWEDU MUSLIM BRETHREN BETRAYED HIM
1 Like
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Yankee101: 12:14am
APC should go already please.
And why is Mike Okiro, one of the fathers of police corruption still in charge of the PSC?
Buhari makes Abacha look like an Economist. I would have said except for the killings, but fulani herdsmen are killing more in number than Abacha's death squad.
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by GoroTango(m): 12:15am
doctokwus:Oga the president does not have the power to remove the chairman of the PSC so don't go blaming Buhari for Okiro's corruption
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by mrskillz: 12:21am
Still nothing will happen. Corruption is only financial in Baba’s book
1 Like
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by tabisegroup(m): 12:22am
Hofbrauhaus:
Afresh...?
U mean rebooting?
1 Like
|Re: Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion by Esseite: 12:26am
God help Nigeria
