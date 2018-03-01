Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulkarim Dauda & Mike Okiro's Leaked Phone Conversation On Police Promotion (7173 Views)

A leaked phone conversation exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters reveals a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abdulkarim Dauda, soliciting promotion from the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr. Mike Okiro.



DCP Dauda, who is the Chief Personal Security to President Muhammadu Buhari, is overhead on the tape first soliciting promotion for the Police Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood.



Mr. Okiro, who has been in the eye of many recruitment, financial and promotion scandals, tells the DCP he is working on the matter, and then promises to elevate DCP Dauda himself to Commissioner of Police.



“This boy came to me begging me to talk to you, to plead with you, about his promotion,” Dauda says as he introduces the matter, identifying the subject as “Jimoh, Force PRO”.



Mr. Okiro also has good news for Mr. Dauda, telling him: “Even your own, I am putting you for CP.”



The short exchange powerfully summarizes the practice of patronage in Buhari’s government, with the President himself now routinely mocked for clannishness and nepotism.



Mr. Okiro has been accused of various illegalities in conducting recruitment and promotion exercise for the Nigeria Police Force. In 2017, this website reported how the PSC under Mr. Okiro favors cronies and top shots in the police at the expense of well-educated young officers in the Inspectorate cadre, as well as the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force.



A source had told Saharareporters at the time that the PSC boss disregards the regulation for promoting in-service officers to the position of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), preferring to recruit through direct entry, which is regarded as a calculated attempt to favor cronies.



Section 39 of Part IV (Appointments) of the Police Act and Regulation provides: "When vacancies in the establishment of Assistant Superintendents of Police cannot, by reason of unavailability of suitable candidates, be filled by promotions from within the Force, the Inspector-General shall so inform the Nigeria Police Council and may request it to arrange for the posts to be filled by direct entry”.



A police source told Saharareporters that the PSC deliberately disregards the clause of “unavailability” and “suitability” as conditions for filling the ASP cadre by direct entry.



It would also be recalled that in 2016, the Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN), a coalition of 49 civil society organizations, called for the sack of Mr. Okiro for lack of integrity, citing various allegations of corruption brought against him by police officers.



In the petition, which was sent to President Buhari, the coalition said the PSC under Mr. Okiro had been riddled with widespread infidelities.



In specific terms, NOPRIN drew the attention of the President to the dodgy nature of the police promotion exercise, which has continued to attract increasingly loud dissent from officers, who allege that promotions are influenced by favoritism, corruption, and other extraneous considerations.



Concerning recruitment into the Force, NOPRIN said: "Many (applicants) did not have the basic qualifications and presented either fake certificates or the certificates of others. Most of them paid various sums of money in bribe to be recruited. This explains why there are many armed robbers, kidnappers and sundry criminals within the police force".



Similarly, just one month ago, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC) sent a petition to the federal government kicking against the illegality of Mr. Okiro’s role as chairman of the PSC, citing the dissolution of the PSC board on December 29, 2017.



Mr. Okiro was the Inspector General of Police from 2007 to 2009 and was appointed the PSC chairman by former president Goodluck Jonathan. He has remained in the position despite various allegations of misconduct against him.



Mr. Dauda, on the other hand, was appointed by President Buhari as his Chief Personal Security Officer in 2016.



Only last month, Mr. Okiro disclosed that Okiro disclosed that over 150,000—more than half of the Force’s total enrolment—are attached to VIPs and unauthorized persons in the country. This is contrary to a directive issued by the president when he assumed office.



Okiro's PSC board has been dissolved by President Buhari but Okiro refused to quit as chairman of PSC, using his illegitimate stay to perpetrate scams.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3j5htHuImaQ





Transcript of the conversation:



Mr. Okiro: My brother how na



Mr. Dauda: How are you sir



Mr. Okiro: Fine o… I am visiting your matter today



Mr. Dauda: Okay. I’ve been trying your line, I can’t reach you for the past three, four days now



Mr. Okiro: Ha! Ha!



Mr. Dauda Yes Sir … Errm… Thiis boy came to me begging me to talk to you, to plead with ou about his promotion



Mr. Okiro: who...



Mr. Dauda: Jimoh Force PRO



Mr. Okiro: Okay, Okay, we are working on that



Mr. Dauda: Okay. Thank you very much sir



Mr. Okiro: Even your own, I am putting you for CP



Mr. Dauda: Thank you very much. I appreciate sir



Mr. Okiro: Yes



Mr. Dauda: Thank you sir



Mr. Okiro: Yea, thank you



Mr. Dauda: May God bless you



Mr. Okiro: Yea… okay



Mr. Dauda: Okay!





http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/01/police-promotion-scandal-leaked-phone-conversation-exposes-buharis-chief-personal Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro 1 Like





Buhari's men breaking all known records of corruption. Of course, simply following their boss footsteps.



By the way, so that lousy Jimoh is also seeking for a promotion?



At best, what he deserves is a police sergeant in one remote village in Abeokuta.



.....No be outside Buhari dey,crase world,

Nah crase man be that..................... ,

Animal in crase man skiny,crase world,

Nah crase world be that oooo...............

Respect Fela-the great. 14 Likes

That's integrity 2 Likes

If a snake can swallow cash, then this is the least of surprises 4 Likes

This is not the Nigeria we want...This can't be it..

Tufiakwa! !



Nigeria n3eds to start afresh!! 9 Likes

Nigeria image are been battered by all and sundry. 5 Likes

Listen to the great Fela song attached 7 Likes

AirFireEarthH20:

Listen to great Fela song attached

Animals dey put tie o..



Animals dey wear Agbada..



Animals dey swallow money o..



dunkem21:





Animals dey put tie o..



Animals dey wear Agbada..



Animals dey swallow money o..



...



God bless you my brother... my phone no gree upload the song





May God bless Fela Anikulapo Kuti



May He continue to bless Chief Gani Fawehimi. Amen God bless you my brother... my phone no gree upload the songMay God bless Fela Anikulapo KutiMay He continue to bless Chief Gani Fawehimi. Amen 6 Likes

Where Is the leak tape? Rubbish and nonsense news 1 Like

Apc and buhari are the pillars of corruption. 4 Likes

I'm just here to see what the moniker with the highest likes would say. 1 Like





No wonder he's got the liver to misbehave cos of backing from oga at the top.



And it's high time Nigerians calls for Okiro sack.



Buboo presidency is a cesspool of corruption. Hmnnn...same Moshood police PRO that insulted Governor Ortom is also involvedNo wonder he's got the liver to misbehave cos of backing from oga at the top.And it's high time Nigerians calls for Okiro sack.Buboo presidency is a cesspool of corruption. 5 Likes

Thanks to the SW for voting massively for "Mr. Integrity" 9 Likes

If you are not corrupt or having the tenacity to remain corrupt,don't come near Buhari.

This same Okiro was publicly alleged,with evidence,to be corrupt sometime in 2015,yet Buhari retained him.

This Buhari government will turn out to be the most scandalous in Nigeria's history and that's the reason him and his cronies are desperate for him to retain power,to cover up their massive corruption scandals and other misdeeds,and that's the reason why sane people must all come together to boot him out,anyway possible. 8 Likes

Buhari na thief him be claiming to be holier than angels. 2 Likes

doctokwus:

If you are not corrupt or having the tenacity to remain corrupt,don't come near Buhari.

This same Okiro was publicly alleged,with evidence,to be corrupt sometime in 2015,yet Buhari retained.

Eya.



You follow shout Sai Baba. Eya.You follow shout Sai Baba. 4 Likes

EternalTruths:







Eya.



You follow shout Sai Baba. So what!So you would have stuck with a Jonathan?

This country is completely finished 1 Like

If there is one thing I absolutely hate about Buhari is his reluctance to take disciplinary action against his erring immediate subordinates. This is a man who sometimes places personal loyalty above the national interest. It is an inexcusable character flaw, and as for Mr Okiro I wonder which president in his right mind would nominate such a failed former IG to head the PSC. Only Jonathan high on ogogoro comes to mind 4 Likes

Lusola15:

This country is completely finished

may God help us may God help us

Hmm

I wonder why this breaking news comes early into the morning

JasonScolari:

Thanks to the SW for voting massively for "Mr. Integrity" Same way we voted massively for "Mr otuoke" who also failed us like that boy from daura Same way we voted massively for "Mr otuoke" who also failed us like that boy from daura

Paperwhite:

.....No be outside Buhari dey,crase world,

Nah crase man be that..................... ,

Animal in crase man skiny,crase world,

Nah crase world be that oooo...............

Respect Fela-the great. BUT HIS EWEDU MUSLIM BRETHREN BETRAYED HIM BUT HIS EWEDU MUSLIM BRETHREN BETRAYED HIM 1 Like

APC should go already please.



And why is Mike Okiro, one of the fathers of police corruption still in charge of the PSC?





Buhari makes Abacha look like an Economist. I would have said except for the killings, but fulani herdsmen are killing more in number than Abacha's death squad. 2 Likes

doctokwus:

If you are not corrupt or having the tenacity to remain corrupt,don't come near Buhari.

This same Okiro was publicly alleged,with evidence,to be corrupt sometime in 2015,yet Buhari retained him.

This Buhari government will turn out to be the most scandalous in Nigeria's history and that's the reason him and his cronies are desperate for him to retain power,to cover up their massive corruption scandals and other misdeeds,and that's the reason why sane people must all come together to boot him out,anyway possible.

Oga the president does not have the power to remove the chairman of the PSC so don't go blaming Buhari for Okiro's corruption Oga the president does not have the power to remove the chairman of the PSC so don't go blaming Buhari for Okiro's corruption

Still nothing will happen. Corruption is only financial in Baba’s book 1 Like

Hofbrauhaus:

This is not the Nigeria we want...This can't be it..

Tufiakwa! !



Nigeria n3eds to start afresh!!

Afresh...?

U mean rebooting? Afresh...?U mean rebooting? 1 Like