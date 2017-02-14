₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by ijustdey: 9:04am
Except the government acts fast, Nigerians may have no other choice than to buy petrol above N145 per litre.
https://www.thecable.ng/pump-price-increase-likely-landing-cost-petrol-rises-n145
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by sarrki(m): 9:05am
Why nah?
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by Airforce1(m): 9:05am
We no go gree
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by GossipHeart(m): 11:34am
Thank God
I hope it keeps increasing so that before next month it will hit 700 naira
1 Like
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by Icansing(f): 11:34am
Is Buhari still alive? Yes or no,,, like for yes share for no
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by pat077: 11:34am
OK
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by bukolaSaraki: 11:34am
ds not a new thing, abeg, pass d mic 2 d guy below me.
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by 9jakohai(m): 11:34am
Build more refinereis
Build more refineries
Government build more refineries
NNPC , more refinereies.
Build more refineries
Build more refineries
Dangote build more refineries
Adenuga build a refinery
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by gurunlocker: 11:35am
The problem here is people won't protest about this or complain because it is APC.....
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by unclezuma: 11:35am
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by justicejay(m): 11:35am
Really?
Which way nigeria?
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:35am
When will it increase now?...it has been Ling I dey hear say he go I crease ...abeg enof of speculation...be factual..its 143 here in agege
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by hucienda: 11:36am
Sai Chain-ji!!
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by TerrorSquad147: 11:36am
R
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by tolexy007(m): 11:36am
sarrki:
is that all u can say?
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by link2ok(m): 11:36am
Ok
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by madridguy(m): 11:36am
ok
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by obembet(m): 11:37am
This is why u must vote for Buhari in 2019
|Re: Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 by Akinaukwa: 11:37am
The government should act fast cos its gonna hit real real bad on innocent Nigerians.
