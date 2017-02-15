₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Valentine: The Night Of Woes by HenryDion(m): 9:07am On Feb 14
Tonight is going to be the night of all nights. The most beautiful mortals have ever behold. A night where the birds sings without a moment rest. A night where you get lost in his eyes and his enchanting alluring voice, captivating. A night where the twinky stars become more visible.
He's going to treat you as if you were princess Cinderella herself. He will hold your hands like the most delicate of all ever known. His gaze will consume you and his gentleness, out of this world.
He won't be restricted by mere money. He Will spend it all on you. He won't be restricted by time, there will be lots of it. You will feel like a woman for the first time in your life. A feeling that has remain dormant within. Tonight will look like the only night that will ever be. Tonight will erase your plans for other nights. He's stares, his voice and gestures will assure you that.
But remember, even the devil himself can act as an angel of light flawlessly. Remember, there are many more nights ahead. I really want you to remember that tonight is nothing but a mere illusion of love.
Red candles don't dissipate love. Roses doesn't foretell of it's power. The only purpose tonight might serve is the planting of a seed into a fertile land which may become a ripe bountiful harvest 9 months from now. Don't be deceived. Your dignity worth more than mere ice cream. It worths more than a mere suya or roses. In fact, no gift equals the importance of your dignity.
Don't feel like you owe him. Don't you ever have such a stale guilty of a feeling. What's love if it's not selfless? What's love if a condition is placed? It is indeed nothing but LUST.
Forsake my advice, and you will see the devil in him moments after. Forsake my advice, and you will start seeing signs of a disease. Forsake my advice, and a cry will be heard 9 months from now. Forsake my advice, and you will be filled with shame and regrets. 'Had i known" might ring evidently even to your own ears.
Valentine is about selfless love. It's about visiting the less privileges. It's about changing the world to LOVE.
TODAY IS ALL ABOUT LOVE.
Happy VAL from Henry Ibeleme
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by HenryDion(m): 5:01pm On Feb 14
Happy Val to Humprey Precious, Fred Imoh.. Happy Val to my sweet Nairalanders, especially to Billyonaire and explorer.
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by stonemind(m): 10:35pm On Feb 14
chaaaaaaaaaaaaaaiiiii can't believe my eyes so I'm second to comment
pls be aware of 419 this precious space of mine is not for sale!!!! thanks
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by Jeffrey12(m): 10:35pm On Feb 14
Sheybe na dix night boys and girls dey..........??
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by IamDejman(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
Our level of being single dinor allow us to understand Op
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by hahn(m): 10:37pm On Feb 14
I read it
NOT
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by helinues: 10:37pm On Feb 14
hmmmmm
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by Vizzim(m): 10:37pm On Feb 14
Valentine never finish.
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by KKKWHITE(m): 10:37pm On Feb 14
Does love still exist without money
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by joliyp(f): 10:38pm On Feb 14
nothing speciaj am in ma rum .........abt to sleep...boring day
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by etcme: 10:38pm On Feb 14
If only they will hear.
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by highrise07(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
a girl somewhere is reading this epistle now and at the same time enjoying a very long and Sweet cassava. words don't change men , experience does
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by skillful01: 10:41pm On Feb 14
OK
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by auntysimbiat(f): 10:43pm On Feb 14
hmmmm
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:44pm On Feb 14
Seen.
Next
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:48pm On Feb 14
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by highrise07(m): 10:51pm On Feb 14
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by highrise07(m): 10:55pm On Feb 14
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by samwise180: 10:55pm On Feb 14
John legend ft ludacris-tonight song explain it all
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by Boomboost(m): 11:03pm On Feb 14
You this man trying to extort people of their money, God will deal with you in His time.
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by Switup: 11:10pm On Feb 14
KKKWHITE:yes. But it is as rear as ....
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by steveturner24(m): 11:11pm On Feb 14
Wow, I should have asked you out Na
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by rattlesnake(m): 11:12pm On Feb 14
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by victorious001(f): 11:12pm On Feb 14
Bia Mr trusted data plans....y are u like this? the thunder that will fire u z still twerking in the prescence of the most high.
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by tosyne2much(m): 11:24pm On Feb 14
HenryDion, I swear this your write-up make sense die just that it will not go well with the ladies
Nice one jawe
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by Berlynn(f): 11:27pm On Feb 14
thank God i am home nd alone tonight.... y'al keep On shading girls like una be saint... Girls dis girls tat... i give up
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by tosyne2much(m): 11:27pm On Feb 14
joliyp:In other words, the write-up does not interest you shey?
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by Enaburekhanjosh(m): 11:28pm On Feb 14
Let today come and pass joor...its so annoying, some short girls be putting on red and be looking like fire extinguisher
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by tosyne2much(m): 11:29pm On Feb 14
Berlynn:hmmmm
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by tosyne2much(m): 11:37pm On Feb 14
ugochukwufrenzy:No mind am.. Rapture go soon catch up with the guy next time wey him wan scam
|Re: Valentine: The Night Of Woes by Puah(f): 11:41pm On Feb 14
victorious001:hahahahaha ..
