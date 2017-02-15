Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Valentine: The Night Of Woes (2921 Views)

Tonight is going to be the night of all nights. The most beautiful mortals have ever behold. A night where the birds sings without a moment rest. A night where you get lost in his eyes and his enchanting alluring voice, captivating. A night where the twinky stars become more visible.



He's going to treat you as if you were princess Cinderella herself. He will hold your hands like the most delicate of all ever known. His gaze will consume you and his gentleness, out of this world.



He won't be restricted by mere money. He Will spend it all on you. He won't be restricted by time, there will be lots of it. You will feel like a woman for the first time in your life. A feeling that has remain dormant within. Tonight will look like the only night that will ever be. Tonight will erase your plans for other nights. He's stares, his voice and gestures will assure you that.



But remember, even the devil himself can act as an angel of light flawlessly. Remember, there are many more nights ahead. I really want you to remember that tonight is nothing but a mere illusion of love.



Red candles don't dissipate love. Roses doesn't foretell of it's power. The only purpose tonight might serve is the planting of a seed into a fertile land which may become a ripe bountiful harvest 9 months from now. Don't be deceived. Your dignity worth more than mere ice cream. It worths more than a mere suya or roses. In fact, no gift equals the importance of your dignity.



Don't feel like you owe him. Don't you ever have such a stale guilty of a feeling. What's love if it's not selfless? What's love if a condition is placed? It is indeed nothing but LUST.



Forsake my advice, and you will see the devil in him moments after. Forsake my advice, and you will start seeing signs of a disease. Forsake my advice, and a cry will be heard 9 months from now. Forsake my advice, and you will be filled with shame and regrets. 'Had i known" might ring evidently even to your own ears.



Valentine is about selfless love. It's about visiting the less privileges. It's about changing the world to LOVE.



TODAY IS ALL ABOUT LOVE.



Happy VAL from Henry Ibeleme

Happy Val to Humprey Precious, Fred Imoh.. Happy Val to my sweet Nairalanders, especially to Billyonaire and explorer.















































Sheybe na dix night boys and girls dey..........?? 2 Likes

Our level of being single dinor allow us to understand Op

NOT

hmmmmm

Valentine never finish.

Does love still exist without money

nothing speciaj am in ma rum .........abt to sleep...boring day 2 Likes

If only they will hear.

a girl somewhere is reading this epistle now and at the same time enjoying a very long and Sweet cassava. words don't change men , experience does

OK

hmmmm

Next

15gb for 1,200 ...baba the baba..ur lıes çan move mountaın.

ugochukwufrenzy:

.15gb for 1,200 ...baba the baba..ur lıes çan move mountaın.

John legend ft ludacris-tonight song explain it all

You this man trying to extort people of their money, God will deal with you in His time.

KKKWHITE:

Does love still exist without money yes. But it is as rear as ....

joliyp:

nothing speciaj am in ma rum .........abt to sleep...boring day Wow, I should have asked you out Na

HenryDion:

what are u talking about bra what are u talking about bra

Bia Mr trusted data plans....y are u like this? the thunder that will fire u z still twerking in the prescence of the most high.





Nice one jawe HenryDion, I swear this your write-up make sense die just that it will not go well with the ladies

thank God i am home nd alone tonight.... y'al keep On shading girls like una be saint... Girls dis girls tat... i give up 1 Like

joliyp:

nothing speciaj am in ma rum .........abt to sleep...boring day In other words, the write-up does not interest you shey?

Let today come and pass joor...its so annoying, some short girls be putting on red and be looking like fire extinguisher

Berlynn:

thank God i am home nd alone tonight.... y'al keep On shading girls like una be saint... Girls dis girls tat... i give up hmmmm

ugochukwufrenzy:

.15gb for 1,200 ...baba the baba..ur lıes çan move mountaın. No mind am.. Rapture go soon catch up with the guy next time wey him wan scam