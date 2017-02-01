₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by contactmorak: 9:37pm On Feb 09
Bamburi Estate residents in Nairobi Kenya witnessed pure drama after prostitutes ambushed a man who allegedly refused to pay them.
A video of about three prostitutes ambushing the man after a night of passion and marathon sex is doing rounds online giving men a sneak peek of what can happen when they tried knocking these twilight girls’ hustle.
According to sources, the man had a nice time with the hookers but decided to leave early in the morning without paying them.
The girls, however, have seen many like him and managed to bust him just before he could drive off in his Honda.
They embarrassed him by roughing him up as they demanded their pay. A crowd watched as the drama unfolded.
Watch it on the clip below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDFXU88VXvk
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/prostitutes-shamed-man-publicly-for.html
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by contactmorak: 9:38pm On Feb 09
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by LIBSocials: 9:39pm On Feb 09
Serves him right
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by SINZ(m): 9:41pm On Feb 09
Why people patronize prostitutes still irks me
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by dabrightt: 9:43pm On Feb 09
I sence movie
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by Chidonc: 9:45pm On Feb 09
lol, only in Kenya things like this happen, how I wish buhari is there President ...
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by omega25red(m): 9:46pm On Feb 09
who understands the language they are speaking? can you translate? and how come the man's car refuse to move?
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by contactmorak: 9:56pm On Feb 09
omega25red:
that's Swahili
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by Caustics: 10:27pm On Feb 09
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by Tazmode(m): 10:27pm On Feb 09
Kenya and marathon everything
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by princeade86(f): 10:27pm On Feb 09
Kenya again
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by jeftalene(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
Really
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by Adaowerri111: 10:28pm On Feb 09
Hope say na Kenya
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by TheSlyone2(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
Marathon indeed!!!
I hope he completed 14 rounds
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by ipobarecriminals: 10:28pm On Feb 09
shameless people
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by AshawoGirl(f): 10:30pm On Feb 09
That is how Nigeria boys are. 90% of them have small preek
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by sotall(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by slurryeye: 10:31pm On Feb 09
Na wa o
News in Africa now, is either is about sex, killing, kidnapping, or fraud
In honesty, what is our problem in Africa?
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by nabegibeg: 10:31pm On Feb 09
devil dey works sha
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by nabegibeg: 10:31pm On Feb 09
dem use sex swear for kenyans ?
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by EKITI001: 10:32pm On Feb 09
AshawoGirl:hahaha
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by 9jizzy(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
I'm not surprised....
Kenya & Marathon Things.
Everybody for that country just dey do things fast fast like say them they fastfoward them.
WELL E BE LIKE CHELSEA DON COPY DEM THIS SEASON
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by oatzeal(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
LIBSocials:
hmmmm... ok den
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by Haute: 10:33pm On Feb 09
AshawoGirl:
You would know, right?
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by okooloyun1(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
bush meat don catch d hunter
|Re: Prostitutes Shamed Man Publicly For Running Away After Night Of Marathon Sex by Tbillz(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
So much sex pages on the front page this night, I guess the moderator after a hectic day is Hot!!! All work n no play mayne na disaster
