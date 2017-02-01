



A video of about three prostitutes ambushing the man after a night of passion and marathon sex is doing rounds online giving men a sneak peek of what can happen when they tried knocking these twilight girls’ hustle.



According to sources, the man had a nice time with the hookers but decided to leave early in the morning without paying them.



The girls, however, have seen many like him and managed to bust him just before he could drive off in his Honda.



They embarrassed him by roughing him up as they demanded their pay. A crowd watched as the drama unfolded.



Watch it on the clip below







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDFXU88VXvk





