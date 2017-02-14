₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,053 members, 3,364,721 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 04:21 PM

Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) (10490 Views)

Groom Lies Down As Bride Spreads His Legs. Photo Goes Viral / Guy Kneels To Beg A Girl In Enugu (Video, Photos) / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Plus Size Lady & Her Man Goes Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Ipisi(m): 2:27pm
True Love Never DIES: Watch Two Very Old Couple Showcase the "Best Valentine Day" Dance so Far going Viral


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PYAAvTLbq8

These Two couples dancing video is currently going viral on the Internet
Happy Valentine's day to you all. I believe the age of these couples should be above 80 years and their love and bond seems to be still very strong.

May we live to celebrate like them and beyond them in Jesus mighty Name. Amen!

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 2:29pm
Rare to see anymore.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by TrapQueen77(f): 2:43pm
grin


Now men are very different.. undecided lipsrsealed



With all these social media... Nothing is impossible... angry

1 Like

Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 3:00pm
Lovely
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by veekid(m): 3:02pm
which country is this please?
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by orimipe(f): 3:03pm
Goals

God help me
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 3:04pm
lol
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by blont(m): 3:04pm
love u 2 d end of days.
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:04pm
cheesy cheesy
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by tendercharles(m): 3:04pm
Love beyond physical looks.

1 Like

Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by judecares1: 3:05pm
PLS CAN SOMEONE TELL ME WAT IS SPECIAL ABT DIS POST?
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by chubbygal(f): 3:05pm
Bad babes and guys those days

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:05pm
Lmao I love thisssss grin grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Pvin: 3:05pm
Love till Death do us part
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Wenebadu(f): 3:06pm
The good old days.... Role and activity theory of ageing explains that very well
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by tintingz(m): 3:06pm
Wow. It is good to see them happy.
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by shiki(m): 3:06pm
I believe the two rocked during their time
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by GiaGunn(f): 3:06pm
Sweet
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by zpakln: 3:06pm
lol


Lovers recreate the Adam and Eve scenario as a way of taking love to the beginning where it all started.

How do you see this?

See more intimating images here=> http://www.ngcube.com/valentinesday-lovers-recreate-the-adam-and-eve-scenario-see-photos/
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 3:06pm
Totally made me smile. Awwwesome!

2 Likes

Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:06pm
grin grin grin grin grin.. From Where did u dig that up?
chubbygal:
Bad babes and guys those days

2 Likes

Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by ChimuchiYola: 3:08pm
Ipisi:
True Love Never DIES: Watch Two Very Old Couple Showcase the "Best Valentine Day" Dance so Far going Viral


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PYAAvTLbq8

These Two couples dancing video is currently going viral on the Internet
Happy Valentine's day to you all. I believe the age of these couples should be above 80 years and their love and bond seems to be still very strong.

May we live to celebrate like them and beyond them in Jesus mighty Name. Amen!






Oh My world....Naija Babes come and see real love oooh


Buhari come ooo
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Micah360(m): 3:09pm
Nice Bt really funny
grin grin grin
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by toluwalopsy(f): 3:09pm
.
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by horlanrewaju11: 3:10pm
so lovely grin
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Vizzim(m): 3:11pm
Genuine and Deep love.. Not what is being distributed around in dis era.
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by tydi(m): 3:12pm
I dedicated this SPACE to my AMIABLE wife.

hapi val baby

I don buy dis land here as my Valentine gift,remain to build am mansion.























































smh













love you
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by LIBSocials: 3:14pm
This is sweet
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by HARDDON: 3:16pm
BADT couple doing two steps ! grin

MiLikey!
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by abike12(f): 3:16pm
Awwww smiley smiley smiley smiley
Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by zpakln: 3:18pm
Very lovely


Mobile users, You can download the video here => http://www.ngcube.com/video-of-old-couples-valentines-day-dance-goes-viral-download-here/

(0) (1) (Reply)

Why Ladies Of Nowadays Dress Like Oloshos (sluts) / .. / ~How Many Boyfriends/Galfriends Do You Have?~

Viewing this topic: eminikansoso(m), Friedyokes, OnowuOra(m), Cherechukwu(m), eboniest(f), timay(m), stan567(m), AdetayoS(m), wayitis, HookesLaw, GreenMavro, Plutus, deedeemob(m), bluaero(m), orimipe(f), Benard94(m), labakeJ(f), Bettymama, aniland, silvermist(f), Temyayo88, ibukunoluwat(f), sirequity(m), jide114(m), Stephanie1235(f), Scream(m), Iniotong(m), lrdval, chrissyjay, kenraj(m), landuhelen, Cokesboy and 101 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.