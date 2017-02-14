₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Ipisi(m): 2:27pm
True Love Never DIES: Watch Two Very Old Couple Showcase the "Best Valentine Day" Dance so Far going Viral
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PYAAvTLbq8
These Two couples dancing video is currently going viral on the Internet
Happy Valentine's day to you all. I believe the age of these couples should be above 80 years and their love and bond seems to be still very strong.
May we live to celebrate like them and beyond them in Jesus mighty Name. Amen!
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 2:29pm
Rare to see anymore.
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by TrapQueen77(f): 2:43pm
Now men are very different..
With all these social media... Nothing is impossible...
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 3:00pm
Lovely
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by veekid(m): 3:02pm
which country is this please?
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by orimipe(f): 3:03pm
Goals
God help me
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 3:04pm
lol
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by blont(m): 3:04pm
love u 2 d end of days.
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:04pm
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by tendercharles(m): 3:04pm
Love beyond physical looks.
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by judecares1: 3:05pm
PLS CAN SOMEONE TELL ME WAT IS SPECIAL ABT DIS POST?
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by chubbygal(f): 3:05pm
Bad babes and guys those days
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:05pm
Lmao I love thisssss
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Pvin: 3:05pm
Love till Death do us part
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Wenebadu(f): 3:06pm
The good old days.... Role and activity theory of ageing explains that very well
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by tintingz(m): 3:06pm
Wow. It is good to see them happy.
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by shiki(m): 3:06pm
I believe the two rocked during their time
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by GiaGunn(f): 3:06pm
Sweet
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by zpakln: 3:06pm
lol
Lovers recreate the Adam and Eve scenario as a way of taking love to the beginning where it all started.
How do you see this?
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 3:06pm
Totally made me smile. Awwwesome!
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:06pm
.. From Where did u dig that up?
chubbygal:
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by ChimuchiYola: 3:08pm
Ipisi:
Oh My world....Naija Babes come and see real love oooh
Buhari come ooo
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Micah360(m): 3:09pm
Nice Bt really funny
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by toluwalopsy(f): 3:09pm
.
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by horlanrewaju11: 3:10pm
so lovely
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by Vizzim(m): 3:11pm
Genuine and Deep love.. Not what is being distributed around in dis era.
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by tydi(m): 3:12pm
I dedicated this SPACE to my AMIABLE wife.
hapi val baby
I don buy dis land here as my Valentine gift,remain to build am mansion.
smh
love you
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by LIBSocials: 3:14pm
This is sweet
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by HARDDON: 3:16pm
BADT couple doing two steps !
MiLikey!
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by abike12(f): 3:16pm
Awwww
|Re: Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) by zpakln: 3:18pm
Very lovely
