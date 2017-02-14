Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Old Couple's Valentine's Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos) (10490 Views)

Groom Lies Down As Bride Spreads His Legs. Photo Goes Viral / Guy Kneels To Beg A Girl In Enugu (Video, Photos) / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Plus Size Lady & Her Man Goes Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

True Love Never DIES: Watch Two Very Old Couple Showcase the "Best Valentine Day" Dance so Far going Viral





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PYAAvTLbq8



These Two couples dancing video is currently going viral on the Internet

Happy Valentine's day to you all. I believe the age of these couples should be above 80 years and their love and bond seems to be still very strong.



May we live to celebrate like them and beyond them in Jesus mighty Name. Amen! These Two couples dancing video is currently going viral on the InternetHappy Valentine's day to you all. I believe the age of these couples should be above 80 years and their love and bond seems to be still very strong.May we live to celebrate like them and beyond them in Jesus mighty Name. Amen! 3 Likes 3 Shares

Rare to see anymore. 11 Likes 1 Share







Now men are very different..







With all these social media... Nothing is impossible... Now men are very different..With all these social media... Nothing is impossible... 1 Like

Lovely

which country is this please?

Goals



God help me

lol

love u 2 d end of days.

Love beyond physical looks. 1 Like

PLS CAN SOMEONE TELL ME WAT IS SPECIAL ABT DIS POST?

Bad babes and guys those days 2 Likes 2 Shares

Lmao I love thisssss 2 Likes 1 Share

Love till Death do us part

The good old days.... Role and activity theory of ageing explains that very well

Wow. It is good to see them happy.

I believe the two rocked during their time

Sweet







Lovers recreate the Adam and Eve scenario as a way of taking love to the beginning where it all started.



How do you see this?



See more intimating images here=> lolLovers recreate the Adam and Eve scenario as a way of taking love to the beginning where it all started.How do you see this?See more intimating images here=> http://www.ngcube.com/valentinesday-lovers-recreate-the-adam-and-eve-scenario-see-photos/

Totally made me smile. Awwwesome! 2 Likes

.. From Where did u dig that up? chubbygal:

Bad babes and guys those days .. From Where did u dig that up? 2 Likes

Ipisi:

True Love Never DIES: Watch Two Very Old Couple Showcase the "Best Valentine Day" Dance so Far going Viral





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PYAAvTLbq8



These Two couples dancing video is currently going viral on the Internet

Happy Valentine's day to you all. I believe the age of these couples should be above 80 years and their love and bond seems to be still very strong.



May we live to celebrate like them and beyond them in Jesus mighty Name. Amen!













Oh My world....Naija Babes come and see real love oooh





Buhari come ooo Oh My world....Naija Babes come and see real love ooohBuhari come ooo



Nice Bt really funny

.

so lovely

Genuine and Deep love.. Not what is being distributed around in dis era.

I dedicated this SPACE to my AMIABLE wife.



hapi val baby



I don buy dis land here as my Valentine gift,remain to build am mansion.















































































































smh



























love you

This is sweet





MiLikey! BADT couple doing two steps !MiLikey!

Awwww