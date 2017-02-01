₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics)
|Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by stephenduru: 2:53pm
Speaker Yakubu Dogara today inaugurated the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Tactical Committee on Economic Recession.
All things being equal,recession will be a thing of the past in Nigeria.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/speaker-dogara-inaugurates-committee-to.html
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by stephenduru: 2:54pm
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by HungerBAD: 2:54pm
Good.
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by Airforce1(m): 2:57pm
No single youth in the team to give them fresh ideas
Old people everywhere
But when they want to campaign they remember the youths..
7 Likes
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by hucienda: 2:57pm
Where are the professionals - economists, finance experts and so on?Na di same ol' gang.
The country is not yet serious to pull out of this recession.
6 Likes
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by chiefolododo(m): 3:05pm
Na committee go end recession? #shm
5 Likes
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by sarrki(m): 3:08pm
Speaker let me educate you
The first thing you have to do is cut down the budget of the house
Secondly Mr speaker stop padding
Three make sure pib have a speedy attention
That's all
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by Musampa73(m): 3:25pm
Na them bunch of rogues element.
This place/location is the best place for boko bois to attack but dey won't.
Believe them at your own peril.
Mtcheeew
4 Likes
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by emmabest2000(m): 3:57pm
Musampa73:
@Boko bois e kwa ? Hmmmmmm .....
jiinxed:
Say it again ...
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by Jeffrey12(m): 3:57pm
Na wahh for this country oo
Na now them know say recession dey.
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by jiinxed: 3:58pm
These illiterates?
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 3:58pm
It seems these guys are locked in a room till they age, then they are brought out and put in these positions because before you can be in any important position in naija you must be wrinkly old
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by MabraO: 4:00pm
These Nigerian politicians are sick in the head. So na comitteee go end the recession for the country abi na sound policies?
Choi Nigeria no fit better I swear
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by onadana: 4:00pm
What is wrong with these people abeg?Do we need committee to end recession?Are they working for free.Are the political class not recession themselves?
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by AheadMarket(m): 4:02pm
Comedy
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by RockHard: 4:02pm
Another jamboree to chop awa moni.
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by gbegemaster(m): 4:02pm
Really? I thought measures have already been put in place.
If I had a Dollar for everytime I heard the word "measures"......
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by autonomous22: 4:02pm
Na today.
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by KanwuliaExtra: 4:02pm
And the sham continues. . . . .
Illiterates in Power!
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by Eaa247(m): 4:02pm
charade! funny!! how do u end recession wen a single house thief member's sitting allowance is more dan d annual salary of 30 workers in a govt agency .
hw can u end recession wen there there r no laws to patronise made in naija goods.
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by trigger22: 4:03pm
To get us out of recession,and dey will still get fat allowances for doing dis.
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by Keneking: 4:03pm
Useless committee
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by Acetyl(m): 4:03pm
Must a committee be inaugurated? U guys should better apologize to Ngozie and invite her back. She can use her influence for some stuffs. What a scam we are into... This nation is irredeemable with this set of people
2 Likes
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by yinkslinks(m): 4:04pm
Hahahahah in Nigeria?
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:05pm
End recession?, simple, cut ur excess spending
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by SalamRushdie: 4:05pm
Once they impeach the failed president Nigeria will be out of recession in 22month and back to growth In 3 years ..Any other suggestion will be a waste of time
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by uzoclinton(m): 4:06pm
OLD MEN, EVERYWHERE YOU LOOK
This should be the motto of Nigeria's house of representative
|Re: Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) by lonelydora(m): 4:06pm
Old fool.s that don't even know basic economics
