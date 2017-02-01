Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dogara Inaugurates Committee To End Economic Recession In Nigeria(pics) (2122 Views)

Sharia Bill: Speaker Dogara Reacts / Speaker Dogara Visits Isreali Parliament (Photos) / How God Used Fayose To Pronounce Me Speaker – Dogara (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





All things being equal,recession will be a thing of the past in Nigeria.



Source: Speaker Yakubu Dogara today inaugurated the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Tactical Committee on Economic Recession.All things being equal,recession will be a thing of the past in Nigeria.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/speaker-dogara-inaugurates-committee-to.html

Good.

No single youth in the team to give them fresh ideas



Old people everywhere





But when they want to campaign they remember the youths.. 7 Likes

Where are the professionals - economists, finance experts and so on?Na di same ol' gang.



The country is not yet serious to pull out of this recession. 6 Likes

Na committee go end recession? #shm 5 Likes

Speaker let me educate you



The first thing you have to do is cut down the budget of the house



Secondly Mr speaker stop padding



Three make sure pib have a speedy attention



That's all 4 Likes 1 Share

Na them bunch of rogues element.

This place/location is the best place for boko bois to attack but dey won't.





Believe them at your own peril.



Mtcheeew 4 Likes

Musampa73:

Na them bunch of rogues element.



This place/location is the best place for boko bois to attack but dey won't.







Believe them at your own peril.





Mtcheeew



@Boko bois e kwa ? Hmmmmmm .....





jiinxed:

These illiterates?

Say it again ... @Boko bois e kwa ? Hmmmmmm .....Say it again ... 1 Like

Na wahh for this country oo





Na now them know say recession dey.

These illiterates?

It seems these guys are locked in a room till they age, then they are brought out and put in these positions because before you can be in any important position in naija you must be wrinkly old

These Nigerian politicians are sick in the head. So na comitteee go end the recession for the country abi na sound policies?

Choi Nigeria no fit better I swear

What is wrong with these people abeg?Do we need committee to end recession?Are they working for free.Are the political class not recession themselves? What is wrong with these people abeg?Do we need committee to end recession?Are they working for free.Are the political class not recession themselves?

Comedy

Another jamboree to chop awa moni. 1 Like

Really? I thought measures have already been put in place.



If I had a Dollar for everytime I heard the word "measures"...... 1 Like

Na today. 1 Like

And the sham continues. . . . .



Illiterates in Power! 1 Like

charade! funny!! how do u end recession wen a single house thief member's sitting allowance is more dan d annual salary of 30 workers in a govt agency .

hw can u end recession wen there there r no laws to patronise made in naija goods. 1 Like

To get us out of recession,and dey will still get fat allowances for doing dis. 1 Like

Useless committee 1 Like

Must a committee be inaugurated? U guys should better apologize to Ngozie and invite her back. She can use her influence for some stuffs. What a scam we are into... This nation is irredeemable with this set of people 2 Likes

Hahahahah in Nigeria? 1 Like

End recession?, simple, cut ur excess spending 1 Like

Once they impeach the failed president Nigeria will be out of recession in 22month and back to growth In 3 years ..Any other suggestion will be a waste of time 1 Like

OLD MEN, EVERYWHERE YOU LOOK





This should be the motto of Nigeria's house of representative