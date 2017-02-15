Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married (6254 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read:



"While people across the Atlantic are waiting for the announcement of a wedding date, I celebrate you today my beautiful WIFE @stelladamasus. You came into my life and gave me the right perspective. Thank you for being such a supportive wife, a remarkable mother to our kids and the glue that holds this home together. EVERYBODY deserves another shot at getting it right with love. I'm glad I got my second shot. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Even when I do things that deserve time out in the microwave , you love me still. Every single day, I just can't wait to come home to you because you are my SAFE PLACE. With you, everyday is Valentine's Day. I love you. #HappyValentinesDay #HappyWifeHappyLife #MyRib #MyWife #YouCompleteMe #DaBishopChronicles"





https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfvX3TlzwD/?hl=en Star actresses Stella Damasus and actress Doris Simeon's estranged husband, Daniel Ademinokan are married already. Her husband, Daniel Ademonikan revealed this via his romantic Valentine message to her.Read: 3 Likes

o ma leyin,ask Tonto,Nemesis is knocking@ ur door 10 Likes

Happy Married Life!



Doris Simeon had it all, but she just couldn't hold it down. Stella Damasus came into the picture long after the marriage to Doris had collapsed, so no one should hold any grudge against her for finding love the 3rd time with Daniel.



Infact, when Doris and Daniel fell apart, Stella was still happily married to her Nzeribe 2nd husband (I stand to be corrected).



If Jaiye Aboderin never passed away, she'll still be married to her 1st young love just like Omotola Jalade. 12 Likes

Ok 1 Like

Ok

While the bloggers were waiting...

Sweet babe. Always like her, but she's a it complicated. 1 Like

Husband snatcher



You steal another woman's husband and destroyed her home and life.



God has hated a divorcing. Your action if true and you're unrepentant, will not go unpunished 6 Likes

If they find happiness in each other



then





I wish them all the best 3 Likes

Vhhu

lalasticlala:

Star actresses Stella Damasus and actress Doris Simeon's estranged husband, Daniel Ademinokan are married already. Her husband, Daniel Ademonikan revealed this via his romantic Valentine message to her.



Read:





https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfvX3TlzwD/?hl=en







Hml to hem Hml to hem 2 Likes

sholatem:

o ma leyin,ask Tonto,Nemesis is knocking@ ur door



Yimu Yimu 2 Shares

lol

Old People. Mtcheew

How does that improve our economy? 1 Like

This kin marriage dey always pepper me for body.



What makes you think a man that left his wife and kid,won't leave you too...Love eyaf blind patapata 5 Likes

if u don't value what God gives u another person will tak it from u....enjoy Stella

.

MidolsStudent:

Doris Simeon

I must confess I used her picture to mast one time

the sense that you dont have is paining you the sense that you dont have is paining you 1 Like

Recycled brides and grooms! 4 Likes

Doris.....I knew it would come to this when you started the Triple D Show. Doris,Daniel and David Show.....you were showing everyone who cared to watch what you were enjoying.









How many of you watched Triple D Show?

Enjoy while it lasts

Husband snatcher 2 Likes

It is done

i give this marriage 2 years 2 Likes

i hope she wont kill this one like she killed abodunrin.



From abodurin to sammy okposo,to Nzeribe and now:a married man.





Karma in conjiuction with nemesis are rehearsing for u.



If u think u can hurt Edo woman's feelings and go scott-free,ask what toyin Aimakhu did to seun egbegbe.



Husband snatcher 1 Like

Second hand groom,third hand bride. Wetin even concern me self?

this lady is no longer pretty to me like the first ever film she did fugitive.

I still have her then image in my head even after 15yrs.

Hmmmm.....someone should tell us more

Oh