|Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by lalasticlala(m): 11:14pm On Feb 14
Star actresses Stella Damasus and actress Doris Simeon's estranged husband, Daniel Ademinokan are married already. Her husband, Daniel Ademonikan revealed this via his romantic Valentine message to her.
Read:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfvX3TlzwD/?hl=en
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by sholatem(f): 11:18pm On Feb 14
o ma leyin,ask Tonto,Nemesis is knocking@ ur door
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by StOla: 11:22pm On Feb 14
Happy Married Life!
Doris Simeon had it all, but she just couldn't hold it down. Stella Damasus came into the picture long after the marriage to Doris had collapsed, so no one should hold any grudge against her for finding love the 3rd time with Daniel.
Infact, when Doris and Daniel fell apart, Stella was still happily married to her Nzeribe 2nd husband (I stand to be corrected).
If Jaiye Aboderin never passed away, she'll still be married to her 1st young love just like Omotola Jalade.
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by MidolsStudent(m): 11:23pm On Feb 14
Ok
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by slurryeye: 11:23pm On Feb 14
Ok
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by joedams: 11:23pm On Feb 14
While the bloggers were waiting...
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by bizie(m): 11:23pm On Feb 14
Sweet babe. Always like her, but she's a it complicated.
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by grandstar(m): 11:23pm On Feb 14
Husband snatcher
You steal another woman's husband and destroyed her home and life.
God has hated a divorcing. Your action if true and you're unrepentant, will not go unpunished
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by ALAYORMII: 11:23pm On Feb 14
If they find happiness in each other
then
I wish them all the best
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by juliusocean(m): 11:24pm On Feb 14
Vhhu
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Cyriloha(m): 11:24pm On Feb 14
lalasticlala:
Hml to hem
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Iphone5: 11:24pm On Feb 14
sholatem:
Yimu
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by auntysimbiat(f): 11:24pm On Feb 14
lol
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by HYOTHi(m): 11:24pm On Feb 14
Old People. Mtcheew
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by UdyOgwoUde(m): 11:25pm On Feb 14
How does that improve our economy?
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by holatimmy(f): 11:25pm On Feb 14
This kin marriage dey always pepper me for body.
What makes you think a man that left his wife and kid,won't leave you too...Love eyaf blind patapata
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by toyinjimoh(m): 11:27pm On Feb 14
if u don't value what God gives u another person will tak it from u....enjoy Stella
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by UdyOgwoUde(m): 11:28pm On Feb 14
.
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by nabegibeg: 11:30pm On Feb 14
MidolsStudent:
the sense that you dont have is paining you
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by KanwuliaExtra: 11:30pm On Feb 14
Recycled brides and grooms!
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Swissheart(f): 11:31pm On Feb 14
Doris.....I knew it would come to this when you started the Triple D Show. Doris,Daniel and David Show.....you were showing everyone who cared to watch what you were enjoying.
How many of you watched Triple D Show?
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by olagbemi118(m): 11:34pm On Feb 14
Enjoy while it lasts
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Soccu(m): 11:34pm On Feb 14
Husband snatcher
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Preca(f): 11:36pm On Feb 14
It is done
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:36pm On Feb 14
i give this marriage 2 years
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by martineverest(m): 11:37pm On Feb 14
i hope she wont kill this one like she killed abodunrin.
From abodurin to sammy okposo,to Nzeribe and now:a married man.
Karma in conjiuction with nemesis are rehearsing for u.
If u think u can hurt Edo woman's feelings and go scott-free,ask what toyin Aimakhu did to seun egbegbe.
Husband snatcher
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by 2sydoflyf(m): 11:38pm On Feb 14
Second hand groom,third hand bride. Wetin even concern me self?
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by ekanDamie: 11:38pm On Feb 14
this lady is no longer pretty to me like the first ever film she did fugitive.
I still have her then image in my head even after 15yrs.
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Amebo1(m): 11:38pm On Feb 14
Hmmmm.....someone should tell us more
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:38pm On Feb 14
Oh
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by leofab(f): 11:39pm On Feb 14
Only if it will las more that Churchill/Tontoh
|Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by VickyRotex(f): 11:39pm On Feb 14
It Does Not Matter Your Age,it's Never Too Late To Discover Your Talent / Amazing$$:how Much Each Member Of The Real Housewives Makes!!! Cool $$$ / Working At Home And Making N100,000 Monthly?
