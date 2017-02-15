₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,220 members, 3,365,348 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 12:00 AM

Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married (6254 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by lalasticlala(m): 11:14pm On Feb 14
Star actresses Stella Damasus and actress Doris Simeon's estranged husband, Daniel Ademinokan are married already. Her husband, Daniel Ademonikan revealed this via his romantic Valentine message to her.

Read:

"While people across the Atlantic are waiting for the announcement of a wedding date, I celebrate you today my beautiful WIFE @stelladamasus. You came into my life and gave me the right perspective. Thank you for being such a supportive wife, a remarkable mother to our kids and the glue that holds this home together. EVERYBODY deserves another shot at getting it right with love. I'm glad I got my second shot. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Even when I do things that deserve time out in the microwave , you love me still. Every single day, I just can't wait to come home to you because you are my SAFE PLACE. With you, everyday is Valentine's Day. I love you. #HappyValentinesDay #HappyWifeHappyLife #MyRib #MyWife #YouCompleteMe #DaBishopChronicles"


https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfvX3TlzwD/?hl=en

3 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by sholatem(f): 11:18pm On Feb 14
o ma leyin,ask Tonto,Nemesis is knocking@ ur door undecided

10 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by StOla: 11:22pm On Feb 14
Happy Married Life!

Doris Simeon had it all, but she just couldn't hold it down. Stella Damasus came into the picture long after the marriage to Doris had collapsed, so no one should hold any grudge against her for finding love the 3rd time with Daniel.

Infact, when Doris and Daniel fell apart, Stella was still happily married to her Nzeribe 2nd husband (I stand to be corrected).

If Jaiye Aboderin never passed away, she'll still be married to her 1st young love just like Omotola Jalade.

12 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by MidolsStudent(m): 11:23pm On Feb 14
Ok

1 Like

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by slurryeye: 11:23pm On Feb 14
Ok
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by joedams: 11:23pm On Feb 14
While the bloggers were waiting...
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by bizie(m): 11:23pm On Feb 14
Sweet babe. Always like her, but she's a it complicated.

1 Like

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by grandstar(m): 11:23pm On Feb 14
Husband snatcher

You steal another woman's husband and destroyed her home and life.

God has hated a divorcing. Your action if true and you're unrepentant, will not go unpunished

6 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by ALAYORMII: 11:23pm On Feb 14
If they find happiness in each other

then


I wish them all the best

3 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by juliusocean(m): 11:24pm On Feb 14
Vhhu
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Cyriloha(m): 11:24pm On Feb 14
lalasticlala:
Star actresses Stella Damasus and actress Doris Simeon's estranged husband, Daniel Ademinokan are married already. Her husband, Daniel Ademonikan revealed this via his romantic Valentine message to her.

Read:


https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfvX3TlzwD/?hl=en



Hml to hem

2 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Iphone5: 11:24pm On Feb 14
sholatem:
o ma leyin,ask Tonto,Nemesis is knocking@ ur door undecided


Yimu undecided

2 Shares

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by auntysimbiat(f): 11:24pm On Feb 14
lol
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by HYOTHi(m): 11:24pm On Feb 14
Old People. Mtcheew undecided
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by UdyOgwoUde(m): 11:25pm On Feb 14
How does that improve our economy?

1 Like

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by holatimmy(f): 11:25pm On Feb 14
This kin marriage dey always pepper me for body.

What makes you think a man that left his wife and kid,won't leave you too...Love eyaf blind patapata

5 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by toyinjimoh(m): 11:27pm On Feb 14
if u don't value what God gives u another person will tak it from u....enjoy Stella
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by UdyOgwoUde(m): 11:28pm On Feb 14
.
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by nabegibeg: 11:30pm On Feb 14
MidolsStudent:
Doris Simeon
I must confess I used her picture to mast one time

the sense that you dont have is paining you

1 Like

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by KanwuliaExtra: 11:30pm On Feb 14
Recycled brides and grooms! cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Swissheart(f): 11:31pm On Feb 14
Doris.....I knew it would come to this when you started the Triple D Show. Doris,Daniel and David Show.....you were showing everyone who cared to watch what you were enjoying.




How many of you watched Triple D Show?
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by olagbemi118(m): 11:34pm On Feb 14
Enjoy while it lasts
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Soccu(m): 11:34pm On Feb 14
Husband snatcher

2 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Preca(f): 11:36pm On Feb 14
It is done
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:36pm On Feb 14
i give this marriage 2 years

2 Likes

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by martineverest(m): 11:37pm On Feb 14
i hope she wont kill this one like she killed abodunrin.

From abodurin to sammy okposo,to Nzeribe and now:a married man.


Karma in conjiuction with nemesis are rehearsing for u.

If u think u can hurt Edo woman's feelings and go scott-free,ask what toyin Aimakhu did to seun egbegbe.

Husband snatcher

1 Like

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by 2sydoflyf(m): 11:38pm On Feb 14
Second hand groom,third hand bride. Wetin even concern me self?
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by ekanDamie: 11:38pm On Feb 14
this lady is no longer pretty to me like the first ever film she did fugitive.
I still have her then image in my head even after 15yrs.
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Amebo1(m): 11:38pm On Feb 14
Hmmmm.....someone should tell us more
Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:38pm On Feb 14
Oh

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by leofab(f): 11:39pm On Feb 14
Only if it will las more that Churchill/Tontoh

1 Like

Re: Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Are Married by VickyRotex(f): 11:39pm On Feb 14
undecided undecided undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

It Does Not Matter Your Age,it's Never Too Late To Discover Your Talent / Amazing$$:how Much Each Member Of The Real Housewives Makes!!! Cool $$$ / Working At Home And Making N100,000 Monthly?

Viewing this topic: Kedro(m), martinsodo, Chukwuemeka007(m), subbylee, haywhy80, bollyano(f), Rahima, detagabriel(m), Collins0609(m), techgirlng(f), sharpman1(m), odeyinugbolahan(m), morisnewrain, Thefashionguru, sheky24, ayobakemi, awelekiti(m), PrinceDave001(m), dhardline(m), Meotoka, Segehvoice, Ray1251(m), botson(m), Missonas(f), didymario7(m), democrat001(m), donfeluche(m), KanwuliaExtra, Dotmanroy(m), annie74(f), princeabdulkpt(m), Pangea, iambijo(m), AABBIIMM, trustnobody01(m), OmoAussie, zebra, DJEhimond(m), xtivin(m), evy1(m), oluwaahmed, binary123(m), danderson, anthonykezy, free2blast(m), snapshot, koonbey(m), iamademorlar(m), pocohantas(f), binbass(m), haleemwale(m), Mintayo(m), petrov10, bamirotola, chival(f), Subtlelad(m), Jimi23(m), RGem(f), Jonwesley(m), barbienazom(f), AbbasJR(m), dominique(f), emteecve(m), likethat(m), Beisel4real, famosh, Artistree, lohresloco, Teeneyo(m), soderican(m), Anticorruption, Bibors(m), Sanchase, Ayodejh, stillwendy(f), donestk(m), selfemployed, chimerase2, coputa(m), mickyem(m), TellingItAsItIs, adoi, Gluthatione, TakeMeSerious, joxxy01(m), gleatz, Lange, joshboo(m), brogxy, christyybee and 204 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.