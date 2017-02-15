Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal (8224 Views)

Drama ensued on the floor of the Senate at the ongoing budget defence as the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola could not explain how N2bn ‘walked into his proposal’.



However, Fashola denied knowledge of the N2bn allocated to Regional Housing Scheme in the 2017 budget proposal of the ministry.



The minister, who appeared before the committee to defend the proposal, referred the lawmakers to the Ministry of Finance for information on the controversial item.



The item was labeled FMOW99934089.



“I know as much of it as you do,” Fashola told members of the committee.



He further noted that he had no knowledge on the N2bn allocation as it was discovered in the proposal after it was worked upon by the Ministry of Finance.



The Chairman of the committee, Senator Barnabas Gemade, requested that the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, be invited to explain the insertion of the allocation.



The following conversation ensued between Fashola and Gemade during the budget defence:



Gemade: Finally, what is this provision of N2bn for regional housing scheme? What is regional housing scheme? Where is it taking place? What is happening? Have you seen it on Page 18?



Fashola: It is not our project. It came in from, I think, the Budget (Office). It is a Ministry of Finance initiative; saying that they want to do what they called ‘family homes’. It is not from us.



Gemade: Yes, but they have put it here; otherwise, we will not be in the position to accept it.



Fashola: I know as much of it as you do sir.



Gemade: But you are here to defend this budget in totality.



Fashola: That is why I have come. I am explaining to you now, sir, on how it came into our budget. That is not what we submitted. We didn’t submit that proposal.



Gemade: So, will the ministry be kind enough to tell the people who put this in this budget to come forward and let us know?



Fashola: Please.



Gemade: Let us know what is regional housing programme because government cannot be operated in secrecy.



Fashola: I think the committee, if you permit me to bring this suggestion…



Gemade: …should invite them?



Fashola: Yes, sir.



Gemade: But you know the people; we don’t know them.



Fashola: No, sir. We just said finance sir.



Gemade: Finance ministry?



Fashola: Yes sir.



Gemade: We will write to the minister.



Fashola: Please do sir.



Gemade: (Pointing to the committee’s secretariat) Write to the minister: We have seen this line, which costs N2bn. Let them send information here for us to know what it is all about.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/15/budget-padding-senate-uncovers-n2bn-inserted-fasholas-proposal/





Is that not saint fashola, the double minister, old man with agility to steal













Is that not saint fashola, the double minister, old man with agility to steal

and d political EFCC would keep a blind eye and act dumb. 37 Likes

Regional Housing Scheme indeed. 3 Likes

It's na wa

It's very clear now that buhari has criminals as saints. 20 Likes

When the 2016 major padders were not prosecuted and PMB is away and he is in APC,what do u expect ? God is watching them. 25 Likes

I think senate have woke up to their responsibilities 6 Likes

I think senate have woke up to their responsibilities after several yrs of slumbering 1 Like

Will be very difficult for this country to stop corruption. The other day I met secondary school students saying they wanna become governor and ministers so they can build houses in Germany, US and other parts of the world. The other guy said he wanna be moving on 20 cars and power bike as escorts. The other guy said he will go and pack money abroad to come and paint the town red.



No one is talking about being a Professor

No one is talking about being an Engineer

No one is talking about being a Scientist/Doctor

No one is talking about being an Agriculturist

No one is talking about being an Entrepreneur



Corruption is even with the unborn child in Nigeria



I rest my case. 10 Likes 1 Share

APC barks and no bite hence the repadding 3 Likes









O karé ooo!!! 5 Likes

Thieves Everywhere!!! 2 Likes

this is too funny especially the intro



Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola could not explain how N2bn ‘walked into his proposal"





this is too funny especially the intro 21 Likes

lol



the executives should have know that the house is more experienced in budget padding



na like this our common wealth was legally stolen before our korokoro eyes in the past.



who says corruption is an incurable disease in Nigeria 1 Like

ole 1 Like

They are busy while they are hiding under the disguise of Fighting corruption 2 Likes

polithiefcians

#BudgetPadding2017Edition 6 Likes

Et tu Fashola!!!











And die War Against Corruption! 6 Likes

I don't think Fashola will be foolish to come out and defend this if he was complicit. Yes he is a thief too but a smart one. The finance guys have to be invited on this. 2 Likes

Who will sign the budget when passed?



Will it be flown to a man in coma or will Aso Rock forgers be assigned to do the deed?





Who will then address a joint session of the national assembly? Will it be kemi?



We wait and watch as the comedy unfolds? 1 Like

Technocrat



Rocket scientist



Budget padder... 10 Likes 1 Share

Federal government robbing Nigerians like MMM...by the time this government is thru with u guys, Una go scream MMM part 2 7 Likes

K

Lol..... see Chief zombie sarrki defend him 4 Likes

Why is fashola always claiming ignorance, the same way he claimed that he is not a contractor or website designer yet he paid 78,millions for opening a website, APC FIGHTING CORRUPTION INDEED, AWON JAGUDA 12 Likes

To create more darkness?

If only they can sustain the tempo and every committee work this way, believe you me our budget would reduce to 4 trillion or less, there are a lot of frivolous item in the budget that are just meant for siphoning the money. Buhari can not check all the budget document line by line. But if our senate and house committee are sincere enough to help matters, a lot would have been achieved. Mind you this is not a new thing, it has been the tradition of budget process in this country. We are just beginning to get things right. I wish this would be sustained. 3 Likes

Is that not the inqwuruptible fashola? 3 Likes

Drama. Does it mean the ministry of finance submitted another budget in the name of fashola's ministry?

And does it mean that the budget has to pass through the ministry of finance?

Nigeria na wa.



Polithiefians. 3 Likes