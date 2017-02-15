₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:09pm
Drama ensued on the floor of the Senate at the ongoing budget defence as the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola could not explain how N2bn ‘walked into his proposal’.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Jeffboi(m): 5:09pm
Is that not saint fashola, the double minister, old man with agility to steal
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by johnbuck81(m): 5:13pm
and d political EFCC would keep a blind eye and act dumb.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by etebefia: 5:13pm
Regional Housing Scheme indeed.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Brightology2(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by ogologoamu: 5:29pm
It's very clear now that buhari has criminals as saints.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by mrsfavour(f): 5:38pm
When the 2016 major padders were not prosecuted and PMB is away and he is in APC,what do u expect ? God is watching them.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by sunmike065(m): 5:44pm
I think senate have woke up to their responsibilities
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by sunmike065(m): 5:44pm
I think senate have woke up to their responsibilities after several yrs of slumbering
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by NextGovernor(m): 5:58pm
Will be very difficult for this country to stop corruption. The other day I met secondary school students saying they wanna become governor and ministers so they can build houses in Germany, US and other parts of the world. The other guy said he wanna be moving on 20 cars and power bike as escorts. The other guy said he will go and pack money abroad to come and paint the town red.
No one is talking about being a Professor
No one is talking about being an Engineer
No one is talking about being a Scientist/Doctor
No one is talking about being an Agriculturist
No one is talking about being an Entrepreneur
Corruption is even with the unborn child in Nigeria
I rest my case.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by searchng4love: 6:22pm
APC barks and no bite hence the repadding
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by unclezuma: 6:22pm
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Howmon: 6:22pm
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Wassce: 6:23pm
this is too funny especially the intro
Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola could not explain how N2bn ‘walked into his proposal"
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Sunky200(m): 6:23pm
the executives should have know that the house is more experienced in budget padding
na like this our common wealth was legally stolen before our korokoro eyes in the past.
who says corruption is an incurable disease in Nigeria
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by glossy6(f): 6:23pm
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Thisis2raw(m): 6:23pm
They are busy while they are hiding under the disguise of Fighting corruption
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Monalisa185(f): 6:24pm
polithiefcians
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by engrobidigbo: 6:24pm
#BudgetPadding2017Edition
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by wolesmile(m): 6:25pm
Et tu Fashola!!!
And die War Against Corruption!
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by stinggy(m): 6:25pm
I don't think Fashola will be foolish to come out and defend this if he was complicit. Yes he is a thief too but a smart one. The finance guys have to be invited on this.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by NuclearWinter: 6:25pm
Who will sign the budget when passed?
Will it be flown to a man in coma or will Aso Rock forgers be assigned to do the deed?
Who will then address a joint session of the national assembly? Will it be kemi?
We wait and watch as the comedy unfolds?
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by refreshrate: 6:25pm
Technocrat
Rocket scientist
Budget padder...
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by cr7lomo: 6:25pm
Federal government robbing Nigerians like MMM...by the time this government is thru with u guys, Una go scream MMM part 2
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by oyetunder: 6:26pm
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by gurunlocker: 6:27pm
Lol..... see Chief zombie sarrki defend him
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by BERNIMOORE: 6:27pm
Why is fashola always claiming ignorance, the same way he claimed that he is not a contractor or website designer yet he paid 78,millions for opening a website, APC FIGHTING CORRUPTION INDEED, AWON JAGUDA
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by slap1(m): 6:29pm
To create more darkness?
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Newbiee: 6:29pm
If only they can sustain the tempo and every committee work this way, believe you me our budget would reduce to 4 trillion or less, there are a lot of frivolous item in the budget that are just meant for siphoning the money. Buhari can not check all the budget document line by line. But if our senate and house committee are sincere enough to help matters, a lot would have been achieved. Mind you this is not a new thing, it has been the tradition of budget process in this country. We are just beginning to get things right. I wish this would be sustained.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by cloudyskygrind(m): 6:30pm
Is that not the inqwuruptible fashola?
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by mybestlove(m): 6:30pm
Drama. Does it mean the ministry of finance submitted another budget in the name of fashola's ministry?
And does it mean that the budget has to pass through the ministry of finance?
Nigeria na wa.
Polithiefians.
|Re: Budget Padding: Senate Uncovers N2bn Inserted Into Fashola's Proposal by Kingbuhari(m): 6:32pm
the sicky duara dullard will automatically turn blind eyes... minister of darkness enjoy ur time while it last..... yoruba Muslim will defend him TUFIAKWA
