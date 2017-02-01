₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by ebosie11(f): 6:39pm
Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan flag off Rice Outgrowers Scheme in Goronyo LGA
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal along with the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Wednesday flagged off a rice outgrowers' scheme which will cover 25,000 hectres of farmland across some selected local government areas of Sokoto state.
Speaking at the site of the event which held in Goronyo Dam, Dangote said the project will within the next three years produce at least one million tonne of high quality parboiled rice for Nigerian market.
He said to achieve this, his company plans to cultivate 160,000 hectres of irrigable rice farmland in selected states, including Sokoto, which will be cultivated to grow paddy during two cropping-season per year.
"With this, we hope to achieve a minimum yield of five to six tonnes per hectre. Our plans is to off-take not less that 80 percent of the paddy produced by the outgrowers. We will also develop our own farm operations to include seed multiplication capabilities," he added.
According to him, Dangote Rice Limited aims to boost the local economy, create jobs along the value and make a significant contribution to the transformation of subsistence farms into market-oriented agribusinesses.
In his remarks, Tambuwal commended Dangote for siting the project in Sokoto State, saying the renewed efforts of his administration in the sector has started yielding the desired result.
The Governor said education and agriculture have remained the two top sectors in the priority list in the state in the last two years, revealing that this year, Sokoto has allocated more to agriculture than all states of the federation.
"We have had series of visits to different countries and signed various MoUs with many organisations and entities, Dangote inclusive, with a view to uplifting agriculture in the state.
"So the Dangote Rice Project in Sokoto State will not only provide food security and employment to our teeming unemployed youths, it would ensure the overall development of agricultural activities in the state," he added.
Tambuwal assured that all necessary incentives have been put in place to ensure smooth operation of the scheme.
In his remarks, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, urged the people to embrace this opportunity to improve their farming technique and standards of living.
He said the people of Sokoto are grateful for the opportunity and will mobilise needed resources to ensure its success.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/tambuwal-dangote-sultan-flag-off-rice.html?m=1
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by ebosie11(f): 6:39pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by mexyk(m): 6:44pm
5-6 tons per ha? Very ambitious
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by Mrjo(m): 7:05pm
Abeg make this rice come down to 8k
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by veekid(m): 7:42pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by LIBSocials: 7:43pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by Shittuakeem(m): 7:43pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by MasViews: 7:45pm
The north been feeding naija since 1914
5 Likes
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by slurryeye: 7:46pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by maskid(m): 7:47pm
so you can induce the FG to ban importation and consolidate your monopoly on Rice market, you will then crash the price, take ur competitors out of business and then hike it above what it currently is. i know ur style Dangote. gud business man , but very selfish
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by MetaHuman: 7:48pm
nigerians eat 6.2 million tonnes
if dangote alone can produce 5million, i think thr price of rice should come down.
but then, its dangote.
you cant guarantee price crash with him
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by delivryboy: 7:48pm
Northerner are striving daily to improve their lives, from Kano to kaduna to Sokoto e.t.c. There's a daily dose of achievement big or small and doing so quietly too even in the face of sour hurtful media projections. I have been living in the south south for six years now, the level of laziness and sense of entitlement is appalling (much respect to Akwa Ibom though), leaders squander cash big time, the average person believes government owes him/her, clandestine groups sprouting daily, agriculture completely absent. They wait on the north for food daily. Things have to change, we must learn something about hardworkbfrom the northern brother.
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by ednut1(m): 7:48pm
abeg what happened to LAKE rice self
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by Shittuakeem(m): 7:48pm
Right step, its coming too late.
Nigerian rich men don't think outside the box rice, coco and rubber should have been a major source to attract foreign investors but electricity matter nah gbam (no go area)
But
Better than nothing
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by frenchwine(m): 7:49pm
maskid:Once the sultan is involved, consider it done.
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by Samexdx(m): 7:51pm
I will soon flag off my own rice
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by dyabman(m): 7:52pm
Another fake rice ?
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by Iamdmentor1(m): 7:52pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by bobolizim(m): 7:54pm
maskid:lol , you're still a kid nigga as your moniker implies however, you sound so sure but it's not a fact
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by unclezuma: 7:55pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by wellmax(m): 7:55pm
This is the real waking up of Nigerians to Thier responsibilities of growing our food, not the rubbish someone wrote in another thread.
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by checkolatunji: 7:55pm
ednut1:
Still very much around, if you are in Gidi go to your LGA/LCDA with your LASRA and get yourself one bag.
Safe
1 Like
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by iambijo(m): 7:57pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by bobolizim(m): 7:58pm
Well , I don't know why projects like this could only be embarked on most times by dangote ...there's something hidden to the public about him and his allies anyways .why can't others investors make use of this opportunity to do stuffs like this ? Why must it be always his company ? Seems like 'the who is who' in this country are shareholders in his company too
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by kings09(m): 7:58pm
Re: Tambuwal, Dangote, Sultan Flag Off Rice Outgrowers Scheme In Goronyo LGA(Pics) by amanze15(m): 7:59pm
this man's ingenuity...
