|Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by stephenduru: 7:35pm
As shared by Aishat....
Pls Share
The attached photograph is 4 year LOKOJI GODWIN MONDAY who was abducted on Monday 13th January at Kadapa market Maraba Nassarawa state not far from the capital Abuja,
Godwin was on his way back from school accompanied by his 9 year old senior sister when they were accosted by a couple who said they liked the boys uniform and asked the sister to take them to the boys school which is just round the corner from their house, apparently they played upon the naivety of the sister and asked her to leave the boy with the wife whilst she showed the husband the school.
On showing the husband the school she discovered her brothers lunch bag and school bag on the floor the boy was no where to be found, the man then ran away.
Please we are appealing to the public if anybody has any information about the boy to contact
07081116006'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/4-yr-old-boy-abducted-by-couple-on-his.html?m=1
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by sarrki(m): 7:37pm
I don't subscribe to jungle justice
In cases like this I think it will be appropriate
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by madridguy(m): 7:38pm
Ok
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by nabegibeg: 9:30pm
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by Keneking: 9:30pm
Jonathan sef
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by nabegibeg: 9:30pm
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by lonelydora(m): 9:31pm
I really wonder what is holding the 36 state governors to sign the 'death penalty' for kidnappers.
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by nabegibeg: 9:31pm
Keneking:
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by ngmgeek(m): 9:31pm
Sad
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by Arlex(m): 9:31pm
They are not couple, they are partners in crime, this is a new trick by kidnappers.
I pray they find that boy alive in Jesus name.
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by Dosmay(m): 9:32pm
end time couple
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by sweetboiy(m): 9:33pm
I pray the find him in good health.... But how sure are we that Buhari is not responsible for this? *just asking though *
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by deflover(m): 9:34pm
When I was growing up
I was told not to talk to strangers
So why is this kid different
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by dyabman(m): 9:35pm
Crazy and desperate times !
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by adecz: 9:37pm
Why??
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:37pm
Childlessness.
They lay an ambush on this fine innocent boy in order to be relieved in their pains of childlessness.
Please in the name of God almighty, release this child to his parents and save them this agony they must be going through at the moment.
@ OP, PLEASE ENDEAVOUR TO GIVE US UPDATE ON THIS INCIDENT, I SHALL IN MY OWN LITTLE WAY ENSURE THAT LITTLE MONDAY IS FOUND AND HIS ABDUCTORS MADE TO FACE THE WEIGHT OF JUSTICE.
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:37pm
Keneking:Arr you normal
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by onyee25(f): 9:38pm
bad news everywhere
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by holatimmy(f): 9:39pm
Chaii...God will foil all their plans...He is coming home
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by EDSONSMITH(m): 9:44pm
its too bad, this one of
the reasons why I don't trust, believe all these couples showing pics of their new born babes after ten to twenty years barreness, especially now that we have babe factories everywhere, my opinion though
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by Phonefanatic: 9:50pm
Arlex:
Couple is correct.
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:52pm
too bad
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by 1metre: 9:52pm
lonelydora:becos all na kidnappers
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by Zulu212: 9:55pm
adecz:move on nau
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by Justiceleague1: 10:01pm
Afonja don teach dem.. Afonja sef thunda faya dem
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by Lyord56(m): 10:15pm
Keneking:Have you eaten today
|Re: Couple Abduct 4-year-old Boy Coming Back From School In Maraba,Nasarawa(pics) by crackhouse(m): 10:26pm
How are we sure they are couple? Or maybe they are kidnappers moving together as couples.
