State Governors Meet In Aso Rock

State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 9:03pm On Feb 15
By Olalekan Adetayo , Abuja.

State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum are holding a meeting in the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is being presided over by the Chairman of the NGF who is also the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari.



The meeting is meant to afford the governors the opportunity of taking common stands on issues ahead a meeting of the National Economic Council scheduled for Thursday.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, chairs the NEC which has all state governors as members.

It was further learnt that the governors’ meeting will review the probe being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the Paris Club loan refund to states.

THE PUNCH had reported on Tuesday that the governors had convened a meeting on the matter.

http://punchng.com/state-governors-meet-inside-aso-rock/

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 9:07pm On Feb 15
Something is cooking

All fir good of my great country

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Keneking: 9:23pm On Feb 15
But where is lalasticlala now?

Nothing is brewing
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by AngelicBeing: 9:26pm On Feb 15
cool
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by omenkaLives: 9:34pm On Feb 15
Hmmm! Something big is about to happen.

I would put my money on Baba resigning and a deal conceading 2019 to the North.

#Just a hunch. wink

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Nogodye(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
To debate on how they will share some money from TSA abi

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by BakireBulmaker: 9:57pm On Feb 15
Okay
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 9:58pm On Feb 15
Probably
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by chuka5000(m): 10:04pm On Feb 15
they're most probably planning on how to squander another loan / bail out




always about their pocket



I Don tire

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by auntysimbiat(f): 10:16pm On Feb 15
hmmm... am on my way
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by igbeke: 10:16pm On Feb 15
.
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 10:18pm On Feb 15
Most probably, on how to impeach that Afonja man, the vice president. cheesy
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by LIBSocials: 10:42pm On Feb 15
Big news
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Pxhone(m): 10:43pm On Feb 15
ok
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by ALAYORMII: 10:44pm On Feb 15
Their meeting has never yielded anything meaningful except miseries and hardship on poor Nigerians

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by kindnyce(m): 10:44pm On Feb 15
Now that PMB's RETURN IS IMMINENT,GOVNORS WANNA TAKE THIER SHARE FRM PROF, OSINBAJO TILL
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by SalamRushdie: 10:44pm On Feb 15
sarrki:
Something is cooking

All fir good of my great country

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Sarrki the Patriot..I know when the claxon is blown you will align with the Patriots
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by bonechamberlain(m): 10:44pm On Feb 15
undecided, I don't know why these thieves are afraid of EFCC probing the Paris club refund to states. What kind of country is this angry

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by EastGold(m): 10:45pm On Feb 15
Wetin Dem won discuss again other than how to share money wey dey reserve

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by fowosh: 10:45pm On Feb 15
these thieves again

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by sagio09: 10:48pm On Feb 15
cool
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Where is saarki?
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by lereinter(m): 10:50pm On Feb 15
the gathering of thiefs
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:52pm On Feb 15
Sarrki is doing a good job for what he's being paid for.

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Thisis2raw(m): 10:52pm On Feb 15
What good will come out of it

Mtcheww
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:54pm On Feb 15
Thieves
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by NoBetterNigeria: 10:56pm On Feb 15
sarrki:
Something is cooking

All fir good of my great country

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Seems you didn't read it...
Corruption is cooking and you happy
How old are you?

Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 10:57pm On Feb 15
norriswood:
M.U.M.U
That moment when you lack sense shocked
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by oluemmakay(m): 10:57pm On Feb 15
Group of greedy fellows
Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by shammah1(m): 10:59pm On Feb 15
Hmm

