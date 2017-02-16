Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / State Governors Meet In Aso Rock (8006 Views)

State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum are holding a meeting in the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The meeting is being presided over by the Chairman of the NGF who is also the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari.







The meeting is meant to afford the governors the opportunity of taking common stands on issues ahead a meeting of the National Economic Council scheduled for Thursday.



The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, chairs the NEC which has all state governors as members.



It was further learnt that the governors’ meeting will review the probe being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the Paris Club loan refund to states.



THE PUNCH had reported on Tuesday that the governors had convened a meeting on the matter.

By Olalekan Adetayo , Abuja.

Something is cooking



All fir good of my great country



Long live federal republic of Nigeria 2 Likes

But where is lalasticlala now?



Nothing is brewing





I would put my money on Baba resigning and a deal conceading 2019 to the North.



To debate on how they will share some money from TSA abi 1 Like

Okay

Probably

they're most probably planning on how to squander another loan / bail out









always about their pocket







I Don tire 2 Likes

hmmm... am on my way

.

Most probably, on how to impeach that Afonja man, the vice president.

Big news

ok

Their meeting has never yielded anything meaningful except miseries and hardship on poor Nigerians 1 Like

Now that PMB's RETURN IS IMMINENT,GOVNORS WANNA TAKE THIER SHARE FRM PROF, OSINBAJO TILL

sarrki:

Something is cooking



All fir good of my great country



Long live federal republic of Nigeria

, I don't know why these thieves are afraid of EFCC probing the Paris club refund to states. What kind of country is this , I don't know why these thieves are afraid of EFCC probing the Paris club refund to states. What kind of country is this 1 Like

Wetin Dem won discuss again other than how to share money wey dey reserve

these thieves again 1 Like

Where is saarki?

the gathering of thiefs

Sarrki is doing a good job for what he's being paid for. 1 Like

What good will come out of it



Mtcheww

Thieves

sarrki:

Something is cooking



All fir good of my great country



Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Seems you didn't read it...

Corruption is cooking and you happy

norriswood:

M.U.M.U

That moment when you lack sense That moment when you lack sense

Group of greedy fellows