₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,901 members, 3,367,409 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 12:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / State Governors Meet In Aso Rock (8006 Views)
Former PDP Governors Meet At Suswam's Residence (photos) / Northern Governors Meet Over Pro-Biafra Protest - Vanguard / Nigerian Governors Meet In Abuja (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 9:03pm On Feb 15
By Olalekan Adetayo , Abuja.
State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum are holding a meeting in the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
http://punchng.com/state-governors-meet-inside-aso-rock/
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 9:07pm On Feb 15
Something is cooking
All fir good of my great country
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Keneking: 9:23pm On Feb 15
But where is lalasticlala now?
Nothing is brewing
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by AngelicBeing: 9:26pm On Feb 15
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by omenkaLives: 9:34pm On Feb 15
Hmmm! Something big is about to happen.
I would put my money on Baba resigning and a deal conceading 2019 to the North.
#Just a hunch.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Nogodye(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
To debate on how they will share some money from TSA abi
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by BakireBulmaker: 9:57pm On Feb 15
Okay
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 9:58pm On Feb 15
Probably
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by chuka5000(m): 10:04pm On Feb 15
they're most probably planning on how to squander another loan / bail out
always about their pocket
I Don tire
2 Likes
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by auntysimbiat(f): 10:16pm On Feb 15
hmmm... am on my way
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by igbeke: 10:16pm On Feb 15
.
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 10:18pm On Feb 15
Most probably, on how to impeach that Afonja man, the vice president.
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by LIBSocials: 10:42pm On Feb 15
Big news
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Pxhone(m): 10:43pm On Feb 15
ok
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by ALAYORMII: 10:44pm On Feb 15
Their meeting has never yielded anything meaningful except miseries and hardship on poor Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by kindnyce(m): 10:44pm On Feb 15
Now that PMB's RETURN IS IMMINENT,GOVNORS WANNA TAKE THIER SHARE FRM PROF, OSINBAJO TILL
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by SalamRushdie: 10:44pm On Feb 15
sarrki:
Sarrki the Patriot..I know when the claxon is blown you will align with the Patriots
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by bonechamberlain(m): 10:44pm On Feb 15
, I don't know why these thieves are afraid of EFCC probing the Paris club refund to states. What kind of country is this
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by EastGold(m): 10:45pm On Feb 15
Wetin Dem won discuss again other than how to share money wey dey reserve
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by fowosh: 10:45pm On Feb 15
these thieves again
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by sagio09: 10:48pm On Feb 15
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Where is saarki?
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by lereinter(m): 10:50pm On Feb 15
the gathering of thiefs
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:52pm On Feb 15
Sarrki is doing a good job for what he's being paid for.
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Thisis2raw(m): 10:52pm On Feb 15
What good will come out of it
Mtcheww
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:54pm On Feb 15
Thieves
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by NoBetterNigeria: 10:56pm On Feb 15
sarrki:
Seems you didn't read it...
Corruption is cooking and you happy
How old are you?
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by Gerald620: 10:57pm On Feb 15
norriswood:That moment when you lack sense
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by oluemmakay(m): 10:57pm On Feb 15
Group of greedy fellows
|Re: State Governors Meet In Aso Rock by shammah1(m): 10:59pm On Feb 15
Hmm
Femi Gbajabiamila Rejects National Honour / House Of Reps. Members Show GEJ How To Say 'No' To 'Greek Gifts' / An Igbo Man Running For Governor In Lagos State
Viewing this topic: adetoroamos(m), Shefcy, philtex(m), coolscott(m), teejarny(m), Tex42(m) and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22